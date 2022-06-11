News
How Many Episodes of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Are There?
This time, Netflix has outdone itself. We have already watched a lot of crime documentaries on Netflix. And, each time they left us in a position where we are bound to ask the questions. Questions like how twisted can a human’s mind be? How did we come to this situation? Is this even for real? Are humans worth it?
The recently broadcasted crime documentary on Netflix has shocked everyone. Never seen before clips and photos, Never heard before audios have truly left the audience in a jaw-dropping situation. Many fans have claimed it to be traumatizing. It is a kind of story that you want to forget instantly.
About The Documentary
On June 8, 2022, Netflix released a four four-episode crime documentary. The documentary features never seen before exclusive content. The story is about Warren Jeffs, president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sweet: Pray and Obey is directed by Rachel Dretzin.
The documentary features the story of Warren Jeffs. Jeffs was a prophet and the leader of the FLDS church.
His father who was the former president of the church died in 1986 leaving behind 20 wives and 60 children. After the death of his Rulon, Jeff took over the church. He was even crueler than his father. He married all of his wives. Except two. As they denied getting married to him. One of them escaped his terror and the other was prohibited to marry anyone else.
Besides being polygamous (having more than one wife at the same time), he was an abuser too. He was accused and convicted of marrying underage girls, and abusing women and children (sexually, physically, and mentally). However, he also forced other male adult members of the church to marry underage women. The statistics showed that he had 78 wives in total. Out of which 24 were underage.
He believed that homosexuality and marrying a person of the same gender is a crime near to murder. As child marriage was banned in the US, Jeff had to move from place to place.
How Was Jeff Caught?
Many women and men got girls and escaped him. They are the ones who told the truth about Jeff’s disgusting work. Even his nephews testified against him saying he abused them as a child. However, Jeff was on the FBI’s most-wanted list. But he was caught in 2006.
After almost two years of his arrest, the ranch was raided and 439 children were found there. All of them were taken under the child protection services.
Where Is He Now?
Jeff is currently in jail. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an addition of 20 years in Arizona jail. Jeff was convicted in Texas for raping a 15-year-old girl and repeated rape against a 12-year-old girl. He was also fined $10,000.
Ratings
The documentary has been called traumatizing. The documentary has a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6/10 ratings on IMDb. However, it is ready to be streamed on Netflix in the USA.
Paper Girls Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far
Paper Girls is a drama series that falls under the science fiction genre, which is based on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, and Cliff Chiang illustrated it. So are you all going to watch the Paper girls? If the answer is yes, then this article is exactly for you.
In this article, we will share some amazing details about the series Paper Girls, like its release date, cast, and what it is about, so if you all want to know, please start reading this article. This article is all about Paper Girls and nothing else.
Release Date
The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
Cast
The paper Girls drama series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nolet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.
The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
What Do We Know So Far?
The story of the Paper Girls revolves around four girls who are 12 years old and delivers newspapers. The story is based in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. During the morning, when the four girls went out to deliver newspapers, they were struck by a mysterious force from the future. The girls somehow get caught up in that conflict unwillingly.
The paper Girls drama series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nolet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.
Where To Watch?
In this article section, we will share where you can watch the Paper Girls drama series. Everyone wants to watch this series as this series has a good story about four girls 12 years old and delivering newspapers. The story is based in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. During the morning, when the four girls went out to deliver newspapers, they were struck by a mysterious force from the future. The girls somehow get caught up in that conflict unwillingly.
You all can watch this series on Prime video as it will be released on that platform.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates:
Arnold Schwarzenegger his full name is Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger. He was born on 30 July 1947. He is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman, and, more especially, former bodybuilder and politician who served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Presently in 2022, he is the most recent Republican governor of California. He was also honored by Time magazine Schwarzenegger, one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2004 and 2007.
He is one of the alluring actors and personalities and influenced many people in a very good way; the reason why he still has a huge fan base eagerly waiting for his latest film.
His upcoming film Kung Fury 2, is based on martial arts, and it’s a gradual comedy film. David Sandberg is the director of this movie; and is adapted from and filmed as a sequel to his 2015 featurette Kung Fury.
Cast
The film cast David Sandberg as Kung Fury, Michael Fassbender as Colt Magnum, Kung Fury’s new partner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as “The President”, Ralf Moeller as Thor
Alexandra Shipp as Rey Porter, a reporter with a complicated relationship with Fury, Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, a.k.a. “Kung Führer,” Leopold Nilsson as Hackerman, a computer whiz who can transform into a Hackerbot, Eleni Young as Barbarianna, a Viking warrior who rides a giant wolf and wields a Minigun, David Hasselhoff as Hoff 9000 (voice), a member of Fury’s team who transforms into a car.
Release Date
The film will release in 2022; there is no date yet for the ultimate release of the film.
Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022
Nick Quested has been a producer of several documentaries and films like The Last Patrol, Korengal, and more. The British filmmaker has gone through quite an ordeal recently but has been doing his best to ensure that the audience gets what they deserve.
Over the years, Quested has got several projects to his name and has worked tirelessly to ensure that a film reaches its perfection. He is behind many documentaries, films, music videos, advertisements, and more. All of this made us think: what would Quested’s net worth be?
Know About Nick Quested
Nicholas Quested, or as everyone calls him, Nick Quested, is a British filmmaker. He is also the owner and executive director of Goldcrest Films. Over the years, he has produced over 40 films. He is the producers fof film like Restrepo, Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and The Rise of ISIS, Korengal, and many more films. In addition, he has directed over 100 music videos and commercials.
Quested is quite an important person, with two Emmys, an Oscar nomination, and a PGA Award nomination. He even received the duPont-Columbia Award in 2018. The filmmaker has even worked with people like Sting, Nas, Dr. Dre, and brands like Land Rover, Nike, Lexus, and Sprite.
Nick Quested Worth
As of the latest news, Nick Quested is worth $400,000 this year. However, earlier this month, Quested had testified before the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee, which may have halted some of his earnings.
News About Nick Quested’s Testimony
Nick Quested recently had to testify before the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He had to appear on June 9, 2022.
As a filmmaker, he used to tell everyone’s story under various conditions until now, when he had to come to the limelight for the very first time in his life.
These times were very stressful for him, as he was embedded with the Proud Boys. In his testimony, Quested presented that a garage meeting between Antique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was arranged and filmed the night before the 2021 United States Capitol attack.
2021 United States Capitol Attack
A mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington D. C. on January 2, 2021. They aimed to overturn his defeat by causing a disturbance in counting electoral votes. The rioters assaulted the people within and vandalized property. In the aftermath, five people died, and many, including 138 police officers alone, were injured. Four officers committed suicide following the event.
The anti-government groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters were charged with conspiracy for planning the attacks. Quested got involved as he was embedded with the Proud Boys.
The attack destroyed many lives and had a lasting effect on the survivors, many of whom have suffered severe mental breakdowns.
