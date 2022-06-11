Paper Girls Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far

Share Pin 0 Shares

Paper Girls is a drama series that falls under the science fiction genre, which is based on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, and Cliff Chiang illustrated it. So are you all going to watch the Paper girls? If the answer is yes, then this article is exactly for you.

Release Date

The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.

Cast

The paper Girls drama series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nolet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.

What Do We Know So Far?

The story of the Paper Girls revolves around four girls who are 12 years old and delivers newspapers. The story is based in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. During the morning, when the four girls went out to deliver newspapers, they were struck by a mysterious force from the future. The girls somehow get caught up in that conflict unwillingly.

Where To Watch?

You all can watch this series on Prime video as it will be released on that platform.

