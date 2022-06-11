First-time novelist draws from experience, news for his first crime novel

Something is exciting and nostalgic about 90s anime. When we hear the familiar names we used to watch in our childhood, we go back to memory lane, reliving the happiest moments we ever had. The list contains the most popular 90s anime series, and the series is made on the popularity and the comments made by the fans and the critics. Make sure to go through the list to see if your favorite anime made it on the list.

40. Orphen

Directed by: Hiroshi Watanabe

Hiroshi Watanabe Written by: Masashi Kubota, Mayori Sekijima

Masashi Kubota, Mayori Sekijima Studio: JC Staff

JC Staff Cast: Cleao voiced by Mayumi Iizuka (Sub); Childman voiced by Joji Nakata (Sub); Dortin voiced by Hekiru Shiina (Sub); Hartia voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu (Sub).

Cleao voiced by Mayumi Iizuka (Sub); Childman voiced by Joji Nakata (Sub); Dortin voiced by Hekiru Shiina (Sub); Hartia voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu (Sub). IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Available on: HIDIVE.

The story of Orphen takes place in the magic school called Tower of Fang. Azali, a young magic-user, caused a terrible accident with Baltanders, a mighty magic sword. The enchanted powers of the sword caused Azali to be transformed into an enraged dragon, and he was called ‘Bloody August.’ Krilancelo, a friend of Azali, who cared for him, did not like the elders’ decision to let go of this incident as a mishap, and they would not help Azali return to his human form. Krilanceloa decided to change his name to Orphen, and he left the tower to find a cure for his dear friend.

The series is a good watch as it has strong characters with a good story. The audience loved this concept of the show as well. The show had some gory moments that some viewers might find uncomfortable, but overall, viewers of all age groups would like it.

39. Red Baron

Directed by: Akio Sakai

Akio Sakai Written by: Kazuhiko Kobe

Kazuhiko Kobe Studio: Tokyo Movie Shinsha

Tokyo Movie Shinsha Cast: Ken Kurenai voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Shoko Saeba voiced by Rie Iwatsubo (Sub); Ken De La Rosa voiced by Ulysses Cuadra (SUb); Sally Saeba voiced by Marcela Bordes (Sub).

Ken Kurenai voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Shoko Saeba voiced by Rie Iwatsubo (Sub); Ken De La Rosa voiced by Ulysses Cuadra (SUb); Sally Saeba voiced by Marcela Bordes (Sub). IMDB Rating: 6/10

6/10 Available on: It can be rented on Amazon Instant Video.

The show is based in a futuristic world where robots compete in fights. With humans controlling them, they aim to claim the title of ‘Best Metal Fighter in the World.’ Kurenai Ken builds a robot with the help of his partner Saeba Saeko. He e calls his robot Red Baron.

This is the best mecha anime of all time, the fights are exciting, and the theme song is catchy. Some fans even this show in 2022.

38. Silent Mobius

Directed by: Kazuo Tomizawa, and Yasunori Ide

Kazuo Tomizawa, and Yasunori Ide Written by: Kei Shigema and Manabu Nakamura

Kei Shigema and Manabu Nakamura Studio: AIC

AIC Cast: Rally Cheyenne voiced by Toshiko Fujita (Sub); Mana Izosaki voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub); Katsumi Liqueur voiced by Naoko Matsui (Sub); Lebia Maverick voiced by Miho Nagahori (Sub).

Rally Cheyenne voiced by Toshiko Fujita (Sub); Mana Izosaki voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub); Katsumi Liqueur voiced by Naoko Matsui (Sub); Lebia Maverick voiced by Miho Nagahori (Sub). IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Available on: Netflix.

Another show is based in the futuristic world of 2023. Lucifer Hawks, alien forces from another dimension, invade Earth. The Attacked Mystification Police Department has extraordinary women who possess supernatural powers to defeat these aliens.

The series is one of its kind where each show’s character gets attention. It has a strong plot and good animation, making it a fan favorite.

37. Sea of The Ticonderoga

Directed by: Ayumu Watanabe

Ayumu Watanabe Written by: Hanasaki Kino

Hanasaki Kino Studio: Studio 4A°C

Studio 4A°C Cast: Anglade voiced by Win Morisaki (Sub); Ruka Azumi voiced by Mana Ashida (Sub).

Anglade voiced by Win Morisaki (Sub); Ruka Azumi voiced by Mana Ashida (Sub). IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Available on: Netflix.

The movie was aired in 1991, and the movie is an adaptation of a real-life incident from 1965, when a US aircraft en route from Vietnam to Yokosuka, Japan. An aircraft loaded with a B43 hydrogen bomb fell into the ocean, sinking 16,000 feet underwater. The story’s plot is about Ashika, a young boy who can telepathically communicate with whales. The story shows how the whales send him messages about horrifying monsters in the deep ocean, which is a pointer to the nuclear bomb that remains unexploded under the watery grave of the ocean.

It is an environmentally-themed anime that viewers and critics have appreciated. With a gripping story and acceptable pace, this movie remains a masterpiece of this genre.

36. Those Who Hunt Elves

Directed by: Kazuyoshi Katayama

Kazuyoshi Katayama Written by: Masaharu Amiya

Masaharu Amiya Studio: Group TAC

Group TAC Cast: Celcia Marie Claire voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Dihal voiced by Hiromi Tsuru (Sub); Airi Komiyama voiced by Michie Tomizawa (Sub).

Celcia Marie Claire voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Dihal voiced by Hiromi Tsuru (Sub); Airi Komiyama voiced by Michie Tomizawa (Sub). IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

The show’s plot is The show’s plot transported three people into the world of Elves. Celcia Marie Claire, the Elf princess, tries to cast a spell to send the three aliens back to their world, but the spell gets interrupted, and the magic fragments are imprinted on different elves around the realm. The three foreigners have to search for the fragments to return home.

