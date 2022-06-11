News
St. Paul approves six tiny homes for the homeless near Lake Phalen
A micro-neighborhood featuring six portable rental homes near St. Paul’s Lake Phalen is expected to open this summer — the efforts of a University of Minnesota research fellow who set out to explore homelessness issues.
Six years ago Gabrielle Clowdus looked into the costs of homelessness on healthcare systems in terms of emergency admissions. Her findings alarmed her, and stirred her to action.
She’s now on the verge of opening her first “Sacred Settlement.” The six homes each span less than 300 square feet and cost roughly $60,000 apiece to construct and install.
“It’s the least expensive affordable housing in our entire state,” Clowdus said Wednesday.
Clowdus, who spent time in a community of more than 300 tiny homes in Austin, Texas, for her doctoral research, set out to recreate the same experience in miniature, so to speak, in Minnesota’s capital city.
On Wednesday, after four years of frequently frustrating to-and-fro with the city on the particulars, and with tears in her eyes, Clowdus and her nonprofit — Settled — received a key zoning approval from the St. Paul City Council.
WORK TO BE DONE
There’s still work to be done with the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, but the goal is to install six homes on wheels, each measuring 200 to 300 square feet, on wooded hillside owned by the Mosaic Christian Community in the 500 block of East Wheelock Parkway. Clowdus is hopeful that the six tiny homes will be occupied this summer.
Her tenants — three working professionals and five individuals experiencing long-term homelessness, including a homeless couple — are signed up and waiting. And at a time of record housing prices and increasingly visible homelessness, organizers are calling the “Mosaic Sacred Settlement” of tiny homes overdue.
“Who better than the church to say … we will love you just as you are?” said Clowdus, her face flushed with emotion. “Church land is already tax free. It’s land that is really underutilized.”
Mosaic Christian Community on Wheelock Parkway, by Lake Phalen, wins approval to install six tiny homes for the homeless and a church congregant as a demonstration project. They’re literally singing “Hallelujah.” pic.twitter.com/wDLfBJSExF
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 8, 2022
Clowdus said Settled found stable professionals willing to move into the new micro-neighborhood alongside the chronic homeless. Her research found that many homeless individuals have “experienced a profound and catastrophic loss of family, and a loss of community. … (Our) model is distinct from any other in the nation, because we have ‘intentional neighbors.’ That makes all the difference. That’s the secret sauce that makes people feel wanted, loved.”
Among the future “intentional neighbors” are a husband-and-wife couple — he’s a civil engineer, she’s a hospital nurse — and, in another unit, Rose Larson, the pastor of the Church of the Open Door in Maple Grove. Little more than a year ago, Larson moved out of her North Minneapolis rental unit and in with her sister in preparation for her move to a tiny home among the previously-homeless.
It’s a cause that Larson — who used to hand out sandwiches to the homeless on the streets of South Minneapolis — has long held dear. She’s completed training offered by the Community First! tiny home village in Austin, Texas, which is home to some 500 residents.
“God said what you’ve done for the least of these brothers of mine, you’ve done for me,” said Larson on Wednesday, standing in front of the St. Paul City Hall chambers with a beaming smile. ”My life is better and more full being in relationships with people experiencing homelessness. People need to be known, they need to belong and they need to have purpose.”
‘ADVOCATE BEFRIENDER’
Pastor Jeff O’Rourke, who founded Mosaic Christian Community a decade ago with his wife, said other housing efforts fail because they leave individuals suffering chronic hardships to fend for themselves. Each resident of the Mosaic Sacred Settlement will be paired with an “advocate befriender,” or church member who can help guide them or just lend an ear in difficult times.
That includes advocates like Fred Ogimachi, a member of Woodland Hills Church in Maple Grove, who has worked with a 27-year-old future resident named Allen who has been homeless since he was 18.
Ogimachi has helped Allen — an avid flute-player — obtain an email address, sign up for public assistance he didn’t realize he qualified for and seek out flute-playing opportunities such as church open houses.
Rather than seek to hide the homeless, the Mosaic model hopes to integrate them into the neighborhood. Tenants must sign a compact demonstrating they understand the expectations of living in a community. Rents, which will range from $200 to $300 monthly, can be offset in part by doing work for the church or nearby homeowners, such as raking and mowing.
“I love the ‘community first’ approach,” O’Rourke said. “There’s an incredible support network around each resident, with access to all sorts of different relationships, some through the church community, some through other agencies. There’s lots of things out there that could provide housing. But surrounding them with friendships, relationships, just brothers and sisters that can do life with them, is one of the missing pieces.”
ZONING APPROVALS, BUILDING CODES PROVE TRICKY
Winning city permitting, zoning and building code approvals to install the tiny homes hasn’t been easy, Clowdus acknowledged, and several steps remain.
The group Settled had once proposed a cluster of up to 18 tiny homes, including 12 for the homeless and six for “missionals,” or intentional neighbors, in Forest Lake. That project has been on hold since the start of the pandemic.
