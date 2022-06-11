Finance
How to Prepare a Housekeeping Budget
Housekeeping is one of the departments in the hotel that has the most bulk expenses and consumable items. Items like bathroom amenities such as shampoo, conditioner, body lotion or moisturizer, eau de cologne, facial soap and body soap; bath towel, hand towel, face towel, bath mat, bathrobe, rubber mat; bed sheet, pillow, pillow case, throw pillow, neck pillow, mattress pad, blanket, duvet/ duvet insert, bed cover; toilet paper, facial tissue; coffee maker, coffee sachet, sugar condiments; ironing board, flat iron; alarm clock; cooking utensils, crockery’s and cutlery; give away toothbrush and toothpaste; printing materials, stationery, envelope, note pad, ball pen, folder, telephone directory, Bible or Holy Qur’an can have a substantial impact in the hotel’s overall expenses.
These are variable assets that when consumed, damaged, lost or become sub-standard are being discarded or removed from circulation, Once removed from circulation or consumed, the same quantities must be replenished or replaced with additional mark-up in order to maintain the high standard or quality of service in the hotel.
Fixed assets like the room’s furniture and fixtures such as beds, fridges, television sets, mirrors, sofas, easy chairs, reclining chairs, tables, telephones, lamps, headboards, air-conditioning/heating equipment etc. can be very costly when damaged or become sub-standard. These items are usually included in the Capital Expenditure Budget especially when refurbishment is required. But if its only one or two pieces, this amount can be allocated in the operating budget.
For the machine and equipment, Housekeeper’s cart and vacuum cleaners are the most important tool used in the overall cleaning and maintenance of the hotel guestrooms and public areas. Machines like carpet shampoo and water extraction machine, rotary machine for carpet shampoo, floor scrubber and floor polishing, wet and dry vacuum cleaner. hydraulic lift etc. are additional heavy duty machines that help in the overall cleaning requirements of the hotel. These too are included in the Capital Expenditure Budget.
For Laundry area there will be the laundry machine, washer, dryer, dry cleaning machine, laundry folding machine/ calendar, tables, carts, laundry sorter boxes, movable clothes hanger rails, guest laundry printer etc. are Capital Expenditure items, while detergent, bleach, stain remover, dry cleaning fluid, ph level water treatment solution etc. goes to the operational budget.
Listing all the detailed items involved in preparation of budget gives you an idea how intricate housekeeping budget preparation is.quote>
With the above numerous items, the consumable or fast moving items are the most important items in the preparation of budget. The consumable items are included in the operational budget. The fixed asset items are included in the Capital Expenditure Budget or CAPEX.
Operational Budget is being prepared annually and submitted to the Director of Finance for further study and to finalize the total amount in coordination with the department head. Operational Budget is always based on the next year’s forecasted occupancy percentage. For example:
Item: toilet roll @ $0.50/roll
2008 consumption @ 50% occupancy = 50,000 @ $0.50 =$25,000.00
2009 forecasted occupancy percentage is 75%
75%- 50% = 25% ( 25% of 50,000 =12,500)
(50% + 25%= 75%) = ( $25,000.00 +$12,500.00 = @37,500.00)
Remaining items are calculated in the same manner till all the items required are included in the next year’s budget.
Capital Expenditure Budget is for specific items or project that needs to be replaced, made and built in the improvement of guest service or the hotel itself. For example:
The hotel management with the approval of the owner of the hotel would like to extend the Laundry service to non-hotel guest or outside customer. The project will be a “Laundry Shop”, therefore a quotation will be required from the contractor for the cost of building the Laundry Shop, the additional guest/customer laundry bag, laundry and dry cleaning list, and additional manpower for customer service etc. To sum up the amount of Construction of laundry shop = $35,000.00; additional laundry bags and lists = $5,000.00 and additional manpower = $9,000.00 annually.
The $35,000.00 will be included in the Capital Expenditure while the additional laundry bags/lists and manpower will be added in the operational and staffing budget.
