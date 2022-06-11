Finance
How Small Business and Professionals Can Skyrocket Their Sales With Retargeting
Did you ever leave a website and then find advertisements for that website following you around the Internet?
That’s called “retargeting.” Retargeting is a way for businesses to advertise to you after you visit their website or open their email.
Google and Facebook are big players in this arena, as well as a variety of other major ad networks spanning the world’s most popular websites.
Why do businesses retarget?
Simple: retargeting is cheap and effective.
One of the keys to marketing online is advertising to the audience most likely to be interested in your product.
The job of a good internet marketer is to spend the necessary time and or money to advertise in the most efficient and effective way possible to his target audience.
And if you are marketing effectively, then it’s hard to think of a better audience than those people who have already visited your site! Hopefully, those people came to your website because your marketing or publicity was of interest to them. They are people interested in your business. Whom could it be better to market to?
Whether you are paying for advertising space, or encouraging ‘organic’ traffic with blog posts, social media, videos and so forth, you are making an investment to get people to your website.
Retargeting drastically increases the return on that investment, bringing back people who already left your site.
The more expensive your means of traffic acquisition is, the more valuable retargeting is likely to be.
To take an extreme example, Google suggests a bid of $108.30 per click for the search “California Mesothelioma Lawyer.” That’s for one click! The lawyers paying for those clicks consider them so valuable that they will invest probably 1000s of dollars to find each and every client.
Let’s say that 5% of people who visit your website after searching for Mesothelioma Lawyer become your client- that would mean you’re paying about $2,160 per client on Google AdWords.
But what if you add retargeting to the mix, and now 10% of people who visit your website become your client? You save $1080 per client, minus your retargeting cost.
How much does retargeting cost? Often not more than $0.40-1.00 for 1,000 clicks! It’s very cheap.
Now, most businesses do not pay so much for their clicks. The suggested bid for “Los Angeles Electrician” is $29.60 per click- still vastly more expensive than retargeting.
Let’s pick something cheaper: Google suggests $9.16 for “Orthodontist in Los Angeles.” Again, retargeting is cheaper.
Why is retargeting so cheap relative to advertising for these search terms? The less targeted traffic is, the less expensive it is likely to be. Why? Because the less targeted the traffic is, the less likely your ad is to be clicked. You might pay $1 for 10,000 banner ads on a news site and get just a single click. And that would be a successful campaign!
When you target people searching for ” California Mesothelioma Lawyer,” you’re competing with your fellow lawyers for somebody actively looking for your service.
When you retarget, you are paying a premium over un-targeted traffic. But you are not paying even close to what you would pay to directly compete with other businesses for a person looking for your service.
Why? Because a web-surfer can create dozens of opportunities to display retargeting ads to them in a single day. And your direct competitors aren’t competing for them. There is a lot of supply, and not as much competition, so you pay less!
Admittedly, there are hurdles for small businesses to jump if they want to work with larger retargeting firms. For example, one of the larger providers requires that you track 1,000 visitors before displaying a single ad. If you are mesothelioma lawyer in California, you might not have that many people to track.
A further hurdle for small businesses is that they might not have an in-house marketer to design and test different ads. Finally, the coding involved can be quite intimidated to the uninitiated.
One option for small businesses in this position is to contact my firm, Reputation Elevation. Reputation Elevation takes care of all the hard work involved in retargeting at a great price. So if you want more sales or clients, contact Reputation Elevation.
Electrician Shopping – 6 Steps to Choosing the Right Electrician
When you’re looking for an electrician, look for someone with whom you can form a long-term relationship. It’s going to save you a lot of time and money if you can find someone whom you trust to get the job right the first time and give you the right price.
Step 1) Find Recommended Companies
You can get recommendations for electricians from friends and neighbors. You can also search on-line for electrician Los Angeles or electrician Burbank, and so on. If you add the word reviews to your search, you can look through company reviews.
Another approach is to search websites that feature reviews. Reviews appear on many websites including Google Places, Yelp.com, AngiesList.com, and CitySearch.com. AngiesList.com is an excellent source of recommendations for contractors but requires a small annual membership fee. On AngiesList, you can see how customers rated their contractors, including electricians, and details of how their jobs went.
When looking at customer reviews, take a look at the big picture. Is there one bad review among the many good ones? Is it just a grumpy customer? Is there a company reply that clears things up or says that it has corrected its employee?
Once you have three or so recommended electricians, take a look at their websites.
Step 2) Check the Electrical Company Website
· Is it presentable and well-maintained?
· Easy to find what you’re looking for?
· Friendly, helpful, and not cluttered with hard-sell advertising?
· How many good testimonials?
