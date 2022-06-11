Registrations Kick-off for Digital Asset Marketplace STRMNFT

StreamCoin Starts Off Registration for STRMNFT.

STRMNFT is a digital asset marketplace that aims to revolutionize Video NFTs.

CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh and the team are thrilled about the developments.

Blockchain company StreamCoin has officially announced the start of registrations for its much-awaited STRMNFT marketplace. This is the newest in the company’s long list of achievements including listing its token on over 100+ exchanges.

Launched on May 31, 2022, the STRMNFT marketplace boasts a user-friendly interface that has been designed keeping in mind users new to the crypto space. Michael Ein Chaybeh, StreamCoin’s CEO, remarked on this choice by saying:

“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”

The STRMNFT team also adds that as a preliminary offer, STRMNFT features a free digital asset minting until July 2022. StreamCoin encourages all users to grab the chance and register on STRMNFT for free.

According to the information shared with CoinQuora, the StreamCoin team is also conscious of the environmental impacts of their technology. Staying true to their eco-friendly vision, they leverage the Proof of Deed (PoD) approach to save power and resources.

Addressing the energy concern of blockchain tech, Chaybeh was quoted saying:

“As we observe how the planet is being consumed every day by operating high-capacity servers, power-consuming blockchain networks, and other high carbon-emission platforms, we came up with a new, responsible, eco-friendly solution that doesn’t compromise the speed and efficiency, and at the same time, contributes to a better future for our planet.”

On a lighter note, the StreamCoin team was excited to share more details of the exciting features they have to offer. Through STRMNFT, users can follow their favorite content creators, create playlists for the video NFTs, and also sort the content based on categories. Users will even have their own personal channel with options to make their content available for public or private views.

Following the STRMNFT launch, TNC Group, one of StreamCoin’s leading partners and investors, released an exclusive Lady Apes NFT collection. TNC Group states that they will be offering discounts on these collections to all who participated in StreamCoin’s ICO and staking portal.