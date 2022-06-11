Share Pin 0 Shares

The ninth episode of The Offer on Paramount+ was released yesterday (June 9), and as the tale progresses, you may be wondering how many more opportunities you’ll get to immerse yourself in this epic historical drama about the development of the 1972 crime classic The Godfather. This Paramount+ Original miniseries delves into the backstory of producer Albert S. Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) experience working with Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) and Robert Evans to bring the classic picture to reality (Matthew Goode). With Season 1 concluding, the show has some exciting details ahead to reveal how The Godfather became the completely polished picture it is today.

I’m curious how many episodes you have left to see whether that offer is still on the table.

How many episodes are there of The Offer?

The Offer will include a total of ten episodes. The first three episodes were released simultaneously on April 28 and have since been released one at a time every week. Currently, nine of the ten episodes are available for streaming.

The Offer release schedule: When do new episodes premiere?

The Offer’s first season is nearly finished, but it’s never too late to catch up for the tenth and final episode. The Offer’s last new episode airs Thursday at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. The following is the release schedule:

Episode 1, “A Seat at the Table” : April 28

: April 28 Episode 2, “Warning Shots”: April 28

April 28 Episode 3, “Fade In” : April 28

: April 28 Episode 4, “The Right Shade of Yellow” : May 5

: May 5 Episode 5, “Kiss the Ring” : May 12

: May 12 Episode 6, “A Stand Up Guy” : May 19

: May 19 Episode 7, “Mr. Producer” : May 26

: May 26 Episode 8, “Crossing That Line” : June 2

: June 2 Episode 9, “It’s Who We Are” : June 9

: June 9 Episode 10, TBA: June 16

Is The Offer on Netflix? How to watch The Offer?

Because The Offer is a Paramount+ Original series, it is not accessible on Netflix. The Offer may only be seen with a Paramount+ membership, which can be obtained directly from the Paramount+ website or app, or via Amazon Prime Video with a Paramount+ subscription.

For new customers, the first month is free, and subsequent months (if you wish to continue) will cost $4.99 per month with the Essential plan, or $9.99 per month with the ad-free Premium plan.

Will there be a Season 2 of The Offer?

Season 2 of The Offer is not in the works. The program has always been advertised as a miniseries, which means it has always had a predetermined ending. Because Paramount+ has not renewed the program for a second season. It seems that Episode 10 on June 16 will be the series’ last episode. Keep an eye on it to witness The Offer go out with a bang.

What The Offer is all about?

The concept is based on the work of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Goldman. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes adventures on The Godfather set.

Before it became a trilogy of renowned big-screen chapters treasured by cinema lovers, The Godfather was nothing more than a proposition presented to film producer Albert S. Goldman’s door. When someone mentions ruddy, the term ruddy comes to mind.

The novel by Mario Puzo was originally published in 1969. However, Pаrаmount Pictures optioned the work two years before its 1967 publication. The project lay dormаnt for almost three years until being relaunched as а feаture film.

Following that, Ruddy faced а series of setbacks, including the involvement of mafia leader Joe Colombo, purportedly the heаd of one of New York’s most prominent Mаfiа fаmilies.

Albert S. will be the focus of a thorough investigation in The Offer. Ruddy’s path to making one of cinema’s best pictures.

