Man’s Search for Meaning Review
When you listen to this book for the first time, you will be blown away by the horror stories Dr. Frankl shares with you. But unlike traditional horror stories, Viktor E. Frankl shares and discusses his very unique view on the situation. He was able to make the best of his situation and found a philosophy that is capable of changing the listener forever. In his memoirs, you listen to the tale of Viktor E. Frankl’s miraculous survival. You learn how to find meaning in everything you do, and be content with whatever you decide to do in your own life. The tales of his time spent in the concentration camp is very eye opening, it is not like any story you’ve heard before about Nazi concentration camps. Man’s Search for Meaning inspires and provokes you to reevaluate all aspects of your life. The philosophy Viktor E. Frankl shares is a very simple truth. This book will allow you to become an emotionally and psychologically stronger individual.
No matter what the cost of this book is, no matter what point in life you are in, this book is a must buy for anyone who wants to develop themselves and find purpose. To truly master and implement everything in this book, you must continually listen and study the material. This has become a staple in my own collection in which I always go back to and will continue to for the rest of my life. There are multiple lessons in this book that become clearer the more you study and apply the teachings. The narrator of this book, Simon Vance, puts on an amazing performance. Vance speaks at a moderate pace and brings emotion and life into each paragraph. The book is easy to follow but the language can be a bit complicated at times, requiring you to go over a couple things twice. Nonetheless, this book is very intriguing and the stories keep you listening; your mind will be blown away when Dr. Frankl begins elaborating.
Final Score: 4.75/5
This is one the greatest listens of all time. Anyone can listen to this book and be solely entertained and get value from just the story. But if you find yourself looking for more, Man’s Search for Meaning will deliver just that and more. Viktor E. Frankl has written a great piece, but to gain the true value from this book you must 100% buy into his philosophy. The beginning might be a bit difficult to get through but your patience will be well rewarded if you listen with an open mind. Overall, I would recommend this book to anyone. Hold on to this and use it as a manual to find actual meaning and purpose in anything in life.
Insurance – One of Life’s Neccessity
While it’s nice to enjoy the many comforts of life, those comforts come with risks. This is where insurance comes in. To get the most out of your car, home, and ultimately health, you will likely need to invest in protection. This provides individuals and families with peace of mind and protects you and your loved ones from unforeseen events or accidents.
Keep Your Car Covered
Most states have laws that require insurance in order for an individual to operate a vehicle. If you’re pulled over without proof of coverage or you’re involved in an accident, you can be fined or even have your licensed suspended. Not only is it beneficial for the individual to have car insurance, but it is also beneficial to other parties if an accident occurs. The insured party may have more costs or delays in car repairs or medical bill payments and the uninsured party may incur fines and out of pocket costs. This also helps in cases of accidents caused by your surroundings. For example, if your car is covered and the windshield is shattered by a rock, you can call the company and they will supplement the price of the new windshield.
Safeguard Your Home
Whether you have purchased a home or simply rent, gaining insurance is a top priority. There are many unpredictable events that put the valuables inside and outside your home at risk. First and foremost, homeowners should be aware of the potential risks. Whether it’s a natural disaster or a fire, your home is an investment you surely don’t want to watch go away with rain or fire. Keep in mind the valuables you’ve collected over the years and the feelings you have attached to them. Mitigate your stress by having a separate entity directly responsible for the financial repercussions. Accidents happen. For example, a leaky roof caused by the weather, a tree falling on the house from a storm, or the neighbor’s kid breaking a window with their rogue baseball can all wreak havoc. There are also additional special features that can be tacked on to renters and home owners insurance. If you live in a flood prone area, flood insurance can be included in the policy. Hurricane and tornado insurance can also be added for those who live in at risk areas.
Whether young or old, insurance is a necessity of life. Paying monthly bills over the course of the year will protect you and your family from unthinkable incidents. While some see this as a waste of money, ask anyone who has faced a disaster without coverage and you will soon change your mind. Explore your options and don’t be afraid to be picky with your provider. They’re top priority should be getting you what you need.
