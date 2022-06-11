Finance
Credit Card Offers – What to Watch For
As recently posted, it would seem that credit card applications are making a comeback. While America has faced a tough time financially it would seem big banks are back in business to produce new profits by introducing new credit opportunities with tougher terms and conditions. When receiving these fancy enticing offers carefully consider the following points within the terms and conditions and applicable fees.
Annual Outrage. With new regulations in place on interest rates and fees banks have to replace revenue somewhere. Inabilities to raise rates have opened a new door of debt for banks to welcome new customers through when establishing new credit. Expect to see more annual fees to coincide with new card offers, forcing applicants to pay a fee every year just to have an open account.
Wanted: Rewards. Ones consumers reward is another consumer’s debt. Studies show, consumers who use reward cards make more purchases, carry less than the average balance, and are more likely to make timely payments consistently. That’s nice, but what about the other 80% of Americans struggling? For those with balances over 30% of their credit limit expect to see a hike in interest rates and fees with most major creditors.
The Roulette Table of Rates. Intro rates, Promos, balance transfers, etc are still being offered but with shorter terms and higher ‘go to’ rates once the time has expired, leaving you with an APR that could cost you 3x’s the amount charged after all is said and done. These are bait and switch tactics that have been used for eons by big business to hook line and sinker any sucker willing to bite.
Variable rates are on the rise too as banks can skip the credit card law’s requirement for 45 days notice before raising rates. Fixed rates are rarely offered unless it’s in conjunction with an intro offer that will shortly expire. Fixed rates thrive in nonprofit debt consolidation programs and creditors will not grant or adjust rates for consumers to lower fixed rates unless the accounts are closed and consolidated with a third party nonprofit.
Balance Transfer Buy Outs. Balance transfer fees have increased as well with most new offers being mailed out to America. Banks are charging up to 5% of the transferred balance and some may tack on transaction and processing fees on top of that. To further, the interest rate on balance transfers has a shorter life span that it used to. What could once be a balance transfer at 0% for 12 months has since been changed to 0% for 6 months with major default stipulations and fees god forbid you miss or make a payment late.
Offers that are too good to be true are just that. If the credit card comes with special introductory rates and terms chances are they will surely make up for missed profits once those initial terms expire. Remember, the banks are in this to make money off you, not give free money. Your personal financial portfolio is not of their concern outside of earning fees.
Nonprofit counseling services that eliminate debt and improve credit seem to be the only logical solution for Average Joe to actually get out of debt without hurting their credit rating. By stopping fees and lowering interest rates to lower fixed rates, consumers are able to pay off their debts faster at a more affordable rate that fits within their monthly budget. Nonprofit consolidation counseling services can actually improve credit over time by making your payment each month and bringing your outstanding balances down faster with lower APRs. To speak to a BBB Rated A+ nonprofit org call 800-905-1563 and see how a certified credit counselor can help you be debt free and meet your long term credit goals. Visit our website and complete a contact request for or get into a Live Chat with a credit counselor standing by. You can be debt free, Freedom Debt Management can help.
Orphans and Their Life
A child is like raw clay whatever shape we will give it will mould accordingly. Child is most truthful and innocent being, he or she should be treated with great love and respect, they have right to get good education, opportunity in society to grow as good citizen. They need protection from family to build confidence to face the world and care to nurture their childhood. Unfortunately there are millions of children who are living without any support, care and roof. They are deprived of family and education and forced to live in inhuman condition. Such helpless children are known as orphan. An orphan is a person who has lost his or her parents and therefore he left alone and nobody is there to take care for them.
Orphans whose parents have died are thrown out from their house and left alone in the street. Dubai is an international city in UAE, it is well know tourist destination in the world. It is know as shopping paradise and people come with their children to enjoy their holiday. Unfortunately it has many orphans staying alone looking for help and hope. In Dubai orphans are treated as social responsibility of kingdom. They are first sent to paediatric hospital for first aid and basic medical treatment. Afterwards the child is admitted to ward. Thus state hospital takes full responsibility of child development.
They are kept there are treated well. They get all the basic needs like food, clothes and shelter. There is well devised adoption process where these orphans can be adopted by citizens. Volunteers are allowed to visit the hospital so orphan child development can have exposure to out side world. There is one very touching story about called Annie’s girl which talks about a child brought into an orphanage and how she survived and discover about her family and life before orphanage and life after that.
