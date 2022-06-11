Finance
Introduction to Gaming Computers
Do you know what a gaming computer is? It is a personal computer that has been created in order to process high amounts of data which are requested when playing multiplayer online games (role-playing) or online shooter games.
Since lots of computer games have become more and more complex, the graphics that are included here need more memory in order to be processed faster. All computers have a card with high-end graphics and with a fast central processing unit that is available commercially. When the processing unit and graphics card are fast, the time between the input of the gamer and the time of action that is put upon the weapon or the character is reduced. As you probably know, even a second can make the difference between losing or winning a game of this type.
Usually, gaming computers include a bigger RAM than what one might need for simple home apps. If a computer has a big RAM, then the CPU can access the information which is held in storage more frequently. This is a vital element for those who want to have a great gaming experience. This sort of computer is equipped with lots of USB ports, where the user can attach peripheral elements (steering wheels, aircraft yokes, game controllers, joysticks, etc.). The ports are placed on the front part of the computer in order to allow the peripheral elements to have faster access.
Clear audio and video are extremely important when it comes to gaming, and the computers built for this are normally excellent in terms of sound cards or graphics. Lately, technology has evolved impressively, and gaming graphics have started to look more alive than ever. Not to mention that the imaging system needs to have state-of-the art cards that can offer the graphics that one might need in this competitive world. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about stationary units or portable laptops. A computer that is utilized for gaming must have a better quality of the monitor screen and excellent stereo speakers.
The peripheral devices are highly specialized and they include input devices which are taken for granted most of the times. An example in this case is the keyboard. Lots of gamers would rather play their games in rooms that are low lighted or even without any light at all. This fact lead to the development of the back-lit gaming keyboard.
This is a keyboard that is projected especially for gaming and which has a certain type of keys that are meant to consolidate the commands that normally go into keystrokes. The keyboard emits a sort of blue light that is meant to highlight the keys when it’s dark. This was created for those who want to experience an effective gaming process and develop better reflexes.
Why Do You Need House Insurance?
House insurance, often called home insurance or hazard insurance, covers a wide range of unforeseen events such as floods, theft, robbery, hurricane and vandalism. Homeowners can choose many different policies available from top insurance companies over the Internet. Each of these policies has specific standards to give coverage. Basic home insurance policies provide personal assurance protections, in cases of losses that happen to homeowner’s belongings, added living expenses or liability cover for accidents that happen with others’ assets.
Buying home coverage is vital for any homeowner. It is very important for anyone who has a home, whether the home is rented or owned. Home insurance polices and their costs differ among different insurers and depend on gross value of the home along with its contents.
Typically, insurers charge premiums depending on the risk involved in insuring the house and the odds of that event occurring. In states such as Florida where hurricane and floods happen very often, homeowners need to pay lump sums as premium to cover their property, as insurers are at a greater risk when insuring these properties.
Home Insurance Coverage:
House insurers’ policies offer coverage to all possessions such as the house, different house contents, goods lost during the incident or any damage due to regular use of the home. Generally, an insurance policy document contains basic details such as contents and essentials that individuals want to cover as a part of the coverage for their house.
Often, many homeowners choose to buy home-insurance policies to cover expenses for renovating their home. A good house insurance policy covers belongings in the house against damage and theft.
Now, homeowners can use the power of online search, to research a wide range of home insurance policy forms and get free online quotes. It is advisable to get at least five free online quotes from different companies to compare and make a good choice (see below for a great place to get them). Make certain to compare coverage and prices with the present home insurance policy. This may save a few dollars for an almost identical coverage amount.
It is very important to match house insurance coverage with personal needs. It is best to check insurance coverage at least every year, for emergencies such as making changes, reconstructing or placing a new roof. In addition, homeowners have to shop around and compare for best value deals for their home insurance needs, because home insurance rates can differ by hundreds of bucks from one company to the other for similar kinds of coverage.