The zoning approvals granted Wednesday by the St. Paul City Council were presented under a temporary, or “interim” ordinance, ordering a Planning Commission zoning study of “non-conventional residential housing unit products” based on the “demonstration” housing project.
The goal is to someday adopt permanent amendments to the zoning code pertaining to “pocket neighborhoods” or “cottage communities,” ideas laid out in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 1-4 Unit Infill Housing Zoning Study.
In previous discussions with the city, Settled organizers were informed that the city’s existing zoning code would not allow a tiny home village, and the proposed construction methods don’t meet the standards for permanent single-family occupancy under the state’s 2020 residential codes. After some digging, the city found that the units could potentially meet the standards for temporary living quarters, much like recreational park trailers used for camping or seasonal use.
“We’re not yet clear what certification or standard the Mosaic camper trailers are built under,” said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for St. Paul Parks and Recreation, in an email. “(It’s) not state building code since they have wheels. There is a building permit application for a change in use from a ‘picnic/playground area’ to a ‘campground.’ We’re looking forward to working with them to obtain more information as they move through the permitting process to approval.”
Among other conditions, the camping area must be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, and receive site plan approval from the Department of Safety and Inspections for a recreational camping area. Occupants must have access to potable water and electric utilities at all times, and the site must be insured independently of Mosaic’s church property. Other requirements speak to adequate parking, lighting and emergency vehicle access.
Excluding loft space, no housing unit can exceed 400 gross square feet.
The interim ordinance received approval from all six council members in attendance. Council Member Nelsie Yang was absent on maternity leave. The site sits within Council President Amy Brendmoen’s district, which is Ward 5.
“We’re very excited we’ve reached this point, and we thank you for this work and your commitment to it,” said Brendmoen on Wednesday, addressing Clowdus just prior to the 6-0 vote.
William Hartung: Ending the war in Ukraine is a key to crafting a foreign policy for the middle class
The Biden administration has responded forcefully to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both in terms of the attention paid to the conflict and the resources devoted to supporting that nation. This was evidenced most recently by the passage of the administration’s proposal for a massive $40 billion aid package for Ukraine and U.S NATO allies, more than half of which is for military purposes. The administration has also expanded its goals in the conflict from helping Ukraine defend itself to “weakening Russia,” a dangerous escalation.
But the American public is starting to have doubts about the administration’s current course. A new poll shows that a majority of Americans now believe that the administration should prioritize battling inflation and other economic woes over punishing Russia. Part of that effort must include using U.S. leverage to help end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
It’s hard to overstate the size of the Ukraine aid package. Taken together with an aid package passed earlier this year, the U.S. will have committed over $50 billion to responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past four months alone. The military portion of this assistance is more than twice the level of U.S. assistance to Afghan military and police forces at the height of the 20-year war there, and the total aid package is nearly as much as the entire State Department budget. And if the war in Ukraine drags on, this funding may be just the beginning.
The administration is right to provide aid to Ukraine to defend itself against the brutal Russian invasion of that nation, but is also in the interests of the United States – and the Ukrainian people – to avoid a prolonged conflict that will come at great economic and human cost. And pursuing a “victory” that undermines the regime in Moscow could result in the creation of a nuclear-armed failed state, an outcome that will serve no one’s interest. Avoiding such a result means putting diplomacy back on the table, however difficult that may be in the current context.
At a time when Americans are concerned about runaway inflation, domestic discord, and shortages of essential goods like baby formula, devoting so much attention and funding to addressing the invasion of Ukraine has real and ongoing costs. Fuel and food disruptions stemming from the conflict are causing economic havoc not only in America but also in large parts of the world that depend on imported goods to operate their economies and stave off poverty and malnutrition. The result will be more suffering and more conflict worldwide, some of which could spark calls for additional military and economic assistance from the United States.
President Joe Biden’s goal of crafting a “foreign policy for the middle class” would be best served by working to bring an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. If the conflict drags on for years or is pursued as a campaign to “weaken Russia” rather than defend Ukraine, the economic costs to the average American will spiral upward, as will risks to U.S. and European security.
The next step must be to support a diplomatic resolution of the conflict that ends the fighting and assures that Ukraine emerges from the war as a secure and sovereign nation. The United States can play a critical and constructive role in this effort. It’s the best way to reduce the risks of a wider war and reduce the damage the conflict is doing to the average American household, in keeping with a true foreign policy for the middle class.
William D. Hartung is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He wrote this column for Tribune News Service.
Literary calendar for the week of June 12
ALI BRADY: Launches “The Beach Trap,” about two best friends torn apart by a life-altering secret with one summer to set the record straight. In conversation with award-winning Minnesota writer Kathleen West. In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. (This is the first book by Brady, pen name of best friends Alison Hammer and Bradeigh Godfrey.) Registration required at magersandquinn.com.
