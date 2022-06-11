News
How Many Wives Did Rulon Jeffs Have?
Rulon Timpson Jeffs was the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ and its spiritual leader. The church, often known as the FLDS, specializes in numerous marriages. It is situated on the borderline between Utah and Arizona.
Long after his father exposed him to the core kind of Christianity through ‘Truth Magazine,’ Jeffs became the church’s leader. The religious party’s various tenants and ideas have frequently created debate, particularly recently as much information about these poly weddings has come to know.
According to religion, a person must have at least 3 brides. This is considered men’s vowed obligation to earn a spot in paradise. Because the faith says that pleased husbands guide their spouses to heaven, women’s principal obligations revolve around following and satisfying their husbands. As the ruler, Rulon Jeffs was someone who could assign brides to men and execute their weddings. He was regarded as God’s messenger and religious guide.
How Many Wives Did Rulon Jeffs Have?
Jon Krakauer’s book was published, with many facts about the life of FLDS. According to the non-fiction book, Jeffs wedded about 75 women. His progeny are thought to number in the hundreds. Because the states of Utah and Arizona need not allow polygamy, FLDS members officially marry one woman and accept the others as spiritual brides.’ In other terms, in the law, religious wives continue to be unmarried women with kids.
Rulon Jeffs died in 2002; many publications have noted that many of Jeff’s spouses were minors who were frequently assaulted and exposed to multiple sexual cases of abuse in the aftermath of his demise. Warren Jeffs, his son, took over as head of the FLDS when his father died. Warren Jeffs wedded most of his father’s wives after his father died.
Who Was His Father, Rulon Jeffs?
Rulon T. Jeffs was Warren’s father and head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ. Rulon was the Mormon Church’s ninth prophet, following Joseph Smith in the 1820s. Rulon Jeffs is the leader of the religious group, which mostly performs numerous marriages, which the official Mormon Church forbids.
According to reports, Rulon Jeffs was 92 years old when he died, and he was followed by about 20 wives, 60 kids, and some grandkids. He urged his male disciples to accept many brides, influencing his child’s wife-gifting strategy.
How Did He Make His Money?
Rulon T. Jeffs, Warren's father, was the head of the Fundamentalist Church. Rulon was the Mormon Church's ninth prophet, following Joseph Smith. Rulon Jeffs leads the religious church sect, which mostly practices multiple weddings, a practice that the official Mormon Church condemns.
According to reports, Rulon Jeffs was 92 years old when he died, and he was followed by about 20 brides, 60 kids, and some grandkids. He urged his male disciples to accept many brides, influencing his child’s wife-gifting strategy.
As per a 2016 conviction by Utah’s attorney, Jeffs also deceived the authorities by utilizing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, which assist individuals in need purchase groceries using government-issued card payments. According to the accusation, non-authorized individuals were urged to purchase items using SNAP funding.
The material was then put in an FLDS-run communal storeroom before being delivered by FLDS-run enterprises. Followers were obliged to buy food solely from these establishments. Therefore the FLDS practically profited from extra meals through financial fraud.
What Happened To Warren Jeffs?
Arizona officials charged him in 2005 on felony counts of sexual behavior with a child and conspiracy to perform improper behavior with a minor. He was then involved in two charges of assault and was an offender in Utah for arranging a wedding for a young cousin.
He was put on the FBI’s Fugitive lineup in May 2006. Ultimately, in August 2006, he was detained in Las Vegas with numerous mobiles, wigs, cash, etc. His trial, however, did not take place until 2011 in San Angelo, Texas. He was guilty of the assault on two counts and jailed for life With 20 years.
Bill Madden: Tony La Russa next up on the hot seat after Joe Maddon fired by Angels
Tough times last week for two of baseball’s most enduring managers. At 68 years old and 56 games into the final year on his contract, Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Angels in the midst of a 12-game losing streak. A couple of days later 77-year-old Tony La Russa came under renewed fire from ever-critical White Sox fans and media for ordering an intentional walk to the Dodgers’ Trea Turner with a 1-2 count.
