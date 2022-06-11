News
Dolphins Q&A: Who starts at running back? Projecting Miami’s depth chart in the backfield
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Who starts at RB week 1? — 561canesfan on Twitter
A: I’ve also received questions about ZaQuandre White, the undrafted rookie running back out of South Carolina, so let’s combine this into an overall breakdown/projection of the potential depth chart at tailback.
To start, I believe Chase Edmonds will be the most productive running back of the group between what he’ll do rushing and receiving. In what will likely be running back by committee, which may limit the stats that any one back puts up, Edmonds should hold the most fantasy football value, especially in PPR (point per reception) formats.
Raheem Mostert, although 30 and coming off surgery on a knee injury suffered at the start of last season, is as familiar as anyone with coach Mike McDaniel’s wide zone rushing attack. He catapulted his career in McDaniel’s system with the San Francisco 49ers, and he was his starting running back in each of his last nine regular-season games played following the his impressive stretch in the 2019 playoffs that helped get the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
With Mostert’s blazing speed, he can break the big one at any point in time, and it’s always nice to get one of those long touchdown runs early and start with a touchdown lead. It would also make for a good story if Mostert got the first carry of the season after his 2021 campaign was cut short two carries in.
Sony Michel, while only signed after Edmonds and Mostert in the initial wave this offseason, should not be discounted in this regard. His between-the-tackles ability makes him a viable starting option while letting Edmonds and Mostert change the pace, even if one of the other two end up with more touches throughout the game.
Michel, the hometown kid out of American Heritage High, also has, by far, the most career starts of any Dolphins running back, collecting 38 between both regular- and postseason play in his four-year career with the Patriots and Rams.
Myles Gaskin, the returning back in this room, has 17 starts between the past two seasons with the Dolphins, but those backfields don’t nearly compare with the competition in this one. His stock is also down after 2021 midseason acquisitions Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay either surpassed him or significantly ate into his touches by the end of the year. Neither Johnson nor Lindsay was retained by McDaniel.
Salvon Ahmed’s likelihood of making the roster is in question, given the additions to the roster, the way he disappeared at the end of last season and how he only averaged 2.7 yards per carry in 2021. That said, in a recent practice, he did escape coverage for an impressive reception on a wheel route like we’ve seen from him in the past, offering hope he could return to form from 2020 when he was serviceable in spot duty.
White, the South Carolina product, is a huge wild card in this mix. He has already caught the eye of McDaniel as the primary undrafted rookie he named when asked which ones have impressed in organized team activities and minicamp. A factor that could benefit White is that he has played special teams in college during a stint as a linebacker at Florida State. Special teams prowess is always an X-factor when trying to make the active roster.
Regardless, White has to leap ahead of at least a couple of the veterans on this Dolphins roster. He already seems to have moved ahead of 2021 seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks, who spent his rookie year on Miami’s practice squad.
Fitting four tailbacks on the roster also becomes slightly more difficult, since McDaniel’s system will incorporate the fullback, so a spot has to be reserved for Alec Ingold in that role. Injuries always come up throughout the course of a season, however, so whoever remains on the practice squad should opportunities to get elevated.
Twins, Gary Sanchez settle on $9 million for 2022
The Twins on Thursday settled their arbitration case with Gary Sanchez, agreeing to pay the catcher $9 million this season, according to major league sources.
The salary is the midpoint between the Twins’ offer of $8.5 million and Sanchez’s request of $9.5 million. Sanchez, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent in November.
Acquired along with Gio Urshela in the trade that sent Josh Donaldson. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the New York Yankees on March 13, Sanchez is hitting .218 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 45 games for the Twins, who start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Target Field.
The case brings the Twins’ total payroll for 2022 to $138 million.
Nabi Kibunguchy is developing right before Minnesota United’s eyes
Nabi Kibunguchy continues to be an intriguing prospect for Minnesota United, and with the advent of the Loons’ developmental second team this season, the club’s leadership has gotten a closer look at what the 2021 draft pick might be able to provide in MLS play.
After MNUFC picked the University of California, Davis defender with the 18th overall pick two years ago, the 6-foot-3 Californian didn’t play at all for the Loons in 2021. He was loaned out to his hometown Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship, where he played more than 1,100 minutes in 16 games.
“I was so blessed to play there,” Kibunguchy said last week of his stint with Republic. “Not many people can say they played for their hometown team, especially your first year as a pro. … A great opportunity for me to play in front of friends and family last year and just be in an environment that I’m used to.”
