No Fault Auto Insurance – Everything You Need to Know About No Fault Car Insurance Regulations
No-Fault automobile insurance has been around since the 1970’s when legislation granted individuals the right to pursue medical reimbursements from their own insurance company in case of any sort of automobile accident. Although no-fault wasn’t practiced much back in the 70’s, it gained momentum in the 90’s and some states opted for passing legislation that transformed them into No-Fault Automobile Insurance states. For the most part these legislations were trying to get rid of long term litigation processes required often after an accident and the spending of dollars for these legal practices. In present day America there are twelve states that have No-fault legislation with regards to automobile insurance. The no fault auto insurance states are: Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah.
The No-Fault Insurance term basically refers to any automobile insurance system that requires a driver to have car insurance for their own protection, while placing limitations on their ability to sue the other driver in the event of an accident. This is personally good because it avoids long term processes and court fees that can result after a wreck. This also means that if you reside in one of the twelve states that have no-fault insurance legislation and get in a car accident, you will have to go to your own car insurance so they can pay for your damages regardless of who is at fault in the accident. Even if the car accident is not your fault (an example would be when you get rear-ended) your insurance company will still have to take care of the expenses. The other driver (or drivers) involved in the wreck, will also have to go to their own car insurance company in order to pay for their damages.
It is important to know that in a PURE no-fault automobile insurance system the driver would be 100% covered for any damages he or she makes and therefore, they wouldn’t have the need to sue another driver for anything. Although the state of Michigan comes pretty close to the “pure” version of no-fault coverage, none of the twelve states mentioned above have a truly “pure” system. They all use for the most part, little rules of the no-fault system and the regular standard liability system; in which you pay for the damages you cause. Because of this reason, it is important to understand your state’s regulations on automobile insurance and how they might be different from the pure no-fault system.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that some states will allow you to choose from the No-Fault insurance coverage and the standard liability system. One of these examples is the District of Columbia, where you can go with either coverage. This means however, that in the case of choosing the standard system, you will be required to purchase Personal Injury Protection Coverage, also known as PIP.
The No-Fault system, like every other legislation; has people that see it as a great idea and some others that completely oppose it and view it as extremely unnecessary. Supporters of no-fault insurance, base their claims in that the state would lose time and money to conduct hearings on every person that would go to traffic court in case of an accident. They also state that if you account for the money people would have to pay for court fees and proceedings, the drivers would be spending more than if their premiums were raised.
Critics of the no-fault car insurance system on the other hand, argue that it is not fair for “good” drivers to report a claim to their company when the accident wasn’t their fault, hence getting their premium raised. They also say that the standard liability system would teach the driver at fault to be more careful because he/she would be sued once and that would be enough. Many critics argue that is it very tough to find cheap no fault auto insurance.
Statistics also show that states that have adopted the No-Fault automobile insurance system also have higher monthly premiums than those who don’t. Because of these critics many of the states are thinking about going back to the at-fault insurance system and some state legislation are bringing automobile insurance back to their agendas, to see what is better for their respective state. It won’t be surprising however, if most of the states with no-fault insurance change it in the next few years because a lot of people are starting to oppose this measure of automobile insurance.
Last but not least, it’s very important to highlight that because a state’s No-Fault insurance law doesn’t excuse them for not carrying automobile insurance when they drive. Most of the states that are part no-fault, allow drivers to sue other in case they sustain an injury, in other words they would sue you if you don’t have Bodily Injury Protection. It’s for this reason that is important for a person to familiarize themselves with their home state’s automobile insurance laws, since sometimes they can be very difficult to understand. For more information on no-fault insurance and the regulations your home-state has on automobile insurance you can contact your Department of Motor Vehicles.
No fault auto insurance can either help you out if you cause the accident and reside in one of the twelve states, or it can wrong you by raising your premiums and by “punishing” you if someone else hit you (if the accident is their fault). So find out what the laws for automobile insurance are in your state, and if you are part of a no-fault state be sure to ask your insurance company on the mandatory coverage within your state.
Bank, Insurance Firm Unions Threaten Nationwide Stir Over Govt Policies
Unions representing banks and insurance companies have formed a coordination committee, threatening to hold demonstrations and strikes starting August if their demands are not met.
AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam is the Chairman of this committee. GIEAIA General Secretary K Govindan is the Convener.
Increasing attacks in the banking and insurance sectors were the main trigger to form the Coordination Committee of Bank, Insurance and Finance Unions, Venkatachalam said.
All India Bank Employees Association, All India Officers Association, General Insurance Employees All India Association and All India LIC Employees Federation are part of this committee.
The committee has decided to organise dharnas in all state capitals on July 14.
The unions are protesting against bank privatisation, GIC disinvestment, FDI in banks and insurance and the FRDI Bill. They want recruitments in banks, LIC and GIC, and the end to outsourcing and contractual jobs.