It didn’t matter that La Russa had a very logical explanation for the seemingly unorthodox move that backfired spectacularly when the next batter, Max Muncy, hit a three-run homer, this was red meat for the legions of La Russa critics clamoring for him to go the same way as Maddon in the wake of the White Sox’s disappointing season so far. ESPN ranked it the worst intentional walk in history.
As La Russa explained it, once a wild pitch by lefty White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa allowed the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to advance to second base with two outs in the sixth inning last Thursday, “it wasn’t a tough call” to go ahead and walk the right-handed-hitting Turner — a .333 hitter with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher this year — in favor of the struggling lefty-hitting Muncy, who was hitting .150.
It’s been a trying year for La Russa. Once again the White Sox, 27-29, have been beset with injuries. One of their best hitters, Eloy Jimenez, and last year’s No. 1 starter Lance Lynn have both been out all year, and Tim Anderson has been down for a couple of weeks now to name three big ones. Plus Yoan Moncada, expected to be a big cog in the lineup, has been both hurt and awful (.141). With so many holes, La Russa has been roundly criticized for giving excessive playing time to .184-hitting utilityman Leury Garcia, especially when batting him leadoff or third in the lineup. But barring the kind of long losing streak that did in Maddon, La Russa’s job is secure. It just might not be very pleasant dealing with the long knives, who think he’s lost it, on a day-to-day basis.
As for Maddon, who may have just been the luckiest manager on the face of the earth, the gravy train is probably over after 1,382 wins (31st all-time) with three different teams and one world championship with the Cubs in 2016 — which many have agreed was one of the worst managed World Series ever. Mind you, I like Joe Maddon. He’s a genuinely good person whose Respect 90 Foundation in Chicago, Mesa, Ariz., southern California, Tampa and his hometown of Hazleton, Pa., has raised millions for families in need. But as a manager he was vastly overrated; his secret to success being in the right place at the right time.
He got his first break with the Rays in the cradle of analytics in 2006 when Lou Piniella got tired of all the losing that came with the lowest payroll in baseball. Maddon had to endure two more years of losing before all those top prospects — David Price, Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, B.J. Upton, James Shields, et al., — Piniella couldn’t wait for all blossomed into stars and went to the World Series in 2008. With the Rays, Maddon quickly embraced analytics and among other things was generally credited for introducing the preponderance of shifts (which ironically may soon be following him out the door) to baseball.
When the Rays slipped under .500 for the first time in six years in 2014 and it appeared all the constant turnover from shedding their best players before they reached free agency had finally caught up to them, Maddon was able to use a loophole in his contract and jumped to the Cubs for a five-year/$25 million deal that made him the third highest-paid manager in the game. And like with the Rays, Maddon inherited a Cubs team that had just gone through five years of tanking under GM Theo Epstein and had a core of young players — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jorge Soler, Javy Baez, Kyle Hendricks, et al., — who, augmented by Epstein’s signing of staff ace Jon Lester, were ready to win.
Maddon won the ‘16 World Series with that group, but damn near managed himself out of it. In Game 7, he removed Hendricks, who was dealing and leading 5-1, after just 63 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, with Lester, who had not pitched in relief since 2007. He also misused his closer Aroldis Chapman by pitching him in games that were already decided, most egregiously in Game 6 with a big lead. That led to Chapman’s inability to throw his patented 100 mph fastballs in Game 7 when Maddon called on him in the seventh inning.
Maddon eventually had a falling out with Epstein, who was said to be critical of his easy-going manner with the players, and after the Cubs missed the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2019, they parted ways. But Maddon wasn’t out of work long when Angels owner Arte Moreno, a longtime admirer from when he was an Angels coach, hired him as their manager over Buck Showalter among others. In two-plus years with the Angels, Maddon was 130-148 and it would seem his prospects for making the Hall of Fame, which were once bright, have dimmed considerably.