If the website checks out, it’s time to interview the electrician.
Step 3) Interview
When you talk with the electrician, pay attention to how comfortable you are, including your trust level. I’ve listed questions that you can ask. If you’ve already gotten glowing recommendations or it’s a small repair job like fixing a broken light switch, you probably wouldn’t want to ask them all. But if you aren’t talking with a recommended electrician and you’re planning a remodel, ask away.
· Experience with your type of work
· Years in business. Most companies which have stayed in business a long time have managed to keep their customers satisfied. They’ve also gathered a lot of useful experience and competence.
· Contractor’s License Number
· Liability Insurance and Workers Comp Insurance. It’s desirable that the company carry at least $1 million in liability insurance to protect your home should their work create property damage. Workers Comp provides for medical care for the electricians should they be injured on your job. Again, this protects you from liability.
· Guarantees. Some companies offer a lifetime guarantee on their work. This wouldn’t generally include the electrical parts that they install – that’s covered by the manufacturer’s guarantee. However, the electrician should give you at least a several-year guarantee on labor. A guarantee up to the life of your home is best.
· Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. Ask for the exact company name that you should look and in which city. Sometimes, the BBB will use a slightly different name, possibly the formal legal name of the company.
· Pricing
· Website address if you don’t already have it
· Names and contact info for five clients
Take notes on all this, particularly the License Number. If you decide to go ahead, you may wish to check some of what the electrician has said. If you decide not to go ahead, no need to proceed any further with this electrician. But save the notes so that you can remind yourself later of which companies you’ve already ruled out.
Step 4) Look and Listen
While you’re gathering this information, listen to what is said but also pay attention to how the electrician acts and makes you feel. If you meet with the electrician, keep your eyes open, too.
· Do you like the electrician?
· Do you feel comfortable and not under pressure?
· Does the electrician inspire your trust?
· Do the electrician and company employees seem to know what they’re doing?
· Do they seem to operate legally and behave ethically? Are they acting the way that you would want them to act towards you?
· Do they return phone calls promptly?
· Are they timely when meeting you for appointments?
· Do they listen to your questions and concerns and answer them in a way that is forthcoming and that you can understand?
· Does the electrician dress neatly and have a vehicle and tools that look well-maintained?
Electricians who are bidding jobs are on their best behavior. If you already notice that an electrician treats you or others in ways that concern you, better to find another with whom you feel more comfortable.
Step 5) Check It Out
· If you haven’t already, check customer reviews. The first section of this article gives details.
· Enter the Contractor’s License Number into the Contractor’s License Board website for your state. See if there are any “black marks.”
· Check the company’s rating at the Better Business Bureau at http://www.bbb.org/. Ratings run from A+ to F based on customer complaints made to the Bureau. As a note, an “A” reflects the same level of customer satisfaction as an “A+.” The “A+” is earned by an “A” contractor becoming a paying member of the Better Business Bureau, which supports the Bureau in its work.
Step 6) Call References
Don’t hesitate to call references. Customers are usually happy to give a good recommendation to help a deserving electrical contractor. You can return the favor later should a homeowner call you. Ask:
· How did your job go?
· Was your job done right the first time?
· If a return visit was needed, was the electrician easy to work with and prompt?
· Was company pricing competitive?
· Was the electrician within budget and schedule?
· Would you be happy to continue to use this electrical company?
Speak with at least three references. Listen carefully for enthusiasm or lack of enthusiasm about the electrician. Clients, past or present, may not feel comfortable saying anything negative. If they express little enthusiasm or say something negative, take this into consideration when making your decision.
A Final Tip: Don’t Automatically Choose the Low Bid
A bid may be too low. How can that be? An electrician may intentionally omit items that the job requires, only to come back later saying that additional work needs to be done. On the other hand, some electricians may unintentionally bid low through inexperience. Either way, the electrician may ask for more money to finish the job or may leave you with an incomplete project.
Price is important, but judge the entire picture an electrician is showing you — character, expertise, the ease of working with him or her, and overall value. A large part of an electrician’s value is that he/she gets the job done right and safely without taking too much of your time and inconveniencing you. A very competent electrician can save you money by suggesting more efficient ways to do a job or to save on electricity. When you enjoy a good relationship with your electrician, it can save you both time and money.
An Introduction To Investing In Forex For Beginners
These days, the word “forex trading” is getting very common so let us have a bird’s eye view of the introduction to the forex trading.
Forex is the short form of Foreign Exchange Market. It refers to the market where two business parties exchange their currency with each other with the mutual consent at a specific rate. It has got importance since early 70s when the floating exchange rate was introduced the international market. Earlier, currency exchange was done at a fixed rate. It bears a margin of greater profits and that’s why, it has become the largest fiscal market around the globe.
