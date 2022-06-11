Finance
Pulling the Plug on Your Toaster
Debating whether or not to unplug your toaster may seem a little trivial, considering all the other things most of us are thinking about these days. On the other hand, avoiding a house fire might by doing something as trivial as unplugging a toaster not be such a bad thing, considering all you have to lose to this kind of disaster.
Recently, one of our staff members averted a house fire that could have started from her toaster. A toaster that was not in use. While she was making breakfast, she was distracted by a funny noise coming from her toaster. Knowing that it nothing, she dismissed the sound. Only minutes later, she smelled smoke and realized it was coming from her toaster. She quickly unplugged it and threw it outside in the snow.
According to Consumer Reports, her experience isn’t as unusual as you might think. In its February 2008 issue, they say that leaving a toaster or toaster oven plugged in – even when it’s not in use – is considered “risky behaviour”. A series of recalls during the last 10 years or so support this theory. In March of last year alone, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 482,000 Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex toasters because the toasters “can remain ‘on’ (energized) after popping up, and can ignite flammable items covering or in contact with the toaster, posing a fire hazard.”
So before you dismiss the idea of unplugging your toaster as reactionary or even a little bit obsessive, you should maybe consider the risks. What if our staff member hadn’t been in the kitchen or even at home when her toaster spontaneously turned on? Or worse? What if she and her family had been sleeping? By simply unplugging your toaster, you remove all risk of danger to you, your family and your home.
Consumer Reports agrees, advising people to use common sense and be safe by just unplugging the thing. “Most people know they should unplug heating appliances after use”. If you really want to walk on the wild side, try an adventure sport. Just be sure to unplug your toaster before you go.
If you have any questions or would like more information on how to avoid house fires or minimize household hazards, give us a call at Fort MacLeod Agencies (1.866.333.3717). We’d be happy to chat with you.
The Key Benefits of Hiring a Public Insurance Adjuster
Property loss or damage following a disaster is always stressful for a homeowner. Adding to the stress, there is the hassle of filing the claim for property loss with your insurance carrier, which makes dealing with the entire situation even more difficult. This is where it becomes important to hire the assistance of a public insurance adjuster. A skilled adjuster ensures that your property loss claim does not end up being uncertain or critical. Additionally, they also take the effort to explain you the exact coverage of your policy and what you actually deserve as compensation. The professionals also go for detailed documentation and research of the loss occurred to your property, which helps estimating the compensation better.
Top Benefits of Hiring a Public Adjuster
Why you should focus on hiring a public adjuster? The reason can only be best identified for the fact that a public adjuster solely works for the policyholder and ensures that the interest of the particular individual is best represented. Additionally, they also make sure that the insurance carrier offers a fair and positive settlement to the policyholder. Here’s a quick look at the some of the key benefits of hiring a public adjuster:
Ensures Saving Time – By hiring a skilled adjuster, homeowners can look forward to settling issues without any worries. You no longer need to deal with the demands for documents and information from the insurance firm as the skilled public insurance adjuster will take care of everything from organizing to managing your claim thereby, reducing the time of handling claim issues.
Offers Expert Claim Processing – Insurance policies can be hard to understand and without proper knowledge you can easily misinterpret the information provided or give away wrong information. Having the assistance of a skilled adjuster by your side makes the entire process of filing a claim easy for you. From expert guidance for processing your claim right to documenting all the information, they help you with it all.
Provides Speedy Claim Resolution – This is another top benefit of hiring a public adjuster. From organizing your claim, processing the paperwork, to communicating with your insurance carrier, an adjuster does it all paving the road to faster claim resolution. When it comes to filing claims, seeking expert advice or help is always recommended to avoid any kind of loss.
Preserves your Rights at Best – Being a policyholder, you have some rights that should be protected and preserved. This is where it becomes important to seek the help of public adjuster who can best value your claims by understanding what the insurance company expects from you. In fact, having professional assistance by your side can help you preserve the rights at best.
Additional to these benefits, a skilled public insurance adjuster also ensures a fair claim value. With all these benefits coming together, you can well understand the importance of hiring a skilled public insurance adjuster. In fact, hiring an adjuster is not only considered a practical approach, but also a good financial approach.
