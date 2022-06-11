News
Literary calendar for the week of June 12
ALI BRADY: Launches “The Beach Trap,” about two best friends torn apart by a life-altering secret with one summer to set the record straight. In conversation with award-winning Minnesota writer Kathleen West. In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. (This is the first book by Brady, pen name of best friends Alison Hammer and Bradeigh Godfrey.) Registration required at magersandquinn.com.
STACI LOLA DROUILLARD: Grand Marais-based author of “Seven Aunts” discusses her nonfiction book about her aunts — women of various ethnicities born in the north woods ad Midwestern farm county. They moved often, fought for each other when men turned mean, when money ran out, when the many babies added more trouble but also more love. The author is a descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe. Her first book, “Walking the Old Road: A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe,” won the Hamlin Garland prize in popular history and the Northeast Minnesota Book Award for nonfiction. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, presented by Birchbark Books. Register at birchbarkbooks.com/event.
KURT/ELLIE JOHNSON: Father and daughter discuss “The Barrens: A Novel of Love and Death in the Canadian Arctic,” written by Kurt with input from Ellie, whose 45-day canoe trip in subarctic Canada inspired their story of a woman who brings her lover’s body back to civilization after she dies on a canoe trip. In-person. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
BEN WESTHOFF: St. Louis-based author discusses “Little Brother: Love, Tragedy, and My Search for the Truth.” 6 p.m. Friday, June 17. In-person. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com.
News
Your Money: Where should you invest your next dollar?
It’s been an ugly year in the financial markets, and a lot of investors are rattled. The University of Michigan Sentiment Index, which tracks consumer confidence (and thus, the likelihood of spending
more), recently reported that confidence hasn’t been this low since 2011. Plus, anyone who’s been at the gas pump or grocery store knows that inflation is high and could linger for some time. When markets are this uncertain, many investors wonder where they should invest their next dollar. Here’s our take:
SHORE UP YOUR PERSONAL BALANCE SHEET
When a potential client visits to see if we might be a good fit for their wealth management needs, we often ask them to bring in documents that can help us assess their current financial situation. These include pay stubs, tax returns, bank, credit card and retirement plan statements, any outstanding debts, and so on. The more detailed the information, the better we are able to advise these folks on their best “next-dollar” decisions.
This analysis helps us quickly determine if someone is using their financial resources efficiently. Some of the things we look for are: Is this person carrying too much high-interest debt on too many credit cards? Are they paying too much for a house or luxury cars? Do they have enough insurance?
Your best “next-dollar” decision may be to address gaps in your current finances. Depending on your unique circumstances, possible areas to focus on may include, among others, establishing an emergency fund, refinancing a high-rate mortgage, consolidating debt, or repricing your homeowner’s policy. Shoring up your personal or household balance sheet is often the best use of your next investable dollar for one simple reason — it can help alleviate any immediate financial stress that you may be feeling.
FOCUS ON YOUR LONG MONEY
Once immediate needs are out of the way, you can turn your attention to retirement or legacy planning. We often call this “fortress” investing — or protecting and growing your serious money.
If your employer offers a workplace retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b) plan, you should consider signing up. A workplace plan offers powerful benefits. The contributions you make lower your taxable income and come directly out of your paycheck — you never see the money. Earnings will compound in your account on a tax-deferred basis until they are withdrawn. Withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income, but it’s possible you may be in a lower tax bracket when you retire. Make sure you contribute enough to qualify for any employer matching contributions.
Once your workplace plan is established, consider opening a traditional Roth IRA outside of the 401(k). A Roth IRA held outside of a 401(k) plan allows your contributions to grow for a longer period, offers more investment options, and makes early withdrawals easier. Unlike a 401(k), there is no deduction of contributions in a Roth IRA. Contributions are made with after-tax money and earnings grow tax-free. Best of all, qualified withdrawals are tax-free and can pass to your heirs tax-free.
Your maximum contribution to all of your IRAs combined (that is, Traditional IRAs and/or Roth IRAs) is $6,000 in 2022 ($7,000 if you are 50 or older), and your ability to contribute to a Roth diminishes at higher income levels. If you file taxes as a single person, your Modified Gross Adjusted Income (MAGI) must be under $144,000. If you’re married and filing jointly, your MAGI must fall under $214,000.
Any additional retirement money that the rules don’t allow you to invest in a Roth IRA should be invested into your workplace plan (subject to the plan’s annual limits). If you have too much money stashed in qualified plans, consider setting up or adding to a taxable investment account. What you put in is not deductible, however. Because dividends and income from those accounts are taxed at a more favorable capital gains rate, you preserve the ability to do tax-loss harvesting, and there are no required minimum distributions (RMDs) at around age 72, unlike with a 401(k).
INVEST IN YOU, INC.
For years, we’ve maintained that the best investment you can ever make is in yourself!
Think of it: What stock or bond is going to generate the annual income that you earn from your job? In March 2022, for example, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 (that is, the amount of distributable cash generated by a broad measure of the U.S. stock market) was 1.37%. Now, let’s say you earn $80,000 a year. The investment you’d need to have in the S&P 500 to generate that same annual income would be about $5.8 million!
Often, the best next-dollar investment is not buying the next stock, bond, or fund. Instead, invest in education or training that will help you be more effective in your job. Improve your health and well-being or take up new interests outside of work that can improve your quality of life.
Finally, if you’re interested in learning about strategies that will help you tackle debt and maximize your savings over time — in the context of developing a comprehensive financial plan — you may want to consider working with an experienced and knowledgeable financial adviser.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Wealth Enhancement Group does not offer tax or legal advice.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Is Sing 2 on Disney Plus ?