This story describes the intricacies how children are treated in orphanages and how what they become and what happened to them. This tells how the child remembers she was taken to orphanage when she was around three year old unable to think what is happening and what will happen in future. She suffers from not only physical but mental trauma. As she encounters various ugly and inhumane incidents which makes a permanent mark in her memories and troubles her though out her life. This book tells the truth about the inhuman condition in which orphanages are run and how they make feeble and insecure grownups.
Education is very important to every child and it is their birth right. There are many human right bodies and organization which work in welfare to these orphan children. It is very important to make them aware of how education can bring fresh breath in their life. It is very important to take steps to make sure these children get proper education in healthy atmosphere. They should be given equal opportunity to study with normal students and get one with open society.
There are NGOs working towards making an effort give them equal opportunity, they help these children by giving them admission in schools, giving them books, uniform etc. this make them feel that they have support and they can also grow up and become respected member of the family. It is very important to make these children aware for their human rights and so that they can speak up whenever there occurs any unpleasant incident. They should be well protected by law as well. Making them aware about human rights give them power to fight against any atrocities and inhuman acts. These NGOs make sure to safeguard rights.
These orphan children needs home and family and that why there are NGOs and local bodies which help finding home for these children. In Dubai, adoption to such orphan children is guarded; authorities do allow nationals to adopt these abandoned children. According to is Islam holy Prophet Muhammad said that “the house which welcomes orphan and where they are treated with love and affection is considered the best house of all. And the house where there is no love affection, and place for such deprived sons of lord that is considered as worst house”. State of Dubai encourages people to adopt child of god and give them hope and family. However state forbids any other national to adopt its child irrespective of their cast, creed, and social status. Once a child is left to street and abandoned it becomes responsibility of state ward and only nationals and citizens can adopt these children. This law however restricted many Expat living in Dubai and willing to adopt a child there. This law however did encouraged locals to come forward to make them part of their family. People have become well aware and they are welcoming them with open heart.
It is reported that state ward has never had more than 12 god child including girls and boys. Couples look for adoption when they are not able to conceive. And there are cases where people feel responsibility toward these innocent children and wish to give them family. In order to adopt they must give a written request to Director General explaining their situation and reason why they wish to have foster child. Such couples are allowed to visit the ward where they can interact with the children. So when their application is approved they already know which child they will be taking home.
State investigates about the Family status and environment. A complete report gets complied about the family and their background and reason for adoption and submitted to Director General to his kind consideration. Recommendations are given by social worker who thoroughly study each case and then only recommend them; this is lengthy process and may take 2-3 months. However, the process does not end there, with the social workers continuing to follow up for a number of years after the legal fostering process has been completed. Director General of department of heath and medical services Dubai had praised this program enthusiastically and termed it as “very successful” program. Many such orphan children are already married and happy in their respective life.
There is well formed mechanism in Dubai to foster help of orphanage children. The state takes full responsibility of such deprived children and has set up ward 16 in Al Wasl Hospital; hospital authority takes care of these children. Authorized person told that children are brought in the hospital and their health and condition gets checked and afterwards they get admitted to pediatric wards and authorities try to find out about their real parents if they fail to find them such children gets admitted to ward 16 and become ward of state.
All across the globe people work towards welfare of orphans. North London Gas Alliance in London has been working towards improving lives of such children. Great efforts are being taken by countries like Europe, Africa, US, Asia, and Russia. Great efforts of mother Teresa has resulted in changing lives of millions of children. Like she rightly said that “Let nothing perturb you, nothing frightens, you. All things pass: God does not change. Patience achieves everything who ever has God lacks nothing’.’
In order to bring about changes in these deprived children we all act together, government should make permanent arrangement to bring a wholesome environment and give them equal opportunity. It is import educate children who have parents that these orphan children also need their help and support not sympathy.
I have researched that there are NGO and social organization is playing greater part than government bodies, thus government bodies’ should increase their active participation. Also awareness needed to be spread so that society should accept them and give them respect and love. The education should be made available and they should be encouraged to study well and to become responsible citizen.
How To Make Fast Money Online With These Simple Tips
Making money online is not as difficult as you may think. If you know what to do and how to do it then you should not have any problem when it comes down to making money. You should start with setting up a goal. How much money do you want to make? Be sure to know how much money you want to make! Only then you can select strategy which you’ll use to make money fast.