The show is full of funny moments, and it is not very violent, which some viewers avoid watching. The plot and the personalities are interesting, and the show has a good theme song making it a fine watch.

35. Nightwalker: The Midnight Detective

Directed by: Yutaka Kagawa, and Kiyotoshi Sasano

Yutaka Kagawa, and Kiyotoshi Sasano Written by: Ryota Yamaguchi

Ryota Yamaguchi Studio: AIC

AIC Cast: Detective Shido voiced by Takumi Yamazaki (Sub); Riho Yamazaki voiced by Maata Sakamoto (Sub); Yayoi Matsunaga voiced by Mari Devon (Sub).

Detective Shido voiced by Takumi Yamazaki (Sub); Riho Yamazaki voiced by Maata Sakamoto (Sub); Yayoi Matsunaga voiced by Mari Devon (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Available on: Retro Crush.

The plot of the show centers around Shido Tatsuhiko, a private detective who is also a vampire with no memories of his past. Shido and his friends must stop ‘Nightwalkers,’ a group of evil monsters who hunt people.

The series is a thriller, and the show’s art style is unique, which makes this a little different from its fellow anime shows. With good action, it makes the show great and entertaining.

34. B’T X

Directed by: Mamoru Hamatsu

Mamoru Hamatsu Written by: Mamoru Hamatsu

Mamoru Hamatsu Studio: TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment Cast: Teppei Takamiya voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Sub); Kotaro Takamiya voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); B’t X voiced by Jin Horikawa (Sub).

Teppei Takamiya voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Sub); Kotaro Takamiya voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); B’t X voiced by Jin Horikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

B’ T X is set in an alternate Earth where Teppei has been training under a mysterious woman. Teppei will be meeting his brother after ages, his brother Kotaro Takamiya will be attending a science conference. But things turn out dirty when Aramis unleashes hell at the conference and kills everyone except Kotaro. Teppei decided to save his brother, and he met a mechanical horse called B’ T X and revived it using his blood. With B’ T X, Teppei will take down the Machine Empire and save his brother.

The anime is one of the finest anime, which will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. With a beautiful plot and diverse characters, the viewers will complete this show in one sitting.

33. Key the Metal Idol

Directed by: Hiroaki Sato

Hiroaki Sato Written by: Shigehiro Suzuki, Atsushi Tanima

Shigehiro Suzuki, Atsushi Tanima Studio: Pierrot

Pierrot Cast: Tokiko Mima voiced by Junko Iwao (Sub); Sakura Kuriyagawa voiced by Miki Nagasawa (Sub); Shuichi Tataki voiced by Morikawa (Sub).

Tokiko Mima voiced by Junko Iwao (Sub); Sakura Kuriyagawa voiced by Miki Nagasawa (Sub); Shuichi Tataki voiced by Morikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

Key, the Metal Idol, is another 90s classic. The plot revolves around Key, a robot created by Murao Mima, a scientist and her grandfather. Each year on Key’s birthday, her scientist grandfather builds her a more extensive body than the previous one. But things changed when Murao was on his deathbed, and he told Key that she could become a human if she had 30,000 friends.

This show has been equally cherished by the viewers and the reviewers, as they have called this show a hidden gem from the 90s. The series is inviting as it discovers Key’s identity and a mysterious figure who wants to have hands-on Key’s extraordinary powers. The plot of the show was original and a first in its time.

32. Here is Greenwood

Directed by: Tomomi Mochizuki

Tomomi Mochizuki Written by: Tomomi Mochizuki

Tomomi Mochizuki Studio: Pierrot

Pierrot Cast: Hasukawa Kazuya voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); Hasukawa Kazuhiro (Sub); Ikeda Mitsuru voiced by Mitsuo Iwata (Sub); Igarashi Miya voiced by Chieko Honda (Sub).

Hasukawa Kazuya voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); Hasukawa Kazuhiro (Sub); Ikeda Mitsuru voiced by Mitsuo Iwata (Sub); Igarashi Miya voiced by Chieko Honda (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Available on: It can be rented on Amazon Instant Video.

This movie is one of the best emotional anime movies of the 90s, and it was about Hasukawa Kazuya’s brother married, and Hasukawa is in love with her. As a result, he left home and lived in Greenwood, a student dorm, but the dorm was full of weirdos.

The movie is based on relatable emotions, and it is a fan favorite because of the simplicity it is a favorite fan film.

31. Speed Racer X

Directed by: Hiroshi Sasagawa

Hiroshi Sasagawa Written by: Masaaki Oshima

Masaaki Oshima Studio: Tatsunoko Productions

Tatsunoko Productions Cast: Mifune Go voiced by Katsuji Mori (Sub); Daisuke Mune voiced by Teiji Omiya (Sub); Aya Mifune voiced by Ryoko Kinomiya (Sub).

Mifune Go voiced by Katsuji Mori (Sub); Daisuke Mune voiced by Teiji Omiya (Sub); Aya Mifune voiced by Ryoko Kinomiya (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Available on: It can be rented on Amazon Instant Video.

The story goes around Emile Hirsch, a racer and the superstar of the track. The story speaks of how he wins against his competitors. He uncovered a secret of the scandalous owner of Royalton Industries, they run a race-fixing racket, and a mysterious racer goes by alias Racer X.

Without adding this anime series, the list will be incomplete, an original anime story with a catchy opening theme song. This is one of the anime shows which had some crazy anime moments in the world of anime sports car racing with a blend of family, love, friendship, thrills, comedy and racing.

30. Yu-Gi-Oh

Directed by: Hiroyuki Kakudo

Hiroyuki Kakudo Written by: Toshiki Inoue

Toshiki Inoue Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Cast: Yugi Mutou voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub); Seto Kaiba voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Sub); Bakura; Bakura voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Yami Yugi voiced by Dan Green (Sub).

Yugi Mutou voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub); Seto Kaiba voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Sub); Bakura; Bakura voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Yami Yugi voiced by Dan Green (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Available on: Hulu.

