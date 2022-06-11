Sainted & Tainted: Can we saint someone from the ‘wrong’ side of the river? (Yes.)

Sainted

If so, then thanks to Captain Tom (sorry, didn’t get a last name) and company at Mpls Fire Station 15.

I was taking my adult ESL class out on a walking field trip and came upon the station. I saw that he was outside and asked if he could give a quick, unplanned tour to the class. He agreed, and spent about an hour giving an incredibly detailed tour, answering questions, telling stories (105-year-old station), etc. Very informative and very enjoyable for the class. A perfect experiential learning opportunity for them and a definite highlight of the year.

Thanks, Tom, and others there who helped answer questions and show us your slice of life. You’re all a class act. PS, I think you should start using those mothballed firefighter poles again. Life is short; take some chances.

Jeff McComas, Woodbury

Sunday, June 5, three of us left the wake of a longtime dear friend and went to Salut for dinner. When we asked for our bill we were told it was paid.

What a timely act of kindness when the rest of our day had been so sad.

Thank you.

I hope I can do the same for someone else

Pat Myser, St. Paul

Why is it that people who work at their jobs must finish their work on time when there is a deadline> They are expected to do their job in an orderly fashion and on time.

Now take the state Legislature, whose members seem to diddle around and waste time and resources and when the session final hour comes, they haven’t finished their work. Thus, as many times has happened, they have to come back in special session to finish what should have been done during normal session times.

I think that when this happens, they should get NO per diem or wages or anything, to finish their job. Put them all up in pup tents on the Capitol grounds and feed them peanut butter sandwiches and water. Also supply them with port-a-potties.

I’ll bet that would take happening only once and from then on they would be sure to finish their business on time.

John H. Dick, Cottage Grove