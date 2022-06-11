How Does Kamala Khan Get Her Powers?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ms. Marvel is the seventh TV Series in the MCU and the newest superhero to join the Marvel roster. She is also the first Pakistani-American superhero. The show follows the life of teenager Kamala Khan. She lives in a very strict household. Any brown person watching the show will be able to relate instantly. The constant judgment, the micro-managing, the need to control every aspect of your life etc., etc.

The story progresses as Kamala, a total Avengers Nerd, goes to her parents asking if she could go to the first-ever Avengers Con. As expected, her request was immediately rejected. However, she decides the event is too important for her to skip out on. And along with her childhood friend, she sneaks out and goes to the event anyway. Some interesting things happen at the Avengers Con when she puts on her Grandmother’s Bangle. Keep reading to find out what.

Previously On, Ms. Marvel

The episode starts with the series protagonist Kamala Khan fangirling about Captain Marvel. Then we see her grabbing breakfast before heading to her Driving License Test. Her family gave her advice on how to pass the test easily, but all of it became useless as she crashed the car less than 10 seconds before starting the car. And that too into the Driving Instructors Car. Not getting a license throws a wrench into her plan for going to the AvengersCon as no one can drive them anymore. Then we are shown the wedding preparation for her older brother’s wedding.

Her Grandmother sent them a box of old jewelry for the wedding, but Muneeba, Kamala’s mom, doesn’t want anything to do with them and tells her to leave it alone, and the box is sent to the attic for storage. With some encouragement from Bruno, Kamala asks her family’s permission to go to the AvengersCon and attend the Captain Marvel Costume Competition. Her family is immediately skeptical and forbids her from going. But with some convincing from her older brother Aamir her family lets her go under certain conditions. Such as her dad would accompany her, and she had to wear the Hulk costume her mom made, and so forth. However, when Kamala protested, her parents responded by not letting her go at all.

What Happened At AvengerCon?

A distraught Kamala decides to sneak out. Furthermore, she borrows a bangle she thought was cool from the box her Grandmother sent to give her costume that extra flair. As she was getting ready for the competition, the last call started, and she forgot her “Photon Gloves.” In a last-ditch effort, she puts on the bangle, which transforms. A transparent aura begins enveloping Kamala, and she is transported to another dimension but quickly returns.

As she is on the stage, she starts showing abilities due to the bangle. Unfortunately, the powers go out of control, much to the audience’s amusement. She causes a lot of damage and almost kills someone, but she saves them with her newfound powers. Kamala is freaked out and promptly returns home, where her mom is waiting for her in her bedroom. Her mom expresses her disappointment and leaves the room. But Kamala has no time to be sad as we see her hands glowing with these newfound powers.

How Does Kamala Khan Get Her Powers?

We know that Kamala’s powers are due to her Grandmother’s Bangles. However, what we do not know is whether the bangle is the source of her abilities or if the bangle allows her to use her powers. In the comics, Ms. Marvel is an Inhuman.

A race of Human Alien hybrids made by the Kree to fight in their wars. However, the Inhumans broke free from Kree Control. Indistinguishable from regular humans, their Inhuman nature is only revealed when they are exposed to terrigen mists. The topic is explored vastly in the Agents of Shield TV Series and the Inhumans TV Series. However, it does seem like Kamala is an Inhuman. But we cannot be certain until we see more episodes.