The story’s plot is about Yugi Mutou, who is often bullied by people but loves all kinds of games. One day, he solves an ancient puzzle known as the Millennium Puzzle, and he becomes a host to a mysterious spirit with the personality of a gambler. The new personality calls himself Yami Yuugi, and he comes forth when Yugi faces trouble.

This show opened the fans to card-based battle gaming, and the show displays earnest friendships, with catchy music making it a must-watch of the 90s.

29. Battle Angel Alita

Directed by: Hiroshi Fukutomi

Hiroshi Fukutomi Written by: Akinori Endo

Akinori Endo Studio: Madhouse

Madhouse Cast: Alita voiced by Amanda Winn Lee (Sub); Chiren voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub);Gally voiced by Miki Ito (Sub).

Alita voiced by Amanda Winn Lee (Sub); Chiren voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub);Gally voiced by Miki Ito (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Available on: It can be rented on Vudu, Amazon Instant Video.

Battle Angel Alita or Gunnm is a 90s anime movie based in a sci-fi world. The movie’s plot is how Dr. Ido, a doctor and a mechanic, uses his skills to create a bounty hunter cyborg, and he calls her Gally. He lets her live free in the world to create a life for herself, but the plot develops when Gally remembers her life on Mars.

This movie is one of the best anime movies, and the characters of the movie make this movie much more enjoyable. In 2019, Hollywood made a movie adaptation of this movie. The film did great followed the same plot as the anime film. Many anime fans went to see the film, and it is good to say that the movie did not ruin this 90s classic.

28. Petshop of Horrors

Directed by: Toshio Hirata

Toshio Hirata Written by: Tatsuhiko Urahata, Yashuiro Imagawa, Akane Inoue

Tatsuhiko Urahata, Yashuiro Imagawa, Akane Inoue Studio: Madhouse

Madhouse Cast: Count D voiced by Toshihiko Seki (Sub);Leon Orcrot voiced by Masaya Onosaka (Sub); Q Chan voiced by Miho Yamada (Sub); Jason voiced by Andrew Philpot (Sub).

Count D voiced by Toshihiko Seki (Sub);Leon Orcrot voiced by Masaya Onosaka (Sub); Q Chan voiced by Miho Yamada (Sub); Jason voiced by Andrew Philpot (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Available on: HIDIVE.

The plot of the anime series is centered around Count D, a mysterious owner of a pet shop in Los Angeles Chinatown. The pets from Count’s shop have a contract with three crucial points, any buyer who would breach the contract would die, and the shop would not be responsible for it. Due to the breach of contract, multiple deaths have occurred around the town, and upon investigating, every clue leads to Count’s shop.

The anime is based on the original manga of the same name, and it is a horror mystery. This was the best anime of its genre, giving its viewers nightmares because of its spine-chilling scenes and dialogues. I feel that a remastered version of this anime series would break a majority of the records set by the new age anime series.

27. Slayers

Directed by: Takashi Watanabe

Takashi Watanabe Written by: Takao Koyama

Takao Koyama Studio: E&G Films

E&G Films Cast: Lina inverse voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub); Ruby Eye Shabra nigdo voiced by Daisuke Gori (Sub).

Lina inverse voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub); Ruby Eye Shabra nigdo voiced by Daisuke Gori (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: Hulu and Funimation.

The show is fun to watch, and it features Lina, a powerful but greedy conjurer. She uses her skills to take care of the bandits who get in her way. One such incident led her to meet Gourry Gabriev, a kind-hearted swordsman who used his skills to protect her from a bandit.

Even though the series had certain flaws for its time, it was ignored by the viewers because it had memorable characters and humor, which makes the series fun to watch.

26. Soul Hunter

Directed by: Junji Nishimura

Junji Nishimura Written by: Junji Nishimura

Junji Nishimura Studio: Studio Deen

Studio Deen Cast: Taikoubou voiced by Hiro Yuuki (Sub); Dakki voiced by Ymi Kakazu (Sub); Nataku Li voiced by Kouki Miyata (Sub).

Taikoubou voiced by Hiro Yuuki (Sub); Dakki voiced by Ymi Kakazu (Sub); Nataku Li voiced by Kouki Miyata (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: Video.

The plot of the show is based a thousand years back in time. It has a ruthless witch who has enslaved the emperor and brought his empire under her control. To stop the evil witch, the Confederation of the Immortal Masters decides to assign this task to a young wizard with extraordinary magic skills to stop the witch.

Dark magic and witchcraft were famous genres in the 90s, and this show is the prime example of it. With unique plot development and good music, this anime was the best genre.

25. Street Fighter II

Directed by: Gisaburo Sugii

Gisaburo Sugii Written by: Kenichi Imai

Kenichi Imai Studio: Group TAC

Group TAC Cast: Ryo voiced by Koji Tsjitani (Sub); Dhalism voiced by Steve Blum (Sub); Guile voiced by Tessho Genda (Sub).

Ryo voiced by Koji Tsjitani (Sub); Dhalism voiced by Steve Blum (Sub); Guile voiced by Tessho Genda (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Available on: VRV, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi.

The show’s plot focuses on Ken and Ryu, two friends who love martial arts and aspire to travel the world together. They aim to hone their skills and learn new fighting styles. While traveling, they meet interesting people, but the two friends get dragged into the malicious activities of an evil organization called Shadowlaw. They plan to ravage the world of martial arts. Ken and Ryu will fight for their lives and beliefs to stop the evil organization.

Street Fighter is one of the most incredible anime shows ever created, and the games based on the show were terrific. The series was loved by fans who love martial arts anime like Dragon Ball Z. The show also had a movie, but it had some slight changes.

