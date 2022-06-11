News
Sainted & Tainted: Can we saint someone from the ‘wrong’ side of the river? (Yes.)
Sainted
Are we allowed to saint someone from the “wrong” side of the river?
If so, then thanks to Captain Tom (sorry, didn’t get a last name) and company at Mpls Fire Station 15.
I was taking my adult ESL class out on a walking field trip and came upon the station. I saw that he was outside and asked if he could give a quick, unplanned tour to the class. He agreed, and spent about an hour giving an incredibly detailed tour, answering questions, telling stories (105-year-old station), etc. Very informative and very enjoyable for the class. A perfect experiential learning opportunity for them and a definite highlight of the year.
Thanks, Tom, and others there who helped answer questions and show us your slice of life. You’re all a class act. PS, I think you should start using those mothballed firefighter poles again. Life is short; take some chances.
Jeff McComas, Woodbury
Sainted
Sunday, June 5, three of us left the wake of a longtime dear friend and went to Salut for dinner. When we asked for our bill we were told it was paid.
What a timely act of kindness when the rest of our day had been so sad.
Thank you.
I hope I can do the same for someone else
Pat Myser, St. Paul
Tainted
Why is it that people who work at their jobs must finish their work on time when there is a deadline> They are expected to do their job in an orderly fashion and on time.
Now take the state Legislature, whose members seem to diddle around and waste time and resources and when the session final hour comes, they haven’t finished their work. Thus, as many times has happened, they have to come back in special session to finish what should have been done during normal session times.
I think that when this happens, they should get NO per diem or wages or anything, to finish their job. Put them all up in pup tents on the Capitol grounds and feed them peanut butter sandwiches and water. Also supply them with port-a-potties.
I’ll bet that would take happening only once and from then on they would be sure to finish their business on time.
John H. Dick, Cottage Grove
Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey’s Still Together?
Katie Thurston is an American television personality and has gotten huge recognition after being a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 and the start of season 17 of The Bachelorette. John Hersey is a bartender. They both broke up during week two of The Bachelorette.
In this article, we will share about Katie Thurston and John Hersey's relationship together and whether they are still together or not.
Are Katie Thurston And John Hersey Still Together?
In this section of our article, we will share with you if they both are still together or not.
The Second Shot At Love
John Hersey teases Katie Thurston for her second shot at love, and they have no problem.
Who Is Katie Thurston?
What Is The Age Of Katie Thruston?
Many of Katie Thurston’s fans want to know the age of Katie Hudson. In this section, we will share her age. Katie Thurston is 31 years old as she was born on 3 January 1991.
How Many Episodes of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Are There?
This time, Netflix has outdone itself. We have already watched a lot of crime documentaries on Netflix. And, each time they left us in a position where we are bound to ask the questions. Questions like how twisted can a human’s mind be? How did we come to this situation? Is this even for real? Are humans worth it?
The recently broadcasted crime documentary on Netflix has shocked everyone. Never seen before clips and photos, Never heard before audios have truly left the audience in a jaw-dropping situation. Many fans have claimed it to be traumatizing. It is a kind of story that you want to forget instantly.
About The Documentary
On June 8, 2022, Netflix released a four four-episode crime documentary. The documentary features never seen before exclusive content. The story is about Warren Jeffs, president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sweet: Pray and Obey is directed by Rachel Dretzin.
The documentary features the story of Warren Jeffs. Jeffs was a prophet and the leader of the FLDS church.
His father who was the former president of the church died in 1986 leaving behind 20 wives and 60 children. After the death of his Rulon, Jeff took over the church. He was even crueler than his father. He married all of his wives. Except two. As they denied getting married to him. One of them escaped his terror and the other was prohibited to marry anyone else.
Besides being polygamous (having more than one wife at the same time), he was an abuser too. He was accused and convicted of marrying underage girls, and abusing women and children (sexually, physically, and mentally). However, he also forced other male adult members of the church to marry underage women. The statistics showed that he had 78 wives in total. Out of which 24 were underage.
He believed that homosexuality and marrying a person of the same gender is a crime near to murder. As child marriage was banned in the US, Jeff had to move from place to place.
How Was Jeff Caught?
Many women and men got girls and escaped him. They are the ones who told the truth about Jeff’s disgusting work. Even his nephews testified against him saying he abused them as a child. However, Jeff was on the FBI’s most-wanted list. But he was caught in 2006.
After almost two years of his arrest, the ranch was raided and 439 children were found there. All of them were taken under the child protection services.
Where Is He Now?
Jeff is currently in jail. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment and an addition of 20 years in Arizona jail. Jeff was convicted in Texas for raping a 15-year-old girl and repeated rape against a 12-year-old girl. He was also fined $10,000.
Ratings
The documentary has been called traumatizing. The documentary has a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.6/10 ratings on IMDb. However, it is ready to be streamed on Netflix in the USA.
Paper Girls Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far
Paper Girls is a drama series that falls under the science fiction genre, which is based on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, and Cliff Chiang illustrated it. So are you all going to watch the Paper girls? If the answer is yes, then this article is exactly for you.
In this article, we will share some amazing details about the series Paper Girls, like its release date, cast, and what it is about, so if you all want to know, please start reading this article. This article is all about Paper Girls and nothing else.
Release Date
Paper Girls is a drama series that falls under the science fiction genre, which is based on a comic book by Brian K. Vaughan, and Cliff Chiang illustrated it. The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
The Paper Girls will release on July 29, 2022, and the fans cannot wait for this day. The series will have eight episodes in total. The series falls under the science fiction or Sci-Fi genre.
Cast
The paper Girls drama series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nolet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, and Nate Corddry.
What Do We Know So Far?
The story of the Paper Girls revolves around four girls who are 12 years old and delivers newspapers. The story is based in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. During the morning, when the four girls went out to deliver newspapers, they were struck by a mysterious force from the future. The girls somehow get caught up in that conflict unwillingly.
Where To Watch?
You all can watch this series on Prime video as it will be released on that platform.
You all can watch this series on Prime video as it will be released on that platform.