Kibunguchy, however, wants to challenge for a spot in MLS. He has played nine games for MNUFC2, the upstart team in the MLS NEXT Pro league this season, and played in all three of the Loons’ games in the U.S. Open Cup. He played the full 90 minutes in cup games against Forward Madison and Union Omaha.
Kibunguchy will be a candidate to play for the Loons in an international friendly against SC Paderborn 07 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field. One factor if Kibunguchy does not play against Paderborn is he started and finished MNUFC2’s 2-1 loss at San Jose on Wednesday.
The National Sports Center in Blaine is home to both MNUFC and MNUFC2, so Kibunguchy and others on the fringes of the MLS roster can practice with the first team and play games with the reserve side. When Kibunguchy plays home games for MNUFC2, the coaching staff of the MLS side are often watching in the stadium.
The level of play in the USL Championship is higher than MLS NEXT Pro, but Kibunguchy is able to expand his experience in training with the Loons’ trifecta of experienced center backs in Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy and Brent Kallman.
“I asked them about the position in general, what they see in the game,” Kibunguchy said. “Just ask them the little things of what I could do better sort of thing, and they gave me great feedback in terms of communication and just setting the line.”
Loons manager Adrian Heath has been intrigued by what Kibunguchy might be able to provide at right fullback, making a lofty comparison to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who most recently has played at Manchester United.
For MNUFC2, Kibunguchy has played right back, center back and central midfield, and has scored two goals. But center back, a spot he has played his whole life, is his preferred spot.
“I’m more comfortable there,” he said. “I can see the whole game. … I know when to go, when to step and just communicate the line.”
If Kibunguchy, 24, is able to progress to the MLS level, he would be an in-house replacement for Boxall, Dibassy and Kallman. Those three mainstays are each north of 30 years old.
Two other Loons draft picks have been playing for MNUFC2:
Justin McMaster, who was taken 17th in 2021, is recovering from a shoulder injury. Before the setback in early May, the 22-year-old attacker had a then-team-high four goals in six games.
Tani Oluwaseyi, who was picked 17th in 2022, has played in four games. The 22-year-old attacker was working his way back from a kneecap injury sustained last season at St. John’s and has been absent for an undisclosed reason in recent games.
SLUMP BUSTER?
Heath said the Paderborn friendly is a good opportunity for players such as Luis Amarilla and Adrien Hunou to break out of dry spells in front of goal.
“Can they start getting some confidence back in themselves and in their own game?” Heath asked in a team-conducted interview Tuesday. “For a lot of different reasons, and for a lot of different players, I think this week is important.”
Since mid-March, Amarilla has not scored in 435 MLS minutes and 111 minutes in two U.S. Open Cup matches. Hunou hasn’t scored in all 118 MLS minutes played this season, but he has two goals in 241 minutes across three cup games.
BRIEFLY
MNUFC2 (5-3-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak end Wednesday. Earthquakes II scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute and Minnesota’s Jason Ramos was sent off with a red card in the 69th, but the Loons’ Diogo Pacheco scored the equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time. San Jose scored a minute later for the win. …SC Paderborn finished seventh in 2. Bundisliga, German’s second division, last season. … MLS said Wednesday local indie rocker Miloe will open for Khalid at the All-Star Concert at The Commons in Minneapolis on Aug. 8; this is part of the build up to the MLS All-Star Game in St. Paul on Aug. 10. Miloe is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and graduated from Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis.
Column: Tony La Russa’s intentional walk call generates disdain and makes the Chicago White Sox the talk of baseball
Former Cleveland Guardians President Gabe Paul once quipped that “a manager really gets paid for how much he suffers.”
If that’s still the case, Tony La Russa deserves a raise.
No one has suffered quite like the Chicago White Sox manager, who still was the talk of baseball Friday one day after “the walk.”
Not since Kevin Cash lifted starter Blake Snell in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series has a strategic move generated so much disdain.
By ordering left-hander Bennett Sousa to issue an intentional walk to Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Trea Turner with a 1-2 count and first base open in the sixth inning Thursday, La Russa inadvertently opened the door to a world of pain.
When Max Muncy followed with a three-run home run, the second-winningest manager in history knew the decision would be questioned. Yet La Russa maintained a postgame posture of being completely surprised by the questioning, which made the moment exponentially worse.
