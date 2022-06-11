News
Lance Lynn is in line to make his 1st start of the season Tuesday for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He’s good to go’
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is in line to make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“My understanding is he’s good to go Tuesday, and I’m excited about it,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. “We’re excited about it.”
Lynn has been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
The right-hander went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season, his first with the Sox, and placed third in Cy Young Award voting.
That roster move is likely in the coming days.
The Sox made a pair of moves before Friday’s game, optioning first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Charlotte and recalling pitcher Jimmy Lambert from the Knights.
Sheets has a .204/.268/.328 slash line with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs in 44 games.
“You can see on the field or his at-bats, he wasn’t himself and you watch the work that he’s doing and you see his frustration,” La Russa said. “He just kept pressing. He’s got all the quality you look for. He’s got the makings of a real hitter, a productive hitter.
“We just think the timing was right. We can use the extra arm and it works well for Gavin and I think he’ll get it fixed because we need that balance that he brings us.”
La Russa said Sheets will be “just tweaking what he’s doing” with Charlotte.
“He’s not far off,” La Russa said. “This is the worst place to try to — even if you’re a pitcher — working on something. Big-league pitchers, big-league hitters. No mercy.”
Lambert entered Friday 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in three games (two starts) this season with the Sox. He was 0-3 with a 9.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in five starts with Charlotte.
()
News
State softball: Home run robbery gives Nicolett the Class A crown; Mankato West, Chatfield also win titles
There is no bigger moment in a state championship game than when a fly ball is creeping up on the outfield fence in extra innings.
Nicollet’s Brooklyn Bode rose to the occasion – quite literally.
Protecting a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Class A state title game Friday, Sandra Ribich launched a deep ball to center field that looked destined to be a title-winning two-run, walk-off shot for Moose Lake/Willow River.
Bode had other ideas.
“I saw the ball going, and I knew I had to catch it, otherwise we weren’t going to be playing anymore,” she said. “I didn’t have any idea where the fence was, actually. I thought I had lots of room in the field.”
Nope. She banged up against the fence, reached her arm up and pulled the ball back in for the first out of the inning. Nicollet then closed the door to win its first state title in any sport via the 3-2 victory.
Marah Hulke threw five innings of shutout, one-hit ball for Nicollet. Hulke batted in two runs, including the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Randolph topped Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 6-3 in the Class A third-place game. Carly Kimmes and Allie Gillette each drove in a pair of runs for the Rockets, while Carter Raymond threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 11.
CLASS 3A
Breck Carlson saw the ground ball heading up the middle, and knew she had to stop it.
There was too much on the line not to. With the bases juiced and two outs in the fourth inning, Mankato West’s 2-1 lead was in serious jeopardy. A hit would’ve tied the game, and maybe given Winona the lead.
We’ll never know.
Because Carlson made a diving play to stop the ball. She looked up at second baseman Malani Schoper and didn’t think she could make the flip. So instead Carlson crawled over to tag the bag and end the inning.
“Just knew I had to do everything I could to get over there,” Carlson said. “State championship game, got to do everything we can to make the play.”
It was the play that powered the Scarlets to their 5-1 title game victory over Winona.
The win avenged Mankato West’s semifinal loss to its conference rival at last year’s state tournament.
“Obviously, we knew it was going to be us and them pretty much – ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state,” Carlson said.
And this time, it was the Scarlets who reigned supreme. Abigail Stierlen scattered seven hits in the complete-game win in the circle.
Chisago Lakes topped Simley 8-2 in the third-place game. Ashley Mandell threw a complete game, two-hitter for Chisago Lakes, striking out 16 batters. Samantha Johnson had three hits for Chisago Lakes, while Melanie Anderson drove in three runs.
St. Anthony Village beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-0 in the consolation final.
CLASS 2A
Chatfield scored three times in the first frame Friday against Proctor to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
But the Gophers logged just one hit over the final six innings.
No matter, the early run support was enough for Claire Springer, who scattered eight hits to preserve Chatfield’s 3-2 victory and the state title.
Madison Walsh threw a two-hitter for Proctor in defeat.
Maple Lake beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-0 in the third-place game.
News
State boys tennis: Edina’s Matthew Fullerton outlasts Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn for Class 2A singles title
Any plans Edina junior Matthew Fullerton had for Friday night changed about mid-afternoon.
That was when Fullerton, the No. 2 seed, outlasted top-seeded Collin Beduhn of Wayzata in a nearly four hour tennis match to capture the Class 2A boys individual state championship at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
“I’ll probably go to sleep right when I get home,” Fullerton said.
The match could not have been much closer, with Fullerton winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-6. The action at the other five courts that began at the same time was long over by the time Fullerton won the final tie-breaker, 7-3.
