Joaquin Phoenix Upcoming Movies After Joker 2
Joaquin Phoenix has made a habit of making every movie great that he is in. Sure, Joker stood out because of its relation to the DC Comics and the unique storyline, the origin story we have always wanted to see. But the man has earned several accolades over the years and has never failed to amaze us. His expertise in playing dark roles has made him a legend to many.
So, imagine everyone’s surprise, when it was declared that Joker 2 is in development! The writers gave us the news we needed. This makes you wonder: what other movies is Phoenix working on?
What are the upcoming projects of Joaquin Phoenix?
Joaquin Phoenix has been delivering the best movies for a long time. Maybe you already know, but the list of his upcoming movies includes more.
Phoenix will appear in the upcoming comedy-horror, Disappointment Blvd. The film is said to follow a detailed look at one of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time. No release date has been declared as of yet, but it will be released at some time in 2022.
Next on the list, we have a major movie in our hands. You guessed it right: we are talking about Napoleon! Everyone has been waiting for this movie for a long time now. Napoleon is an upcoming epic drama following his rise and fall. The movie is being made from the point of view of Empress Josephine. The film has Joaquin Phoenix play the role of Napoleon, while Empress Josephine is played by The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw star, Vanessa Kirby. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 on Apple TV+.
Last but not the least, as you know, the latest project that has been added to his list recently, is Joker 2. It was recently declared by Todd Philips that he was working with Scott Silver and wrote the script of Joker 2. In June 2022, they revealed the title of the sequel to be Joker: Folie à Deux. It goes without telling, that Phoenix will return for the titular role. Additionally, the famous Spiderman villain, William Dafoe has expressed that he would like to be a part of it.
What else do we know about him?
Joaquin Phoenix has worked on numerous projects to date. He has appeared as a child artist in several television shows along with his siblings, but made his first starring role in Russkies, in 1987. After his brother River’s death, Phoenix decided to go completely into acting, and the motivation has led him to become one of the best actors of the time.
Why is Joaquin Phoenix so famous?
Joaquin Phoenix is an American actor who is known for his dark and unconventional roles. He has perfected this style so much that he has become one of the foundations for it.
Who else will be there in Joker 2?
As of now, nothing has been decided. The writers have just completed writing the script. They have expressed interest in making their own Batman film, but we can only wish it to be true.
Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss
Looking for some good and binge-worthy upcoming Bollywood movies to watch on theatres as well as on the OTT platforms? Then we have exactly what you are waiting for, we have listed all the Bollywood movies that are going to be released in July 2022 for you to watch. Bollywood movies are a boon for movie buffs and it has been a part of our lives for ages. even more so with OTT making giant strides as a platform in itself. The excitement of the announcement of release dates is unmatchable and we know how it feels when our most anticipated movie finally hits the theatres. So, start making your movie plans as we present you with a list of the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022, both in theatres and on OTT platforms and we will also share the new movies with release date.
Also read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
Here is the list of the upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022 that cannot be missed:
1. Om: The Battle Within
The upcoming movie 2022, Om: The Battle Within is an action drama directed by Kapil Verma. The movie release date is 1st July 2022. The Bollywood movie stars Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.
Om: The Battle Within release date: 1st July 2022
2. Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha
Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. The lead actors of this Bollywood movie 2022 are Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.
Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 release date: 8 July 2022
Khuda Haafiz-Chapter 2 trailer:
3. Ek Villain Returns
This romantic action drama is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. The upcoming Bollywood movie was expected to release in February but couldn’t due to some unavoidable circumstances. The movie stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Ek Villain Returns release date: 29 July 2022
Ek Villain Returns trailer:
4. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
The most anticipated movie by R Madhavan will be screened in Indian theatres from 1st July. The film was premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year as it was a part of the Marche du Film (Market) section. The movie revolves around an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. This is one of the best Bollywood movies releasing in 2022.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect release date: 1 July 2022
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer:
5. Phone Bhoot
The Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy that revolves around a ghostbusting shop. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishan Khattar, Jackie Shroff, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Katrina Kaif. The movie is going to release soon on 15 July 2022.
