Ira Winderman: Are Pat Riley’s Heat trade chips a house of cards?
It is the juicy bits from Pat Riley’s postseason media session that spice up the offseason.
“We will look; we will explore.”
“I think we all realize that we can always use more.”
“You have to be, I think, very proactive in looking at how you’re going to improve.”
“I definitely feel an obligation to finish this build.”
“We’re always going to try to improve the team.”
It all sounds good. It all sounds proactive. It all sounds familiar from the Heat president.
But there also has to be a Part B, the chips needed to put into play to grow the team.
For all the bluster of Riley being able to make something out of nothing when it came to acquiring Jimmy Butler during 2019 free agency while operating in the void of cap space, somewhat lost in the equation were the significant assets the Heat utilized.
Including in that deal were trading Josh Richardson to the Philadelphia 76ers, offloading the $27 million salary of Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers, sending a lottery-protected first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers (one since moved on to the Oklahoma City Thunder), taking on the $11.3 million salary of Meyers Leonard and waiving and stretching the remaining salary due to Ryan Anderson (including a $5.2 million cap hit on that contract this past season).
In other words, five distinct elements.
So what components do the Heat have to put into play this offseason?
Either the $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception: This comes down to whether the Heat will be operating above the luxury-tax line after resigning their own players. Also, if the full mid-level is utilized, it would mean operating for the entirety of 2022-23 under a hard cap.
The mid-level can be utilized to sign a free agent, but cannot be used in a trade.
The $4.1 million bi-annual exception: This also can only be used to sign a free agent. As with the full mid-level, if the bi-annual is utilized a team also becomes hard-capped.
Such exceptions cannot be aggregated with salary in trades.
Draft picks: In theory, the Heat could have as many as three first-round picks to put into play.
The Heat could draft for another team at No. 27 on June 23 and then move the selection immediately afterward.
That would allow the Heat to then include their 2023 first-round pick in a trade (teams are not allowed to trade successive future first-round picks, but the Heat could work around this by selecting for another team at this year’s draft).
The Heat’s ‘24, ‘25, ‘26 and ‘27 picks are then encumbered by the conditional first-round pick owed to the Thunder, with the ‘28 first-round pick also available for trade.
The Heat do not hold a second-round pick, with a selection forfeited as an NBA sanction for premature free-agency contact last summer with Kyle Lowry.
Cash: The Heat are allowed to send out up to $5.8 million in a trade. This could be utilized, among several ways, to either buy a draft pick or picks, or to pass along in a trade to offset an excessive salary of a player sent out.
Duncan Robinson: This is more about the salary than the player.
Robinson’s $16.9 million 2022-23 salary is the only salary currently on the Heat books between the $5.7 million due Tyler Herro and the $28.3 million due Lowry. That puts it in the sweet spot of aggregating salaries for trades.
The Heat have signed players to specific salaries previously with an eye on eventual trades, as was the case over the past two years with Leonard and Goran Dragic.
Tyler Herro: This is a tricky one. While Herro’s salary is nominal for next season, he also is extension eligible.
That basically leaves the Heat with limited time to deliberate his long-term standing, considering Herro could sign for up to $180 million over five seasons, an agreement that must be reached before opening night, and one that would effectively make him trade ineligible next season.
So all in? Allow him to become a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason? Or a preemptive move, perhaps with a compromise extension closer to four years, $100 million?
The sweeteners: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven all are under Heat control at minimum contracts for next season.
While their salaries have limited value in aggregation toward a larger deal, they could be viewed as enticing plus-one sweeteners in trade packages.
As Riley spoke about trades, he noted, “If there’s something from outside that unveils itself that doesn’t cost us an arm and a leg, I would always be interested in looking at that.”
The greater question is whether the Heat have an arm or leg even to put into play for anything on a grand scale.
IN THE LANE
IN THE GAME: Yes, that is former Heat forward Mike Miller serving as agent for leading draft prospect Paolo Banchero, the power forward out of Duke. Miller is now fronting Let It Fly Management as the agency’s president, after 17 seasons as a player (including three with the Heat, where he won NBA championships in 2012 and ‘13), two seasons as an assistant coach to Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis and one season coaching his son in high school. Of the career turn, Miller told The Daily Memphian, “I think it’s about staying in the game, being a part of it, helping these kids navigate the things I’ve been through, whether it’s playing or being in locker rooms or training, understanding their value. I think it’s a lot of those things. There’s a huge bucket of things I can help them with because I’ve seen it all for 17 years.”