24. Future GPX Cyber Formula

Directed by: Mitsuo Fukuda

Mitsuo Fukuda Written by: Hiroyuki Hoshiyama

Hiroyuki Hoshiyama Studio: Sunrise

Sunrise Cast: Asurada voiced by Kenichi Ono (Sub); Asuka Sugo voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Jotaro Kaga voiced by Toshishiko Seki (Sub); Osamu Sugo voiced b Sei Ohama (Sub).

Asurada voiced by Kenichi Ono (Sub); Asuka Sugo voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Jotaro Kaga voiced by Toshishiko Seki (Sub); Osamu Sugo voiced b Sei Ohama (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Available on: It can be watched on-demand from Amazon Prime Video.

This show presents its viewers with some of the best car races and some cool sports cars. This show was way ahead of its time, and all the cars have computer support models, similar to Tesla. The show’s protagonist learns that it is not a mere reliable technology.

23. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Directed by: Shinji Takamatsu

Shinji Takamatsu Written by: Katsuyuki Sumizawa

Katsuyuki Sumizawa Studio: Sunrise

Sunrise Cast: Heero Yuy voiced by Hikaro Midorikawa (Sub); Releana Darlian voiced by Akiko Yajima (Sub); Zechs Merquise voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Sub); Duo Maxwell voiced byToshihiko Seki (Sub).

Heero Yuy voiced by Hikaro Midorikawa (Sub); Releana Darlian voiced by Akiko Yajima (Sub); Zechs Merquise voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Sub); Duo Maxwell voiced byToshihiko Seki (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is another original anime of the 90s, and it centers on a war in the future between Earth and the other planets in the system. The Rebels take a stand against the Alliance, which will result in a fight and resistance to the very end. The Rebels plan an attack on Earth. They plan on sending five mecha units for anarchy and vengeance on the Alliance. Both the Alliance and Rebels have similar robots. The plot of the war anime changes when Helena Peacecroft, a daughter of a politician, meets Heero, and they seek peace between the two sides.

This anime series is one of the best plot, action, and character development. Moreover, this anime series is the foundation for mecha genre anime and films. The Gundam series has many movies with an exciting theme and gripping story, and fans love this anime.

22. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures

Directed by: Hiroyuki Kitakubo

Hiroyuki Kitakubo Written by: Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo

Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo Studio: APPP

APPP Cast: Joseph Joestar voiced by Chikao Otsuka (Sub); Jotaro Kujo voiced by Jurota Kosugi (Sub).

Joseph Joestar voiced by Chikao Otsuka (Sub); Jotaro Kujo voiced by Jurota Kosugi (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: Hulu.

The anime was aired in 1993 simply titled ” JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures.” The plot of the series is about Kujo Jotaro, an average high school student who believed that he had been possessed by a spirit, and he confined himself. He met his grandfather’s friend, Abdul, to learn more about this spirit. He learned that it is not a spirit but a stand, a fighting force given form.

The anime is unique and exciting and the music stand references, with Aztec Vampires, makes this show pretty distinctive and engaging.

21. Nadia: Secret of Blue Water

Directed by: Hideaki Anno

Hideaki Anno Written by: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Studio: Gainax, Group TAC, Sei Young Animation

Gainax, Group TAC, Sei Young Animation Cast: Nadia La Arwall voiced by Yoshino Takamori (Sub); Fejto voiced by Toshihiko Seki (Sub); Sanson voiced by Keny Horiuchi (Sub); Captain Nemo voiced by Akio Otsuka (Sub).

Nadia La Arwall voiced by Yoshino Takamori (Sub); Fejto voiced by Toshihiko Seki (Sub); Sanson voiced by Keny Horiuchi (Sub); Captain Nemo voiced by Akio Otsuka (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

This anime series has contributed to an outstanding collection of 90s anime series. This series is set in an old world of 1889, and massive developments are being made in the technology field. Jean Roque Lartigue, a young scientist, and Nadia join forces with Captain Nemo; they will go on adventures in their blue submarine to stop Gargoyle, the show’s antagonist.

The anime series has a movie called “Nadia: The Secret of Fuzzy,” an entertaining watch. The show has a promising plot, and the characters are delightful, and it will keep its viewers occupied with curiosity.

20. Sailor Moon

Directed by: Junichi Sato

Junichi Sato Written by: Sukehiro Tomita

Sukehiro Tomita Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Cast: Sailor Moon voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Sailor Venus voiced by Cherami Leigh (Sub); Sailor Saturn voiced by Yuko Minaguchi; Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub) voiced Sailor Uranus.

Sailor Moon voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Sailor Venus voiced by Cherami Leigh (Sub); Sailor Saturn voiced by Yuko Minaguchi; Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub) voiced Sailor Uranus. IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Available on: Hulu.

The plot of Sailor Moon is about Usagi Tsukino, the main character of the anime series. Usagi’s life changed when she met Luna, a cat with a crescent moon on its forehead. Luna foretold Usagi’s destiny of becoming a ‘Sailor Moon,’ who are mighty guardians of the galaxy, and their task is to save Earth from evil beings around the universe.

This series was the most popular 90s anime series, and it has given some iconic moments to the community, and it has every emotion in it. It is a heartwarming show with relatable characters makes this show much better.

19. City Hunter 3

Directed by : Kenji Kodama

: Kenji Kodama Written by: Tsukasa Hojo

Tsukasa Hojo Studio: Sunrise

Sunrise Cast: Ryo Saeba voiced by Akira Kamiya (Sub); Kaori Makimura voiced by Kaori Makimura (Sub); Miki voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub); Umibouzu voiced by Tessho Genda (Sub).

Ryo Saeba voiced by Akira Kamiya (Sub); Kaori Makimura voiced by Kaori Makimura (Sub); Miki voiced by Mami Koyama (Sub); Umibouzu voiced by Tessho Genda (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Available on: It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

City Hunter 3 or City Hunter ’91 is an anime series, and the plot of the series is about Ryo Saeba, a sweeper and a private detective in the city of Tokyo. He and Kaori, his sidekick, are hired by needy people who need help to solve their problems. The anime is a classic that showcases 90s themes and detective storytelling styles.