This article guides the Forex beginners to get them introduced to this large scale business in which trillions of currencies are being swapped. Two types of currencies are used in Forex trading said to be paired currencies i.e. Base Currency and Quote Currency and are expressed in abbreviated form such as USD for US Dollar, EUR for European currency Euro, etc. The fluctuation rate is called pip.
In fact, both the currencies are placed for bidding and a final price is settled as a result of the exchange. Bid is a Forex term that is used to identify the base currency going to be sold while the quote currency is the one that is going to be purchased.
Fluctuation rates of the currency are contingent upon several factors, e.g. liquidity, market transactions at a brokerage, supply, demand, etc. The game is the speculation indeed that leads to gain or loss according to the present value of currency. The businessman will be interested in purchasing the currency, the value of which he thinks will rise up and likewise, he would like to sell the currency, the value of which is anticipated to fall.
Since fx trading is practiced on an international level, so it has no effect of the economic condition of a specific country whether a country is passing of the peak or the recession, the foreign exchange market keeps on working. However, it merely depends upon speculative events.
The main currencies involved in Forex are dollar, yen and pound. It is 24 hours ongoing business and has no holiday as compared to the stock exchange. The parties involved are big financial institutions, banks, corporations and central government. Nowadays internet has revolutionized the world of Forex trading because now online accounts are being used and currency exchange is just one click away from the investors in this advanced era. So the trend is becoming more popular due to activities of Forex online.
With the fast growing period, if a person wants to set foot in the world of foreign exchange market as a successful businessman, he is expected to grasp the basic concepts and traits of Forex at fingertips because the knowledge about currency rise and fall has the major concern in this trade.
One who deals with currency exchange is called a broker. Being a Forex trader, say, you have bought 500 Euros in the beginning of year 2013 at the cost of 800 US dollars and you expect the value of USD to be increased in the middle of the year. By the time in June, 2013, the value of the US dollar versus the Euro goes up, so this is the super time that you will be able to sell that 500 Euro against 900 US dollars now, thus reaping an extra income of $100 in your pocket.
So this is what we call Forex. Won’t you like to proceed in this ever-growing business?
6 Essential Contract Clauses
Regardless of whether you are leading a civic, social, or religious organization, business entity (regardless of size), or any government component, mastering the art, and science, of effective negotiations, and creating a meaningful contract, requires certain, relevant knowledge, combined with the experience, expertise, and commitment/ discipline, to demand, including, certain essential, contract clauses. Far too often, those doing the negotiating, often, proceed, without paying keen attention to ensuring, their actions, are in the best interests, especially, in real – terms, of the group, they serve and represent. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 of these, essential clauses.
1. Specific group needs/ requirements: There are various reasons, groups need to negotiate specific contracts. Before, proceeding, therefore, the negotiator must fully consider, and understand, specifically, what this organization seeks, and needs, to achieve, or ensure, via, this contract. Therefore, an organizing (or similar) committee, must clearly identify the requirements, so the individual, fully proceeds, keeping these, in – mind, throughout the process! How can one make the best decisions, without beginning with this knowledge, and understanding?
2. Expectations of both sides/ guarantees: Quality negotiators must know, and appreciate, not only his expectations, but, also, what his adversary needs, prioritizes, and seeks/ requires. The best approach, therefore, is using, win – win negotiating, where both sides, end – up, satisfied with the results. What clauses should be included, to guarantee performance, including, penalty clauses, bonuses, and other specific requirements?
3. Costs/ Financial issues/ Options/ Alternatives: Before one begins, the process, a realistic, well – considered, budget, should be prepared, and used, as a guideline, to determine, what is realistic, and whether, to proceed. Knowing as many costs, as possible, eliminates many future obstacles, and challenges, because it makes the group, you represent, better prepared, and ready, to proceed. A smart approach is to recognize, and consider, with an open – mind, as many viable options, and alternatives, so financial issues, etc, are properly considered!
4. Performance Issues: Simply, negotiating a clause (or clauses), into a contract, are usually, not enough! How one, ensures, actual performance, of these aspects, requires inclusion, of performance clauses, which include severe penalties, which make, non – performance, unattractive!
5. Conflicts Resolutions: How can one be certain, any future, potential conflict, is able to be, resolved, in a well – considered, timely manner? In my, over four decades, of involvement, in a variety of types of contract (and other) negotiations, I have witnessed, how one prepares, for eventualities, often, differentiates between getting what you seek, and disappointment!
Negotiating can, either, be one’s best friend, or worst enemy! Will you be prepared, to achieve your objectives?
