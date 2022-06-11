Finance
Orphans and Their Life
A child is like raw clay whatever shape we will give it will mould accordingly. Child is most truthful and innocent being, he or she should be treated with great love and respect, they have right to get good education, opportunity in society to grow as good citizen. They need protection from family to build confidence to face the world and care to nurture their childhood. Unfortunately there are millions of children who are living without any support, care and roof. They are deprived of family and education and forced to live in inhuman condition. Such helpless children are known as orphan. An orphan is a person who has lost his or her parents and therefore he left alone and nobody is there to take care for them.
Orphans whose parents have died are thrown out from their house and left alone in the street. Dubai is an international city in UAE, it is well know tourist destination in the world. It is know as shopping paradise and people come with their children to enjoy their holiday. Unfortunately it has many orphans staying alone looking for help and hope. In Dubai orphans are treated as social responsibility of kingdom. They are first sent to paediatric hospital for first aid and basic medical treatment. Afterwards the child is admitted to ward. Thus state hospital takes full responsibility of child development.
They are kept there are treated well. They get all the basic needs like food, clothes and shelter. There is well devised adoption process where these orphans can be adopted by citizens. Volunteers are allowed to visit the hospital so orphan child development can have exposure to out side world. There is one very touching story about called Annie’s girl which talks about a child brought into an orphanage and how she survived and discover about her family and life before orphanage and life after that.
This story describes the intricacies how children are treated in orphanages and how what they become and what happened to them. This tells how the child remembers she was taken to orphanage when she was around three year old unable to think what is happening and what will happen in future. She suffers from not only physical but mental trauma. As she encounters various ugly and inhumane incidents which makes a permanent mark in her memories and troubles her though out her life. This book tells the truth about the inhuman condition in which orphanages are run and how they make feeble and insecure grownups.
Education is very important to every child and it is their birth right. There are many human right bodies and organization which work in welfare to these orphan children. It is very important to make them aware of how education can bring fresh breath in their life. It is very important to take steps to make sure these children get proper education in healthy atmosphere. They should be given equal opportunity to study with normal students and get one with open society.
There are NGOs working towards making an effort give them equal opportunity, they help these children by giving them admission in schools, giving them books, uniform etc. this make them feel that they have support and they can also grow up and become respected member of the family. It is very important to make these children aware for their human rights and so that they can speak up whenever there occurs any unpleasant incident. They should be well protected by law as well. Making them aware about human rights give them power to fight against any atrocities and inhuman acts. These NGOs make sure to safeguard rights.
These orphan children needs home and family and that why there are NGOs and local bodies which help finding home for these children. In Dubai, adoption to such orphan children is guarded; authorities do allow nationals to adopt these abandoned children. According to is Islam holy Prophet Muhammad said that “the house which welcomes orphan and where they are treated with love and affection is considered the best house of all. And the house where there is no love affection, and place for such deprived sons of lord that is considered as worst house”. State of Dubai encourages people to adopt child of god and give them hope and family. However state forbids any other national to adopt its child irrespective of their cast, creed, and social status. Once a child is left to street and abandoned it becomes responsibility of state ward and only nationals and citizens can adopt these children. This law however restricted many Expat living in Dubai and willing to adopt a child there. This law however did encouraged locals to come forward to make them part of their family. People have become well aware and they are welcoming them with open heart.
It is reported that state ward has never had more than 12 god child including girls and boys. Couples look for adoption when they are not able to conceive. And there are cases where people feel responsibility toward these innocent children and wish to give them family. In order to adopt they must give a written request to Director General explaining their situation and reason why they wish to have foster child. Such couples are allowed to visit the ward where they can interact with the children. So when their application is approved they already know which child they will be taking home.
State investigates about the Family status and environment. A complete report gets complied about the family and their background and reason for adoption and submitted to Director General to his kind consideration. Recommendations are given by social worker who thoroughly study each case and then only recommend them; this is lengthy process and may take 2-3 months. However, the process does not end there, with the social workers continuing to follow up for a number of years after the legal fostering process has been completed. Director General of department of heath and medical services Dubai had praised this program enthusiastically and termed it as “very successful” program. Many such orphan children are already married and happy in their respective life.