Phone Bhoot release date: 15 July 2022
Also read: Top 10 Women-Centric Bollywood Movies That Made The Most Impact
6. Shabaash Mithu
If you follow cricket you must have heard about cricketer Mithali Raj, this film is all about her. The biographical sports drama is directed by Srijit Mukherji. The Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu plays the lead character in this Bollywood movie 2022 along with Mumtaz Sorcar and Asad Ali Palijo.
Shabaash Mithu release date: 15 July 2022
Shabaash Mithu trailer:
7. Sirf Ek Friday
The plot of this upcoming Bollywood movie releasing in July revolves around the struggles of a boy who plans to become an actor to fulfill his mother’s dreams of him becoming one. This film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Titu Varma, and many others. It is directed by Llyod Baptista.
Sirf Ek Friday release date: 28 July 2022
Sirf Ek Friday trailer:
8. Thank God
The upcoming Bollywood film is expected to hit the theatres on 29 July 2022. Thank God stars Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is directed by Indra Kumar.
Thank God release date: 29 July 2022
Thank God trailer:
9. Shamshera
The highly anticipated Yash Raj film, Shamshera which was originally supposed to release a few months back is finally releasing on 22 July. Set in the late nineteenth century this period action drama stars Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and many others. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra.
Shamshera release date: 22 July 2022
Shamshera trailer:
10. Gaslight
A 2022 Bollywood drama, directed by Pawan Kripalani. Gaslight is supposed to be released in July 2022 and the movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.
Gaslight release date: 07 Jul 2022
So, these are the Bollywood movies releasing in July 2022. Check the release dates and set your reminders for these upcoming big releases.
Also read: 30 Best Bollywood Wedding Songs To Groove At Indian Weddings
Everything About Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Where to Watch
Evil is one of the most recent up-and-coming supernatural drama series to infect (or possess) aficionados of the genre. The first season, created by Robert and Michelle King, aired in September 2019 and was so successful that it was renewed for a second season by October of the same year. Despite production delays due to the pandemic in Season 2, the showrunners were able to adapt and concentrate that season on more character-focused episodes, allowing for safer distancing procedures among the cast and crew.
The second season premiered in June 2021, a month after the program was transferred from CBS to Paramount+. Similar to the previous season, the program was renewed within a month after its debut, leading us to Season 3. This will be broadcast on June 12, 2022. This post will go over everything you need to know before the new season begins.
Is There a Trailer For Evil Season 3?
We see a lot of familiar characters and a lot of action in this teaser. But will it be able to wrap up all of the dangling threads that the audience was left with after Season 2? Now, all we can do is wait and see what happens.
When Is Evil Season 3’s Release Date?
Beginning on June 12, 2022, the series will be available to watch on Paramount+. However, the episodes will be made available every week.
What Is Evil About?
Throughout the episode, forensic psychologist Dr. Kirsten Bouchard (played by Katja Herbers) faces challenges in both her personal and professional life. She joins forces with a man called David Acosta. He works as an “assessor” for the Catholic church (Mike Colter). However, he is in the process of completing his studies to become a priest, and in the interim. He evaluates possible exorcism claims for the church. Bouchard works with Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), whose proficiency with technology assists David in debunking the supernatural claims that they examine. He is employed by the same company.
Although there is an overall plot that is developed more during the program. The primary focus of each episode is on a different supernatural mystery that the three investigators must solve. You may appreciate each episode on its own. There is no need to be familiar with the whole backstories of the show’s primary characters to do so. This is similar to watching House or Law and Order.
Who’s in the Cast of Evil Season 3?