Choosing The Best Way Of Selling Cars
Owning a car will involve a lot of important responsibilities. Bringing home your car does not stop there. You have to make sure that it is always up and running. You might need to bring it to a car service on a regular basis.
There may come a time when you need to sell it. Know that there are different ways for selling cars and choosing the right option is not easy. Good thing, experts have put together a simple guide to help you choose the best way to go about it. Regardless of whether you want to get the best price or trade-in on a new car, one of these options can be the right for you.
How To Sell A Car
Selling Privately – Selling a car privately will give you the power to better negotiate so you can get the best price. Prior to advertising it, you must set your asking price depending on the market value of your car. Also, you need to photograph it in order to show it off to possible owners. It is also very crucial for you to document all the details prospective buyers would want to know. Fixing any damage will likewise help you get more for your car.
Selling to a Dealer – This is an option for those who do not have time to do so. This is indeed the fastest and the most stress-free way of disposing a car. But prior to approaching a dealer, you have to do your research so you can get an idea about what your car is worth. If you choose to trade in the car, the dealer often has some cushion in the pricing for negotiation; hence, you must be prepared to bargain. Alternatively, you can just sell the car to the dealer when you want to sell fast and is not very much concerned with achieving the maximum sale value.
Car Buying Service – This is likewise another great option for people living busy lives or those who need money fast. There are services giving customers a free instant valuation online. This is indeed a great place to begin the selling process.
Auctions – This allows you to get the open market price for your car. Auctions load images of the car for viewing online and help generate wider reach and exposure. With more and more people attending different auctions every week, the car will definitely get plenty of exposure and interest. Be reminded though to perform your research as well as set a very realistic price for a quick sale.
Effects of Deductions Vs Cost of Distribution
When an insurance agent tries to sell you a policy, he/she will have to show you the benefit illustration (BI). Both effect of deductions and cost of distribution figures should and must be found and accurately depicted in the BI.
Most agents do not wish to talk about effects of deductions as it will always paint a very bleak picture about the real cost of the insurance policy. Most agents prefer to illustrate about cost of distribution when questioned by their potential clients.
Cost of distribution covers:
– the total commission paid out for the policy to the agent and his agency for the next 5 years(depending on commission structure)
– the underwriting and administrative fees to underwrite and prepare the policy
Effects of deductions covers:
– cost of distribution (as above)
– mortality charges and generally charges for your insurance coverage
– sales charge for ILP funds (for ILP only)
– annual management fees for ILP funds (For ILP only)
– any other fees payable on annual or monthly basis (For ILP only)
– also take into account the opportunity cost of the funds you could have grown if you leave it in an investment with the same growth minus the cost
You should now be able to realise that the effect of deductions is an extremely important factor to look at when you are choosing between Investment Linked Policies (ILP).
Some are against the use of effects of deductions as it also takes into account the opportunity cost of the fees paid and year-on-year appreciation. Some financial consultants are of the views that it makes the figures seems inflated.
My view of the matter is that what you save on should be included as it will help you accumulate wealth. That is essentially what time value of money is about.
That being said, I would not advise comparing ILP with traditional policies as ILP will look unfairly expensive. There is extra annual management fees and sales charge from the underlying funds but at the same time, there is much more upside potential in comparison. In deciding between a traditional and an ILP, one should not use effects of deductions or cost of distribution but instead look at the product features.
In short:
– If you are only looking at investment, go into shares directly or Unit Trusts if you do not have much funds.Senseless to go into ILP and let insurers earn the insurance coverage and be serviced by agent who are better in insurance than investment.
However, if I am buying an insurance for my retirement and protection, I would choose an ILP over a traditional plan.
– Flexibility to withdraw from cash value if need to
– If we look at a time frame of 20 years for any period, the stock market will definitely perform better than 3-4% of a traditional policy.
So personally, I would
– use term insurance to cover my protection needs until I am 65 or when my dependents become financially independent
– ILP for disciplined savings and to grow money for my retirement needs more than 20 years later. For the last 5-10 years, I will switch to less aggressive funds and at least 50% in bonds and fixed income.
A final word of caution: Some insurers charge zero sales charge but significantly higher annual management fees than market to distract and confuse consumers. However if you are looking at effects of deductions, all are taken into consideration and you can compare costs effectively and accurately