You need to understand that there are many ways to earn money. Some ways will generate you lots of money. Some will make you very little. For example, filing out online surveys is good way to make extra income quite fast. But in order to make substantial amount of money you need to invest lost of time and effort since you’re getting paid only very little for every survey you fill.
On the other hand you can create your own digital information products which you can sell for GBP 20, GBP 40 even GBP 100 and keep the full profit. You will need to invest some time and money into creation of your products but in longer run owning your products means that you can multiply yourself. Your products can be promoted online and you can make money even while you sleep since your online business is open 24/7.
If you don’t want to create your own product but your want to make money fast, then you can use affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing basically means that you’re promoting someone else’s products and every time you make a sale you get paid commission. How much money you can make depends on what products you’re promoting and whether you promote digital or psychical products. Digital products don’t have to be shipped since they are stored on the server and then downloaded directly from the server. Because of this product owner can afford to pay you commission as high as 75%.
So as you can see the process of earning money fast is not that difficult. It all starts with vision. Ask yourself how much money you want to make and how much time and effort you’re willing to invest into your future. You should chose strategy to achieve your goal based on these answers.
Unique Selling Proposition – The Foundation of a Successful Business
Most businesses have guiding principles that outline their reason for existence. Many have spent untold hours developing their ‘MVV’ – mission, vision, and, values. It is important to have clarity on these, but the reality is that your prospects don’t pay any attention to them.
Most consist of empty buzz words like “market leader”, or “doing business with the highest ethical standards”. That’s all well and good, and your MVV can be used as an internal rally cry to align employees around a common vision.
But there’s something missing here, and it’s a particular message to your marketplace. It’s driven by the answer to this question:
“Why should I do business with you, as opposed to anyone else, including doing nothing?”
This is perhaps the most important question you can ask yourself as a business owner, yet far too many cannot provide an adequate answer.
Answering this question creates one of the most powerful assets of your business – your unique selling proposition (USP). Once identified, it is the anchor of your marketing and outreach efforts because it truly speaks to the needs of your marketplace.
Clarifying your USP shifts the focus from yourself to your customer. Your primary message is no longer about how long you’ve been in business, or that you’re family owned, or that you offer high quality products.
None of that resonates with prospects.
Your market only wants to know one thing: what’s in it for them?
What Makes a Good USP?
A good USP is geared completely towards the needs of your marketplace, and how you are uniquely positioned to fulfill those needs. It shifts your marketing message from talking about yourself to talking about what you can do for your customers. This is a powerful shift and makes selling your services a lot easier.
It also gives clarity to all employees about what to emphasize when talking to customers and prospects. Confusion drives customers away.A unified message to the marketplace – from all employees – will provide clarity and make it easier for prospects to do business with you.
What Does a USP Consist Of?
You need to think about a few important characteristics in order to create an effective unique selling proposition. These include:
- Benefits-focused as much as possible
- Specific and not overly generic
- Fill a void in the marketplace that others are not addressing
- Able to realistically fulfill the promise
There are all essential to developing a USP. For most business owners, just thinking through these questions will uncover a lot about the nature of your business and how you compare to your competitors.
When defining your USP, be sure to answer the following questions:
- Why should people do business with you and not anyone else?
- Why do people buy from you?
- If they are not buying from you, why should they?
- What do you provide that is different from everyone else in the market?
- Complete the sentence, “My company is the only business that… “
Famous USPs
One of the most popular USPs was Domino’s Pizza: “Hot fresh pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less or it’s free.” This is a powerful USP and fulfills all the above mentioned criteria – it is benefits-focused, fills a void in the marketplace, and resonates strongly with the target market.
Geico Insurance: “15 minutes will save you 15% or more on your car insurance.” This USP is direct, simple, and very specific, and the marketplace responds well to it.
Bottom Line
I hope you can see the power of a well articulated USP. It forces you to innovative and provide something of value to your marketplace that no one offers. This is not only good for the customer, but also for the long-term health of your business.
It’s important to realize that there’s a specific way of going about creating your USP, and if you don’t follow this methodology, you are likely to go around in circles and spent way too many resources developing your USP. You need input from your employees, your marketplace, a survey of your competition and more. Consider procuring outside help before diving into this process.
