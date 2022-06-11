News
Pete Alonso returns to Mets lineup just three days after alarming hit by pitch
ANAHEIM – The National League home run leader has returned.
Pete Alonso was sidelined for just one game after getting drilled on his right hand by a Yu Darvish fastball on Tuesday at Petco Park. Alonso missed Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres, which was the first time this season he was out of the lineup. The Mets slugger returned to first base, batting cleanup, for the Mets’ series opener against the Angels on Friday night at Angels Stadium.
Starling Marte, dealing with left quad tightness, was not in Friday’s lineup. But the Mets remain optimistic that he can avoid the injured list. The Mets right fielder participated in running drills and batting practice on Friday at Angels Stadium.
The Mets benefited from their day off Thursday, their only break on their 10-game, 11-day road trip to Southern California, by allowing Alonso to rest his hand in time for his Friday return. After the first baseman tested out his grip on the bat pregame Friday, the Mets decided he was ready to start smashing baseballs again. Alonso entered Friday tied with Mookie Betts and Kyle Schwarber for the most home runs (16) in the National League.
Alonso said earlier this year that his intention was to play the full 162-game season, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal when he played all 58 of the Mets’ games this year leading up to the hit by pitch. Even though his 151-game streak, dating back to last season, was snapped on Wednesday, Alonso looked on the bright side.
“I still feel like I’ll play more than 162 games because we got the playoffs coming up — if we earn that right,” the first baseman said on Wednesday at Petco Park. “I want to be prepared for the long haul and play all the way through October. The math will probably add up to more than 162.”
As it turned out, Alonso only missed one game before bouncing right back. That’s been the theme for the Mets slugger this season from the moment he walked into Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for Mets spring training this March.
Alonso got into a harrowing car crash on his way to Mets camp, but he somehow sustained no injuries even after the first baseman’s Ford pickup truck was t-boned by another driver. Alonso was also hit by a pitch that cracked his helmet by the Cardinals in late May, but he passed concussion protocol and was back in the lineup the next day.
Clint Frazier, once an upside signing, is designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs
Clint Frazier fit the mold of what the Chicago Cubs roster could have used this year.
For a big-league roster that needs an overhaul to become a contender again, Frazier represented upside. When the Cubs signed the outfielder to a one-year deal in December, Frazier figured to be in the mix for playing time, a chance for the organization to unlock his full potential and consistency that had evaded the 2013 first-round pick (fifth overall). Aside from Frazier’s age (27), he would be under team control through 2024 because of his remaining arbitration years.
If the Cubs found something in Frazier, he would provide low-cost offense and allow them to address other lineup needs. Frazier’s time Chicago didn’t play out that way, however. The Cubs designated Frazier for assignment before Friday’s series opener against his former team, the New York Yankees. It was a corresponding 40-man roster move for right-hander Chris Martin to come off the restricted list.
Frazier hit .216 with three doubles, no home runs, one RBI, a .356 on-base percentage and 87 OPS+ in 19 games with the Cubs. An appendectomy sidelined Frazier for more than a month.
Manager David Ross said Frazier was upset and emotional when he received the news.
“It’s a spot where we haven’t been able to give him real opportunities to watch him succeed right now,” Ross said. “I think he believes in his baseball skills, which we do too. It’s just one of those really tough decisions we have to make sometimes which stink and nobody wants to make those. It’s part of this business.”
Rookie Christopher Morel’s emergence over the last three weeks and his ability to play center field lessens the need for a fifth outfielder. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki (strained left ring finger) appears on track to come off the injured list this weekend, but as of Friday, he was not ready to return. Ross said it feels like a day-to-day situation, but “it’s a slow process right now.”
Suzuki took batting practice Friday, and the Cubs will see how he feels Saturday. The issue remains how Suzuki’s finger feels when hitting.
“Like, how much pain we can tolerate and how much we want to push it and is there any real damage that we can do long term with pushing it,” Ross said. “Right now I think we’re testing all boundaries.”
Frazier’s time might have been running out anyway as the Cubs will need a roster move once Suzuki is ready.
“His ability to show what he’s capable of, that hasn’t really panned out,” Ross said. “With how our roster is constructed it just was really tough to find him a spot. We all believe that Clint Frazier has got a lot of really good baseball still. … Him getting the opportunity to go out there and prove it is the hard part right now.
“Sometimes it’s the big picture from the front-office standpoint and day to day from my standpoint.”
There is, of course, the Jason Heyward question: How does he fit on this roster over a young, less proven outfielder with potential upside when the Cubs are looking to the future? Clearly the Cubs are not inclined to part ways with Heyward at this time.
