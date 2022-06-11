News
Mike Preston: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is talented, but he’s not taking Lamar Jackson’s job | COMMENTARY
After watching Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley run with the starting offense for three straight weeks in the absence of star Lamar Jackson, it doesn’t appear he has narrowed the talent gap.
In other words, Huntley, a 2020 undrafted free agent entering his third season, is still a stop-gap measure.
There were some Ravens fans who thought Huntley, a former Utah star, was nearly as good as Jackson last season when he started four of seven games while completing 64.9% of his passes for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
There were some who even demanded the Ravens trade Jackson, who missed the final four games with an ankle injury and is involved in contract negotiations for a potential long-term deal.
Jackson hasn’t practiced in the team’s voluntary offseason training activities, but coach John Harbaugh expects the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player to participate in the mandatory minicamp next week.
So it was a good time to make an assessment of Huntley, who got to run nine straight practices, including three open to the media, while Jackson was a no-show.
The competition is still not even close.
There are some things Huntley is doing better than a year ago. His body language shows he is more in command of the offense, and there are times when he is poised in putting players in position at the line of scrimmage.
It’s safe to assume Huntley is more of a leader in the classroom than he was in 2021 because he has been in coordinator Greg Roman’s offense for two full seasons.
But he was a better passer in training camp last year than he has been the past three weeks. Last summer, he easily threw a better long ball than Jackson. He could also throw deep outs and comebacks routes, something Jackson has yet to master consistently.
But in the past two weeks, a lot of his throws have been behind or over the heads of receivers. Short timing routes, especially on the outside, have become risky, and only Huntley’s success in the running game has stood out.
The Ravens might have had to improve their offer to Jackson over the past three weeks.
“Tyler, obviously, the reps are great for him,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been really good for him to have the reps, and I think he’s doing a good job. I mean, he’s running the offense really well; the communication has been really good at the line.
“He can always get more consistent. Obviously, I think that’s something he’s shooting for — is to become more consistent, play after play.”
Translation: Harbaugh wants Huntley to step up his game, too.
You have to be careful not to grade Huntley too harshly so early. The Ravens have several key players out with injuries, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
They have a new starting center in rookie Tyler Linderbaum, and a new right tackle in veteran Morgan Moses. The receiving corps was already young, but now includes two rookie tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.
Harbaugh doesn’t seem too concerned about Huntley right now because Jackson is under contract in 2022 and expected to receive $23 million under his fifth-year team option.
If Jackson had an agent, that person probably would have advised him to participate in the recent OTAs as a show of good faith for an injured player who didn’t play up to his own standards last season.
“It’s huge,” Roman said of Huntley’s repetitions. “He’s doing a really good job. I think he’s taking the natural growth that you would expect, commanding things, operating things, knowing how to fix things on the fly. He’s doing a really good job.”
And that’s good enough for now until Jackson gets hurt again or comes down with a third bout of the coronavirus.
If that happens, the Ravens have Huntley, who is of similar build at 6 feet 1 and 196 pounds. He might even have better overall arm strength than Jackson and can likewise make defenders miss when running the option in the open field.
He’s a good backup, the near perfect stop-gap quarterback for this offense. But that’s it.
()
News
where Is Warren Jeff Now? What Happened To Him? Is He Still Alive Or In Prison?
Before we ask ‘where is Warren Jeff?’ and try to calm our fears, we must also face a more daunting question, ‘Can we know who Warren Jeff is?’ His current position is still his former, known as the president and prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). Since 2002, he has been at the forefront of this polygamous cult.
Being a husband of so many women and young girls, he not only kept them for just himself physically but also made them dependent by controlling the money. He sexually tortured them and paid his male followers for their loyalty by letting them marry a certain group of girls.
Past And The Continuation Of The Legacy
So, where did Warren Jeff come from? His father, Rulon T. Jeffs, was the president of FLDS before him. Rulon was the eighth prophet (which makes Jeff 9th) of the Mormon Church. The story started with Joseph Smith, the first prophet in the 1820s.
So, Where Did All Of This Take Warren Jeff?
Today, at 66 years old, Warren Jeff is still behind bars. First indicted by Arizona authorities in 2005 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, also conspiring to commit sexual conduct with a minor. Later he was convicted for two rapes and was also involved in getting his 19-year-old cousin to marry a 14-year-old minor. After that, though, the guy was slippery and stayed out of the radar of the FBI from 2004 till 2006. He was finally arrested in Vegas with many cell phones, wigs, and other disguises. Still, after being on the run, the guy was carrying 55000 dollars in cash.
