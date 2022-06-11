News
Is FLDS Still Active?
You must have heard this acronym if you have watched Keep Sweet Pray and Obey. If not and if you are thinking of watching the docu-series then it is better to know what FLDS really is and whether it exists or not to get a real understanding of the series.
There are a lot of opinions and reactions that have come across after the release of the series and many are wondering whether FLDS exists or not. So we are here to give you all the nitty-gritty details about it in this article and answer, is FLDS still active?
What Is FLDS?
Before knowing about its existence, let me give you a brief introduction to this. FLDS stands for Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is a denomination of the Mormon Church. It was formed when some members were against polygamy practices and formed LDS and those who continued to practice formed the FLDS.
This sect practices polygamy. Warren Jeffs took over this sect. He became the ultimate prophet of this sect. Women were subjected to forced marriage and pregnancy and if they refused to accept then they had to face the repercussions. Warren Jeffs himself had 78 wives and 24 of them were underage. The women who did not agree to the rules and regulations were left without money and were asked to leave leaving them without support.
Is It Still Active?
The FLDS still exists to live in Arizona and Utah Border according to the docu-series which is a testimony by the women of that sect who had to go through the sect’s rules and laws and abuse. People believe that Warren Jeffs is still running the FLDS from prison even after being sentenced to life for his deeds. The ex-members of the sect say that they have been estranged from the relatives who still exist to be part of the sect and they don’t even talk to the ones who have left.
Keep Sweet Pray and Obey
To see what the sect is all about and how the women were treated you really need to watch the limited series on Netflix by Rachel Dretzin. The series is based on an episodic documentary that reveals the truth behind FLDS from the ex-members. The series was released on 8th June 2022. It has caused a lot of stir all over social media. The netizens have been left traumatized after watching the series. It shows the harrowing truth and narration and the investigation that led to the arrest of Jeffs and his sentence.
Episodes
It consists of 4 episodes majorly of 45-55 minutes. The director even plans to make a sequel to the series. It will show the life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As mentioned earlier, and based on Netflix’s description, it is a limited series. So, watch it before you regret missing it.
To know the in-depth reality one must watch this series. It will leave you traumatized as the ones who suffered. A necessity actually, to know the truth of the sect. It will leave you with questions, sadness and angst at the same.
The post Is FLDS Still Active? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins should meet on how to produce like Jazz Chisholm
Jazz Chisholm led off Friday’s game in Houston with a home run. He bunted on the first pitch Thursday and stole second. The Miami Marlins’ rising star has four home runs and nine runs-batted-in entering Saturday since a loud team meeting Tuesday that reportedly centered around him.
If the point of that meeting was to get Chisholm out of a slump, mission accomplished.
If it was reign in Chisholm’s personality as some reports have it, well, the Marlins’ official Twitter account switched on Friday night to a picture of Chisholm sticking out his tongue. How’s that for an answer on who won out?
Baseball needs more Chisholms. The Marlins sure do. He’s the best player in their lineup, a dynamic talent capable of igniting an offense and a reason to watch through a so-far humdrum season.
There he was after his first of two home runs Friday night, running around the bases with dramatic hand motions, flexing a bicep and offering his signature Eurostep just before stepping on home plate.
Big deal.
Seriously, it was a big deal to baseball traditionalists. “Mercy,” respected baseball writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz tweeted. “Even by the ‘Let the kids play’ standards his antics during his home run trot were something.”
He’s something different. That’s for sure. It’s not for everyone to run the bases like that, just as the monotone, act-like-you’ve-been-here trot doesn’t have to be for everyone, either. A little spark is good for baseball’s soul.
Chisholm, as a kid in the Bahamas, watched Ken Griffey Jr. swing. Griffey had a poetic arc of a swing. He also wore his hat backwards in practices as a kid in a manner that baseball traditionalists like manager Buck Showalter ranted against. It sounds get-off-my-lawn funny today.
