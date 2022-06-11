News
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins should meet on how to produce like Jazz Chisholm
Jazz Chisholm led off Friday’s game in Houston with a home run. He bunted on the first pitch Thursday and stole second. The Miami Marlins’ rising star has four home runs and nine runs-batted-in entering Saturday since a loud team meeting Tuesday that reportedly centered around him.
If the point of that meeting was to get Chisholm out of a slump, mission accomplished.
If it was reign in Chisholm’s personality as some reports have it, well, the Marlins’ official Twitter account switched on Friday night to a picture of Chisholm sticking out his tongue. How’s that for an answer on who won out?
Baseball needs more Chisholms. The Marlins sure do. He’s the best player in their lineup, a dynamic talent capable of igniting an offense and a reason to watch through a so-far humdrum season.
There he was after his first of two home runs Friday night, running around the bases with dramatic hand motions, flexing a bicep and offering his signature Eurostep just before stepping on home plate.
Big deal.
Seriously, it was a big deal to baseball traditionalists. “Mercy,” respected baseball writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz tweeted. “Even by the ‘Let the kids play’ standards his antics during his home run trot were something.”
He’s something different. That’s for sure. It’s not for everyone to run the bases like that, just as the monotone, act-like-you’ve-been-here trot doesn’t have to be for everyone, either. A little spark is good for baseball’s soul.
Chisholm, as a kid in the Bahamas, watched Ken Griffey Jr. swing. Griffey had a poetic arc of a swing. He also wore his hat backwards in practices as a kid in a manner that baseball traditionalists like manager Buck Showalter ranted against. It sounds get-off-my-lawn funny today.
Now it’s Chisholm’s turn in the sun. This isn’t all about personality. His work habits reportedly are an issue. It happens. At the end of spring training, long before he called the team meeting Tuesday to let players air grievances, manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm’s work habits were, “a little all over the map. Like a young player, he’s up and he’s down. I want him more consistent in his routines, consistent in his preparation. We just want to see growth.”
That’s part of many players’ journey. But as for Chisholm’s growth? He either leads the Marlins or was tied for the lead in runs, home runs, stolen bases, triples, runs-batted in, on-base-plus slugging percentage.
That’s typically a ticket for other players to say, “I’ll have more of what he’s having.” But some veteran teammates question how Chisholm acts or — “teammates apparently aren’t always as enamored as fans who love the style and sizzle,” as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote.
There are lots of things to question about this Marlins season. Avisail Garcia being signed to a big contract by Marlins’ standards and having an anemic .566 OPS. The ability of general manager Kim Ng and owner Bruce Sherman to acquire another bat in a lineup needing one or two is another issue.
The only thing to question about Chisholm is if that team meeting broke his 1-for-35 slump. If so, it got him back on track and the Marlins back to winning. They’re 4-0 entering Saturday since that meeting and he’s a prime reason why.
In a sport of full of unwritten behavioral rules, Chisholm often writes his own. He wears Grand Theft Auto-patterned cleats. He’s part owner in a glove company that makes blueberry and strawberry gloves he wears. He dyes his hair different colors. He talks big and bold.
“Forty-forty, that’s what a breakout season is for me,” he told me this spring.
Forty home runs and 40 stolen bases for a player who had 18 and 23, respectively, as a rookie?
“If we’re talking about a breakout year, it’s not 20-20,” he says.
Thirty-thirty?
“We can talk about 30-30 as a breakout year,” he says. “But I’m sitting the bar high as high as it goes. Forty-forty.”
He has 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases about a third into the season. That means his lofty goals remain in play. You allow Chisholm to be himself if that’s where it goes. Maybe he needs a directional nudge here or there, as many players do.
But quit watching his Eurostep if it bothers you for some reason. Watch his game’s progressive step. That’s the kind of behavior you don’t question in team meetings unless it’s to ask: How do we start producing like Jazz, too?