Asked about Heyward on Friday, Ross said the veteran will get at-bats against right-handers. He started in right field Friday with Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on the mound. Heyward hit his first home run of the season on a 1-2 pitch from Severino in the fifth inning to tie the game. It marked his second extra-base hit of the game.
‘Trust your gut, you don’t cover your butt’: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends his controversial decision
One of Tony La Russa’s managerial philosophies is “trust your gut, you don’t cover your butt.”
“If you make moves to cover your butt, and they usually don’t work, and you get fired, you’ll never know if you’re good enough,” the Chicago White Sox manager said before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Those were lessons passed along to him from player/manager/executive Paul Richards. And it’s advice La Russa offers young managers.
“If you make the decision and it doesn’t work, somebody is going to say it’s a bad decision,” La Russa said. “Don’t worry about covering your butt. Don’t worry about it. Because you can’t. It actually frees you to do what you think is right.”
A key decision during Thursday’s 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers became a topic of national debate. A day later, La Russa said he was “even more surprised” by the conversations.
The Sox trailed 7-5 in the sixth when Freddie Freeman to took second base on Bennett Sousa’s wild pitch. The ball made the count 1-2 as the left-hander Sousa faced right-handed-hitting Trea Turner.
La Russa elected to intentionally walk Turner, bringing up the left-handed-hitting Max Muncy. He hit a three-run homer to left.
“Since then, somebody sent me some stats about what Turner hits with 1-2 counts,” La Russa said Friday. “He’s like the third- or fourth-best hitter in baseball over the past three years (fourth with a .265 average since 2021, according to MLB Network). I mean, we all know that. And Muncy’s a very tough hitter, but you know, he didn’t have it so far in the first half (slashing .150/.327/.263 in 41 games entering Thursday). He’s not having that type of year. If you pitch to himー and I know the answerー pitch to him and Turner hits a homer, is anyone going to say to me, ‘Face Muncy?’ And the answer was yes.
“I just chock that one up to, that’s taking the outcome too far. Because the reasoning was, there’s no way. I didn’t even hesitate. Saw the ball was going back (to Sousa after the wild pitch), ‘Hey, four (calling for the intentional walk).’ And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I don’t think so on that one.”
La Russa said the call had more to do with Turner, who entered Thursday slashing .303/.357/.482 in 56 games.
“(Sousa has) been good against left-handed hitters,” La Russa said. “He’s been good against right-handed hitters. But mostly, it’s Turner. Turner is a tough hitter with no strikes, one strike, two strikes, he shorts up and he’s got all kinds of ways to put the ball in play and hurt you. It’s mostly about Turner. Now, if it had been a right-handed pitcher, yeah, I probably would have tried to make a pitch.”
La Russa said there is a process to slowing the game down from the dugout.
“If you play the ‘what if’ game, it’s amazing how much you can slow the game of baseball down,” he said. “You can really, you have two, three, four minutes because you are ‘if this, if that, if this, if that.’ Nothing usually happens so fast that you haven’t. You can win 10-0 or lose 10-0 and be worn out at the end of the day because you’ve been ‘what-iffing.’ It really slows the game down.
“Muncy hadn’t been doing anything. He already had a big hit against (starter Dylan) Cease (with a two-run double in the fifth) so he’s feeling better. I’m always fascinated, and that’s part of the reason I’m still here. I really embrace the excitement of making those decisions. If it don’t go right, I have enough scabs. I can take it.”
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Memphis’ Lester Quinones
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Lester Quinones (Memphis)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 10 points (44.9% from the field — 53.8% on 2s, 39% on 3s), 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 5
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Quinones, a former 4-star prospect and IMG Academy alum, shined during his first season with the Tigers under Memphis coach and former Magic star Penny Hardaway. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists his freshman season en route to being named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team. Quinones has been a full-time starter in each of his three seasons at Memphis.
Scouting report: High-level shooter, especially from beyond the arc. Made 39.4% of his 3s (99 of 251) during his sophomore and junior seasons. His range extends a couple of feet beyond the 3-point line. Quick release on his shot. Can attack a close out well and score from the mid-range, too. Decent pull-up jumper from inside the arc, but wasn’t used much as a shot creator. Mostly catch and shoot. Good rebounder for his position. Decent defender, but needs to work on his quickness. Didn’t increase his production in his three seasons in college.
Fit: Quinones’ shooting ability would help a Magic team that’s finished in the league’s bottom-five in 3-point percentage the last two seasons. He isn’t projected to be drafted, but he could make sense as an option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, or a two-way deal.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