Therefore, the operational budget is for the consumable items and Capital Expenditure is for special project or items that are costly. There are also certain items being shared by the Front Office and Housekeeping. The charges on these items are being split between the two departments. When it comes to Maintenance, Engineering Department charges the Housekeeping for any services rendered like maintenance of the machine wherein they have to supply machine parts and labor, so these are being coordinated with Engineering. It is important that housekeeping machines are handled with care to avoid such charges.
Monitoring the Operational budget is the most crucial part in the operation of business. With the modern technology and the computer software, daily updated total expenses against budgeted amount are made possible and easy to trace in order not to exceed the budgeted amount. Every end of the month, the Accounting Department distributes copies of last month’s budget outcome to the General Manager and the Department Heads in order for them to review and analyze where their budget is in line and where it is not. General Manager will require the department head that have exceeded their budget a reasonable report since he is accountable to the corporation as well as the owner of the hotel.
Finance
Calculating Car Workshop Labour Efficiency
The clock is ticking
‘Time is money’ in bodyshops and service workshops. Essentially, these operations buy and sell the time of panel beaters, painters and technicians. A service workshop, for example, might buy one hour from a technician for £10 and sell it to a customer for £40, and make a profit of £30. (These figures are, of course, notional).
Buying and selling the time of productives is, or should be, the major source of revenue and profit in bodyshops and service workshops. Profits from the sale of spare parts; oils and lubricants; paint and materials; and sublet and sundry are all subsidiary to the buying and selling of productives’ time. If you don’t sell time, you don’t sell any of these other things.
Just as you would take great care when buying and selling a spare part, you have to pay equal attention to buying and selling productives’ time – or even more so, because you cannot ‘stock’ productives’ time. In other words, if you don’t sell their time today, you cannot sell it tomorrow.
Time for sale
So once time is gone it’s gone, whereas a spare part will still be in stock. So it is a good idea to know how much time you have for sale. This would seem pretty simple. If you have six productives, and they are there eight hours every day, surely you have 48 hours for sale? Well, no, you don’t.
For a start, productives might be in the workshop for eight hours every day, but they don’t work on paying jobs for eight solid hours. For example, a customer could come back with a car that you serviced yesterday and complain that it keeps stalling. It will then be necessary for a productive to rectify the problem, and of course you cannot charge the customer for that. If it takes two hours, then you only have 46 hours left to sell, in our example.
Time sold
To complicate things further, you can actually end up selling more than 48 hours. Imagine, for instance, that a vehicle manufacturer’s standard time for a major service is two hours and you quote the customer on this basis. If your technician completes the service in one hour (unlikely, we know) then you will still charge the customer for two hours.
If this happened all day long, you could sell 96 hours less the four hours you could have sold if one of your technicians hadn’t spent two hours spent rectifying the engine stalling problem. (It’s four hours because you are selling two hours for every hour worked in this example.) So if your productives could halve the standard times all day, that’s 92 hours sold rather than 48 hours.
Three measures of time
What we are talking about here is the three kinds of time available in a bodyshop or service workshop:
Attended time – this is the time that panel beaters, painters or technicians are in the workplace available to work.
Work time – this is the time they spend actually working on jobs that, at the end of the day, a customer pays for. Clearly ‘work time’ does not include any time spent rectifying problems, or anything else they do that does not have a paying customer at the end.
Sold time – this is the time that you charge customers for. It could be the time quoted on an estimate for an insurance company, or a menu-priced service.
You could say that ‘attended time’ and ‘work time’ are both ‘real’, because you can almost see them. You can see when a productive is in the workshop, and you can see a productive working on paying jobs. What’s more, you can measure ‘attended time’ and ‘work time’ using a clock.
On the other hand, ‘sold time’ is not ‘real’. You can’t see it, and you can’t measure it using a clock. But at the end of every day you can add up all the time you have sold to customers from your job cards or invoices.
How fast and how long
If you measure attended time and work time, and add up sold time at the end of the day, you can then see how fast and how long your productives have worked during the day.
How fast they have worked is sold hours divided by work hours. In our example, that’s 92 hours sold compared to 46 hours worked, or 200% expressed as a percentage. That is, your productives are working twice as fast as the standard time.