Conclusion:
These days, insurers’ providers offer many additional benefits and services to homeowners such as free legal assistance and emergency assistance during emergencies.
Choose a house insurance company that has a good reputation in the home market. This helps because fraudulent activities are becoming more frequent and are common online, with respect to insurance claims. Thus, do not fall for such scams, always opt to go with a reputable company.
Moreover, always opt for those home insurance companies that have a reasonable premium amount and offer all the coverage you need. It is out there so why not get started right away with the resources below.
Disability Insurance Sales Ideas – Beware of These Three Disability Insurance Sales Killers
Back in the day, sailors had a phrase to describe the state of sitting motionless, with no wind to propel their vessels. Although you’ve probably heard the phrase, “dead in the water” many times, you’ve probably never thought about it in relation to your disability insurance cases. Am I right?
Well, here’s your wake-up call: It’s time to THINK! In the disability insurance (DI) industry, a whopping 30 percent of applications submitted are never placed – they’re dead in the water. Some are declined, some are not accepted by the client, and some never move forward due to incomplete fields or lack of documentation. And, that statistic doesn’t include the income protection applications that never make it to the point of submission. I would guess that at least 60 percent of sales appointments never result in an application submission.
How are you charting your disability insurance sales course? Are your cases dead in the water, destined to go nowhere? Do they have the momentum to reach a signed and delivered status? Is a pesky headwind interfering with progress? While sailors of yesteryear could do little to control the wind, you can do a lot. In fact, most agents make six critical SALES KILLING mistakes, while working their files. I’ll share three of them here. If you’d like to know the others, make sure to visit the Disability Insurance Services Website to download the full article.
Disability Insurance Sales Killer #1: Marketing to the wrong audience
There are several good audiences. They all have one thing in common – they are high-income earners who have a strong need to protect their paychecks. Whatever you do, don’t set your sites on low-income prospects. You’ll never set sail. Here are a few good audiences to consider when selling individual disability insurance:
- Traditional white-collar market – Consists of doctors, dentists, attorneys and similar professionals. One way to efficiently tap this audience is through professional and trade associations and hospital endorsements.
- Small-business owners and freelancers – Many in this audience earn very high incomes and do not have access to group insurance. Efficiently reach this group through professional associations, alumni associations and trade journal lists.
- The “sandwich” generation – These people are sandwiched between supporting both their children and their aging parents. Only target those with high incomes and appeal to their obligation to support their loved ones – no matter what happens.
- Dual income families – These people have twice as much income to protect, along with darling children who require all kinds of expensive indulgences for years to come. Appeal to their altruistic need to give their kids every advantage. Consider securing endorsements from private schools, sports associations and other venues trusted by families.
- Baby boomers – This audience is reaching peak earning power and peak obligation levels, financing vacation homes and college educations. When purchasing a marketing list, go beyond age and income level. Add additional demographic qualifiers, such as home value. Many online list companies offer advance selection capabilities.
- Never-marrieds, single parents and divorcees – As sole earners for their families, these people have no one to fall back on in the event of disability. They also may not have significant savings, making disability insurance an easy sell. Again, remember to market only to those who command high incomes.
Disability Insurance Sales Killer #2: Assuming need
Yes, high income is a prerequisite for disability insurance sales, but high net worth is not. In fact, those with a net worth in excess of $6 million usually have the means to pay for their expenses outright if they become disabled. Why would they waste their money purchasing a disability insurance policy? They won’t. There is NO NEED. Furthermore, many insurance carriers won’t even underwrite this type of prospect.
Also, watch for those with a high level of unearned income – i.e., income earned from rental properties or other investments. If unearned income is greater than earned income, the NEED for disability insurance is minimal. Unlike earned income that stops with disability, unearned income continues regardless of the person’s physical ability. Carefully assess this prospect’s needs before recommending a disability insurance policy. In many cases, these prospects are better suited for a critical illness or long-term care product.