Maid of Sker Ending Explained
The gaming world has changed drastically over time. Games have existed since the existence of humans. Games help us to relax our minds from work. But, nowadays, we just get submerged in it. We play it day and might feel like our lives depend on it.
Video games are being produced on other levels using new technology, visuals, and graphics. They feel real. You can feel that you are inside the game. Video games are the games that are most popular amongst the youth and game freaks. Horror games have changed the dynamics of all. They are loved the most by gamers.
In 2020, a one-of-a-kind horror game “Maid for Sker” was released.
The Storyline of Maid of Sker
Set in the last part of the 1800s, you have gotten a critical message from your darling Elizabeth who has mentioned you come to her family named lodging to assist her, you with finding yourself in a predicament inside the Sker Hotel home. Helping occasional updates through calls from Elizabeth and lumps of story pieces from both Phonograph messages and notes, you come to comprehend the genuine condition of the inn and what has made everyone inside it go distraught. There’s just a single way for ending the frenzy and with Elizabeth caught in the storage room, it ultimately depends on you to assemble every one of the materials, gain proficiency with reality, and shut down the bad dream.
Visuals of the Game
Graphically talking, Maid of Sker has an extraordinary stylish to it. The actual climate is fitting to an unwanted lodging while simultaneously emitting the combination of obliteration that frenzy brings. While I think the default lighting may be excessively splendid, that is customizable effectively to keep the power-up. Only quality was kept to a decent standard that functioned admirably for this game.
Sound Of the Game
With a game and story, all in light of sounds and melodies, Maid of Sker most certainly placed some concentration into this segment. From the little squeaks that an old structure would make while it is quiet to the development of foes and holding accounts to the sound nature of pre-current gear, every one of the subtleties was there to fill the air.
Ending of Maid of Sker
Maid of Sker is re-playable as it has multiple endings. This way you can go back and try out the other storylines too. There are somewhere around two endings, the awful completion takes the minimal measure of time while the great closure will take the further examination.
Ratings And Reviews
Maid of Sker has received a lot of positive reviews from the gaming world. It has a rating of 3/5 on Eurogamer, 69% on Metacritic, and 9/10 on Steam.
Mike Lupica: Jack Del Rio just the latest problem for the NFL with the toxic Washington Commanders
This is about some things a slow thinker from pro football named Jack Del Rio said the other day. Del Rio, sounding as if he played without a helmet when he was in the league, was trying to explain his core beliefs, such as they are, about his country in the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd. And maybe show the world at the same time that he is a dream employee for the Washington Commanders, a waste dump of an organization.
“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”
Del Rio issued about half an apology on Twitter after that, or just a half-baked one, you decide:
“I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions.”
It was as phony and disingenuous, even for sports, so often the home office for phony and disingenuous apologies once a sports figure finds himself getting flogged, often for sounding like a meathead, in the public square. The only statement he was walking back was the one about Jan. 6, 2021, a shameful and violent assault on the Capitol and on the transfer of power in a democracy, being a “dust up.”
He didn’t mean that, either. What he said originally is what he meant. It’s why the team fines $100,000 now, which isn’t enough and changes nothing about his beliefs, or who he is. The money, by the way, goes to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund. The Commanders ought to double that. Or triple it. At least, just because of the damage Del Rio did by opening his big mouth.
We hear all the time about the toxic work environment with the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team, one called that because of its featherweight owner, Daniel Snyder, refused for as long as he did to remove the team’s racist nickname. Of course, Del Rio works for him. Because you know who the current toxic environment is with the Commanders?
Del Rio is.
Destiny and not head coach Ron Rivera brought Del Rio to Snyder, the lousiest owner in professional sports now that Donald Sterling is out of business. Usually, guys like Sterling and guys like Snyder just go on and on, getting richer, getting new stadiums, watching the money roll in (in Snyder’s case that includes money he’s been accused of withholding from other owners) forever. They go on and on even when the Congress of the United States is investigating their business practices, especially as they relate to women who have worked for Snyder, women who say the operation was run by bums.