Another irony of Maddon’s firing was that, on the way out the door, he had some parting shots at analytics for which he had once been considered the residing guru.
“The more we go to the left regarding analytics and become extreme with that, it’s just gonna lose its appeal completely,” Maddon said.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Commissioner Rob Manfred, who’s got enough franchise headaches with the long-festering stadium issues in both Oakland and Tampa Bay, had an unexpected bomb dropped on his head Thursday with the announcement of a lawsuit filed by Louis Angelos, the son of incapacitated Orioles owner Peter Angelos, against his brother John Angelos and his mother Georgia essentially claiming he’s been forced out of the decision-making process with the club. According to Louis Angelos, his brother intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles and has fired many longtime Oriole employees. The suit also says that Angelos’ 80-year-old wife Georgia’s top priority was to sell the team but that John nixed a sale in 2020. It’s going to be up to Manfred now — as his predecessor Bud Selig did with former Dodger owner Frank McCourt in 2012 — to step in and force a sale of the Orioles, once a model baseball franchise which has been run into the ground by John Angelos and his incompetent management team in recent years. Even though John Angelos lives in Nashville, Manfred will stipulate the team must be sold to local ownership; that baseball will not approve a move. …
Last Saturday in Pittsburgh a remarkable thing happened when Pirates reliever Duane Underwood Jr. pitched 1 1/3 innings of spotless relief against the Diamondbacks. Why was that so remarkable? Because it was the first time in 42 consecutive relief appearances Underwood had not allowed a baserunner — a Pirates record. … Hail Steve Stone, White Sox broadcaster and former Cy Young Award winner, who celebrated his 40th year of announcing baseball games Tuesday by throwing out the first pitch (not without first affixing some sticky stuff to his fingers) of the Sox-Dodgers game. One of the great listens in baseball is Stone and his White Sox broadcast partner Jason Benetti.
Does It Take Four Months To Become Obsessed With Pete Davidson?
Kim Kardashian had let it slip that when she and Pete Davidson first started dating, the comedian predicted it would take the reality TV star four months before she became enamored with him. Kim Kardashian has divulged this information. So it came as a shock to find out that it was accurate.
“OK. We shall see, “Kim recalled the event as she watched another episode of “The Kardashians” that she had downloaded from Hulu.
It will be precisely one year in the autumn since the pair first met on Saturday Night Live during a skit in which they both participated and even kissed. The couple has been dating for almost six months at this point, and it will be exactly one year in the fall since they first met.
Why This Statement?
Kim Kardashian claims that Pete Davidson informed her that they had been dating for just a few months when he predicted that she would become “obsessed” with him.
In the ninth episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she discussed her relationship with Davidson, with whom she had been publicly associated for the first time in October 2021. According to Kardashian, at this time in the taping of the program, the two of them had been dating for “a few months.”
During a confessional, she said, “We’re doing fantastic.” “Pete remarked, ‘I’m going to grow on you; just wait.’ He acts as though he already knows it. He said something to the effect of, “Give it four months, and you’re going to be obsessed.” And I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’”
What Just Happened?
In February, Davidson made the first reference to Kardashian, who referred to her as his girlfriend. Since then, the pair has started to make public appearances, with Davidson accompanying Kardashian to the debut of her program on Hulu, and the duo attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. Both of these events took place in recent months.
While Davidson has yet to appear on “The Kardashians,” Kardashian has begun to discuss their relationship more and more on the program. She told a producer that she didn’t know if it was “any of your business” or if she was in love with him and that she didn’t know if it was “any of your business” if she was in love with him.
During the episode, Kardashian participates in a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic for a Skims ad campaign and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Davidson gave her a present to savor on the aircraft journey there: a jar of Dibs — the ice-cream snack — a flight attendant handed Kardashian throughout the flight.
What Does Kardashian Have To Say About It?
