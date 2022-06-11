Blockchain
Registrations Kick-off for Digital Asset Marketplace STRMNFT
- StreamCoin Starts Off Registration for STRMNFT.
- STRMNFT is a digital asset marketplace that aims to revolutionize Video NFTs.
- CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh and the team are thrilled about the developments.
Blockchain company StreamCoin has officially announced the start of registrations for its much-awaited STRMNFT marketplace. This is the newest in the company’s long list of achievements including listing its token on over 100+ exchanges.
Launched on May 31, 2022, the STRMNFT marketplace boasts a user-friendly interface that has been designed keeping in mind users new to the crypto space. Michael Ein Chaybeh, StreamCoin’s CEO, remarked on this choice by saying:
“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”
The STRMNFT team also adds that as a preliminary offer, STRMNFT features a free digital asset minting until July 2022. StreamCoin encourages all users to grab the chance and register on STRMNFT for free.
According to the information shared with CoinQuora, the StreamCoin team is also conscious of the environmental impacts of their technology. Staying true to their eco-friendly vision, they leverage the Proof of Deed (PoD) approach to save power and resources.
Addressing the energy concern of blockchain tech, Chaybeh was quoted saying:
“As we observe how the planet is being consumed every day by operating high-capacity servers, power-consuming blockchain networks, and other high carbon-emission platforms, we came up with a new, responsible, eco-friendly solution that doesn’t compromise the speed and efficiency, and at the same time, contributes to a better future for our planet.”
On a lighter note, the StreamCoin team was excited to share more details of the exciting features they have to offer. Through STRMNFT, users can follow their favorite content creators, create playlists for the video NFTs, and also sort the content based on categories. Users will even have their own personal channel with options to make their content available for public or private views.
Following the STRMNFT launch, TNC Group, one of StreamCoin’s leading partners and investors, released an exclusive Lady Apes NFT collection. TNC Group states that they will be offering discounts on these collections to all who participated in StreamCoin’s ICO and staking portal.
Bitcoin (BTC) Dumps With The U.S May CPI at 8.6%
- The U.S CPI for May accounts to rise by 8.6%.
- BTC drops by $500 instantaneously.
- The rise of CPI leads to the slumping down of BTC.
Just when the Bitcoin (BTC) sees the limelight at touching the $30K benchmark, after a hectic period of market crash, tragedy strikes back again.
Yes, the U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of May, 2022 has increased to a whopping 8.6%. This accounts to the highest over the past 40 years.
Inspite of this, the price of BTC has once again slipped down instantaneously with the CPI report for May, 2022.
Impacts of the CPI Rise
The CPI for the month of April, amounted to 8.3%. However, this was said to get lower with the coming month, but unfortunately it rose to 8.6%.
This increase in the CPI has led to extreme hardships and troubles for all, especially the monetary based law and policy makers. They have no other choice but to wait idle as of now.
Accordingly, this tends to affect the whole economy of the U.S, overall. Apart from food, medical, and all other necessities, the crypto market along with BTC ought to face the same situation.
Moreover, the CEO and founder of Affinity Solutions, Jonathan Silver remains skeptical. He states that certain things he’s aware of, portrays positive vibes, denoting the worst is over.
And so, the CPI for the month of June, will not increase and so then will rise up the price and value of BTC evidently. Currently BTC is trading for the price of $29,031, with the graphs for the past 24 hours down by 3.84%.
With this, approximately, BTC is down by $1000, within just for the past 6 hours.
Connect your MetaMask to your bank account, Fluid Finance is now live!
Fluid Finance SA, the first Swiss company to be capitalised in ETH, has brought something revolutionary to the world of mobile banking.
A Fluid Account, which you only need an email to open—is better than a bank, and better than an exchange. The newly launched mobile app allows users to move in and out of crypto in seconds and connect directly to their Web3 wallet.
CEO and founder Robert Sharratt said: “Fluid Finance is driven by giving as much control as possible to our users. This is about control of your money, this is about liberty, and a much more efficient banking system. We offer a faster, cheaper way to go right from your bank account into crypto and back. Once you’ve tried Fluid, you’ll never use an exchange again”.
Fluid’s technology streamlines your everyday use of crypto. Their in-house digital currency—Digital Dollar (DUSD)—and integration with the Arbitrum portal allow users to mint from their fiat bank balance in seconds without high fees, long wait times, or creating multiple accounts.
And unlike algorithmic stablecoin technology, Digital Dollars do not lose their peg. DUSD is real money, on-chain: when you mint DUSD from fiat held in a Fluid Account, the fiat moves to Fluid’s treasury account, where it is held and insured until you redeem. This transaction is verifiable on-chain, as are the reserves in Fluid’s treasury. DUSD can therefore only be created by real USD deposits, and the treasury is publicly broadcasted to the blockchain to verify. Because every DUSD has a real Dollar sitting in a bank account, a user can always redeem DUSD 1:1 for cash – no matter what the third party market says.
Users can then exchange large amounts of DUSD to ETH with zero price impact, using Fluid’s revolutionary single point liquidity pool. Moving away from AMM-based liquidity pools as we know them from SushiSwap or Uniswap, which rely on price discovery for tokens, Fluid instead relies on Chainlink oracle-based external price feeds for the ETH-USD price.
And the benefits aren’t limited to the world of DeFi: Base deposits in the Fluid Account accumulate a targeted 4% interest, far higher than interest rates offered at traditional banks. Fluid Account holders can also send funds globally, for free, in seconds.
Fluid is truly a banking alternative for everyone, and it’s been designed together with the community members who believe in its ability to take on the traditional banking model. Its mobile app and web app are live! Sign up here: app.fluidfi.ch.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors
The battle for higher profitability between Bitcoin and Ethereum has been a long-running one. These two cryptocurrencies command the most market share in the market, and by extension, have the most supporters. Despite operating in the same space, the rivalry between them has been unparalleled. It doesn’t just end at the networks themselves but flows into the communities that support both assets, as each one claims to be superior to the other.
Bitcoin Vs Ethereum
The profitability of both of these digital assets has been immense in the past few years. They have cemented their reputations as millionaire-makers since its inception. Nevertheless, it continues to be a competition for which is the better option when it comes to investing.
Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend
On a year-over-year basis, the newer and younger Ethereum has proven to have the most returns for investors, usually beating pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin by more than 2x on various occasions. This has drawn more investors to it and the speculations that Ethereum is the better choice.
BTC falls to $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This school of thought is also supported by data that shows investor profitability across both digital assets. Ethereum currently sees 54% of all holders being in profit, surpassing that of Bitcoin holders. However, this is only by a small margin given that 52% of BTC investors are in profit. This also shines through in the loss territory where ETH and BTC investors in loss are 42% and 43% respectively. This puts both cryptocurrencies on an almost equal footing.
Holding Through Bear Market
Both digital assets have a reputation for being good options to hold through the bear market. But where Bitcoin shines through, though, is its ability to hold up better during market downtrends. During the last bear market, the price of bitcoin had declined a little over 80% whereas Ethereum had seen a more than 90% decline.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Open Interest Falls As Price Dips Below $31,000
This is the case through the present bear market where bitcoin had proven to hold up better once more. Since the all-time high in November, BTC is down about 56%. However, ETH’s price has crumbled by more than 63% in the same time period.
One thing remains constant across these two digital assets, and that is the fact that longer-term holders are more likely to make a profit compared to those who only choose to hold for the short-term. Wallets which have held their cryptocurrencies for more than one year are more likely to be in the green compared to those that aren’t.
Featured image from The Guardian Nigeria, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