There is well formed mechanism in Dubai to foster help of orphanage children. The state takes full responsibility of such deprived children and has set up ward 16 in Al Wasl Hospital; hospital authority takes care of these children. Authorized person told that children are brought in the hospital and their health and condition gets checked and afterwards they get admitted to pediatric wards and authorities try to find out about their real parents if they fail to find them such children gets admitted to ward 16 and become ward of state.
All across the globe people work towards welfare of orphans. North London Gas Alliance in London has been working towards improving lives of such children. Great efforts are being taken by countries like Europe, Africa, US, Asia, and Russia. Great efforts of mother Teresa has resulted in changing lives of millions of children. Like she rightly said that “Let nothing perturb you, nothing frightens, you. All things pass: God does not change. Patience achieves everything who ever has God lacks nothing’.’
In order to bring about changes in these deprived children we all act together, government should make permanent arrangement to bring a wholesome environment and give them equal opportunity. It is import educate children who have parents that these orphan children also need their help and support not sympathy.
I have researched that there are NGO and social organization is playing greater part than government bodies, thus government bodies’ should increase their active participation. Also awareness needed to be spread so that society should accept them and give them respect and love. The education should be made available and they should be encouraged to study well and to become responsible citizen.
How To Make Fast Money Online With These Simple Tips
Making money online is not as difficult as you may think. If you know what to do and how to do it then you should not have any problem when it comes down to making money. You should start with setting up a goal. How much money do you want to make? Be sure to know how much money you want to make! Only then you can select strategy which you’ll use to make money fast.
You need to understand that there are many ways to earn money. Some ways will generate you lots of money. Some will make you very little. For example, filing out online surveys is good way to make extra income quite fast. But in order to make substantial amount of money you need to invest lost of time and effort since you’re getting paid only very little for every survey you fill.
On the other hand you can create your own digital information products which you can sell for GBP 20, GBP 40 even GBP 100 and keep the full profit. You will need to invest some time and money into creation of your products but in longer run owning your products means that you can multiply yourself. Your products can be promoted online and you can make money even while you sleep since your online business is open 24/7.
If you don’t want to create your own product but your want to make money fast, then you can use affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing basically means that you’re promoting someone else’s products and every time you make a sale you get paid commission. How much money you can make depends on what products you’re promoting and whether you promote digital or psychical products. Digital products don’t have to be shipped since they are stored on the server and then downloaded directly from the server. Because of this product owner can afford to pay you commission as high as 75%.
So as you can see the process of earning money fast is not that difficult. It all starts with vision. Ask yourself how much money you want to make and how much time and effort you’re willing to invest into your future. You should chose strategy to achieve your goal based on these answers.
Unique Selling Proposition – The Foundation of a Successful Business
Most businesses have guiding principles that outline their reason for existence. Many have spent untold hours developing their ‘MVV’ – mission, vision, and, values. It is important to have clarity on these, but the reality is that your prospects don’t pay any attention to them.
Most consist of empty buzz words like “market leader”, or “doing business with the highest ethical standards”. That’s all well and good, and your MVV can be used as an internal rally cry to align employees around a common vision.
But there’s something missing here, and it’s a particular message to your marketplace. It’s driven by the answer to this question:
“Why should I do business with you, as opposed to anyone else, including doing nothing?”
This is perhaps the most important question you can ask yourself as a business owner, yet far too many cannot provide an adequate answer.
Answering this question creates one of the most powerful assets of your business – your unique selling proposition (USP). Once identified, it is the anchor of your marketing and outreach efforts because it truly speaks to the needs of your marketplace.
Clarifying your USP shifts the focus from yourself to your customer. Your primary message is no longer about how long you’ve been in business, or that you’re family owned, or that you offer high quality products.
None of that resonates with prospects.
Your market only wants to know one thing: what’s in it for them?
What Makes a Good USP?
A good USP is geared completely towards the needs of your marketplace, and how you are uniquely positioned to fulfill those needs. It shifts your marketing message from talking about yourself to talking about what you can do for your customers. This is a powerful shift and makes selling your services a lot easier.
