Solana To support DeFi, NFT, And GameFi in South Korea With A $100M Fund

- The students’ meals will be served during class time.
- Jay-Z and Dorsey have invested in other blockchain firms, including Alchemy.
On Jay-Z’s home turf of Brooklyn, New York City, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z collaborated to develop the Bitcoin Academy. The community of Marcy Houses will soon be able to learn about cryptocurrencies thanks to a new Bitcoin academy.
Raising Awareness and Educating Individuals
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, is a multi-millionaire rapper from Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses. Bitcoin Academy is a financial literacy initiative that Jay-Z and Block CEO Jack Dorsey have launched to support his childhood home, where he grew up. A “crypto kids camp” will provide participants with a mobile hotspot and a small amount of Bitcoin to experiment with as part of the program, which is open to anybody from Marcy Houses.
To educate young people about financial literacy and the basics of cryptocurrencies and blockchain at the same time, Jay-Z and Jack are doing a fantastic job of it. Until the beginning of September, students will get weekly class instructions over the course of two nights. The students’ meals will be served during class time.
Jay-Z and Dorsey started the initiative on Thursday morning, which will begin in the Marcy Houses neighborhood but may be extended to other areas in the near future. A charity called Crypto Blockchain Plug and a non-profit called Black Bitcoin Billionaire will deliver the seminars, which have previously received support from Block.
Also, Jay-Z and Dorsey have invested in other blockchain firms, including Alchemy, and supported a bitcoin development initiative in Africa and India. They are sponsoring the initiative from their own funds and the efforts of many crypto-related organizations.