The anime series is in the good books of the critics and the viewers due to a wide variety of episodes, and during the scenes, Ryo would run after ladies. Kaori would run after him with a hammer, bringing out a mixture to the episodes’ plot. The anime became so popular that three movie adaptations took place within a year.

18. Cybersix

Directed by : Toshihiko Masuda

: Toshihiko Masuda Written by : Carlos Meglia, Carlos Trillo

: Carlos Meglia, Carlos Trillo Studio: TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment Cast: Adrian Seidelman voiced by Cathy Weseluck (Sub); Dr. Von Reichter voiced by Terry Klassen (Sub); Lori Anderson voiced by Janyse Jaud (Sub); Yashimoto voiced by Brian Drummond (Sub).

Adrian Seidelman voiced by Cathy Weseluck (Sub); Dr. Von Reichter voiced by Terry Klassen (Sub); Lori Anderson voiced by Janyse Jaud (Sub); Yashimoto voiced by Brian Drummond (Sub). IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video.

Cyber six is a show about Dr. Von Reichter’s secret experiments. The crazy scientist brings thrill to the show. He was a Nazi scientist who fled to Argentina and continued his experiment codenamed ‘Cybers,’ these prototypes show a dangerous impulse for free will, which Von does not want. The doctor killed the Cybers to stop them from a coup d’état. But female cybersex escaped and went into hiding. But she has to face Von Reichter for a substance, but she learned that he created another line of super-soldiers called Technos. She has to face him and his army of super-soldiers and face her past.

The show is full of thrill and suspense, and it grips its audience with it. The facts were checked, making it historically correct as well.

17. Whisper Of The Heart

Directed by : Yoshifumi Kondo

: Yoshifumi Kondo Written by: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Studio : Studio Ghibli

: Studio Ghibli Cast: Seiji Amasawa voiced by Issei Takahashi (Sub); Shizuku Tsukishima voiced by Yoko Homa (Sub); Yuko Harada voiced by Maiko Kayama (Sub); Shiho Tsukishima voiced by Yorie Yamashita (Sub).

Seiji Amasawa voiced by Issei Takahashi (Sub); Shizuku Tsukishima voiced by Yoko Homa (Sub); Yuko Harada voiced by Maiko Kayama (Sub); Shiho Tsukishima voiced by Yorie Yamashita (Sub). IMDB Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Available on: HBO Max.

The film’s plot is simple yet so beautiful, and it follows the story of Shizuku Tsukishima, a 14-year-old girl who attends Mukaihara Junior High School. She enjoys life by reading and poetry. She borrowed books from the local library, and she noticed a boy named Seiji Amasawa name multiple times. Shizuku was curious to meet him while commuting on the train. She noticed a cat, and she followed the cat to an antique shop, where she met Seiji. The two had a conversation, where Seiji shared his life goals, but Shizuku felt sad because she had no idea about what she was good at, but she was inspired by Seiji and worked hard to get the best out of herself.

Whisper Of The Heart is another 90s anime that the viewers had praised because of the simple plot, and the character chemistry of the film was beautiful to watch. This film inspires a person to search for their identity, and the challenges Shizuku faced while searching for her identity were so real. The movie shows hardships and how your family will be there for you. Even though the anime quality was not surreal, Yuji Nomi’s music is a masterpiece. People should watch this film at least once.

16. Perfect Blue

Directed by: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Written by: Yoshizaku Takeuchi, and Sadayuki Murai

Yoshizaku Takeuchi, and Sadayuki Murai Studio : Madhouse

: Madhouse Cast: Mima Kirigoe voiced by Junko Iwao (Sub); Rumi voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Me Mania voiced by Masaaki Okura (Sub); Tadokoro voiced by Shinpachi Tsuji (Sub).

Mima Kirigoe voiced by Junko Iwao (Sub); Rumi voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Me Mania voiced by Masaaki Okura (Sub); Tadokoro voiced by Shinpachi Tsuji (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

Perfect Blue is a psychological horror, and she wants to pursue an acting career. She left the music group, and she wishes that her fans who have mixed reactions would support her actions. She takes a role in a crime show, but it didn’t go as planned and adding insult injury would be that the band is doing fine without her. The show is creepy and unsettling because there’s some graphic violence, rape, nudity, and an uncomfortable amount of blood which makes it horrifying and uncomforting.

15. Doraemon

Directed by: Tsutomu Shibayama

Tsutomu Shibayama Written by : Fujio F. Fujiko

: Fujio F. Fujiko Studio : Shin-Ei Animations

: Shin-Ei Animations Cast: Doraemon voiced by Nobuyo Oyama (Sub); Nobita voiced by Noriko Ohara (Sub); Shizuka voiced by Michiko Nomura (Sub); Goda Takeshi voiced by Kazuya Tatakabe (Sub).

Doraemon voiced by Nobuyo Oyama (Sub); Nobita voiced by Noriko Ohara (Sub); Shizuka voiced by Michiko Nomura (Sub); Goda Takeshi voiced by Kazuya Tatakabe (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Available on: Beta series.

The plot of the story is Sewashi Nobi, Nobita’s grandson from the 22nd century, who decides to send a robot cat named Doraemon to his grandfather in the past so that he can live a better life. Doraemon has a four-dimensional pouch in which he stores extraordinary gadgets to help Nobita. The anime does not have a proper ending, but it stopped airing after Fujimoto’s death in 1996.

Doraemon was released from 1979 to 2005. The show became very famous in the 80s and 90s because of the hilarious moments and hidden messages. It is still going on with over 1000 episodes, and kids even watch him today.

14. Serial Experiments Lain

Directed by : Kyutaro Nakamura

: Kyutaro Nakamura Written by : Chiaki J. Konaka

: Chiaki J. Konaka Studio: Triangle Staff

Triangle Staff Cast: Lain Iwakura voiced by Kaori Shimizu (Sub); Mika Iwakaura voiced by Ayako Kawasumi (Sub); Masami Eiri voiced by Sei Ohama (Sub); Alice Mizuki voiced by Yoko Asada (Sub).