PROVIDING HOPE: With both Buddy Boeheim and Jimmy Boeheim on the pre-draft tryout circuit, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim cited the Heat’s success this season among the reasons why his sons should not give up hope even if their names aren’t called on June 23 at Barclays Center. “You just don’t know what could happen,” Boeheim told the New York Post. “The next month will put you on a path short-term. It’s interesting. Miami made the semifinals and you had five guys undrafted.” Actually that group stood at 10, with Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart.
STILL GOING: Having returned to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate after he was released from his Heat two-way contract in March in order to clear a roster spot for Mulder, point guard Kyle Guy was among those who participated in the Los Angeles Lakers’ tryout this past week. Limited with their cap space, the Lakers could have as many as seven open roster spots. This past season’s Lakers roster featured former Heat players LeBron James, Wayne Ellington, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn.
BEAL DEAL: As he mulls his $36.4 million player option for next season with the Washington Wizards, as well as a potential $250 million extension, Bradley Beal continues to stress open mindedness toward working amid a rebuild in Washington. Beal, long linked to mutual interest with the Heat, told Bleacher Report, “Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with? And obviously, the team. So it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front and I have to do what’s best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down, we’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.” Beal, who turns 29 on June 28, added, “If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do, and I want people to respect that.”
GAINS MADE: Amid the disappointment of the Heat’s Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Riley opened his postseason presser at least noting a personal gain amid the hurt. “But I did get my granddaughter, Olivia, to clap, at 9 months, ‘Let’s go Heat. Let’s go Heat. Let’s go Heat,’ ” Riley said with patriarchal pride. “I got her to do this on FaceTime, ‘Let’s go Heat.’ That was quite an accomplishment of coaching.”
NUMBER
727. Consecutive appearances, regular season and postseason, that Lowry has made without playing as a reserve, an indication of just how dramatic a possible shift to a bench role would be for the 36-year-old Heat point guard.
()
When is Dr. Strange 2 Coming to Disney Plus?
The legion of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly endless. With Avengers The Infinity War and Endgame gaining cult status on their release, many might have thought that the franchise had reached its crest. However, the case is just the opposite. Undoubtedly the most commercially successful franchise to date has many more stories to enrapture the audience with.
To the extreme delight of MCU fans, another movie is ready to enthrall them. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange and set in the aftermath of the defeat of Thanos in Endgame is set to release and establish the world after the world-altering war with Thanos.
How can our viewers watch it? Let’s find out.
When and Where to Watch?
Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness or Doctor Strange 2, the much-anticipated movie of this year, already setting an impressive run at the theatres since its release on May 6, 2022, is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 22, 2022, available to stream to its subscribers.
Cast of Dr. Strange 2
The much-anticipated movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as the titular character, Doctor Strange- the Sorcerer Supreme. Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, a former Avenger who turns to the dark side under the effect of her longing for her magical children and Darkhold’s influence creates havoc in alternate universes. Xochitl Gomez plays the role of America Chavez, a teenager with the ability to travel through Multiverses and a target of the Scarlet witch.
Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Karl Mordo of an alternate Earth who, unlike in the previous movie, is a member of the Illuminati and in favor of order and peace thus helping Strange in stopping the Scarlet witch. Benedict Wong as Wong is the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth-616 and a friend to Strange. Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams also star in the movie.
The Madness -A Brief Account
Dr. Strange 2 follows how Doctor Strange has to deal with the consequences of a forbidden spell that has opened the paths to multiverses with the help of new allies.
America Chavez, a teenager is being targeted repeatedly and in the quest of saving her, Doctor Strange of The Earth dies. Chavez transports his corpse and herself to Earth 616 in which the Dr. Strange of Earth -616 saves her. She narrates how her powers of traveling through multiverses are the cause of her being the target.
Identifying witchcraft runes, Dr. Strange and his friend Wong seek Wanda Maximoff, a former Avenger and Scarlet witch for help only to realize that she is the mastermind behind all the attacks.
Her target is to achieve Chavez’s powers to reach The Westview she had made which had her children Billy and Tommy before it got destroyed completely. Strange does not surrender Chavez for this purpose much to her fury and she attacks Kamar-Taj to kill all sorcerers.
