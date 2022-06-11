Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble: How Did They Meet For The First Time?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Kris Jenner has been a significant part of everyone’s life since she momager-ed her way onto our screens in 2007. If the Kardashian-Jenners are one of the most powerful celebrity families, Kris is the driving force behind it.

But, considering how much of her personal life is documented on reality television, how much do you know about her six-year relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble? Aside from the 29-year age difference (which no one would bring up if she were a guy), to be clear.

Who Is Corey Gamble, And What Does He Do?

Before becoming Jenner’s boyfriend, Gamble was already well-known as a corporate executive and talent manager. He is presently employed with Scooter Braun’s firm, SB Projects. In addition, Gamble has served as Justin Bieber’s tour manager. They’re also quite close. He calls the Yummy singer his “nephew.” Gamble was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his degree in business marketing there before going to Los Angeles, where he currently lives with Jenner.

According to reports, the 41-year-old is worth $15 million. But, considering Jenner’s worth of $190 million, which she’s accumulated by taking a 10% share of all of her daughter’s business activities, it’s easy to believe Gamble is just in it for the money. Fans were particularly concerned over accusations that he had cheated on his mother. Kanye West also commented on the situation.

“God has a plan to take out the godless Corey; he didn’t need to be here anyhow,” the rapper said when the news surfaced. “When Kris divorced, he morphed into the television equivalent of a father figure… We haven’t met his family yet, and I doubt we ever will. He did his job by deeply connecting my wife to lefties. For some reason, I always assumed he worked for DuPont or a similar corporation.”

When Did Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner Start Dating?

In 2014, the couple initially met in Ibiza. It was during the 40th birthday celebration of fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. West, who Braun also represents, hosted the party. Jenner was going through a divorce at the time. Gamble was previously married to Atlanta Exes actress Sheree Buchanan.

They had been dating for three years. It’s unknown if romance blossomed between the two immediately after their initial encounter. However, during their family vacation, Gamble was photographed with the Kardashian-Jenners in October of that year to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

Jenner made the couple’s Instagram relationship public in 2015 when she uploaded a picture of them on a double date with Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. They were said to have split up in 2017, although fans believed they were engaged in August 2018. Jenner was spotted sporting a massive diamond ring during her Late Late Show appearance. Neither of them has verified the rumors since then.

Jenner has told Ellen DeGeneres that she does not want to marry again. “You know, I’ve done it twice, and it didn’t go so well,” she said on The Ellen Show in 2017. “So you never know, I don’t know. I will take a cue from [Goldie Hawn] and [Kurt Russell]. Or maybe Kourtney [Kardashian’s] book. Why disturb the feathers when things are going so well?” But, hey, her daughter is now engaged to Travis Barker, and we’ll soon see her walk down the aisle.

Does Corey Gamble Get Along Well With The Kardashian-Jenners?

Ye’s fears over not meeting Gamble’s family caught up with the Kardashian-Jenners in May 2019. “We tried to get to know him, but he hasn’t been responsive throughout this entire affair,” Khloe Kardashian said. It became worse when Gamble sided with Kylie Jenner in a confrontation with Kendall. The latter said Gamble instructed her to “f—- off.”

The proprietor of 818 Tequila challenged the talent manager, who replied: “You’ve been a jerk for years. You’re a—hole when you want to be, and you get worked up for no reason. I’m going to tell you the truth about how you’re feeling. You’re not apologizing for nothing.” It’s unknown if the two have reconciled since then.

Gamble also got into an argument with Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick. Penelope, their kid, was accused of scratching her babysitter. “If P scratches me, I’m whipping her behind,” Gamble said. “You should spank her.” His remarks hurt the ex-couple. “He [Corey] will never be alone with my kids, and if he does that in front of us, there will be an f—king problem!” Kourtney said.