It culminated three days of tennis that included semifinal matches earlier Friday morning.
“I’m just relieved that it’s finally over,” Fullerton said. “This tournament has been so long.”
Beduhn reached the championship match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Harding’s Ashton Adesoro. Fullerton beat Eagan’s Allen Gong 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals. Gong defeated Adesoro for third place.
Orono’s Matias Maule and Sam Skanse won the 2A doubles title.
Edina coach Gary Aasen praised the mental toughness Fullerton showed in pushing through the physical strain of the day — and the entire tournament.
“He stayed on task,” Aasen said, “from the first point to the last point. I know where he is physically. I can’t even guess how many hours of tennis he has played in the last three days.
“Maybe 20. First there was the team aspect. Then I’d bet his first-round match was three hours. However he made it through physically, I’m amazed.”
Asked if it was the toughest match he has ever had, Fullerton said, “Definitely. If you just look at the score line it speaks for itself.”
Beduhn, also a junior, looked as though he might make quick work of Fullerton when he relied on a booming serve to go up 5-2. Once Fullerton was able to break serve, he battled his way back into the set, and won it.
“I guess just making more returns,” Fullerton said of the sudden turnaround. “He started off serving super hot, so I was just chipping returns and getting it in there as many times as possible. And then focusing on my serve, making sure he had to win on his serve.”
To Beduhn’s credit, Fullerton was up 5-4 in the third set and was serving for the match, but Beduhn was able to force the tie-breaker.
Beduhn and Fullerton are friends who regularly train together. They played earlier in the season and Beduhn came away the victor. But Aasen said it would be wrong to say that Friday’s outcome amounted to an upset.
“They are so close (in talent),” he said. “There is no loser in that match.”
Fullerton, who is committed to play tennis at Wisconsin, talked about how just making it to Friday in the state tournament is a major accomplishment. Winning it is a dream.
“I started high school tennis in seventh grade,” he said, “so this is definitely what I looked forward to as I got older. So finally completing it is really great.”
News
After fifth ‘Jeopardy!’ win, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic now eligible for the Tournament of Champions
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic wrapped his first week on “Jeopardy!” Friday with yet another blowout win of $28,000, bringing his five-day total to $133,801.
Host Mayim Bialik opened the show by telling the audience that the 32-year-old Ahasic would become a Tournament of Champions qualifier if he won the episode. And since he did, it means he could end up facing Ryan Long — who won nearly $300,000 across 16 games before Ahasic beat him Monday — during the annual tournament, which will take place in November.
Ahasic was first to buzz in as the game began, putting him in a lead his competitors — a voice/speech teacher and lawyer, both from California — were never able to beat.
His winning streak of finding Daily Doubles ended during the first round, but he did share a story about proposing to his girlfriend. Last fall, they were vacationing in France and he pondered where, exactly, he would pop the question.
“I decided why not do it everywhere? So each place we went, I found a nice spot and just kind of dropped to one knee and proposed. And I’ve added Central Park (in) New York to the list. I hope to do it here at the beach at sunset soon,” said Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service.
At the top of the second round, Ahasic claimed $7,600 to his fellow players’ $5,400 and $2,400. He found both Daily Doubles and won $3,000 on the first, correctly identifying the names of the British secret service and secret intelligence service agencies as MI5 and MI6. In a more conservative wager, he collected another $2,200 with a query about the Lakota leader Sitting Bull.
At Final Jeopardy!, Ahasic towered over the competition with $28,400 in winnings compared to $13,800 and $3,600.
The final answer, in the category the Western Hemisphere: “Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the East to Serra Do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the West.” Only the lawyer correctly guessed Peru, but he couldn’t come close to overtaking Ahasic’s $28,000 end total.
Noting that Ahasic gave 31 correct answers during the episode, Bialik said: “What a game. What a week. Can he do it again?” We’ll find out when his sixth episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Monday on KARE-TV.
Lance Lynn is in line to make his 1st start of the season Tuesday for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He’s good to go’
State softball: Home run robbery gives Nicolett the Class A crown; Mankato West, Chatfield also win titles
State boys tennis: Edina’s Matthew Fullerton outlasts Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn for Class 2A singles title
Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors
Ethereum To Delayed Merge?, ETH Price Plunges Below $1,700
After fifth ‘Jeopardy!’ win, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic now eligible for the Tournament of Champions
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s new war crime: Starving world’s poor by blocking Ukraine’s grain exports
Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption
EPA to distribute $60M in pollution funds to Minnesota, 11 other Mississippi River states
Erik Ezukanma inks rookie deal; Dolphins have whole draft class signed
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022