Compassion Clinic offers free medical, dental care and haircuts at Highview Middle School in New Brighton on Saturday
Churches across denominations will come together Saturday for a “compassion clinic” at Highview Middle School in New Brighton.
The clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer free care including medical checkups, chiropractic care, dental care, foot care and hair cuts from volunteer professionals.
No appointments can be made ahead of time, so people will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required, and Spanish interpreters will be available to assist clinic guests.
The churches partnering together to put on the clinic are Faith Christian Reformed, GracePoint, Salem Covenant, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Emmanuel Covenant, with other churches sending volunteers.
The clinic is sponsored by Compassion Connect, a nonprofit whose mission is to bring churches together to serve their neighborhoods. So far, compassion clinic communities have been created in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and Minnesota. This is the second annual clinic in New Brighton.
Highview Middle School is located at 2300 7th St. NW. For more information, visit compassionconnect.com/new-brighton.
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
By ZEKE MILLER and DAVID KOENIG
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States, ending one of the last remaining government mandates designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
A senior administration official said Friday that the mandate will expire early Sunday morning.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the testing requirement is no longer necessary. The person said the CDC will reevaluate the issue every 90 days and could reinstate the requirement if a troubling new variant of COVID-19 emerges.
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.
Roger Dow, president of the U.S. Travel Association, called lifting the testing rule “another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.”
“The whole industry has been waiting for this announcement,” said Martin Ferguson, a spokesman for Global Business Travel Group Inc., which advises companies on travel policy.
Airlines argued that the rule was put into effect when few Americans were vaccinated — now 71% of those 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures. Airlines also complained that people entering the U.S. at land borders are not required to test negative for COVID-19, although they must show proof of vaccination.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said last week that the requirement on air travelers “is something that is damaging not only U.S. travel, but it just doesn’t make sense.”
While domestic U.S. travel has returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, international travel — which is very lucrative for the airlines — has continued to lag. In May, U.S. international air travel remained 24% below 2019 levels, with declines among both U.S. and foreign citizens, according to trade group Airlines for America.
Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism.
In February, travel groups argued that the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.
“I’m glad CDC suspended the burdensome coronavirus testing requirement for international travelers, and I’ll continue to do all I can to support the strong recovery of our hospitality industry,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. dates to January 2021 and is the most visible remaining U.S. travel restriction of the pandemic era.
In April, a federal judge in Florida struck down a requirement that passengers wear masks on planes and public transportation, saying that the CDC had exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC’s ability to respond to future health emergencies.
The Biden administration put the testing requirement in place as it moved away from restrictions that banned nonessential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — to focus instead on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It was coupled with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.
The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.
In November, as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travelers — regardless of vaccination status — to test negative within a day of travel to the U.S.
Travelers found creative ways to avoid the rule. This spring, several Canadian teams in the National Hockey League flew to cities near the border, then took buses into the U.S. to avoid the risk of losing players who tested positive.
Despite ending the testing requirement, the CDC will continue to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution, according to the senior administration official.
U.S. airlines estimate that dropping the test requirement will mean 4.3 million more passengers in one year.
It is unclear, however, whether airlines can boost flights quickly enough to handle that kind of increase. Airlines facing a shortage of pilots have already scaled back their original schedules for the peak summer vacation season.
___
Koenig reported from Dallas. AP Medical Reporter Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.
State boys tennis: Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy wins Class A singles title
Mounds Park Academy junior Evan Fraser says his backhand his favorite shot on a tennis court. His coach, Chris Rovn, calls it a “strong weapon.” No matter which moniker you choose, Fraser put his backhand and other assorted shots to good use Friday.
Fraser completed a dominant two days of competition with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Osakis junior Isaac Murdock to win the Class A high school boys tennis singles championship at Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. It was the capper to a busy day that saw the No. 2 seed extended earlier in the day with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1 semifinal win over Tate Reichmann of Minnewaska.
That tiebreaker in the second set against Reichmann was the only set Fraser lost in four tournament matches.
Two hours later, Fraser was back on the court. “I was worried about being tired,” he admitted. “But once I got going, the adrenalin kicked in. The biggest thing was just getting balls into play.”
After a slow start in the final, Fraser did that very well. A third-place finisher last year as a sophomore, he trailed 3-2 in the first set before winning four games in a row. He broke Murdock’s serve twice in a row in the second set to finish off things in just 64 minutes.
Fraser was a spectator as an eighth-grader when Mounds Park Academy won the 2019 team title. The next season, 2020, was cancelled because of the pandemic. In 2021, he defeated Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes for third place. Veldic was the top seed in this year’s tournament but fell to Maddock in the semis. Veldic recovered to defeat Reichmann 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 for third place.
Earlier this spring, Veldic had defeated Fraser in a match that went almost three hours. It was one of just two singles losses Fraser had this spring.
Fraser and his coach expected a rematch against Veldic in the final, but when that didn’t happen, it didn’t matter. “We wanted to get to this (championship) match to see what would happen,” Rovn said. “Last year was a learning experience for Evan. He’s more balanced on the court now. I rarely have to talk to him. He knows what he’s doing out there.”
For Mounds Park Academy, Fraser’s was the third individual Class A title and second in three years. Parker Law won the 2019 crown, and Bryan Kelly was the 2007 champ.
Top seeded Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls outlasted Ethan Leeser and Frederick Suhler of Rochester Lourdes 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the doubles final.
Sophomores Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen, who were integral in St. Paul Academy’s team title win earlier in the week, claimed third place. After playing for an hour to gain a tense 7-6 (7) opening-set win, the duo wore down Fridley’s Andy Stevenson and AJ Helmer for a 6-2 triumph in the second set.