How long they have worked is work hours divided by attended hours. In our example that’s 46 hours compared to 48 hours, or 95.8% expressed as a percentage. That is, your productives were working on paying jobs for 95.8% of the time.
Labour efficiency
What we have just worked out as percentages are two ‘labour efficiencies’:
Productive efficiency tells you how fast productives are working compared to standard times, or the estimate in the case of a body repair job – how many sold hours they produced compared to the work time it took them to produce these sold hours.
Labour utilisation (sometimes called ‘selling efficiency’) tells you how long productives worked on paying jobs compared to the time they attended the workplace.
As formulae, productive efficiency and labour utilisation are calculated like this:
Productive efficiency = (Sold Hours/ Work Hours) x 100%
Labour utilisation = (Work Hours/Attended Hours) x 100%
Overall labour efficiency
There is one other measure of labour efficiency and that’s called overall efficiency. This is a simple combination of productive efficiency and labour utilisation, and comes from multiplying them together:
Overall Efficiency = Productive Efficiency x Labour Utilisation
Or, another way of looking at overall efficiency is as sold hours divided by attended hours:
Overall efficiency = (Sold Hours/Attended Hours) x 100%
How labour efficiency affects profit
Obviously you will make more profit if you can squeeze more sold hours from the hours your productives attend. We have already said that if you buy one hour from a service workshop technician for £10 and sell it to a customer for £40 you will make a profit of £30. But if you bought one hour from the technician and then sold two hours, you will make much more profit – £70.
It is equally obvious that if you buy one hour from a service workshop technician for £10, and then the whole hour is expended rectifying a come-back job for which you can make no charge, you have lost £10. Less obvious is that you have lost the opportunity to sell two hours (in our example), and thus lost the opportunity to make a profit of £70.
So the reason for measuring time in a workshop, and then calculating the labour efficiencies, is very clear. It’s all about profit. And if you don’t measure time and calculate the labour efficiencies, it is absolutely certain you will not maximise profitability because you will not know:
How fast your productives are working as a team and individually, and whether they could work faster if they were better trained or had better equipment
How long your productives are working as a team and individually, and how much time they are wasting on work that customers aren’t paying for.
How time is measured
The most basic way of measuring time in a workshop is by using a ‘clock’ which stamps time on a ‘clock card’ for attended time and on the job card for work time. The times are then correlated manually on a ‘daily operating control’ sheet, and the labour efficiencies calculated.
However, computers have largely superseded this basic method, with the ‘clocking’ carried out using barcodes or magnetic swipe cards. The computer then completes all the correlations and calculations instantly.
Typical labour efficiencies for the Top 25%
In recent years, the labour efficiencies achieved by bodyshops and service workshops have fallen from what would have been considered the ‘norm’ a decade ago. The reasons for this are complex. However the top 25% of franchised dealer bodyshops and service workshops are still achieving reasonable levels of performance, typically:
For a bodyshop, productive efficiency averages 106%, utilisation 88% and therefore overall efficiency is 93.3% (106% x 88%)
For a service workshop, productive efficiency averages 115%, utilisation 92% and therefore overall efficiency is 105.8% (115% x 92%)
For 40-hour attended by a productive in a week, these translate as:
For a bodyshop – 40 hours attended, 35.2 hours working on paying jobs, and 37.3 hours sold or invoiced to customers
For a service workshop – 40 hours attended, 36.8 hours working on paying jobs, and 42.3 hours sold or invoiced to customers.
Why service workshops are usually more labour-efficient than bodyshops
bodyshops are clearly less efficient, but why? Firstly, jobs move between productives in a bodyshop – starting with strip, then panel, then preparation, paint, refit and valeting. Usually this means moving the vehicle physically around the bodyshop, which is far less efficient than the straight in a bay, job done and straight out situation of a service workshop. The result for bodyshops is a lower labour utilisation than for a service workshop.
Productive efficiency in bodyshops used to be higher than for service workshops, because sold hours were negotiated with insurance assessors – so-called ‘opinion times’. A bodyshop might get 20 hours for a job and the productives would finish it in 15 work hours, achieving a productive efficiency of 133%. Nowadays, the times in a bodyshop are set by computerised estimating systems with virtually no room for negotiation or ‘opinion times’.
service workshops, like bodyshops, have seen standard times fall, too. But their customer base is millions of motorists rather than a dozen insurance companies, so service managers can set whatever times they want – within reason, and of course, subject to competition.