Now it’s Chisholm’s turn in the sun. This isn’t all about personality. His work habits reportedly are an issue. It happens. At the end of spring training, long before he called the team meeting Tuesday to let players air grievances, manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm’s work habits were, “a little all over the map. Like a young player, he’s up and he’s down. I want him more consistent in his routines, consistent in his preparation. We just want to see growth.”
That’s part of many players’ journey. But as for Chisholm’s growth? He either leads the Marlins or was tied for the lead in runs, home runs, stolen bases, triples, runs-batted in, on-base-plus slugging percentage.
That’s typically a ticket for other players to say, “I’ll have more of what he’s having.” But some veteran teammates question how Chisholm acts or — “teammates apparently aren’t always as enamored as fans who love the style and sizzle,” as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote.
There are lots of things to question about this Marlins season. Avisail Garcia being signed to a big contract by Marlins’ standards and having an anemic .566 OPS. The ability of general manager Kim Ng and owner Bruce Sherman to acquire another bat in a lineup needing one or two is another issue.
The only thing to question about Chisholm is if that team meeting broke his 1-for-35 slump. If so, it got him back on track and the Marlins back to winning. They’re 4-0 entering Saturday since that meeting and he’s a prime reason why.
In a sport of full of unwritten behavioral rules, Chisholm often writes his own. He wears Grand Theft Auto-patterned cleats. He’s part owner in a glove company that makes blueberry and strawberry gloves he wears. He dyes his hair different colors. He talks big and bold.
“Forty-forty, that’s what a breakout season is for me,” he told me this spring.
Forty home runs and 40 stolen bases for a player who had 18 and 23, respectively, as a rookie?
“If we’re talking about a breakout year, it’s not 20-20,” he says.
Thirty-thirty?
“We can talk about 30-30 as a breakout year,” he says. “But I’m sitting the bar high as high as it goes. Forty-forty.”
He has 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases about a third into the season. That means his lofty goals remain in play. You allow Chisholm to be himself if that’s where it goes. Maybe he needs a directional nudge here or there, as many players do.
But quit watching his Eurostep if it bothers you for some reason. Watch his game’s progressive step. That’s the kind of behavior you don’t question in team meetings unless it’s to ask: How do we start producing like Jazz, too?
()
News
Maid of Sker Ending Explained
The gaming world has changed drastically over time. Games have existed since the existence of humans. Games help us to relax our minds from work. But, nowadays, we just get submerged in it. We play it day and might feel like our lives depend on it.
Video games are being produced on other levels using new technology, visuals, and graphics. They feel real. You can feel that you are inside the game. Video games are the games that are most popular amongst the youth and game freaks. Horror games have changed the dynamics of all. They are loved the most by gamers.
In 2020, a one-of-a-kind horror game “Maid for Sker” was released.
The Storyline of Maid of Sker
Set in the last part of the 1800s, you have gotten a critical message from your darling Elizabeth who has mentioned you come to her family named lodging to assist her, you with finding yourself in a predicament inside the Sker Hotel home. Helping occasional updates through calls from Elizabeth and lumps of story pieces from both Phonograph messages and notes, you come to comprehend the genuine condition of the inn and what has made everyone inside it go distraught. There’s just a single way for ending the frenzy and with Elizabeth caught in the storage room, it ultimately depends on you to assemble every one of the materials, gain proficiency with reality, and shut down the bad dream.
Visuals of the Game
Graphically talking, Maid of Sker has an extraordinary stylish to it. The actual climate is fitting to an unwanted lodging while simultaneously emitting the combination of obliteration that frenzy brings. While I think the default lighting may be excessively splendid, that is customizable effectively to keep the power-up. Only quality was kept to a decent standard that functioned admirably for this game.
Sound Of the Game
With a game and story, all in light of sounds and melodies, Maid of Sker most certainly placed some concentration into this segment. From the little squeaks that an old structure would make while it is quiet to the development of foes and holding accounts to the sound nature of pre-current gear, every one of the subtleties was there to fill the air.
Ending of Maid of Sker
Maid of Sker is re-playable as it has multiple endings. This way you can go back and try out the other storylines too. There are somewhere around two endings, the awful completion takes the minimal measure of time while the great closure will take the further examination.