Lain Iwakura voiced by Kaori Shimizu (Sub); Mika Iwakaura voiced by Ayako Kawasumi (Sub); Masami Eiri voiced by Sei Ohama (Sub); Alice Mizuki voiced by Yoko Asada (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Available on: Funimation.

Serial Experiments Lain is a bold and discomforting anime. The story’s plot is about a girl named Lain Iwakura, and she received a distressing email from her friend, who had committed suicide not a long time ago. Lain is an awkward introvert who is not very knowledgeable in technology, but she gets dragged into the world of ‘wired’ due to her friend’s email. The ‘wired’ is not a friendly place because it is full of fatal truths, not for the weak hearts. Moreover, some men know a lot about Lain’s activities, which would soon make her life a living hell.

This anime series is a psychological horror, the anime showcases the themes of perception and consciousness, and they would redefine these meanings every time. Anime fans who are into psychological horrors should give this classic a try, as it was one of the best series of that time. I would recommend the viewers to watch Serial Experiments Lain as it is one of my personal favorites.

13. Ghost in the Shell

Directed by : Mamoru Oshii

: Mamoru Oshii Written by: Kazunori Ito

Kazunori Ito Studio: Production I. G

Production I. G Cast: MJ. Motoko Kusanagi voiced by Atsuko Tanaka (Sub); Batou voiced by Akio Otsuka; The Puppet Master voiced by Iemesa Kayumi (Sub); Togusa voiced by Koichi Yamadera (Sub).

MJ. Motoko Kusanagi voiced by Atsuko Tanaka (Sub); Batou voiced by Akio Otsuka; The Puppet Master voiced by Iemesa Kayumi (Sub); Togusa voiced by Koichi Yamadera (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Available on: It can be streamed on The Roku Channel, but you can rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and DIRECTV.

Ghost in the Shell is one of the most popular 90s movies, and later a series was created based on the movie. The film’s plot is based in a futuristic 2029 digital world of Japan, which follows the life of Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg security agent. He is on a mission to hunt the Puppet Master, a mysterious hacker.

The film has a philosophical narrative about an individual’s identity in a world ruled by technology. The film’s music is catchy, and the visual of the film was splendid. Upon release, the fans loved the film, and they talked about how unique the plot and the characters were, and their development was everyone loved. The critics praised this film with positive reviews, calling it “The first truly adult animation film to reach a literary and visual excellence level. A newer version of the film was released in 2008 with updated visuals and CGI.

12. Pokemon

Directed by: Kunihiko Yuyama

Kunihiko Yuyama Written by: Takeshi Shudo

Takeshi Shudo Studio: OLM, Inc.

OLM, Inc. Cast: Ash Ketchum voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Serena voiced by Mayuki Makiguchi (Sub); Misty voiced by Mayumi Iizuka (Sub); Dawn voiced by Megumi Toyoguchi (Sub); Brock voiced by Yuji Ueda (Sub).

Ash Ketchum voiced by Rica Matsumoto (Sub); Serena voiced by Mayuki Makiguchi (Sub); Misty voiced by Mayumi Iizuka (Sub); Dawn voiced by Megumi Toyoguchi (Sub); Brock voiced by Yuji Ueda (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

This show has our entire childhood in it. Everyone would know the plot of the show and the names of the characters in the show. But for those who don’t know, the show is about Ash, who dreams of becoming a Pokemon trainer, but to do so, he has to win eight gym badges in his career.

The show has become a top-tier standard in anime friendships between Ash and Pikachu. The show is an epic full of thrills, humor, competition and thousands of memories.

11.Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files

Directed by : Noriyuki Abe

: Noriyuki Abe Written by: Yukiyoshi Ohashi

Yukiyoshi Ohashi Studio : Pierrot

: Pierrot Cast: Yusuke Urameshi voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); Hiei voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Sub); Youko Kurama voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub).

Yusuke Urameshi voiced by Nozomu Sasaki (Sub); Hiei voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Sub); Youko Kurama voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: Funimation and Hulu.

The series follows the story of Yuusuke Urameshi, a delinquent who had no prosperous future; his life changed when one day he got hit by a car while trying to save a child. However, the afterlife spirits saw his heroic deed and decided to let his soul be on Earth as he was a mere boy. The heir of the spirit realm assigned some problematic tasks to Yuusuke by becoming a spirit detective. Hence, he returned to Earth as a Spirit Detective.

This anime used the clichés of the 90s era in incredible ways. The series showcases strong characters, emotional core, and a great manifestation of ideas, making it one of the best 90s anime of that time.

10. Rurouni Kenshin

Directed by : Kazuhiro Furuhashi

: Kazuhiro Furuhashi Written by: Michiru Shimada

Michiru Shimada Studio : Studio Gallop

: Studio Gallop Cast: Kenshin Himura voiced by Mayo Suzukaze (Sub); Yahiko Myojin voiced by Mina Tominaga (Sub); Sanisuke Sagara voiced by Yuji Ueda (Sub).

Kenshin Himura voiced by Mayo Suzukaze (Sub); Yahiko Myojin voiced by Mina Tominaga (Sub); Sanisuke Sagara voiced by Yuji Ueda (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: Hulu.

Rurouni Kenshin is based in the early Meiji era, after the end of the Boshin War, Himura Kenshin, the former assassin, would avail his service to his clients, and he would protect them without killing anyone so that he could atone himself of the sins he had to commit during the war.

Rurouni Kenshin is a great watch, and it had a great plot with a perfect balance of action, drama, comedy and stirring moments. The show’s characters were original and had contrasting attitudes. Though it did not have fantastic animation at first, it did get better as the anime series progressed. Rurouni Kenshin has a movie adaptation, and the series fans equally liked it. Rurouni Kenshin should be on your watchlist if you like watching historical animes with samurais and swords.