It also gives clarity to all employees about what to emphasize when talking to customers and prospects. Confusion drives customers away.A unified message to the marketplace – from all employees – will provide clarity and make it easier for prospects to do business with you.
What Does a USP Consist Of?
You need to think about a few important characteristics in order to create an effective unique selling proposition. These include:
- Benefits-focused as much as possible
- Specific and not overly generic
- Fill a void in the marketplace that others are not addressing
- Able to realistically fulfill the promise
There are all essential to developing a USP. For most business owners, just thinking through these questions will uncover a lot about the nature of your business and how you compare to your competitors.
When defining your USP, be sure to answer the following questions:
- Why should people do business with you and not anyone else?
- Why do people buy from you?
- If they are not buying from you, why should they?
- What do you provide that is different from everyone else in the market?
- Complete the sentence, “My company is the only business that… “
Famous USPs
One of the most popular USPs was Domino’s Pizza: “Hot fresh pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less or it’s free.” This is a powerful USP and fulfills all the above mentioned criteria – it is benefits-focused, fills a void in the marketplace, and resonates strongly with the target market.
Geico Insurance: “15 minutes will save you 15% or more on your car insurance.” This USP is direct, simple, and very specific, and the marketplace responds well to it.
Bottom Line
I hope you can see the power of a well articulated USP. It forces you to innovative and provide something of value to your marketplace that no one offers. This is not only good for the customer, but also for the long-term health of your business.
It’s important to realize that there’s a specific way of going about creating your USP, and if you don’t follow this methodology, you are likely to go around in circles and spent way too many resources developing your USP. You need input from your employees, your marketplace, a survey of your competition and more. Consider procuring outside help before diving into this process.
How To Start Making Money Online As An Affiliate Marketer
The field of affiliate marketing is probably the quickest developing way to make money online. After all, billions of ordinary people use internet every day. Affiliate marketing gives you the opportunity to target potential customers regardless of their location in the world.
For this reason, it isn’t surprising that a huge number of people make a considerable amount of money through affiliate advertising and marketing. Many skilled affiliate marketers end up making more money in this field than they did in their previous job, and hence some of them even resign their normal 9-5 job and pursue affiliate marketing full-time.
A Quick Overview On Affiliate Marketing
Now that we have a little idea about the capacity of affiliate marketing, Let’s dig in and discuss what it truly includes.
The easiest way to describe affiliate marketing is when you help another company sell their products online, and then you get paid a commission for each sale you bring to them.
If you are promoting a product priced at $200, and the company pays you 10 percentage commission of the sale, you would make $10 for each sale.
However how do you refer sales? You can begin promoting your seller’s products on your website, which receives targeted site visitors in the same niche as the product you are advertising. For example, if you have a website that sells makeup you would not advertise health insurance, but instead you could promote makeup related products. Every time one of your website’s visitors clicks on your affiliate link which was supplied to you by the seller, you will be paid a commission.
How To Choose A Good Affiliate Network
One of the largest errors new affiliate marketers make is becoming a member of nearly each affiliate network they encounter. This is without a doubt considered to be a totally incorrect technique. That is due to quite some reasons.
Firstly, being an affiliate marketer is an undertaking which calls for a lot of awareness. So, if you try and work with many affiliate networks at the same time, chances are that none of your initiatives might go as planned and consequently, none of them might end up being very successful.
Secondly, focusing on just one or a few products without a doubt will let you research them thoroughly before you start to promote them. This method also helps you refine your strategies, making the required adjustments, and thus making your marketing a whole lot more powerful. An effective approach will yield better outcomes, and reward you for your efforts and time.
Thirdly, make sure you do some research on the affiliate network as there are some networks that will only pay you once a month which might not work for you or worse they could not pay you at all. I am not telling this to discourage you from being an affiliate marketer, but instead I want you to succeed in finding the correct network and products to market and make your commission.
There are affiliate networks that resort to “shaving”, a very common exercise in affiliate marketing where the networks display a discounted number of sales than what you referred, consequently paying you drastically less in commissions.