This was all before Snyder named his wife, Tanya, as co-CEO, and why do you suppose?
Take a good hard look at what Del Rio was really saying about social justice in this country, and how he acted as if the assault on the Capitol was some kind of speed bump on the way to President Biden’s election being certified on Jan. 6 before mean, dim-witted thugs, cheered on by the previous guy at the White House, essentially tried to demolish the guard rails on our way of governance, in one of the shameful moments in our country’s history.
So, this week a Proud Boy in training from the National Football League — and after all the rhetoric and money Commissioner Roger Goodell has thrown at social justice since George Floyd, what’s he going to do about Del Rio? — calls it a “dust-up.”
Now put that up against what Colin Kaepernick, now trying to find his way, maybe, back to pro football with the Raiders, did.
He took a knee.
Despite all the phony, old-boy rhetoric about that, he did not lead an insurrection, just a protest movement. He did not dishonor the flag, he did not dishonor our military. He did not smash windows, he did not attack the transfer of power, he did not assault police (the worst thing he ever did, and not for long, was to wear those pig socks, at the start of it for him). He did not storm government offices and go looking for the vice president of the United States, looking to do God-knows-what.
He took a knee, as a way of making his own statement about racial injustice in America. Before long, he was out of the game. Is Jack Del Rio on his way out of the game for what he said the other day, his rather ridiculous attempt at an apology, as trying to paint himself as someone trying to bring us all together and have a conversation about race, notwithstanding? We’ll see about that, now that the NAACP is after him.
Already people are worried about the dreaded C words with Del Rio. Cancel culture. This concern mostly comes from people who didn’t give a rip across the years of what could have turned into Kaepernick’s prime when Kaepernick was essentially blackballed from pro football, despite being someone who, at his best, had one of the best and most versatile performances in NFL postseason history against the Packers (263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards, finally accounting for four touchdowns, January of 2013).
Then he took a knee, years before somebody like Del Rio comes along to offer an upraised middle finger to anybody who thinks Jan. 6 might have been something more than a dust-up, and makes the same gesture toward the way the country reacted after the knee was finally off George Floyd.
But there is a larger issue here beyond the stink now attached to Del Rio:
When is the National Football League going to do something real and meaningful about what the Commanders/FootballTeam have become on Snyder’s watch. At least Del Rio had to stand there and take it this week. When does Snyder have to do the same? When is there some accountability about a franchise that has been this kind of embarrassment, off the field and so often on, for so long?
For the time being, though, the face of Snyder’s team is Jack (Dust Up) Del Rio. It is merely perfect, and completely fitting.
“I believe what I believe and I’ll say what I want to say,” Del Rio said.
Somebody explain something to this guy: What he believes is the problem. The latest problem, and a beauty, at the clown show that employs him. For now.
BLOOD MONEY TALKS IN GOLF, OUR CITY ACHES FOR ANOTHER TITLE TEAM & CHEERS TO OUR PAL TOM …
Once more, we need the great quote from the late, great George Young on the subject of all these golfers who took blood money from the Saudis:
“When they say it’s not about the money, it’s always about the money.”
The other day Graeme McDowell said that what the Saudi government did to Jamal Khashoggi was “reprehensible.”
Then McDowell added, “But we are proud to help Saudi if they want to use golf to get to where they want to be …”
Sorry.
There’s no buts, butthead.
You’re helping provide cover for a murderous regime.
No ifs, ands or buts about it.
By the way?
Of course, the Saudis hired George W. Bush’s old flack for weapons of mass destruction, Ari Fleischer, to moderate that first press conference for them in London.
Fleischer would run into a burning building if he thought somebody had dropped some money inside.
Maybe Phil Mickelson, who got paid the most blood money, thinks this won’t stick to him.
It will.
Him winning the PGA at 50 seems like it happened 50 years ago.
My pal Stanton wonders what Ranger fans know about living with James Dolan that might give Knicks fans some hope.
