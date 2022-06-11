Man’s Search for Meaning Review

Share Pin 0 Shares

When you listen to this book for the first time, you will be blown away by the horror stories Dr. Frankl shares with you. But unlike traditional horror stories, Viktor E. Frankl shares and discusses his very unique view on the situation. He was able to make the best of his situation and found a philosophy that is capable of changing the listener forever. In his memoirs, you listen to the tale of Viktor E. Frankl’s miraculous survival. You learn how to find meaning in everything you do, and be content with whatever you decide to do in your own life. The tales of his time spent in the concentration camp is very eye opening, it is not like any story you’ve heard before about Nazi concentration camps. Man’s Search for Meaning inspires and provokes you to reevaluate all aspects of your life. The philosophy Viktor E. Frankl shares is a very simple truth. This book will allow you to become an emotionally and psychologically stronger individual.

No matter what the cost of this book is, no matter what point in life you are in, this book is a must buy for anyone who wants to develop themselves and find purpose. To truly master and implement everything in this book, you must continually listen and study the material. This has become a staple in my own collection in which I always go back to and will continue to for the rest of my life. There are multiple lessons in this book that become clearer the more you study and apply the teachings. The narrator of this book, Simon Vance, puts on an amazing performance. Vance speaks at a moderate pace and brings emotion and life into each paragraph. The book is easy to follow but the language can be a bit complicated at times, requiring you to go over a couple things twice. Nonetheless, this book is very intriguing and the stories keep you listening; your mind will be blown away when Dr. Frankl begins elaborating.

Final Score: 4.75/5

This is one the greatest listens of all time. Anyone can listen to this book and be solely entertained and get value from just the story. But if you find yourself looking for more, Man’s Search for Meaning will deliver just that and more. Viktor E. Frankl has written a great piece, but to gain the true value from this book you must 100% buy into his philosophy. The beginning might be a bit difficult to get through but your patience will be well rewarded if you listen with an open mind. Overall, I would recommend this book to anyone. Hold on to this and use it as a manual to find actual meaning and purpose in anything in life.