Lost time
Obviously it would be great if you could get away with just paying technicians when they are working on paying jobs, but you can’t. What you actually pay them for is attendance, or ‘attended time’, and they don’t ‘work’ on paying jobs all the time they are attending.
The difference between attended time and work time is ‘lost time’, which is also called non-productive time – the few hours every week that technicians are paid for when they are not working on paying jobs. Three common things that make up lost time are rectification of faulty work (‘come-backs’), collection and delivery of cars, and cleaning and maintenance.
In addition to paying for lost time, you might pay bonus and overtime, and you pay for technicians’ holidays, sick leave and training. Then there is the employer’s contribution to National Insurance, and the cost of any perks technicians receive such as pension or health insurance contributions.
It’s tempting to throw all of these payments into the cost of buying the technician’s time in our example and calculate what you might see as the ‘real’ profit. If you did, the cost of buying the hour would probably be around £13, and therefore the profit falls to £27.
Accounting for time
The facts presented so far would seem to make calculating the profit when buying and selling technicians’ time quite simple. Apparently all you have to do for any period – a day, a week, a month or a year – is add up all your labour sales and subtract all your technicians’ costs (including basic, bonus, overtime, holidays, sick, training, perks and National Insurance) to arrive at your profit on labour.
You can, but it is far better to identify all your technicians’ costs separately in your management accounts, because you can then see how much you are paying them for not working. And by separating these payments to technicians, you can look more closely at the effects of labour efficiency on your operation, whether it is mechanical servicing and repair or body repairs.
The following example shows the traditional format for the management accounts of a service workshop or bodyshop. Here we have taken the results for one technician over 12 months, assuming basic pay of £12 per hour and hours sold out at an average of £60 per hour. Additionally, we have assumed that the technician attends 44 weeks per annum and 40 hours per week, working 37 of those hours with lost time of 3 hours. As a result of the technician’s efforts, the workshop sells 42 hours per week (or 1,848 sold hours per annum from 44 weeks x 42 hours), and this is achieved without any overtime or bonus pay.
Management accounts
Labour sales 1,848 hours sold @ £60 = £110,880
Less Technician’s pay for 1,628 work hours @ £12 = £19,536
Technician’s bonus pay (all bonus pay entered if earned) = NIL
Technician’s overtime pay (all overtime entered if earned) = NIL
Gross profit on labour sales (Labour gross profit) = £91,344
Direct expenses
Technician’s pay for 132 hours of lost time @ £12 = £1,584
Technician’s pay for hols, sick & training (40 days of 8 hours) @ £12 = £3,840
Technician’s National Insurance and perks = £3,744
Direct profit on labour sales = £82,176
Labour gross profit
In this traditional form of management accounts, then, the cost of the technician is divided up into no less than six lines. The first three lines appear straight after labour sales, and consist of all pay made to the technician for actually producing work that is then sold to a customer. This includes pay for ‘work time’, and all bonus and overtime pay. Accountants call these the ‘cost of sales’.
By subtracting these three lines from sales, you end up with the gross profit made from buying and selling the technician’s time – usually called the ‘labour gross profit’. The labour gross profit is often expressed as a percentage of labour sales, which in this example comes to 82% (£91,344 divided by £110,880 expressed as a percentage).
The remaining three lines appear in the direct expenses section of management accounts along with the cost of non-productive salaries, apprentices, consumables, courtesy cars, advertising, etc. The idea, as we have said, is to identify what you pay technicians for not working. In this example, the total cost of the technician is £28,704 per annum, and £9,168 is for not working. That is nearly one-third, and a far from unusual proportion!
Dividing up the technician’s pay
The way some of the technician’s pay is divided up is self-evident – bonus, overtime, holidays etc, and National Insurance and perks. That just leaves the technician’s basic pay, which is divided up according to ‘work time’ and ‘lost time’:
In our example we know the technician attends 40 hours each week and works 37 of these hours, which means that the technician works for 1,628 hours in a year (37 hours x 44 weeks), which at £12 per hour is £19,536.