Quin Snyder should already be on the Knicks radar.
Who drew up the Mets’ recent schedule, the rest of the National League East?
Man, if you haven’t read the fiction of Jordan Harper, starting with “She Rode Shotgun,” you ought to.
The roar from the Rangers over the past month just shows you how much this city is aching for another title.
In anything.
Tom Biersdorfer’s last day at the Daily News was Friday.
The good news is that he’s staying in the business, at a time when the business needs all the good editors it can get.
But it’s bad news for us, because Tom is one of the best and smartest and caring desk guys with whom I ever worked, in all my years at this paper.
Newsday is as lucky to get him as we are unlucky to lose him.
I was reminded the other night, before I went to see the amazing Hugh Jackman and the equally amazing Sutton Foster in “The Music Man” (one of the great Broadway nights I’ve ever experienced), how happy I am that Gallagher’s is still right there on W. 52nd.
When we were finished with dinner, Dean Poll, who now owns the joint, took us upstairs to the function room where I feel as if I attended a hundred boxing press conferences in the old days.
They’ve moved the bar from its original location.
But, truly, the room looked the same to me, full of magic and memories, the walls lined with Bill Gallo cartoons and Ron Galella black-and-white photographs.
And the very best part, at least for me?
As we were walking back downstairs, on our way around the corner to the theater, there was a picture of the young Pete Hamill.
Again: One more Gallagher’s memory.
The place, which has only been around since 1927, is still full of them.
They’re a side order with the steaks.
Ira Winderman: Are Pat Riley’s Heat trade chips a house of cards?
It is the juicy bits from Pat Riley’s postseason media session that spice up the offseason.
“We will look; we will explore.”
“I think we all realize that we can always use more.”
“You have to be, I think, very proactive in looking at how you’re going to improve.”
“I definitely feel an obligation to finish this build.”
“We’re always going to try to improve the team.”
It all sounds good. It all sounds proactive. It all sounds familiar from the Heat president.
But there also has to be a Part B, the chips needed to put into play to grow the team.
For all the bluster of Riley being able to make something out of nothing when it came to acquiring Jimmy Butler during 2019 free agency while operating in the void of cap space, somewhat lost in the equation were the significant assets the Heat utilized.
Including in that deal were trading Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers, offloading the $27 million salary of Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers, sending a lottery-protected first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers (one since moved on to the Oklahoma City Thunder), taking on the $11.3 million salary of Meyers Leonard and waiving and stretching the remaining salary due to Ryan Anderson (including a $5.2 million cap hit on that contract this past season).
In other words, five distinct elements.
So what components do the Heat have to put into play this offseason?
Either the $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception: This comes down to whether the Heat will be operating above the luxury-tax line after resigning their own players. Also, if the full mid-level is utilized, it would mean operating for the entirety of 2022-23 under a hard cap.
The mid-level can be utilized to sign a free agent, but cannot be used in a trade.
The $4.1 million bi-annual exception: This also can only be used to sign a free agent. As with the full mid-level, if the bi-annual is utilized a team also becomes hard-capped.
Such exceptions cannot be aggregated with salary in trades.
Draft picks: In theory, the Heat could have as many as three first-round picks to put into play.
The Heat could draft for another team at No. 27 on June 23 and then move the selection immediately afterward.
That would allow the Heat to then include their 2023 first-round pick in a trade (teams are not allowed to trade successive future first-round picks, but the Heat could work around this by selecting for another team at this year’s draft).
The Heat’s ‘24, ‘25, ‘26 and ‘27 picks are then encumbered by the conditional first-round pick owed to the Thunder, with the ‘28 first-round pick also available for trade.
The Heat do not hold a second-round pick, with a selection forfeited as an NBA sanction for premature free-agency contact last summer with Kyle Lowry.
Cash: The Heat are allowed to send out up to $5.8 million in a trade. This could be utilized, among several ways, to either buy a draft pick or picks, or to pass along in a trade to offset an excessive salary of a player sent out.
