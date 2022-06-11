How Did Two Summers Ended?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Truth, Lies, secrets, and crime will always catch up to you. No matter how hard you try to suppress the truth, it will be revealed. That was the case with a group of friends. They had a summer vacation 30 years ago today and a lot of stuff happened there. Secrets were kept hidden, and lies were told.

Although after 30 years, reliving their past day, revealed a lot of truth about that day. What will happen to the group after finding so many inside secrets? after losing trust in each other. As friends, you are supposed to protect each other, care for each other, and cherish each other but that was not the same for them.

About Two Summers

Two Summers is a television show originally released in the Dutch language under the name of Twee Zomers. It was premiered on February 6, 2022, in Belgium and on June 3, 2022, on Netflix for a worldwide audience.

Two Summer is a thriller mystery psychological show. It is created by Tom Lenaerts and Paul Baeten. There are 6 episodes with 45 minutes of run time.

Plot Summary

The story revolves around a group of friends who are nearly in their 40s and 50s now. They went on a vacation and the vacation turned into a nightmare. They are blackmailed for something that happened almost 30 years ago.

Why are they blackmailed? Who is the blackmailer? What are the secrets they are hiding? We have answers to all of those questions.

What happened At The End?

In the end, we got to know that firstly, Luk is unable to have a child. Lia has kept this secret from him and the child Jen, is actually of Peter’s. Secondly, We also got to know that the videotape destroyed by Peter, Stef, and Didier was just blank. Luk’s camera was used to film them exploiting Sofie when she was unconscious. And, Luk accidentally found it when we were going through his stuff.

Additionally, When Luk found the tape, he showed them to Lia, Lia told Sofie (who had the right to know), and then Sofie asked Romee. Saskia also got to know about this, as they worked together. All this created a chain of events and it was revealed that everyone was playing their part.

Who Was The Blackmailer?

At first, it was thought that Sofie is the blackmailer as she is in the video. But, Luk found the tapes on his camera. Furthermore, he also found the truth about his child. All of this made him blackmail Peter. But, later on, they both made up for each other but Romee couldn’t stand it.

All this made Stef feel guilty and he shot himself. This made it a police case and the whole truth was revealed.

Cast

The main cast of the show includes An Miller paying Romee Tansey, Tom Vermeir playing Peter Van Gael, Herwig Ilegems playing Didier Verpoorten, Inge Paulussen playing Sofie Geboers, Kevin Janssens playing Luk Van Gael, Ruth Becquart playing Saskia Van Dessel, Koen De Bouw playing Stef Van Gompel, Felix Meyer playing Mark (1992), Sanne-Samina playing Lia Donkers, Jennifer Heylen playing Onderzoeksrechter Salima Mitonga, and Verona Verbakel playing Griffier Nora.