“If the government does not revise its policies on banking and insurance sectors and continues with its existing policies, the CCBIFU will decide to go on a strike during the winter session of Parliament in December 2018,” said Venkatachalam.Normal working at banks was affected today due to a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions, although the staff of SBI, IOB, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank stayed away from the agitation.
“23 public sector banks, 12 private sector banks, 52 regional rural banks and over 13,000 cooperative banks have gone on strike today to protest against government’s pro-corporate policies,” All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told PTI.
He said that over half of the 10 lakh banking sector workers are supporting the strike call given by 10 central trade unions as their talks with the government on 12-points charter of demand failed last month.
Venkatachalam further said that among public sector banks State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have not joined the strike whereas in private sector ICICI, HDFC, Axis and Yes did not join the day-long strike. He said that Yes did not join the strike because there is no trade union there.
While clearing business was affected across the country, banks have fully stocked the ATM machines.
Venkatachalam said that banking sector has joined the stir to protest against central government’s anti-labour and pro-corporate policies.
The government had yesterday appealed to the trade unions to call off the agitation in the interest of workers and the nation.The unions however decided to go ahead with the strike as their talks with a ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last month did not make any headway on their 12-point charter of demands.
Trade unions’ 12-point charter of demands includes urgent measures to rein in price rise, contain unemployment, strictly enforce basic labour laws, provide universal social security cover for all workers and minimum wage of Rs 15,000 per month.
5 Reasons to Consider a Prenuptial Agreement
Marriage is meant to be a lifetime commitment. However, divorces do happen since no one can really predict their significant other’s or their own actions in the upcoming months, years and decades following their wedding. This is precisely why more people are considering the merits of prenuptial agreements.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if There is Financial Debt
Most couples don’t want to discuss school loans, credit card debt and a potential mortgage as this subject matter is inherently depressing. However, there is an undeniable imbalance between one soon-to-be spouse who has a considerable debt load and another who has minimal debt or no debt at all. An individual who is debt-free or has a small amount of debt should have a prenuptial agreement in place detailing each party’s financial obligations and how that debt will be divided in the event of a divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement When One Individual has More Assets
Most couples don’t have exactly the same amount of assets. It simply does not make sense for an individual who lacks assets to walk away from a divorce with half or more of their former significant other’s assets. Each party’s assets should be clearly identified and quantified in today’s dollars in a prenuptial agreement that states exactly how those assets will be distributed should the marriage end in divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if a Business is Involved
Business owners of all types should have a detailed prenuptial agreement in place prior to marrying. The alternative is to move forward without legal protection for the business, ultimately putting it at risk should the husband or wife decide to divorce. It would be a grave injustice if an undeserving marriage partner received a share of the business or income from that business if the marriage were to end in divorce. This is precisely why every business owner should have a comprehensive prenup in place prior to tying the metaphorical knot.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if There is an Imbalance in Income
Though married couples share pretty much everything, fewer couples are sharing their income with one another as time progresses. After all, we live in a meritocracy in which individuals are rewarded for their hard work, skill and intellect with financial compensation. A breadwinner who earns significantly more than his or her significant other should have a detailed agreement in place to safeguard those deserved earnings and minimize alimony payments in the event of a divorce.
Consider a Prenuptial Agreement if Kids Might Enter the Picture
Raising one or several kids requires spending time out of the workforce or paying a care provider to babysit the little ones during the day while mom and dad are at work. A couple that plans on raising one or several kids needs a prenuptial agreement. This legal tool details the amount of alimony to be paid and can even provide such payments for a stay-at-home parent until the child reaches 18-years-old. If such an agreement were not in place, the parent who spends years out of the workforce could potentially emerge from a divorce empty-handed with a stunted career and a diminished earning capacity due to the gap in employment.
California Mesothelioma Lawyer & Mesothelioma Attorney Facts
Mesothelioma is a devastating form of cancer, but also rather uncommon. This disease stems from the inhalation or ingestion of asbestos particles. These particles can pierce the lungs, intestines and even heart. Particularly these particles irate the mesothelium, a protective sack that secrets fluids allowing organs to move properly. In addition, the mesothelium can develop cancerous tumors which can essentially spread throughout the body. Most people diagnosed with mesothelioma only live for around five years after the condition develops.
Mesothelioma primarily affects three organs of the body. Affected areas include the lungs, the gastrointestinal tract and the heart. The most common form of mesothelioma is pleural mesothelioma. The second most common form of mesothelioma is peritoneal mesothelioma which destroys the stomach & intestines. The rarest form of mesothelioma is called pericardial mesothelioma, which attacks the membrane lubricates in the heart during circulation.
There is currently no cure for mesothelioma, but victims of this terrible disease still have many options available for support. In addition to support from family & friends, it is also important to get legal support. Mesothelioma victims have many legal options to explore and it is very important that you contact a qualified mesothelioma lawyer as soon as possible.