Ratings And Reviews
Maid of Sker has received a lot of positive reviews from the gaming world. It has a rating of 3/5 on Eurogamer, 69% on Metacritic, and 9/10 on Steam.
The post Maid of Sker Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Mike Lupica: Jack Del Rio just the latest problem for the NFL with the toxic Washington Commanders
This is about some things a slow thinker from pro football named Jack Del Rio said the other day. Del Rio, sounding as if he played without a helmet when he was in the league, was trying to explain his core beliefs, such as they are, about his country in the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd. And maybe show the world at the same time that he is a dream employee for the Washington Commanders, a waste dump of an organization.
“I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”
Del Rio issued about half an apology on Twitter after that, or just a half-baked one, you decide:
“I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions.”
It was as phony and disingenuous, even for sports, so often the home office for phony and disingenuous apologies once a sports figure finds himself getting flogged, often for sounding like a meathead, in the public square. The only statement he was walking back was the one about Jan. 6, 2021, a shameful and violent assault on the Capitol and on the transfer of power in a democracy, being a “dust up.”
He didn’t mean that, either. What he said originally is what he meant. It’s why the team fines $100,000 now, which isn’t enough and changes nothing about his beliefs, or who he is. The money, by the way, goes to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund. The Commanders ought to double that. Or triple it. At least, just because of the damage Del Rio did by opening his big mouth.
We hear all the time about the toxic work environment with the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Football Team, one called that because of its featherweight owner, Daniel Snyder, refused for as long as he did to remove the team’s racist nickname. Of course, Del Rio works for him. Because you know who the current toxic environment is with the Commanders?
Del Rio is.
Destiny and not head coach Ron Rivera brought Del Rio to Snyder, the lousiest owner in professional sports now that Donald Sterling is out of business. Usually, guys like Sterling and guys like Snyder just go on and on, getting richer, getting new stadiums, watching the money roll in (in Snyder’s case that includes money he’s been accused of withholding from other owners) forever. They go on and on even when the Congress of the United States is investigating their business practices, especially as they relate to women who have worked for Snyder, women who say the operation was run by bums.
This was all before Snyder named his wife, Tanya, as co-CEO, and why do you suppose?
Take a good hard look at what Del Rio was really saying about social justice in this country, and how he acted as if the assault on the Capitol was some kind of speed bump on the way to President Biden’s election being certified on Jan. 6 before mean, dim-witted thugs, cheered on by the previous guy at the White House, essentially tried to demolish the guard rails on our way of governance, in one of the shameful moments in our country’s history.
So, this week a Proud Boy in training from the National Football League — and after all the rhetoric and money Commissioner Roger Goodell has thrown at social justice since George Floyd, what’s he going to do about Del Rio? — calls it a “dust-up.”
Now put that up against what Colin Kaepernick, now trying to find his way, maybe, back to pro football with the Raiders, did.
He took a knee.
Despite all the phony, old-boy rhetoric about that, he did not lead an insurrection, just a protest movement. He did not dishonor the flag, he did not dishonor our military. He did not smash windows, he did not attack the transfer of power, he did not assault police (the worst thing he ever did, and not for long, was to wear those pig socks, at the start of it for him). He did not storm government offices and go looking for the vice president of the United States, looking to do God-knows-what.
He took a knee, as a way of making his own statement about racial injustice in America. Before long, he was out of the game. Is Jack Del Rio on his way out of the game for what he said the other day, his rather ridiculous attempt at an apology, as trying to paint himself as someone trying to bring us all together and have a conversation about race, notwithstanding? We’ll see about that, now that the NAACP is after him.
Already people are worried about the dreaded C words with Del Rio. Cancel culture. This concern mostly comes from people who didn’t give a rip across the years of what could have turned into Kaepernick’s prime when Kaepernick was essentially blackballed from pro football, despite being someone who, at his best, had one of the best and most versatile performances in NFL postseason history against the Packers (263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards, finally accounting for four touchdowns, January of 2013).