To escape, Chavez again transports transport strange and herself to another alternate Earth 838 Scarlet which follows them with the help of the power of Darkhold. However, a surviving sorceress of Earth 616 destroys the Darkhold and she forces Wong to reach the source of the power of Darkhold to transport her to Earth 838.
What Happens on Earth 838?
In Earth 838, Strange and Chavez are apprehended by the Illuminati including an alternate version of Karl Mordo. In this version, Strange had become dangerous because he used the Darkhold power recklessly to defeat Thanos thereby causing an ‘Incursion’ a destroy Earth and thus is executed.
Thus the Strange of Earth 616 is also apprehended to eliminate the threat. However Scarlet witch interferes and kills all the Illuminati except Mordo to reach Chavez. Strange and Chavez escape the Earth 838 to get hold of the book of Vishanti an opposite power to Darkhold to defeat the Scarlet witch. However, she gets hold of it earlier and destroys it along with controlling the power of Chavez.
She then uses Chavez’s power to teleport them all to ‘Incursion’ destroyed Earth whose Strange is also under the influence of Darkhold.
While she readies to tap Chavez’s power, Doctor Strange of Earth 616 defeats the Incursion Strange and uses his power to dream walk into the deceased version of him.
This version saves Chavez and then motivates her to transport them all including the Scarlet witch to Earth 838 where the Scarlet witch is broken on seeing that her children fear her form and do not recognize her.
In her guilt, she realizes the gravity of her mistakes and sacrifices herself to destroy every version of Darkhold from the Universe.
What is the Ending of Dr. Strange 2?
Chavez sends all the misplaced characters into their respective universes.
In the present version, due to the dream of walking into his deceased form, Strange develops the third eye.
However, this play with the Universes has a cost. A sorceress approaches Strange to inform them that their interference has created an ‘incursion’ that he will have to rectify.
Dr. Strange 2 presents a new view of Strange, a loner in his ways, Strange realizes that he needs the cooperation of many to deal with challenges.
The fans of Dr. Strange would be ecstatic to see him in action on Disney+ on June 22, 2022, and a movie experience worth watching.
The post When is Dr. Strange 2 Coming to Disney Plus? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
With Baltimore’s Angelos family in legal battle, the prospect of an Orioles sale or move looms larger
In a divorce, the question is often: What about the children? When a privately simmering fight between the sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos erupted publicly this week, it was: What about the Birds?
Periodic rumors that the team, beleaguered on the field yet beloved by generations of Baltimoreans, could be sold or moved out of town gained greater currency with the lawsuit filed Thursday by Louis Angelos against his brother, accusing John Angelos of trying to seize control of the team and the rest of their father’s considerable holdings. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The case — coming just as the Orioles and Camden Yards prepared to host Paul McCartney for a widely anticipated concert Sunday — publicly disclosed not just that the brothers were feuding, but that some family members indeed intended to sell the team.
“If a family is not getting along, it’s easier to divide up cash than the responsibility of running a baseball team,” observed David Nevins, a longtime Baltimore–area marketing executive and former president of a Comcast regional sports network. “It seems more likely a sale will be in the offing.”
Nevins, who knows the Angelos family but said he has no inside knowledge of the troubles that led to the lawsuit, said he is taking John Angelos at his word when he likened the Orioles’ deep roots in town to that of Fort McHenry in a 2019 pledge to keep the team here.
But, Nevins added, the fact that the team’s lease on Camden Yards expires next year, coupled with the Angelos brothers’ fight, only stokes fears of the city losing the Os as it once lost its prized Colts. While the Angelos family surely wants to avoid its name becoming a city curse word like that of the late Robert Irsay, who spirited the NFL team away in 1984, Louis Angelos raised just such a specter in the lawsuit. He invoked previous rumors that the Orioles might move to Nashville by saying that should his brother take full control of the team, he could move it there, where he makes his home with his country music singer-songwriter wife.
“For those Baltimoreans who are a bit paranoid about the future of the Orioles in Baltimore, perhaps there is a reason to be paranoid,” Nevins said.
There are local efforts in Nashville, Tennessee’s largest city, to attract an MLB expansion team, but an aide to Mayor John Cooper said there are no current conversations between the Nashville mayor’s office and any member of the Angelos family.
