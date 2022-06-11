News
Paper Girls Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far
Paper Girls is a drama series that falls under the science fiction genre, which is based on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, and Cliff Chiang illustrated it. So are you all going to watch the Paper girls? If the answer is yes, then this article is exactly for you.
In this article, we will share some amazing details about the series Paper Girls, like its release date, cast, and what it is about, so if you all want to know, please start reading this article. This article is all about Paper Girls and nothing else.
Release Date
The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
Cast
The paper Girls drama series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nolet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.
What Do We Know So Far?
The story of the Paper Girls revolves around four girls who are 12 years old and delivers newspapers. The story is based in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. During the morning, when the four girls went out to deliver newspapers, they were struck by a mysterious force from the future. The girls somehow get caught up in that conflict unwillingly.
Where To Watch?
You all can watch this series on Prime video as it will be released on that platform.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Upcoming Movies And Expected Release Dates:
Arnold Schwarzenegger his full name is Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger. He was born on 30 July 1947. He is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman, and, more especially, former bodybuilder and politician who served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Presently in 2022, he is the most recent Republican governor of California. He was also honored by Time magazine Schwarzenegger, one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in 2004 and 2007.
He is one of the alluring actors and personalities and influenced many people in a very good way; the reason why he still has a huge fan base eagerly waiting for his latest film.
His upcoming film Kung Fury 2, is based on martial arts, and it’s a gradual comedy film. David Sandberg is the director of this movie; and is adapted from and filmed as a sequel to his 2015 featurette Kung Fury.
Cast
The film cast David Sandberg as Kung Fury, Michael Fassbender as Colt Magnum, Kung Fury’s new partner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as “The President”, Ralf Moeller as Thor
Alexandra Shipp as Rey Porter, a reporter with a complicated relationship with Fury, Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, a.k.a. “Kung Führer,” Leopold Nilsson as Hackerman, a computer whiz who can transform into a Hackerbot, Eleni Young as Barbarianna, a Viking warrior who rides a giant wolf and wields a Minigun, David Hasselhoff as Hoff 9000 (voice), a member of Fury’s team who transforms into a car.
Release Date
The film will release in 2022; there is no date yet for the ultimate release of the film.
Nick Quested Net Worth In 2022
Nick Quested has been a producer of several documentaries and films like The Last Patrol, Korengal, and more. The British filmmaker has gone through quite an ordeal recently but has been doing his best to ensure that the audience gets what they deserve.
Over the years, Quested has got several projects to his name and has worked tirelessly to ensure that a film reaches its perfection. He is behind many documentaries, films, music videos, advertisements, and more. All of this made us think: what would Quested’s net worth be?
Know About Nick Quested
Nicholas Quested, or as everyone calls him, Nick Quested, is a British filmmaker. He is also the owner and executive director of Goldcrest Films. Over the years, he has produced over 40 films. He is the producers fof film like Restrepo, Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and The Rise of ISIS, Korengal, and many more films. In addition, he has directed over 100 music videos and commercials.
Quested is quite an important person, with two Emmys, an Oscar nomination, and a PGA Award nomination. He even received the duPont-Columbia Award in 2018. The filmmaker has even worked with people like Sting, Nas, Dr. Dre, and brands like Land Rover, Nike, Lexus, and Sprite.
Nick Quested Worth
As of the latest news, Nick Quested is worth $400,000 this year. However, earlier this month, Quested had testified before the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee, which may have halted some of his earnings.
News About Nick Quested’s Testimony
Nick Quested recently had to testify before the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. He had to appear on June 9, 2022.
As a filmmaker, he used to tell everyone’s story under various conditions until now, when he had to come to the limelight for the very first time in his life.
These times were very stressful for him, as he was embedded with the Proud Boys. In his testimony, Quested presented that a garage meeting between Antique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was arranged and filmed the night before the 2021 United States Capitol attack.
2021 United States Capitol Attack
A mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington D. C. on January 2, 2021. They aimed to overturn his defeat by causing a disturbance in counting electoral votes. The rioters assaulted the people within and vandalized property. In the aftermath, five people died, and many, including 138 police officers alone, were injured. Four officers committed suicide following the event.
The anti-government groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters were charged with conspiracy for planning the attacks. Quested got involved as he was embedded with the Proud Boys.
The attack destroyed many lives and had a lasting effect on the survivors, many of whom have suffered severe mental breakdowns.
Joaquin Phoenix Upcoming Movies After Joker 2
Joaquin Phoenix has made a habit of making every movie great that he is in. Sure, Joker stood out because of its relation to the DC Comics and the unique storyline, the origin story we have always wanted to see. But the man has earned several accolades over the years and has never failed to amaze us. His expertise in playing dark roles has made him a legend to many.
So, imagine everyone’s surprise, when it was declared that Joker 2 is in development! The writers gave us the news we needed. This makes you wonder: what other movies is Phoenix working on?
What are the upcoming projects of Joaquin Phoenix?
Joaquin Phoenix has been delivering the best movies for a long time. Maybe you already know, but the list of his upcoming movies includes more.
Phoenix will appear in the upcoming comedy-horror, Disappointment Blvd. The film is said to follow a detailed look at one of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time. No release date has been declared as of yet, but it will be released at some time in 2022.
Next on the list, we have a major movie in our hands. You guessed it right: we are talking about Napoleon! Everyone has been waiting for this movie for a long time now. Napoleon is an upcoming epic drama following his rise and fall. The movie is being made from the point of view of Empress Josephine. The film has Joaquin Phoenix play the role of Napoleon, while Empress Josephine is played by The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw star, Vanessa Kirby. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 on Apple TV+.
Last but not the least, as you know, the latest project that has been added to his list recently, is Joker 2. It was recently declared by Todd Philips that he was working with Scott Silver and wrote the script of Joker 2. In June 2022, they revealed the title of the sequel to be Joker: Folie à Deux. It goes without telling, that Phoenix will return for the titular role. Additionally, the famous Spiderman villain, William Dafoe has expressed that he would like to be a part of it.
What else do we know about him?
Joaquin Phoenix has worked on numerous projects to date. He has appeared as a child artist in several television shows along with his siblings, but made his first starring role in Russkies, in 1987. After his brother River’s death, Phoenix decided to go completely into acting, and the motivation has led him to become one of the best actors of the time.
Why is Joaquin Phoenix so famous?
Joaquin Phoenix is an American actor who is known for his dark and unconventional roles. He has perfected this style so much that he has become one of the foundations for it.
Who else will be there in Joker 2?
As of now, nothing has been decided. The writers have just completed writing the script. They have expressed interest in making their own Batman film, but we can only wish it to be true.