It was the intentional walk heard around the baseball world, in which a 77-year-old manager made an indefensible move, then got defensive trying to defend it. If this was just the usual Sox Twitter mob on his back, La Russa possibly could’ve shrugged it off as another bump in the road on his much-publicized comeback after leaving the dugout in 2011.
From the Yermín Mercedes incident last season to Thursday’s intentional walk on a 1-2 count, he has been in a few crazy episodes but survived them all. Teflon Tony was real.
But virtually no one agreed with La Russa, leaving him on an island. Even Fox News called it “perplexing” and mentioned a Sox fan yelling “He’s got two strikes, Tony!”
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén told WSCR-AM 670′s “The Mully and Haugh Show” he was “shocked” by the move. MLB Network showed that 42.8% of hitters with a 1-2 count strike out, and former major leaguer Cameron Maybin brought up La Russa’s other head-scratching decisions.
No one was under the delusion La Russa wouldn’t survive this. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is a loyal friend. Case closed. But it gave La Russa’s already sizable legion of doubters one more reason to call for a change.
The move already has zoomed to the top of the charts on the “La Russa Top 40,″ surpassing “YermínGate,” the controversy over homering on a 3-0 pitch in a rout. Tumbling down the chart was La Russa leaving in closer Liam Hendriks as a ghost runner last season, not knowing the rule, and bringing in left-hander Tanner Banks to face right-handed New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton last month.
Unless another manager calls for an intentional walk on a 1-2 pitch, La Russa will have the category to himself the rest of time. Imagine that.
One decision in one game isn’t the end of the world. The Sox went into Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers knowing starter Lance Lynn would soon return, with shortstop Tim Anderson not too far behind. And La Russa is not the first manager to make some crazy moves.
Former Cubs manager Don Zimmer, who was beloved in Chicago for ignoring conventional wisdom in the summer of 1989, said that season he never worried about fan or media backlash as long as he had a good explanation for every decision he made.
La Russa had an explanation as well: A lefty on lefty matchup — Sousa vs. Muncy — had a better chance of succeeding than Sousa facing Turner, even with two strikes. La Russa challenged an MLB.com writer, asking if he knew Turner’s and Muncy’s numbers.
As an MLB Network graphic showed, Turner had a .254 career average with a 1-2 count, and a .378 average this season, with a 31.4% strikeout rate. Muncy is hitting .146 versus left-handers this season (and was at .125 before the at-bat, one of the worst in the majors in that category). Over his career, MLB Network pointed out Muncy has a much more respectable .252 average against lefties.
One stat both MLB Network and La Russa ignored belonged to the 27-year-old Sousa. Left-handed batters are hitting .364 off Sousa, who now has an 8.20 ERA. Just because he’s left-handed doesn’t mean he has been successful against left-handed hitters.
No matter. The deed is done. Now it’s time to watch the fallout.
General manager Rick Hahn did not fire La Russa Thursday night while everyone was sleeping, in spite of the pleas by Sox fans on Twitter. Hahn, who didn’t personally choose La Russa, coincidentally discussed this week how he reacts when bad stuff happens to the Sox.
“I throw (stuff),” he said. “I’ve been walking a lot. I leave the house when I’m not with the team. Actually here (at Guaranteed Rate Field), I walk in the tunnels a lot. My wife accuses me of acting like Jerry West in ‘Winning Time,’ which I think is (expletive). I don’t act like that. I think it’s slander, apparently West and me.”
Hahn is not the first Sox GM to wander around collecting his thoughts when things go bad. When executive vice-president Ken Williams was GM in 2002, he went for a long walk around Edison Field during a 19-0 loss to the Anaheim Angels, the most lopsided defeat in team history.
At the very least, Sox GMs traditionally get their steps in during times of stress.
So what’s next for the Sox? Time to audible?
Cubs President Jed Hoyer talked about adding on last June before an 11-game losing streak led to the biggest sell-off in team history. Hahn said he doesn’t expect to be in “sell mode” at the trade deadline.
“I really don’t hope I have to sit here in six weeks and eat these words,” he said.
The Sox invented the “White Flag Trade” in 1997. Don’t expect likewise on the 25th anniversary this July.
But at the very least it should be an interesting six weeks for the Sox, and for La Russa, who seems to live by the words of Gene Mauch.
“I’m not the manager because I’m always right,” Mauch once said. “But I’m always right because I’m the manager.”