And it should be noted other rumors of impending abandonment have failed to materialize. The inferences in the Angelos lawsuit may well never go further than a point in a legal document. The suit presents Louis Angelos’ version of events; neither John Angelos nor attorneys for him and his mother responded to requests for comments.
It’s also significant that while a threat of leaving town can be a bargaining chip, only once in the last 50 years has a Major League Baseball team relocated, when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals.
The Orioles currently are barred from leaving Baltimore by a clause in the team’s lease on Oriole Park at Camden Yards. However, the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year and long-running negotiations have yet to yield an extension.
Meanwhile, any change in team ownership and location requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners. The league did not return a call for comment.
Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that Baltimore and its gem of a park are too important to the league for the city to be left without a team.
“It would be a travesty for MLB to allow [the] city that really changed the game — the ballpark that changed America — to not have a team,” he said.
He said believes John Angelos’ previous assurances that he has no interest in moving the team.
Others, though, worry not just about the Angelos family turmoil, but longer-ranging trends of the bottom-scraping team. Despite the recent emergence of highly touted prospects this spring, the Orioles have not had a winning season since 2016, nor been to the World Series since 1983 — a decade before Peter Angelos bought the team.
“When you look at the Orioles attendance and revenues, if for no other reason than that, you have to be concerned about their long-term viability in general,” said Bob Embry, president of the nonprofit Abell Foundation, which researches and funds social and economic improvements to the city.
Indeed, the Orioles were the only major league team to lose value last year, according to Forbes. The business magazine values the team at $1.37 billion.
Its average attendance so far this year ranks in the bottom third of baseball’s 30 teams, according to ESPN.
Embry said questions arose at a meeting of the Greater Baltimore Committee, the civic leadership group, during a presentation about the Maryland General Assembly’s approval of up to $600 million in improvements to Camden Yards.
“‘Why spend that money if the Orioles might not be here?’” Embry said members asked stadium authority Chairman Tom Kelso.
The money is contingent on the Orioles signing a long-term lease. The $600 million should provide a financial incentive for the Orioles, whoever might own them, to stay put.
“It certainly sweetens the pot,” said Nellie Drew, a University of Buffalo sports law professor. Such substantial public investment may be hard for a new owner to find elsewhere, Drew said.
The Maryland Stadium Authority said in a statement late Friday that, “with the success of recent legislation, MSA looks forward to continuing our work with the Baltimore Orioles on our shared long-term vision for the beloved ballpark,” including increasing its economic benefit to the state.
Drew noted that a non-relocation clause like the one in the Orioles current lease would decrease the team’s market value, she said.
“Any team is worth more if it’s mobile,” Drew said.
While Peter Angelos has been at odds with MLB at times, the league may be reluctant to approve a relocation.
“Major League Baseball has a long, storied history in Baltimore and they don’t like watching their teams get up and move,” Drew said.
Politicians in Annapolis treated news of the brothers’ feud and questions about public financing for improvements to Camden Yards like a third rail.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s office did not return multiple requests for comment Friday about whether he has concerns about approving the money for the team. Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot’s spokeswoman, Susan O’Brien, declined to comment about potential concerns over the stadium spending, saying those decisions would be made at a later time. And Democratic state Treasurer Dereck Davis, who also would consider such spending in his role on the Board of Public Works (along with the governor and comptroller) did not return requests for comment.
Nor did Democratic state Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore, or Democratic House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County, whose chambers passed the bond authorization this year with broad bipartisan support.
While the lawsuit filed Thursday shocked many, given how privately the family has tended to operate, there have been other similar squabbles. On the same day, Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos was sued by his sister for, among other things, “breach of fiduciary responsibility,” the same allegation Louis Angelos is making.
Even without a sale or move, the local lawsuit dredges up the uncomfortable subject of Peter Angelos transitioning from his role as one of Baltimore’s most influential figures. Now 92, he has been in failing health for about five years, during which his wife and sons took more authority over his holdings. He suffered an aortic valve failure that was successfully repaired surgically, but his mental abilities began deteriorating, and by the summer of 2018, his legal career was over, the lawsuit said.
There’s also a delicate issue of timing: If the family were to sell the team now, the sale would be subject to significant capital gains taxes. Those taxes, likely amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, would not apply to a sale after Peter Angelos’ death.