Then he took a knee, years before somebody like Del Rio comes along to offer an upraised middle finger to anybody who thinks Jan. 6 might have been something more than a dust-up, and makes the same gesture toward the way the country reacted after the knee was finally off George Floyd.
But there is a larger issue here beyond the stink now attached to Del Rio:
When is the National Football League going to do something real and meaningful about what the Commanders/FootballTeam have become on Snyder’s watch. At least Del Rio had to stand there and take it this week. When does Snyder have to do the same? When is there some accountability about a franchise that has been this kind of embarrassment, off the field and so often on, for so long?
For the time being, though, the face of Snyder’s team is Jack (Dust Up) Del Rio. It is merely perfect, and completely fitting.
“I believe what I believe and I’ll say what I want to say,” Del Rio said.
Somebody explain something to this guy: What he believes is the problem. The latest problem, and a beauty, at the clown show that employs him. For now.
BLOOD MONEY TALKS IN GOLF, OUR CITY ACHES FOR ANOTHER TITLE TEAM & CHEERS TO OUR PAL TOM …
Once more, we need the great quote from the late, great George Young on the subject of all these golfers who took blood money from the Saudis:
“When they say it’s not about the money, it’s always about the money.”
The other day Graeme McDowell said that what the Saudi government did to Jamal Khashoggi was “reprehensible.”
Then McDowell added, “But we are proud to help Saudi if they want to use golf to get to where they want to be …”
Sorry.
There’s no buts, butthead.
You’re helping provide cover for a murderous regime.
No ifs, ands or buts about it.
By the way?
Of course, the Saudis hired George W. Bush’s old flack for weapons of mass destruction, Ari Fleischer, to moderate that first press conference for them in London.
Fleischer would run into a burning building if he thought somebody had dropped some money inside.
Maybe Phil Mickelson, who got paid the most blood money, thinks this won’t stick to him.
It will.
Him winning the PGA at 50 seems like it happened 50 years ago.
My pal Stanton wonders what Ranger fans know about living with James Dolan that might give Knicks fans some hope.
Quin Snyder should already be on the Knicks radar.
Who drew up the Mets’ recent schedule, the rest of the National League East?
Man, if you haven’t read the fiction of Jordan Harper, starting with “She Rode Shotgun,” you ought to.
The roar from the Rangers over the past month just shows you how much this city is aching for another title.
In anything.
Tom Biersdorfer’s last day at the Daily News was Friday.
The good news is that he’s staying in the business, at a time when the business needs all the good editors it can get.
But it’s bad news for us, because Tom is one of the best and smartest and caring desk guys with whom I ever worked, in all my years at this paper.
Newsday is as lucky to get him as we are unlucky to lose him.
I was reminded the other night, before I went to see the amazing Hugh Jackman and the equally amazing Sutton Foster in “The Music Man” (one of the great Broadway nights I’ve ever experienced), how happy I am that Gallagher’s is still right there on W. 52nd.
When we were finished with dinner, Dean Poll, who now owns the joint, took us upstairs to the function room where I feel as if I attended a hundred boxing press conferences in the old days.
They’ve moved the bar from its original location.
But, truly, the room looked the same to me, full of magic and memories, the walls lined with Bill Gallo cartoons and Ron Galella black-and-white photographs.
And the very best part, at least for me?
As we were walking back downstairs, on our way around the corner to the theater, there was a picture of the young Pete Hamill.
Again: One more Gallagher’s memory.
The place, which has only been around since 1927, is still full of them.
They’re a side order with the steaks.
()
Is FLDS Still Active?
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins should meet on how to produce like Jazz Chisholm
How to Sell a Property to a Stingy Buyer
Maid of Sker Ending Explained
Introduction to Gaming Computers
Mike Lupica: Jack Del Rio just the latest problem for the NFL with the toxic Washington Commanders
Why Do You Need House Insurance?
Disability Insurance Sales Ideas – Beware of These Three Disability Insurance Sales Killers
Ira Winderman: Are Pat Riley’s Heat trade chips a house of cards?
When is Dr. Strange 2 Coming to Disney Plus?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line