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.
Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. The new inflation figure, the highest since 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, much faster than the 0.3% increase from March to April. Contributing to that surge were much higher prices for everything from airline tickets to restaurant meals to new and used cars. Those price spikes also elevated so-called “core” inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices. In May, core prices jumped a sharp 0.6% for a second straight month. They’re now 6% above where they were a year ago.
Friday’s report underscored fears that inflation is spreading well beyond energy and goods whose prices are being driven up by clogged supply chains and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also sent stock prices tumbling. The increased pressure on the Fed to raises rates even faster — which means higher-cost loans for consumers and businesses — will raise the risk of a recession, too.
“Virtually every sector has higher-than-normal inflation,” said Ethan Harris, head of global economic research at Bank of America. “It’s made its way into every nook and cranny of the economy. That’s the thing that makes it concerning, because it means it’s likely to persist.”
Gas prices rose 4% just in May and have soared nearly 50% in one year. The national average price at the pump reached $4.99 Friday, according to AAA, edging closer to an inflation-adjusted record high of $5.40.
The cost of groceries surged nearly 12% last month from a year earlier, the biggest such increase since 1979. Rising prices for grain and fertilizer after Russia’s war against Ukraine, is intensifying that rise. Restaurant prices jumped 7.4% in the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 1981, reflecting higher costs for food and workers.
Employers face immense pressure to raise pay in a job market that remains robust, with low unemployment, few layoffs and near-record job openings. But while average wages are rising at their fastest pace in decades, they aren’t increasing fast enough for most workers to keep pace with inflation. Many households accumulated savings from government stimulus aid during the pandemic and are now having to draw on those savings to pay bills.
Housing costs are still climbing. The government’s shelter index, which includes rents, hotel rates and a measure of what it costs to own a home, increased 5.5% in the past year, the most since 1991. Airline fares are up nearly 38% in the past year, the sharpest such rise since 1980.
Rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans, in particular, are struggling because, on average, a larger proportion of their income is consumed by necessities.
In light of Friday’s inflation reading, the Fed is all but certain to implement the fastest series of interest rate hikes in three decades. By sharply raising borrowing costs, the Fed hopes to cool spending and growth enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession. It will be a difficult balancing act.
The Fed has signaled that it will raise its key short-term rate by a half-point — double the size of the usual hike — next week and again in July. Some investors had hoped the Fed would then slow its rate increases to a quarter-point hike when it meets in September or perhaps even pause its credit tightening. But with inflation raging hot, investors now foresee yet another half-point hike in September, which would be the fourth since April.
Surveys show that Americans see high inflation as the nation’s top problem, and most disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Congressional Republicans are hammering Democrats on the issue in the run-up to midterm elections this fall.
On Friday, Biden responded to the latest figures in a speech at the Port of Los Angeles, which is now moving a record amount of cargo under an agreement the White House has shepherded. Yet even as the number of ships waiting to unload at the port has dropped sharply, inflation has not.
“My administration,” the president said, “is going to continue to do everything we can to lower the prices to the American people.”
Surging prices have forced Rocky Harper of Tucson, Arizona, to start doing gig work for delivery companies, on top of his regular full-time job with a package delivery service. His main job pays $800 a week, he said, which “used to be really good money and is now just above dirt-poor.”
Harper, 44, said he and his fiancée are delaying marriage because they can’t afford it right now. They’ve cut off Netflix and Hulu. His car’s catalytic converter was stolen recently — an increasingly common theft — for the rare metals they contain that have shot up in price. A repair cost $1,300.
“With the food, gas and rent — holy cow,” he said. “I’m working a massive amount of overtime, just to make it, just to keep it together.”
A report from the World Bank this week made clear that high inflation is a global problem that threatens to slow economies around the world. For the 19 countries that use the euro currency, inflation fueled by rising food and fuel prices hit a record 8.1% last month, leading the European Central Bank to announce that it will raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years, starting in July and again in September.
In the coming months, prices in the United States may ease somewhat. Some large retailers, including Target, Walmart and Macy’s, are now stuck with too much of the patio furniture, electronics and other goods that suddenly are no longer in demand. Target said it’s cutting prices due to mounds of unsold inventory.
Though Americans have soured on the economy, they have largely kept up their spending. They are increasingly turning to credit cards, with total card debt rising sharply in April, the Fed reported, though such debt has only barely surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
How long these trends — higher wages, extra savings and rising card debt — enable Americans to keep spending will help determine whether a recession can be avoided. To cool inflation, spending growth must be slowed.
For lower-income Americans, there are signs it’s already slowing. Sales are weakening at retailers that cater to budget-conscious shoppers, like dollar stores. Walmart said customers are shifting down to cheaper items.
Research by the Bank of America Institute, which uses anonymous data from millions of their customers’ credit and debit card accounts, shows gasoline eating up a larger share of budgets.
For lower-income households — defined as those with incomes below $50,000 — spending on gas reached nearly 10% of all spending on credit and debit cards in the last week of May, the institute said. That’s up from about 7.5% in February, a steep increase in such a short period.
Many small businesses are still struggling to keep up with rising costs for supplies and labor, a sign that price hikes will continue. Andrew McDowell, founder of With Love Market & Cafe in Los Angeles, said he’s paying more for food supplies, workers and reusable bags, which used to cost him 23 cents but now cost 45 cents.
The company’s chicken BLT now costs 20% more than it did before the pandemic. McDowell said he’s grappling with the highest prices for supplies and workers he’s ever faced. He thinks he may have to rise prices again, by 10% to 20%.
“Every product is impacted, every aspect of the business is affected,” McDowell said.