While he has been a polarizing figure — it is a local sport of its own to complain that he didn’t spend enough to field a winning team — many remain grateful for his rescue of the Orioles from out-of-town ownership in 1993, as well as his past generosity to schools, hospitals and other local institutions.
The spectacle of his family engaged in a pitched legal battle saddens more than a few in town.
“Nobody should take any joy in seeing a family coming apart so publicly,” said John Maroon, a former public relations director for the Orioles and before that the Cleveland MLB team.
Maroon, who now runs his own communications firm, said the coming weeks and months will be critical for “the future of baseball in our town.
“Ultimately, what all Orioles fans want is stability, success and a promise that the team will remain in Baltimore,” he said.
The stadium authority said in its statement that it respected the family and “offers our support as they work through these issues.”
Jim Palmer, the renowned Orioles pitcher and now a color commentator for the Orioles-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, is among those who want to see the legal battle settled.
“When Peter bought the club, he said the Orioles are a statewide treasure,” Palmer said, and this doesn’t change that.
“All I care about is this gets resolved,” he said.
Nevins said Baltimore cannot lose the Orioles, and hopes “a long-term, ironclad” lease will keep the team in town.
“A city has certain institutions that define it,” he said, “and the Orioles are one of them.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker and Sam Janesch contributed to this article.
()
Bob Raissman: CJ McCollum doesn’t tread lightly when going after Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
From the outside looking in, it sure looks like ESPN has strengthened its already tight NBA connection.
Not only is the network paying the league a reported $2.6 billion per year in its current TV rights contract, but now is paying NBA Players Association president and current Pelicans guard CJ McCollum billions of dollars less to be an NBA “multi-platform” analyst.
If you want to perceive that ESPN has the league coming and going, go right ahead. Yet, as far as McCollum’s situation, this is no easy assignment. In college, he majored in journalism, but he may not be fully prepared for what is coming down the road.
If NBA contract negotiations get sticky, will those who care about such matters think McCollum, as union prez, gives the Governors (aka owners) a fair shake when he offers his on-camera ESPN analysis?
”As president of the PA, anything I say can and will be used against me,” McCollum said during a recent ESPN conference call. “So, I have to be careful.” Will treading lightly make for good TV?
On the flip side, McCollum will be commenting on players he plays with, against and represents. Diplomatic analysis can be perceived as soft.
”I’m not going to be overly critical. I’m not going to say things I wouldn’t want people saying about me,” McCollum said. “But the game is the game, right? The percentages are the percentages…. You win or you lose.”
Good luck with that philosophy.
Yet, the reality show aspect that’s now baked into the NBA can take any analysis or conversation into uncomfortable directions that stray off the court but have the unwashed masses buzzing. And for McCollum, or T-wolves guard Patrick Beverley (he’s on a part-time contract with ESPN), the media experience is amped up when they are thrown into the deep end on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.
The experience is akin to taking a final exam on the first day of class. But it also can accelerate the development, persona and recognition factor for the player making the appearance. To the casual fan, McCollum is not a marquee NBA personality, but following his appearance on “First Take” last week, his profile was magnified after going at it with Smith.
SAS, in a roundabout way, contended that because he is a subject of trade rumors, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook should not have attended new coach Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference. McCollum and frequent panelist J.J. Redick disagreed with SAS and double-teamed him.
”Him [Westbrook] supporting his team, his organization, his coach, a fellow African-American man that gets hired by the Los Angeles Lakers?” McCollum asked.
SAS: “Don’t go there … You’re crossing the line when you bring up another African-American man. That’s not where I’m going.”
So this was all one big misunderstanding, right? It did prove McCollum might not want to be “overly critical” of players but has no problem putting the hammer down on SAS. Double standard? Or compelling TV?
NHL STUDIO SHOW A WIN FOR ESPN
Whether it’s Mark Messier keeping it real with the Rangers, Chris Chelios telling Steve Levy “don’t put words in my mouth,” or Levy tossing a puck past goalie analyst Brian Boucher, the cast of ESPN’s Stanley Cup studio show feels free to be themselves. This is a big part of the reason the crew has clicked, blending together comfortably in a relatively short period of time. The main trio — Levy, Messier, Chelios — never come off preachy. Their between-periods analysis is not forced. And it’s Filibluster free. Their style is conversational. When there is any verbal needling, it only enhances the good-time vibe they project while passing insight and opinion to viewers.
