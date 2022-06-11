Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nick Quested has been a producer of several documentaries and films like The Last Patrol, Korengal, and more. The British filmmaker has gone through quite an ordeal recently but has been doing his best to ensure that the audience gets what they deserve.

Over the years, Quested has got several projects to his name and has worked tirelessly to ensure that a film reaches its perfection. He is behind many documentaries, films, music videos, advertisements, and more. All of this made us think: what would Quested’s net worth be?

Know About Nick Quested

Nicholas Quested, or as everyone calls him, Nick Quested, is a British filmmaker. He is also the owner and executive director of Goldcrest Films. Over the years, he has produced over 40 films. He is the producers fof film like Restrepo, Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and The Rise of ISIS, Korengal, and many more films. In addition, he has directed over 100 music videos and commercials.

Quested is quite an important person, with two Emmys, an Oscar nomination, and a PGA Award nomination. He even received the duPont-Columbia Award in 2018. The filmmaker has even worked with people like Sting, Nas, Dr. Dre, and brands like Land Rover, Nike, Lexus, and Sprite.

Nick Quested Worth

As of the latest news, Nick Quested is worth $400,000 this year. However, earlier this month, Quested had testified before the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee, which may have halted some of his earnings.

News About Nick Quested’s Testimony

Nick Quested recently had to testify before the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He had to appear on June 9, 2022.

As a filmmaker, he used to tell everyone’s story under various conditions until now, when he had to come to the limelight for the very first time in his life.

These times were very stressful for him, as he was embedded with the Proud Boys. In his testimony, Quested presented that a garage meeting between Antique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was arranged and filmed the night before the 2021 United States Capitol attack.

2021 United States Capitol Attack

A mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington D. C. on January 2, 2021. They aimed to overturn his defeat by causing a disturbance in counting electoral votes. The rioters assaulted the people within and vandalized property. In the aftermath, five people died, and many, including 138 police officers alone, were injured. Four officers committed suicide following the event.

The anti-government groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters were charged with conspiracy for planning the attacks. Quested got involved as he was embedded with the Proud Boys.

The attack destroyed many lives and had a lasting effect on the survivors, many of whom have suffered severe mental breakdowns.