From Zootopia to the Lion King to Sing, animal anthropomorphic animated movies have always charmed the audience.
The animations not only appeal to the children but also to all other generations and combined with a commendable storyline, they can have a large impact on the audience.
One such commercially successful animated movie was Sing(2016). For the fans of energetic and feel-good movies with a good message, it would be a treat that a sequel to the movie Sing, Sing 2 has also been released as of December 22, 2021, in the USA and January 28, 2022, in the UK.
Where can others watch it? Is Sing 2 on Disney Plus? Let’s find out.
Sing 2- An Introduction
Sing 2 is an American Computer Animated musical comedy movie following the efforts of a theatre owner and his extraordinary team to present their performance in the famous fictional city of Redshore.
Is Sing 2 on Disney Plus?
Apart from its theatrical release in the USA on December 22, 2021 and in UK on January 28, 2022, the movie is also available on certain selected OTT platforms.
Although a robustly growing platform, to the disappointment of many, Sing 2 is not available on Disney plus . Neither is it available on Netflix or HBO MAX among other big names of OTT market.
It is however available on Google movies, Amazon Prime video, Apple iTunes for renting or buying to watch.
Voice Cast
The cast of Sing 2 similar to its prequel boasts of an ensemble cast of big guns of Hollywood.
Oscar winning Actor Matthew McConaughey plays the role Buster Moon, a koala who owns the New Moon Theatre. Reese Witherspoon portrays Rosita, a housewife pig who had given up her dreams of music to care for her family of 25 piglets but now she multitasks between the two. Ash, a teenage porcupine punk rock guitarist is played by acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson.Taron Egerton plays Johnny, a teenage gorilla who is a singer and pianist after leaving his father’s criminal gang.
Tori Kelly voices Meena, a teenage underconfident elephant with a mesmerizing singing voice. Nick Kroll gives his voice to Gunter, a wonderful dancer pig and Rosita’s dance partner in the show.
Bono voices Clay Calloway, a legendary rockstar who is out of spotlight since 15 years.
Eric André plays Darius, an intimidating yak who is cast opposite Meena to perform a romantic duet. Adam Buxton as Klaus Kickenklober , a monkey and Letitia Wright as Nooshy, a lynx who train Johnny to dance.
The antagonist, Jimmy Crystal, a wolf and owner of Crystal Entertainment is voiced by Bobby Cannavale. His daughter Porsha Crystal is voiced by Hasley.
Apart from these key roles, Pharrell Williams voices Alfonso and Garth Jennings voices Miss Crawly, an elderly iguana and Buster’s Secretary and Chelsea Peretti voices Suki Lane, Jimmy’s boastful dog secretary and Talent Scout.
Plot
Ever since the events of the last movie, Buster’s new Theatre is doing well. In an effort to increase the influence of the theatre, he approaches Suki Lane who downplays the theatre saying it would never be able to reach the famous Redshore City.
Encouraged by friends and family, Buster re assembles his gruop including Rosita, Meena , Darius, Ash, Gunter and Johnny from the last movie along with Klaus and Nooshy to go and perform at Redshore to prove their mettle.
Jimmy is uninterested in their original audition and therefore, Gunter suggests a space themed musical and the idea to include Clay Calloway the legendary rockstar who has left the spotlight after his wife’s death 15 years ago.
In the process of preparation, many hurdles mar their way, Rosita develops a fear of height, Clay takes time in being convinced, Porsha Crystal is reluctantly cast in place of Rosita, Meena is unable to channel her emotions of love in the romantic duet since she has never fallen in love. Darius being very self absorbed does not help much. Johnny has rifts with his choreographer Klaus and Porsha is unable to carry out her act due to lack of acting prowess.
When she is asked to return her position to Rosita and take up a minor role, she misinterprets this as she being fired inviting the hatred of Jimmy Crystal who now vows to kill Buster.
Due to sheer will and encouragement the team solve each problem at a time. Rosita works on her fear, Meena falls in love with Alfonso and channels this in her duet, Miss Crawly convinces Porsha to join the crew and Johnny enlists his father and his gang’s help in keeping Jimmy’s goons at bay. Nooshy helps Johnny with his dance act and earns Klaus’ respect.
The show is a humongous success when Clay performs his hit song on encouragement of Ash. When Jimmy tries to take credit of the show, the police arrests him.
While Buster and the crew plan to leave Redshore next day, Suki informs them about another major theatre interested in their crew.
The movie ends with Buster being a proud spectator of his crew’s show in Redshore City.
RECEPTION
The movie has been a success both commercially and in terms of connect with the audience. It would be a delight to see the lovely characters again in case another sequel whose speculations are doing the rounds.
The post Is Sing 2 on Disney Plus ? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement.
The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.
Bieber’s post comes after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”
“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”
Bieber said he’s unsure how long he’ll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.
“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.
Derick Wade, a consultant in neurological rehabilitation and visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K, told The Associated Press that recovery time can vary significantly.
“If a nerve is damaged in this way, it can recover in some people very quickly, in a few days or a few weeks and in other people can take several months. So it’s a very unpredictable affair,” he said.
In March, Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.
Literary calendar for the week of June 12
Your Money: Where should you invest your next dollar?
Is Sing 2 on Disney Plus ?
Sliding Mirrored Closet Doors Can Easily Fit Your Budget
Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini To Charge Crypto Withdrawals
Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis
How to Prepare a Housekeeping Budget
The 35 Best Chinese Anime To Watch Right Now (2022)
Yankees vs. Mets: An oral history of the ‘97 Subway Series that captivated the city: ‘Nothing bigger than that series’
The Spy Who Never Dies Review
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line