Their roles have been naturally defined. Light-touch Levy, who, in a few words, pushes buttons, stirring the pot. Cranky Chelios, who rarely smiles but keeps his analysis tight and on point. And Messier, the eternal optimist whose analysis is understandable and insightful. Having Boucher, who gets less airtime, in the studio specifically concentrating on goalie play, which is a critical part of playoff hockey, completes the package. So at least on the NHL studio side of the production, ESPN got it right. There should be no need to install revolving doors.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
While it has already been declared Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be a big hit when they debut on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” it can’t hurt for the suits to put an early kibosh in any internal politricks that might gum up the process and get in the new voice’s way.
That’s why Buck’s appearance as host of the recent alternative PGA Championship telecast, produced by Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions, was significant. The move neutralized any awkward feelings about Buck working on ESPN’s signature franchise, while the two Manning brothers (Peyton/Eli) are on ESPN2 competing with him, via the ManningCast, head-to-head and essentially siphoning off viewers.
Now, it’s clear it’s one big interconnected family and Buck has a personal and business attachment to Omaha Productions.
No matter how professional everyone acted last fall, it had to be unnerving for the MNF team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese to feel the heat and see the attention generated by the debut of the groundbreaking ManningCast series.
EXPAND THE SEARCH
What’s missing from the list of candidates to fill in for John Sterling when he stops doing road games this season?
A woman. That’s what’s missing.
Yes, we know Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman is already the analyst on the Yankees radio crew. Yet it doesn’t make sense for her to jump into play-by-play. Waldman has not done any p-b-p since the early1990s. Why make such a drastic change at this point in her career? Ma has nothing to prove.
Still, there are young women working in the minor leagues deserving of a shot. Instead of considering familiar, easy to find, male voices why not open the search up to women too? Push the envelope. Make this a fair and equitable search. The Yankees have been aggressive in bringing women into the organization. Why not extend that policy to the search for Sterling’s ultimate successor?
AROUND THE DIAL
WIP, er, WFAN running a promo saying: “WFAN hosts need a break sometime so call …” Very strange. Does this mean the call volume at the station is on the downside? … With over eight minutes left in the third period of Lightning-Rangers Game 5, Rangers Radio Network analyst Dave Maloney sounded like he was about to jump out of the radio booth while screaming, and we mean screaming, “SHOOT THE PUCK!” Maloney would scream it again later in the period. Kenny Albert? He just continued his play-by-play, acting like he was oblivious to Maloney’s tantrum. … Don La Greca, a Maloney pal, threw his own tantrum (he calls it “a rant”) Wednesday on ESPN-98.7′s “The Michael Kay Show.” DLG was bent over Mets players being thrown at. He called for the Mets to retaliate. “Am I advocating violence?” DLG asked? “Yes.” Other than angering any pacifists listening, La Greca’s “advocating violence” came off as comical. A guy who ran around a holiday party singing in a Santa suit suddenly is serious, “advocating” for someone getting their skull crushed? Nah. It had to be shtick. … Can’t say we’ve seen an in-game reporter make better use of her limited time, whether it be during an interview or while she is offering up info, than Emily Kaplan, ESPN’s NHL rink side snoop. … During his Wednesday appearance on “First Take,” Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo instructed Stephen A. Smith to ask “Dave DeBusschere about Gus (Honeycomb) Johnson.” Since Mr. DeBusschere is deceased, that would be impossible.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: MIKE FRATELLO
For being awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA Basketball Coaches Association. Fratello, known as The Czar of the Telestrator, also was an innovator as an NBA TV analyst. He received the Daly Award for setting a standard “for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: JACK DEL RIO
For calling the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol “a dust-up.” Del Rio’s characterization of a riot where lives were lost was ignorant and insensitive. The Commanders defensive coordinator questioned why the summer of 2020 protests, in the wake of the George Floyd murder, were not receiving the same scrutiny as the Capitol “dust-up.”
DOUBLE TALK
What John Sterling said: “For some reason he [Joey Gallo] hasn’t been able to function on the Yankee stage.”
What John Sterling meant to say: “Ya know Suzyn, Gallo can’t hit and his defense is suspect.”
()