Finally, make sure to carefully review the prospect’s existing disability insurance policies, including basic, employer-provided coverage. You never want to make the mistake of trying to overinsure your client. If disability coverage already exists, you’re probably better off recommending a supplementary plan to augment existing paycheck protection policies.
You’ll be dead in the water if you assume those with high net worth need disability insurance. Ask the right questions, navigate carefully and feel the wind at your back.
Disability Insurance Sales Killer #3: Selling Low Value/ High Cost
“You’ll receive a benefit of $4,000 each month, tax free – all for an annual premium of $4,500.” These words lead to the bitter end for many a policy. That’s because they compare a low denomination (monthly) value with a high denomination (annual) price.
It’s good to sell apples to oranges – but make sure you do it right! In my sales script, The Wealth Preservation Plan, I teach agents how to sell the highest denomination value for the lowest denomination price. By illustrating the high prices of items with lesser value, I increase the value of my offering in the prospect’s mind. For example, when I establish the daily cost to protect a $35,000 car or a $400,000 house and then I calculate the value of one’s paycheck from today until retirement (usually worth at least $1million), the prospect immediately expects the price of paycheck protection to be very high. I say, “If it’s worth $3.50 a day to protect your $35,000 car, how much is it worth to protect your paycheck from now until retirement?” Most believe it’s worth $10 a day or more. By the time I get around to revealing the disability insurance premium (in lowest denomination, cost-per-day terms) the prospect is amazed and relieved to hear that the coverage is so inexpensive.
The History of Wireless Networking
The history of wireless networks and of wireless networking goes hand in hand. Without the discovery of technology such as the radio, wireless technology would not exist at all today. The history of wireless networking goes as far back as the 1800’s with the advent of radio waves. The advent of more technology grew throughout the years and expanded to what we communicated with today.
In 1888, a Hamburg, Germany born physicist named Heinrich Rudolf Herz produced his first radio wave ever. By 1894 this radio wave production became a way of communication. Telegraph wires were used to receive the radio waves in signal form. Herz opened the way for radio, television, and radar with his discovery of electromagnetic waves. An Italian inventor named Marchese Guglielmo Marconi then expanded the radius of radio wave sending to two miles, becoming the “father of the radio.” By 1899, this form of telecommunication could travel pretty far for its time. Marconi could send a signal 9 miles across the Bristol Channel. He eventually expanded the radius to 31 miles across the English Channel to France. By 1901 the communication area became immense. Marconi could send signals across the entire Atlantic Ocean.
World War II became a big stepping stone for the radio wave. The United States was the first party to use radio waves for data transmission during the war. This use of radio waves could have quite possibly won the war for the Americans. The use of radio wave data communication lead to a lot of speculation to whether the radio signals could be expanded into something bigger than it currently was. In 1971, a group of researchers under the lead of Norman Abramson, at the University of Hawaii, created the first “packet-switched” radio communications network entitled “Alohanet.” Alohanet was the first wireless local area network, otherwise known as a WLAN. The first WLAN was not much, but it was a large discovery. The Alohanet WLAN was comprised of seven computers that communicated to each other. In 1972, Alohanet connected with the WLAN system Arpanet on the mainland. This length of connect was ground breaking in telecommunications between computers.
The first types of WLAN technology used an interface in which became over crowded for communication. Small appliances and industrial machinery caused interference so the technology had to be updated. The second type of WLAN technology to be released ended up being four times faster than its predecessor at 2Mbps per second. We use the third format of WLAN today, though our current WLAN system runs at the same speed as the second system released.
In 1990, the 802.11 Working Group was established to work towards a WLAN standard for all computers to communicate from. In 1997, IEEE 802.11 was accepted as the standard data communication format for wireless local area networks. The technology continues to grow today. Governments and large corporations are constantly looking out for the latest and fastest standard to work from.
The expansion of wireless networking will likely continue for decades to come.