That leaves three hours of lost time each week, or 132 hours per annum (3 hours x 44 weeks), or £1,584 at £12 per hour.
In fact, this split corresponds to one of the measures of efficiency we discussed earlier – labour utilisation. Labour utilisation is ‘work hours’ divided by ‘attended hours’ expressed as a percentage, or 92.5% in this case (37 hours divided by 40 hours). The split in the management accounts allocates 92.5% of basic pay as the cost of doing the work. The remainder (7.5% of basic pay) – corresponding to the technician’s pay for lost time – is allocated as an expense.
It should now be clear that labour utilisation has a direct bearing on how much gross profit is effectively produced from selling the technician’s time, and what is paid to the technician for not working.
Calculating labour sales
In our example, the workshop sells 42 hours per week as a result of the 37 hours the technician actually works out of the 40 hours attended. We have already seen that the labour utilisation here is 92.5% (37 hours divided by 40 hours). The productive efficiency can also be calculated as 113.5% (42 sold hours divided by 37 work hours), and the overall efficiency is 105% (42 sold hours divided by 40 attended hours). All these formulae were covered earlier.
The labour sales in our example are calculated by multiplying the sold hours in a year (1,848 hours) by the labour rate of £60 per hour. In full, this calculation is as follows:
Annual labour sales = 1 technician x 40 attended hours per week x 44 weeks attended per year x 105% overall efficiency x £60 per hour labour rate = £110,880
Increased productive efficiency
Now we can have a look at what happens to the profit on labour sales if labour efficiency increases. Let’s say our technician still works 37 hours out of 40 hours attended, but works faster (i.e. is more productive) and achieves 43 sold hours. The utilisation is still 92.5% (37 work hours divided by 40 attended hours), but the productive efficiency has increased to 116.2% (43 sold hours divided by 37 work hours) and the overall efficiency has also increased to 107.5% (43 sold hours divided by 40 attended hours). The effect is as follows (and we have assumed again that bonus and overtime are ‘nil’):
Labour sales
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 107.5% overall efficiency x £60 per hour = £113,520
Less
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 92.5% utilisation x £12 per hour = £19,536
Gross profit on labour sales (Labour gross profit) £93,984
Direct expenses
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 7.5% lost time x £12 per hour = £1,584
Technician’s pay for hols, sick & training (40 days of 8 hours) @ £12 = £3,840
Technician’s National Insurance and perks = £3,744
Direct profit on labour sales £84,816
A small increase in productive efficiency – just about three percentage points – has resulted in an extra annual profit on labour of £2,640.
Improving labour utilisation and productive efficiency
So far, we have explained how to measure time in a service or body repair workshop, how labour efficiency is calculated, and how management accounts are designed to highlight the sources of labour profit. We have shown how productive efficiency affects profitability. Next, we look at the effects on profit of improving labour utilisation, and then both productive efficiency and labour utilisation at the same time.
Increased labour utilisation
Taking the same example discussed earlier, let’s improve labour utilisation by assuming that our technician manages to work 38 hours out of 40 hours attended instead of 37, while leaving the productive efficiency the same (113.5%) as in the original example. This means that utilisation goes up to 95% (38 work hours divided by 40 attended hours), and even if the productive efficiency is the same at 113.5%, then our technician will produce 43.1 sold hours (38 hours worked x 113.5%). That is, the technician’s overall efficiency has increased to 107.8% (43.1 sold hours divided by 40 attended hours).
The effect on labour profits is then:
Labour sales
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 107.8% overall efficiency x £60 per hour = £113,520
Less
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 95% utilisation x £12 per hour = £20,064 Gross profit on labour sales (Labour gross profit) = £93,456
Direct expenses
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 5% lost time x £12 per hour = £1,056
Technician’s pay for hols, sick & training (40 days of 8 hours) @ £12 = £3,840
Technician’s National Insurance and perks = £3,744
Direct profit on labour sales = £84,816
The improvement, from one extra hour worked per week, is £2,640 in a year.
Do both!