9. Detective Conan

Directed by: Nobuharu Kamanaka

Nobuharu Kamanaka Written by: Junichi Iioka

Junichi Iioka Studio : TMS Entertaiment

: TMS Entertaiment Cast: Conan Edogawa voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Richard Moore voiced by Akira Kamiya (Sub); George Kojima voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Ayumi Yoshida voiced by Yukiko Iwai (Sub).

Conan Edogawa voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Richard Moore voiced by Akira Kamiya (Sub); George Kojima voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Ayumi Yoshida voiced by Yukiko Iwai (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

The plot of Detective Conan is about Shinichi Kudou, a quick-witted high school student. As a brilliant detective, he has decided to take the most challenging cases, and he will resolve all of them. However, while solving his case, he was kidnapped by an organization, they gave him an experimental drug which almost killed him. But, when he came to his senses, he realized that he was a body of a seven young boy. He goes into hiding and looks for ways to return to his original body.

The anime is a fantastic mystery-fiction, and the show manages to blend logic and fantasy into a fine anime, and now this anime has developed into a franchise.

8. Princess Mononoke

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written by : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Studio : Studio Ghibli

: Studio Ghibli Cast: Ashitaka voiced by Yoji Matsuda (Sub); Moro voiced by Akihiro Miwa (Sub); Lady Eboshi voiced by Yuko Tanaka (Sub); San voiced by Yuriko Ishida (Sub); Kaya voiced by Tara Strong (Sub).

Ashitaka voiced by Yoji Matsuda (Sub); Moro voiced by Akihiro Miwa (Sub); Lady Eboshi voiced by Yuko Tanaka (Sub); San voiced by Yuriko Ishida (Sub); Kaya voiced by Tara Strong (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Available on: Apple TV and HBO Max, Netflix.

The movie’s plot occurred in the 14th century; there was a unity between humans, animals, and gods, crumbling. Ashitaka, the protagonist of the story, had to fight an animal to protect his village, he won, but he got an infection from the animal he slew. He has to travel to a distant land to get a cure from Shishigami, a deer-like God who can cure any disease. During his journey, he sees how humans are destroying the Earth, and though they try to bring peace, it brings more destruction and conflict between the people.

Princess Mononoke is not a film with over-the-top details and picture quality, but everyone should see this film. There are so many points about this movie that makes it a particular movie. The characters in the film were realistic with no fictional personality, and the viewers agreed upon Ashitaka’s actions. The film’s aesthetics were pleasing, and the film’s plot development was at a perfect pace, making the elements of the film much more beautiful. The film spreads the message of “No war, and not spreading hate.” The character development was a circle. In the beginning, the characters were pessimistic, but their take on life changed by the end of the film.

7. Great Teacher Onizuka

Directed by : Noriyuki Abe

: Noriyuki Abe Written by : Masashi Sogo

: Masashi Sogo Studio : Pierrot

: Pierrot Cast: Eikichi Onizuka voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Urumi Kanzaki voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Yoshito Kikuchi voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub).

Eikichi Onizuka voiced by Wataru Takagi (Sub); Urumi Kanzaki voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi (Sub); Yoshito Kikuchi voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and Retro Crush.

The plot of Great Teacher Onizuka is about Onizuka, a young adult who is 22 years and a former bosozku member. The show illustrates how Onizuka’s life has changed before and after becoming a teacher.

This series is highly hilarious because Onizuka is a teacher. He teaches his students with unorthodox teaching methods, which results in hilarious scenes that will make the viewers burst out in laughter. Every 90s kid would know how amazing this series was, and laughter and visual gags will fill the 43 episodes of the show.

6. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Directed by: Hideaki Anno

Hideaki Anno Written by: Hideaki Anno

Hideaki Anno Studio : Gainax, Tatsunoko

: Gainax, Tatsunoko Cast: Asuka Langley Soryu voiced by Yuko Miyamura (Sub); Shinji Ikari voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub); Rei Ayanami voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub).

Asuka Langley Soryu voiced by Yuko Miyamura (Sub); Shinji Ikari voiced by Yukito Tsukishiro (Sub); Rei Ayanami voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub). IMDB Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available on: Netflix.

Neon Genesis Evangelion was another best anime of the 90s, and the show’s plot was ahead of its time. The show was based in a futuristic 2015 time period. It tells the story of Shinji Ikari, a high school student recruited to pilot a mecha robot so that he and his team can fight evil beings who call themselves “Angels.”

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one the first mecha genre anime series, and this anime is one of the anime series that has survived the test of time and now it has become a prized jewel of the anime industry. The anime aired from October 4th, 1995 to March 27th, 1996, but in this period, the show had multiple sequels, spinoffs, films and other remarkable ways to retain its massive fan base worldwide.

5. Dragon Ball Z

Directed by: Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Shigeyasu Yamauchi Written by: Takao Koyama

Takao Koyama Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Cast: Goku voiced Masako Nozawa (Sub); Gohan voiced by Masako Nozawa (Sub); Vegeta voiced by Ryo Horikawa (Sub); Bulma voiced by Hiromi Tsura (Sub).

Goku voiced Masako Nozawa (Sub); Gohan voiced by Masako Nozawa (Sub); Vegeta voiced by Ryo Horikawa (Sub); Bulma voiced by Hiromi Tsura (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Available on: Funimation and Hulu.

Initially, Dragon Ball Z was aired in 1989, but the series gained massive popularity in the early 90s, and it is one of the best 90s anime series, the plot of the show is a continuation of the Dragon Ball series. In this new series, the plot will continue after five years, when Goku has won the World Martial Arts tournament. He met Raditz, his older brother, and he was astounded about Goku’s new life; he told Goku about his origin, but Goku decided to save Earth from evil forces.