Where Can He Go From There?
Well, Warren Jeff is one unstoppable guy. Even though he was put behind bars, he tried to end his life by hanging himself. Also, he later fell ill because he left eating in 2009, taking him under medical care. He was later put into a medically induced coma by Texas prison, temporarily. He had become emaciated at that time because of the fasting.
The Mystery Surrounding His Time In The Prison
The reason for his fasting could not be known. His statement for it was that he did not go on a hunger strike but fasted. The doctors also treated the ulcers on his knees because of all his praying in the prison cell. Even the doctors did not clarify why they put Jeff in a coma.
They were certainly unsure of his survival; their decision did end up saving his life. But will he ever get to see the light outside the prison? His parole will not be considered till July 22, 2038. And hopefully, by then, he won’t need it since he will be of 82 years. Netflix will bring an in-depth investigation of the whole event, told in 4 episodes. The series Keep Sweet will bring some shocking elements to our visual platter.
The post where Is Warren Jeff Now? What Happened To Him? Is He Still Alive Or In Prison? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Sainted & Tainted: Can we saint someone from the ‘wrong’ side of the river? (Yes.)
Sainted
Are we allowed to saint someone from the “wrong” side of the river?
If so, then thanks to Captain Tom (sorry, didn’t get a last name) and company at Mpls Fire Station 15.
I was taking my adult ESL class out on a walking field trip and came upon the station. I saw that he was outside and asked if he could give a quick, unplanned tour to the class. He agreed, and spent about an hour giving an incredibly detailed tour, answering questions, telling stories (105-year-old station), etc. Very informative and very enjoyable for the class. A perfect experiential learning opportunity for them and a definite highlight of the year.
Thanks, Tom, and others there who helped answer questions and show us your slice of life. You’re all a class act. PS, I think you should start using those mothballed firefighter poles again. Life is short; take some chances.
Jeff McComas, Woodbury
Sainted
Sunday, June 5, three of us left the wake of a longtime dear friend and went to Salut for dinner. When we asked for our bill we were told it was paid.
What a timely act of kindness when the rest of our day had been so sad.
Thank you.
I hope I can do the same for someone else
Pat Myser, St. Paul
Tainted
Why is it that people who work at their jobs must finish their work on time when there is a deadline> They are expected to do their job in an orderly fashion and on time.
Now take the state Legislature, whose members seem to diddle around and waste time and resources and when the session final hour comes, they haven’t finished their work. Thus, as many times has happened, they have to come back in special session to finish what should have been done during normal session times.
I think that when this happens, they should get NO per diem or wages or anything, to finish their job. Put them all up in pup tents on the Capitol grounds and feed them peanut butter sandwiches and water. Also supply them with port-a-potties.
I’ll bet that would take happening only once and from then on they would be sure to finish their business on time.
John H. Dick, Cottage Grove
News
Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together?
Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette.
In this article, we will share about Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s relationship together and whether they are still together or not, so if you all want to know more then, please continue reading this article as we will share about Katie Thurston and John Hersey relationship and whether they are still together or not.
Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey Still Together?
In this section of our article, we will share with you if they both are still together or not, so if you all want to know, then continue reading the full article.
Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has got huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.
The Second Shot At Love
John Hersey teases Katie Thurston for her second shot at love, and they have no problem.
Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.
Who Is Katie Thurston?
Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating. Katie was already getting engaged to Blake, but she returned to John Hersey.
What Is The Age Of Katie Thruston?
Many of Katie Thurston’s fans want to know the age of Katie Hudson. In this section, we will share her age. Katie Thurston is 31 years old as she was born on 3 January 1991.
She got engaged to Blake Maynes but returned with John Hersey. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette. Then after the breakup, they again got back together, and Blake Maynes also said this was emotional cheating.
The post Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Mike Preston: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is talented, but he’s not taking Lamar Jackson’s job | COMMENTARY
Credit Card Offers – What to Watch For
where Is Warren Jeff Now? What Happened To Him? Is He Still Alive Or In Prison?
Sainted & Tainted: Can we saint someone from the ‘wrong’ side of the river? (Yes.)
Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together?
Orphans and Their Life
How To Make Fast Money Online With These Simple Tips
Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: THETA, GRT and PRQ
How Many Episodes of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Are There?
Unique Selling Proposition – The Foundation of a Successful Business
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line