But what would happen if both utilisation and productive efficiency improved at the same time? That is, the technician still attends 40 hours, but works 38 hours at the improved productive efficiency of 116.2% (from Part 2) thereby producing 44.2 sold hours (38 work hours x 116.2%) and hence an overall efficiency of 110.5% (44.2 sold hours divided by 40 attended hours). The calculation looks like this:
Labour sales
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 110.5% overall efficiency x £60 per hour = £116,688
Less
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 95% utilisation x £12 per hour = £20,064
Gross profit on labour sales (Labour gross profit) = £96,624
Direct expenses
1 tech x 40 att. hours x 44 weeks x 5% lost time x £12 per hour = £1,056
Technician’s pay for hols, sick & training (40 days of 8 hours) @ £12 = £3,840
Technician’s National Insurance and perks = £3,744
Direct profit on labour sales = £87,984
The improvement is £5,808, multiplied by (say) seven technicians is a sizeable £40,656 extra profit per annum.
This shows how significant for profitability only relatively small increases in labour efficiency can be. However, labour profits can also fall just as significantly if labour efficiency falls by an equally small amount.
Hidden lost time
If small improvements in labour efficiency translate into big improvements in labour profits, but any slight reduction means big falls in profit, then you need to know what levers to pull to make sure you are on the side of big profits. So what’s the secret? Or is it about managing the minutiae?
There’s no secret. The trick is managing every aspect of a workshop. Managers have to do everything they can to make sure technicians, panel beaters or painters are working as fast as possible for as long as possible. In other words, you must do everything to minimise lost time, and provide your productive staff with every means to support faster working like training, power tools… and even placing certain jobs with productives who are the most experienced. If you have a clutch job, then give it to the clutch expert.
But there is one secret worth knowing, and that’s ‘hidden lost time’.
As we have shown, lost time is a killer. But then lost time, if it’s measured at all, is usually about the most obvious elements such as rectification of faulty work, collection and delivery of cars, and cleaning and maintenance. However, there is a lot more lost time hidden away within jobs. Technicians may seem to be working hard, but too often they may be waiting for spare parts at the back counter of the stores. Or a technician may be waiting in line to use a piece of equipment like a wheel alignment rig.
The outcome of ‘hidden lost time’ is a fall in productive efficiency, but labour utilisation is unaffected because you haven’t measured the losses. But, as you have seen, the effect on profits can be huge. So apart from attending to the obvious and direct influences on labour efficiency, which affect how fast technicians work (productive efficiency) and how long (utilisation), workshop managers must also attend to anything that can slow them down when they are supposed to be working.
Finance
Indian Aquaculture Industry
India has a coastline of over 7,500 kilometres and enormous inland water systems containing about 10 major river systems and numerous other small rivers and lakes, making it among the major aquaculture countries in the world. The country has witnessed enormous growth in fisheries and aquaculture over the years and currently stands in the top three fish producing countries in the world. The annual aquaculture and fish production have grown over 10 times over the past six decades. From a production capacity of 0.8 million metric ton of fisheries and aquaculture during 1950, the capacity grew to about 9.6 million metric ton by 2014. The growth in the production was impressive, along with the transformation of the fisheries and the aquaculture industry. Predominantly a marine fishing country during the early 1950s, the country has transformed itself into the inland fishing country by early 2000s. Inland aquaculture, which accounted for half the fish production in the early 2000s, currently accounts for over two-thirds of the fish production in the country. Along with this, the industry is also flourishing in international markets with exports from the country reaching record levels. During 2016-17, India exported about 113,500 metric ton of seafood, generating a revenue of about USD 6 billion. Moreover, using only 40% of the available 2.36 million hectares of tanks and ponds, India has a lot of potential in the aquaculture sector.
