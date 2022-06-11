How to Sell a Property to a Stingy Buyer

Share Pin 0 Shares

During these difficult economic times, it seems the buyer holds all the advantages when you’re trying to sell a property. You may already have had to lower your price, and the buyers still aggressively apply pressure to get it for less. This can prove to be very frustrating when your home has been on the market for a long time and the few bites that you do get are an uphill struggle. You may begin to wonder if it is at all possible to sell your house. The first thing you really need to understand is – there is always a buyer.

This may surprise you. In fact, you may have been wondering if there are any buyers left out there at all. The good news is that whether you need to sell your home quickly or not there are buyers that want your home.

Qualify the Buyer



Each buyer is different and so their reasons will vary for looking at your home. You need to qualify the buyer. Are they just real estate tourists or are they seriously interested in buying your property? Find out why they are interested in wanting to buy a property. This will tell you what their motivations are and it gives you a little leverage that goes beyond the price of the house. It will also give you a better idea of which buyers you should be negotiating with and are not just a waste of your time. If someone really likes your home they will come back unless it is unrealistically beyond their price range.

Why are Buyers Motivated?



So what are the more common reasons that someone would want to buy your home? Here are some of the more common reasons:

They really like your neighbourhood – These buyers aren’t going anywhere. If you price your home favourably compared to everyone else in the area, you will sell your home quickly.

It’s close to their work – If they like conveniences, try alluding to nearby schools, shopping centres, etc.

Their friends and family live nearby – Again, this type of buyer is definitely looking for something in the area. If they don’t buy your property they will buy someone else’s in the neighbourhood.

Your home is convenient to entertainment and activities – This is probably a younger buyer, but nightlife is just as important as schools are to other buyers.

Negotiating with a Stingy Buyer



Ok, so you know why they want your home, now don’t be fooled by their antics. If the price is right, your bargaining position may be a lot stronger than you think. It’s all a matter of perception. They may say that they are also interested in a couple of other properties. You can counter with that’s all right; we have another interested party coming to look. Once you know they want your home, it’s much more difficult for them to say otherwise.

Be strong. Buyers may try to let you think that they are willing to walk away from the deal. They may also let you believe that they have all the time in the world to buy. These pressure points can be frustrating, but you need to stick to your guns to win the upper hand. If they want your home, they will buy.

What if I Need to Sell Right Away?



There is little you can do in negotiations if you are under a credit crunch. If you are in arrears or if you have a bad debt situation, the need to sell your home quickly may be vital. The longer you take to sell, the more desperate you become. Worse yet, the buyer will pick up on this and will play it to the max.

You do have another option. If you want to sell your home quickly, you can check out Rapid-Sale. This property purchasing business will buy just about any property in the UK and provide you with an offer within days. There is nothing like it for anyone wanting to sell their home quickly and maintain a good credit rating.