Dragon Ball Z has over 20 anime movies and movie adaptations, although the adaptation was an eyesore for me. The new series has a lot of action intergalactic fights, the character development and eye-pleasing animation make this one of the best series, and this was probably the first anime every kid has watched at least once. It is one of the best anime se. The anime series is still going strong in 2022 with a new movie and show season.

4. One Piece

Directed by: Satoshi Info

Satoshi Info Written by: Shoji Yonemura

Shoji Yonemura Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Cast: Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Mayumi Tanaka (Sub); Roronoa Zoro voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Sub); Nami voiced by Akemi Okamura (Sub); Usopp voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Sanji voiced by Hiroaki Hirata (Sub); Chopper voiced by Ikue Ōtani (Sub); Nico Robin voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi (Sub); Franky voiced by Kauzki Yao (Sub); Brook voiced by Chō (Sub); Jimbei Daisuke Gōri & Katsuhisa Hōki (Sub).

Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Mayumi Tanaka (Sub); Roronoa Zoro voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Sub); Nami voiced by Akemi Okamura (Sub); Usopp voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi (Sub); Sanji voiced by Hiroaki Hirata (Sub); Chopper voiced by Ikue Ōtani (Sub); Nico Robin voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi (Sub); Franky voiced by Kauzki Yao (Sub); Brook voiced by Chō (Sub); Jimbei Daisuke Gōri & Katsuhisa Hōki (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Available on: Crunchyroll and Funimation.

If we are talking about the 90s anime series, we can not forget mentioning One Piece, one of the anime series of The Big Three Era. This anime series is loved by an overwhelming majority of the anime community. The anime plot is about Monkey D. Luffy, the show’s main character wants to become the Pirate King by finding the One Piece hidden by the Gol D. Roger, the former King of the Pirates.

The anime series depicts the grand age of pirates, and the creators made sure to create different sorts of characters and crews. The series is still alive even after a decade, and it has over 700 episodes with fantastic animation and unique arcs, which the viewers love and talk about even today.

3. Slam Dunk

Directed by: Nobutaka Nishizawa

Nobutaka Nishizawa Written by: Nobutaka Nishizawa and Yoshiyuki Suga

Nobutaka Nishizawa and Yoshiyuki Suga Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Cast: Sakuragi Hanamichi voiced by Takeshi Kusao (Sub); Rukawa Kaede voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub); Miyagi Ryota voiced by Yoku Shioya (Sub); Kiyota Nobunaga voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa (Sub).

Sakuragi Hanamichi voiced by Takeshi Kusao (Sub); Rukawa Kaede voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa (Sub); Miyagi Ryota voiced by Yoku Shioya (Sub); Kiyota Nobunaga voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Available on: Crunchyroll.

Slam Dunk is a 1993 sports anime series centered around Hanamichi, a delinquent at first. He became a leader of a gang. Despite his short temper and immaturity, he had the potential to be an athlete, and he joined a basketball team to impress Haruko and prove to her that he was worthy of her.

Slam Dunk is one of the best sports anime of the 90s, and the anime series has four movies during the airing of the episodes and the manga. The opening song of the anime is catchy and fun to listen to. Fans love this anime series, and they call it a classic. People who enjoy watching sports anime should give Slam Dunk a try.

2. Cowboy Bebop

Directed by: Shinchiro Watanabe

Shinchiro Watanabe Written by: Keiko Nobumoto

Keiko Nobumoto Studio: Sunrise

Sunrise Cast: Spike Spiegel voiced by Koichi Yamadera (Sub); Feye Valentine voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub); Edward Wong voiced by Aoi Tada (Sub); Jet Black voiced by Unsho Ishuzuka (Sub).

Spike Spiegel voiced by Koichi Yamadera (Sub); Feye Valentine voiced by Megumi Hayashibara (Sub); Edward Wong voiced by Aoi Tada (Sub); Jet Black voiced by Unsho Ishuzuka (Sub). IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Available on: Hulu, Netflix

Cowboy Bebop is another 90s masterpiece based in a sci-fi world set in 2071. Humanity has expanded its habitats, and as a result, there’s an increase in the crime rate. The Inter Solar System Police came up with a legalized contract system where registered bounty hunters or cowboys would hunt down criminals for a reward. The main characters of the show are Spike Spiegel and Jet Black. The duo is joined by Faye Valentine, a con artist with amnesia; Ein, a corgi, scientifically engineered to be brilliant. And Edward Wong, a genius hacker.

The series is popular because each character gets attention from the creators and their dark pasts make this series very different, the series has a catchy theme song, and it is a perfect balance of action and thriller.

1. Hunter x Hunter

Directed by: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Written by: Hiroshi Hashimoto

Hiroshi Hashimoto Studio: Pierrot

Pierrot Cast: Gon Freecss voiced by Junko Takeuchi (Sub); Killua Zoldyck voiced by Kanako Mitsuhashi (Sub); Kurapika voiced by Yuki Kaida; Leorio Paladiknight voiced by Hozumi Goda (Sub); Hisoka voiced by Hiroki Takahashi (Sub).

Gon Freecss voiced by Junko Takeuchi (Sub); Killua Zoldyck voiced by Kanako Mitsuhashi (Sub); Kurapika voiced by Yuki Kaida; Leorio Paladiknight voiced by Hozumi Goda (Sub); Hisoka voiced by Hiroki Takahashi (Sub). IMDB Rating: 9/10

9/10 Available on: Netflix.

Hunter x Hunter was a top-rated show in the late 90s, and it became an instant fan favorite. The show’s plot is about Gon Freecs, a young boy who wants to become a Hunter, like his father, to find his missing father. But this exam is extremely dangerous. While giving this exam, he met three allies, Leorio, an aspiring doctor, Killua, a mischievous 12-year-old kid, and Kurapika, who is out for revenge.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the best series in the anime industry because it has some of the best fight scenes in anime history, and here, having the most power does not determine the victory of a character. In addition to these details, the story development and the world are magnificent, and it has one of the most excellent villain organizations.