Government’s Financial Support is expected to Drive the Aquaculture Market Further
The Indian government has identified the potential of the aquaculture & fisheries industry in the country and has planned to provide a huge financial push to the industry. In the latest budget announcement, the Financial Minister Arun Jaitley announced a huge budget of INR 10,000 crore together for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FAIDF) and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). In addition, the Kisan Credit Card or KCC benefits were also extended to the aquaculture and animal husbandry farmers starting this year (2018). The fund is anticipated to improve the aquaculture market by developing the infrastructure of the aquaculture farms in the remote areas of the country. Andhra Pradesh, which ranks first in aquaculture in the country, has a mature infrastructure for the same. However, states like Odisha lack the sufficient infrastructure to increase the yield, and therefore, lag behind in the fish production. Effective utilization of the funds allocated is expected to drive aquaculture and fisheries in the rural areas, by providing adequate infrastructure to improve the yield and increase the production.
Effect of FAIDF and AHIDF on Animal Feed and Feed Additive Markets
The Indian animal husbandry industry has been unscientific and non-commercial since a few years or decades. Nevertheless, with the globalization and industrialization of the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, commercial production technologies and betterment of yield by using nutritional animal feed have been witnessed. With investments coming in and the industry becoming organized, the feed and feed additives markets in the country are expected to witness a robust growth rate in the near future. Currently, most of the animal husbandry farmers make home-made feed for the animals, thus leaving the market extremely fragmented. However, with the increase in customer awareness over the importance of feed in increasing the yield and productivity of animal husbandry, the markets for feed and feed additives are expected to experience a bright future. With a huge support from the government, providing a fund of INR 10,000 crore to both animal husbandry and aquaculture sectors, a positive impact is expected on the Indian feed and feed additives markets. A large spike in demand is anticipated from both the poultry and aquaculture sectors, owing to the increasing in-house demand, as well as growing exports. The fund is also expected to support the cold chain management, which is a critical step for the preservation and transportation of aquaculture or meat produce, thus driving the aquaculture, as well as meat production in the country. With the changing dynamics and support from the government, the aquaculture and related industries, like animal feed and feed additives, are expected to experience a robust growth in the country.
Finance
Family Budget Travel
Traveling with the family can prove costly however; by doing some advance planning and keeping an eye out for deals, one can have a vacation that may not break the bank.
Even though, lodging, food, and entertainment for the entire family can add up quickly there are ways to save money in these areas. If traveling with children use them to your advantage as a bargaining tool. For instance, ask the airline or hotel if they offer discounts for children’s fares or at the resort ask if there are discounted or free activities when you book. Also, look for discounts and bargain at restaurants in the resort. Many offer refillable mugs to help offset the high cost of beverages. An option to consider for saving money on meals is booking a vacation at an all-inclusive resort.
Another option is children’s clubs. Ask what they cost and when they are available. Some companies offer children’s prices for youth as old as up to age 16. On the other hand, some may charge full price for children after age 3. It is best not to assume. Check ahead of time what the particular policy is for the place you are planning to stay. Depending on the age of the children, 1 company may prove to provide a substantially better bargain than another in the same locale does.
Another option for the entire family is travel club memberships such as ones where you only pay one fee for a lifetime. This can prove to add up to considerable saving.
Lodging is another consideration. There are hotels that offer adjoining rooms or family rooms. Nevertheless, if you are considering separate rooms for the adults and the children, first check the hotel’s policy. Most hoteliers, by law, cannot allow children to have their own separate room.
Another increasing popular option for accommodating the entire family is family camps. Accommodation in camps can vary from the rustic, by pitching a tent and roughing it, to the more modern with log cabins for the campers that prefer modern conveniences to go with their stay in the great outdoors.
Organizations such as the YMCA offer a vast range of camping choices. One example is the Snow Mountain Ranch in Colorado. This site spans 5100 acres and has cabins to accommodate 2500 campers. There are activities for children aged 3 and above that include riding, climbing, and skiing. Adults have a gym and a health center at their disposal.
How to Prepare a Housekeeping Budget
The 35 Best Chinese Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)
Yankees vs. Mets: An oral history of the ‘97 Subway Series that captivated the city: ‘Nothing bigger than that series’
The Spy Who Never Dies Review
First-time novelist draws from experience, news for his first crime novel
Calculating Car Workshop Labour Efficiency
The 40 Best 90s Anime Of All Time
How Many Wives Did Rulon Jeffs Have?
Bill Madden: Tony La Russa next up on the hot seat after Joe Maddon fired by Angels
Indian Aquaculture Industry
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line