Later in the program, Kim Kardashian said the act “was just a sweet gesture.” The present did not seem to be something that he would stop doing after he and Kardashian were out of the early “honeymoon period” of their relationship, according to Natalie Halcro, a reality star and friend of Kardashian’s. Halcro is also a friend of the Kardashians.
According to Kardashian, “He is completely like that.” “You know, even tiny things that he’s purchased for me are extremely considerate.”
“Pete is an exceptionally wonderful human being. I can’t even understand it,” Kardashian stated in another confessional. “He just has the greatest heart and constantly thinks about the simple things.”
Anthony Rizzo reflects on ‘some of the best years of my baseball life’ in his 1st meeting with the Chicago Cubs since being traded
Anthony Rizzo never envisioned the Chicago Cubs would tear everything down so quickly.
Rizzo endured the Cubs rebuild the first go-around, becoming a cornerstone piece en route to a World Series title. But there is a reason he’s now wearing New York Yankees pinstripes and was sitting in the home dugout reminiscing about his time with the Cubs before his new team team eked out a 2-1 win in 13 innings Friday night.
“I didn’t think that was going to happen the way it did, but in this game it’s really hard to win,” Rizzo said. “And as a player, as coaches, I think as you get a little farther away from the dugout and you see it from more of a computer standpoint, on paper, why didn’t teams win more? I could see why it’s frustrating. But on the field and in the clubhouse — I just think it’s a lot harder on the field than ever looks off (it).
“We did everything we could do every year with what we had. Those years are going to be some of the best years of my baseball life.”
Rizzo believes baseball is better when big-market teams like the Cubs are always competing to win with a high payroll.
“It’s just a different year than the normal standard that we created there over the last seven years,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo looks forward to returning to Wrigley Field someday. This weekend series being played at Yankee Stadium makes it less emotional for Rizzo to play his former team, a roster that doesn’t feature too many familiar faces after last year’s overhaul. As Rizzo discussed what it has been like seeing new players called up and getting opportunities to impress the Cubs, it’s clear he has paid attention since departing Chicago. He referenced P.J. Higgins hitting his first home run and Frank Schwindel’s 2021 success and how he bounced back this year after his short option to the minors.
Rizzo’s close friendships with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward play a role in staying up on happenings with the Cubs.
“It’s fun to see it,” Rizzo said, “because you have guys that are grinding in this game for a while and they’re getting an opportunity, and opportunities in this game when you get older are not easy to come by.”
Going through another rebuild after 10 years with the Cubs might have been tough, and clearly Rizzo landed in a great spot with a Yankees team that currently owns the best record in baseball.
As Rizzo reflected on the timeline of the Cubs’ first rebuild, he recalled how there was a sense that the 2014 trade deadline would be the last time they would be sellers. In the offseason, the Cubs hired Joe Maddon and signed left-hander Jon Lester.
“I mean, it felt far away until it didn’t,” Rizzo said. “But we just knew some way, somehow, that in ‘15, we were going to be good and we really got on a roll there and rode that for a lot of years.”
This time next year catcher Willson Contreras could be in Rizzo’s spot, reminiscing about the organization that has defined his baseball career. Contreras’ contract situation for 2022 was finally settled Thursday when he avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $9.625 million contract.
The Cubs reached out to Contreras’ agent Wednesday about making a deal. Contreras said the arbitration hearing could’ve had an impact on him because of everything both sides would have said during it, so he is glad they struck a deal.
“I’m really happy with the results that we got,” Contreras said. “I think both sides won.
“I’m looking forward to seeing (Jed Hoyer) and thank him for how everything went.”
No contract extensions were brought up between the two sides. As for whether the Cubs initiating contact with Contreras’ agent gives him any hope the team will engage him in extension talks, Contreras replied, “Who knows?”
“I’m not focused on that,” he said. “I’m focused on playing my season the way I’ve been playing, keep helping my teammates, whoever needs my help I’ll be there, lead the team the right way and I’m just going to keep going.”