Of course, the supernatural detective team of Kirsten Bouchard (Herbers), David Acosta (Colter), and Ben Shakir (Mandvi) will return. Kirsten’s mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), will return; the last time we saw her, she had just joined the secret club representing 60 evil homes on Earth.
Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), Lexis (Maddy Crocco), Lila (Skylar Gray), and Laura (Dalya Knapp), Kirsten’s four kids, will all appear in Season 3. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up with Kirsten’s children and their relationship to Evil’s depravity.
Michael Emerson (The Practice) will reprise his role as antagonist Leland Townsend, as will Kurt Fuller as Kirsten’s therapist, Dr. Boggs. According to the teaser, Wallace Shawn will also make an appearance in at least one of the episodes. Boris McGiver (The Servant) will reprise his role as Monsignor Korecki, while Patrick Brammall (Glitch) will play Andy Bouchard.
Where Can You Watch Evil Season 3?
Season 3 will only be available to watch on Paramount+. The history of streaming and where the first two seasons are available can be a little confusing, so let’s break it down.
In October 2020, Netflix bought the rights to Season 1, which made the show a lot more popular. When Paramount+ took over the show from CBS in May 2021, they decided not to put Season 2 on Netflix, which upset the new fans that Netflix had brought in. How bad.
Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed right now on Paramount+, which does require a membership. Season 1 can be streamed on Amazon Prime until June 30, 2022, if you don’t have a Paramount+ account and want to see if the show is worth the $9.99/month fee before you sign up.
How Many Episodes Are There in Evil Season 3?
In contrast to the prior two seasons, which each consisted of 13 episodes, there will be just 10 episodes in the third season. If the next season is anything like the ones that came before it, we should find out whether or not the show will be renewed for a fourth season within a month or so after the debut of the new season.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Release Date And What We Know So Far
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge is an homage to the extremely popular TMNT arcade games, and we have all the details you need ahead of the game’s release.
Shredder’s Revenge is a love letter to the legendary four-way arcade machines that still hold a special place in the hearts of arcade players from the 1990s.
The game’s makers are certainly aficionados of old co-op games, and this next offering seems like a terrific opportunity to revisit the beat ’em up genre, which was a massive arcade smash.
Here’s all you need to know about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge, including the release date, gameplay style, and platforms.
Release Date
We do not presently have a particular release date beyond 2022, but we do know that the game will at least be coming out at some time throughout the year. There is no exact release date beyond 2022.
Since the game is listed on the Steam store as Coming Soon, we may anticipate that the makers will most likely provide an update at some time in the not-too-distant future.
Gameplay
This game is a homage to the legendary four-player arcade system that was such a massive success in the 1990s. As stated said, this game is a throwback to that machine.
The gameplay for Shredder’s Revenge is fairly similar in terms of both its style and its scale. Players will once again go through 2D side-scrolling beat ’em up regions, engage in combat with a variety of adversaries, and meet bosses after each level.
These adversaries consist of the Foot Clan, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady, and Shredder, among others. The game will include a wide variety of environments, ranging from the sewers of New York City to Dimension X.
Tribute Games is the studio that developed the brawler, and its members have previous experience working on other brawler games published by Ubisoft, including TMNT and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game.
It was revealed on the 25th of August, 2021, at Gamescom 2021, that April O’Neil would also be in the game as a playable character. This is in addition to the fact that players will be able to play as the famous Turtles themselves.
It is also important to note that the game will feature cooperative multiplayer for up to four players, either locally or online.
The feeling of playing a vintage 16-bit video game is brought back vividly by playing this game, which is likely to satisfy enthusiasts of the genre.
Trailer
The gameplay was shown in a video that was shown off during the Summer Games Festival Event that took place on Thursday, June 9th, 2022.
Platforms
At this time, it has been established that the game will be available for release on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
It has not been confirmed whether or not the game will also be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, but there is no reason to believe that this is not a distinct possibility.
If Tribute Games confirms that the game will also be released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, then this page will be updated accordingly.
