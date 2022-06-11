How Many Episodes of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Are There?

Share Pin 0 Shares

This time, Netflix has outdone itself. We have already watched a lot of crime documentaries on Netflix. And, each time they left us in a position where we are bound to ask the questions. Questions like how twisted can a human’s mind be? How did we come to this situation? Is this even for real? Are humans worth it?

The recently broadcasted crime documentary on Netflix has shocked everyone. Never seen before clips and photos, Never heard before audios have truly left the audience in a jaw-dropping situation. Many fans have claimed it to be traumatizing. It is a kind of story that you want to forget instantly.

About The Documentary

On June 8, 2022, Netflix released a four four-episode crime documentary. The documentary features never seen before exclusive content. The story is about Warren Jeffs, president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sweet: Pray and Obey is directed by Rachel Dretzin.

The documentary features the story of Warren Jeffs. Jeffs was a prophet and the leader of the FLDS church.

His father who was the former president of the church died in 1986 leaving behind 20 wives and 60 children. After the death of his Rulon, Jeff took over the church. He was even crueler than his father. He married all of his wives. Except two. As they denied getting married to him. One of them escaped his terror and the other was prohibited to marry anyone else.

Besides being polygamous (having more than one wife at the same time), he was an abuser too. He was accused and convicted of marrying underage girls, and abusing women and children (sexually, physically, and mentally). However, he also forced other male adult members of the church to marry underage women. The statistics showed that he had 78 wives in total. Out of which 24 were underage.

He believed that homosexuality and marrying a person of the same gender is a crime near to murder. As child marriage was banned in the US, Jeff had to move from place to place.

How Was Jeff Caught?

Many women and men got girls and escaped him. They are the ones who told the truth about Jeff’s disgusting work. Even his nephews testified against him saying he abused them as a child. However, Jeff was on the FBI’s most-wanted list. But he was caught in 2006.

After almost two years of his arrest, the ranch was raided and 439 children were found there. All of them were taken under the child protection services.

Where Is He Now?

Jeff is currently in jail. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an addition of 20 years in Arizona jail. Jeff was convicted in Texas for raping a 15-year-old girl and repeated rape against a 12-year-old girl. He was also fined $10,000.

Ratings

The documentary has been called traumatizing. The documentary has a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6/10 ratings on IMDb. However, it is ready to be streamed on Netflix in the USA.