What Is The Binary Option?
What is the binary option, while they seem relatively new, they have been exchanged for well over a several years, though they were initially exchanged over the counter usually between two institutional traders, mostly protect funds and investment financial brace workstations. Retail traders had to wait until 2008 before they were provided the right to business binary dealing options and since then the popularity of this resource class has become extremely angry.
What is the binary option and how does it work? Let us look:
It can best be summarized as a business that offers only two unique results, either your business completes in the cash (winner) or out of the cash (loser). This is in marked comparison to traditional vanilla flavor options where ideas such as time corrosion (theta), motions, attack cost, a chance to expiration and the like all go into the costs.
Stocks are provided across most systems, but typically, the quantity of shares is limited. Inventories are only provided on the biggest, most fluid names for example Apple,JP Morgan, Microsoft, Google and the like. Technology shares create up the majority of stock centered binary dealing options. Forex trading (Forex) are also well showed across systems with most significant currency sets making up the large of dealing.
What is the binary option and what is the term, which is used in its dealing?
There are many terms are used for binary trade options.
Put Option – Traders of binary options purchase it at the time of their expectation of the cost of the actual resource to drive under the attack cost at plenty of duration of expiration.
Technical Analysis – This technique forecasts future motions of resource prices in regards to traditional industry data. The Technological research uses various maps that may have different graph styles like triangles, holes, double covers etc.
Primary Analysis – a primary research technique takes into account international signs (also known as macroeconomic factors) like lack of employment, GDP, interest levels etc. It also investigates aspects that are specific for the particular company like management, actual value and others.
Out-of-the-Money means that the investor has not handled to estimate properly the activity of the resource cost and the business is failed.
At-the-Money is used in the unusual occasions when the resource cost at expiration is similar to the initial cost.
Index – this is a profile of shares that signify an industry or a part of an industry. Each catalog has its own computation technique and usually traders can study brief information of all trade-able indices in the Asset Index presented on the website of every agent.
Buy Me Out – a unique binary dealing options dealing feature that allows you to close the position before expiration time. It is used to reduce failures in cases when the industry is not positive.
The Reality of In-House Patient Collections
When done correctly, in-house patient collections can be very effective. However, few medical centers have the staff, experience, technology, and governance needed to effectively run and manage a thorough patient pre-collect process.
As a rule, most back office medical systems and administration are focused on insurance billing and collections, which represents 75%+ of their overall revenue. This leaves little time for patient billing and collections. And, to be truly successful at in-house patient billing and collections, the same focus and attention that’s placed on the insurance side needs to be placed on the patient side.
Since this rarely happens, most in-house attempts at patient balance recovery generate mediocre results. Let’s look at the reality:
Incoming Phone Calls:
We’ve had many administrators tell us that they dread the week after statements go out because of the influx in phone calls.
As one Practice Manager recently stated, “my entire day can be eaten up in just taking the time to explain on the incoming calls what makes up the balance shown on the statement”. The average call time in answering a billing statement question is over 22 minutes.
With an average of 2,250 statements going out per month, even if only 1% of the patients called in with questions, that would eat-up an entire 8 hour day for one FTE – assuming that was ALL they were doing.
Administrators interviewed stated that they were understaffed and not able to handle all the incoming calls. On average, over 20 calls a day go straight to voicemail. When, and if they have time to return the calls, they are rarely able to reach anyone.
This is lost revenue. Patients may be calling to update insurance information, provide a secondary insurance, to get a question answered, or to make a payment on their account.
Outgoing Patient Phone Calls:
If the staff doesn’t have the time to effectively deal with incoming calls, which represents a small percentage of their patient base, how are they going to find the time to make outbound phone calls?
Staffing personnel to reach out to a large number of the patient base is extremely costly. And, getting a hold of them during regular office hours is difficult, if not impossible.
It is easy to see why most medical billing personnel are overwhelmed when it comes to reaching out to the patients during the 90-120 day pre-collect timeframe.
With so many factors to consider, and so much money left on the table, outsourcing the pre-collect process may be worth considering.