Hence, to avoid been a victim to this action I would suggest that you stick to known and trusted affiliate networks. In any case, they only way you will succeed with a network is if you are comfortable with them and the products you are promoting.
How To Start Getting Sales As An Affiliate Marketer
Getting instantly to the point, some affiliate marketers use social media web sites including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and more, for doing associate marketing, other decide to build out their own site. Getting your own site is an exceptional approach to affiliate marketing, because it gives you control over everything.
So we will focusing on affiliate marketing using your own site moving forward. First matters first, as mentioned earlier, you will want to find an affiliate network you’re comfortable with. This includes being knowledgeable about the products you are promoting, so that you don’t come to be selling products you don’t know anything about.
Amazon’s Associate Program
That being said, many marketers look at Amazon’s associate marketing program as one of the best. It’s possibly the most trustworthy network, and has a large inventory of products to promote and get your commissions.
This offers you a possibility to promote nearly any product in the market, or pick a niche with low competition and you could be earning commissions in less than a week.
Finding A Good Keyword
That is considered to be one of the hardest parts of marketing. You simply cannot blindly choose any keyword and expect to start making sales quickly. One of the reasons why many affiliate marketers fail is due to using a wrong keyword.
If you are new to the affiliate marketing, you are going to want keywords that have low competition. Start your keyword research by finding long tail keywords with a low search volume, that means much less money, but not really with the ones that have large competition.
You may test the top 10 and 20 results and do a few studies to discover if you may outrank them. Review keywords being used by the competition to determine if they are using identical key phrases you are looking to target. If they are, and they have a high authority website in that niche, I would recommend that you keep away from that niche, and opt for a brand new, less competitive.
Quality Content
This is significant. If you think you will make a lot of money creating items that doesn’t help the visitors in anyway, you are very wrong. Although your goal is to earn cash by means of referring visitors to the offer, you will have to offer one thing of importance to them. Merely posting your hyperlinks along with lame sales pitches like “this is a wonderful solution, purchase this product via my personal hyperlink and get a discount”, and so on, you might be only heading to disaster.
If you decide to join Amazon’s associate program, you could write an informative article on your homepage and include your primary keywords and some secondary keywords throughout the article. You could have the purchasing guidebook, and write your brief opinion of each product you are marketing. Remember that the greater the cost of the product you market, the greater the commission.
Backlinks
We realize it’s probably the trickiest method to accomplish, unless you are an SEO guru. Contacting site with high authority and guest posting on these sites is a really well-known means of getting great backlinks. These great backlinks, along with guest posting in related sites in your niche will get you ranked on the first page of the search engines as long as the keyword you chose has really low competition.
However, even when your site doesn’t reach page one, as long as you have guest posted on a number of sites in your niche, you will be bringing substantial amount of targeted traffic coming from these sites. So that it is a great tactic anyway.
Mistakes To Avoid
Now you are aware of the process to becoming a great affiliate marketer with your own website, I want you to also keep in mind some of the most common errors brand new affiliate marketers make.
Not Providing Any Good Value
Though we’ve got covered this item, it’s certainly important to remind you if you try to be extreme with your words to pressure the visitors to click on your affiliate link, it’s likely being deemed as junk or spam by many websites.
Rather, it’s suggested to help these individuals select the right solution determined by their particular wants. This method makes these individuals feel more, which in return will check out the products you are marketing based on the value in your article.
Product Research
Numerous online marketers will not do proper product research to gain knowledge on the product they are promoting, instead they are only worried about the amount of commission they will earn per sale regardless whether it will provide value to their visitors. This is an oversight, and will at some point lead to your readers not relying on anything you tell them.
Tracking Your Links
When you begin advertising on Amazon or even some other affiliate network, it will be beneficial to track your affiliate links. It can help you find out which website is doing more sales and then you can make your other websites have the same kind of setup.
Final Thoughts
I would like to say that despite the fact that affiliate marketing can be very fulfilling, it has a steep learning curve to it. You might face disappointment on numerous occasions prior to making a nice amount of money online.
That said, affiliate marketing it’s suited simply for individuals who are likely to deal with several failures, but will come back with a positive attitude and willing to learn from their mistakes.