Duncan Robinson: This is more about the salary than the player.
Robinson’s $16.9 million 2022-23 salary is the only salary currently on the Heat books between the $5.7 million due Tyler Herro and the $28.3 million due Lowry. That puts it in the sweet spot of aggregating salaries for trades.
The Heat have signed players to specific salaries previously with an eye on eventual trades, as was the case over the past two years with Leonard and Goran Dragic.
Tyler Herro: This is a tricky one. While Herro’s salary is nominal for next season, he also is extension eligible.
That basically leaves the Heat with limited time to deliberate his long-term standing, considering Herro could sign for up to $180 million over five seasons, an agreement that must be reached before opening night, and one that would effectively make him trade ineligible next season.
So all in? Allow him to become a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason? Or a preemptive move, perhaps with a compromise extension closer to four years, $100 million?
The sweeteners: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven all are under Heat control at minimum contracts for next season.
While their salaries have limited value in aggregation toward a larger deal, they could be viewed as enticing plus-one sweeteners in trade packages.
As Riley spoke about trades, he noted, “If there’s something from outside that unveils itself that doesn’t cost us an arm and a leg, I would always be interested in looking at that.”
The greater question is whether the Heat have an arm or leg even to put into play for anything on a grand scale.
IN THE LANE
IN THE GAME: Yes, that is former Heat forward Mike Miller serving as agent for leading draft prospect Paolo Banchero, the power forward out of Duke. Miller is now fronting Let It Fly Management as the agency’s president, after 17 seasons as a player (including three with the Heat, where he won NBA championships in 2012 and ‘13), two seasons as an assistant coach to Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis and one season coaching his son in high school. Of the career turn, Miller told The Daily Memphian, “I think it’s about staying in the game, being a part of it, helping these kids navigate the things I’ve been through, whether it’s playing or being in locker rooms or training, understanding their value. I think it’s a lot of those things. There’s a huge bucket of things I can help them with because I’ve seen it all for 17 years.”
PROVIDING HOPE: With both Buddy Boeheim and Jimmy Boeheim on the pre-draft tryout circuit, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim cited the Heat’s success this season among the reasons why his sons should not give up hope even if their names aren’t called on June 23 at Barclays Center. “You just don’t know what could happen,” Boeheim told the New York Post. “The next month will put you on a path short-term. It’s interesting. Miami made the semifinals and you had five guys undrafted.” Actually that group stood at 10, with Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart.
STILL GOING: Having returned to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate after he was released from his Heat two-way contract in March in order to clear a roster spot for Mulder, point guard Kyle Guy was among those who participated in the Los Angeles Lakers’ tryout this past week. Limited with their cap space, the Lakers could have as many as seven open roster spots. This past season’s Lakers roster featured former Heat players LeBron James, Wayne Ellington, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
BEAL DEAL: As he mulls his $36.4 million player option for next season with the Washington Wizards, as well as a potential $250 million extension, Bradley Beal continues to stress open mindedness toward working amid a rebuild in Washington. Beal, long linked to mutual interest with the Heat, told Bleacher Report, “Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with? And obviously, the team. So it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front and I have to do what’s best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down, we’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.” Beal, who turns 29 on June 28, added, “If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do, and I want people to respect that.”
GAINS MADE: Amid the disappointment of the Heat’s Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Riley opened his postseason presser at least noting a personal gain amid the hurt. “But I did get my granddaughter, Olivia, to clap, at 9 months, ‘Let’s go Heat. Let’s go Heat. Let’s go Heat,’ ” Riley said with patriarchal pride. “I got her to do this on FaceTime, ‘Let’s go Heat.’ That was quite an accomplishment of coaching.”
NUMBER
727. Consecutive appearances, regular season and postseason, that Lowry has made without playing as a reserve, an indication of just how dramatic a possible shift to a bench role would be for the 36-year-old Heat point guard.
()