STACI LOLA DROUILLARD: Grand Marais-based author of “Seven Aunts” discusses her nonfiction book about her aunts — women of various ethnicities born in the north woods ad Midwestern farm county. They moved often, fought for each other when men turned mean, when money ran out, when the many babies added more trouble but also more love. The author is a descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Anishinaabe. Her first book, “Walking the Old Road: A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe,” won the Hamlin Garland prize in popular history and the Northeast Minnesota Book Award for nonfiction. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, presented by Birchbark Books. Register at birchbarkbooks.com/event.
KURT/ELLIE JOHNSON: Father and daughter discuss “The Barrens: A Novel of Love and Death in the Canadian Arctic,” written by Kurt with input from Ellie, whose 45-day canoe trip in subarctic Canada inspired their story of a woman who brings her lover’s body back to civilization after she dies on a canoe trip. In-person. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
BEN WESTHOFF: St. Louis-based author discusses “Little Brother: Love, Tragedy, and My Search for the Truth.” 6 p.m. Friday, June 17. In-person. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Information: nextchapterbooksellers.com.
Your Money: Where should you invest your next dollar?
It’s been an ugly year in the financial markets, and a lot of investors are rattled. The University of Michigan Sentiment Index, which tracks consumer confidence (and thus, the likelihood of spending
more), recently reported that confidence hasn’t been this low since 2011. Plus, anyone who’s been at the gas pump or grocery store knows that inflation is high and could linger for some time. When markets are this uncertain, many investors wonder where they should invest their next dollar. Here’s our take:
SHORE UP YOUR PERSONAL BALANCE SHEET
When a potential client visits to see if we might be a good fit for their wealth management needs, we often ask them to bring in documents that can help us assess their current financial situation. These include pay stubs, tax returns, bank, credit card and retirement plan statements, any outstanding debts, and so on. The more detailed the information, the better we are able to advise these folks on their best “next-dollar” decisions.
This analysis helps us quickly determine if someone is using their financial resources efficiently. Some of the things we look for are: Is this person carrying too much high-interest debt on too many credit cards? Are they paying too much for a house or luxury cars? Do they have enough insurance?
Your best “next-dollar” decision may be to address gaps in your current finances. Depending on your unique circumstances, possible areas to focus on may include, among others, establishing an emergency fund, refinancing a high-rate mortgage, consolidating debt, or repricing your homeowner’s policy. Shoring up your personal or household balance sheet is often the best use of your next investable dollar for one simple reason — it can help alleviate any immediate financial stress that you may be feeling.
FOCUS ON YOUR LONG MONEY
Once immediate needs are out of the way, you can turn your attention to retirement or legacy planning. We often call this “fortress” investing — or protecting and growing your serious money.
If your employer offers a workplace retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b) plan, you should consider signing up. A workplace plan offers powerful benefits. The contributions you make lower your taxable income and come directly out of your paycheck — you never see the money. Earnings will compound in your account on a tax-deferred basis until they are withdrawn. Withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income, but it’s possible you may be in a lower tax bracket when you retire. Make sure you contribute enough to qualify for any employer matching contributions.
Once your workplace plan is established, consider opening a traditional Roth IRA outside of the 401(k). A Roth IRA held outside of a 401(k) plan allows your contributions to grow for a longer period, offers more investment options, and makes early withdrawals easier. Unlike a 401(k), there is no deduction of contributions in a Roth IRA. Contributions are made with after-tax money and earnings grow tax-free. Best of all, qualified withdrawals are tax-free and can pass to your heirs tax-free.
Your maximum contribution to all of your IRAs combined (that is, Traditional IRAs and/or Roth IRAs) is $6,000 in 2022 ($7,000 if you are 50 or older), and your ability to contribute to a Roth diminishes at higher income levels. If you file taxes as a single person, your Modified Gross Adjusted Income (MAGI) must be under $144,000. If you’re married and filing jointly, your MAGI must fall under $214,000.
Any additional retirement money that the rules don’t allow you to invest in a Roth IRA should be invested into your workplace plan (subject to the plan’s annual limits). If you have too much money stashed in qualified plans, consider setting up or adding to a taxable investment account. What you put in is not deductible, however. Because dividends and income from those accounts are taxed at a more favorable capital gains rate, you preserve the ability to do tax-loss harvesting, and there are no required minimum distributions (RMDs) at around age 72, unlike with a 401(k).
INVEST IN YOU, INC.
For years, we’ve maintained that the best investment you can ever make is in yourself!
Think of it: What stock or bond is going to generate the annual income that you earn from your job? In March 2022, for example, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 (that is, the amount of distributable cash generated by a broad measure of the U.S. stock market) was 1.37%. Now, let’s say you earn $80,000 a year. The investment you’d need to have in the S&P 500 to generate that same annual income would be about $5.8 million!
Often, the best next-dollar investment is not buying the next stock, bond, or fund. Instead, invest in education or training that will help you be more effective in your job. Improve your health and well-being or take up new interests outside of work that can improve your quality of life.
Finally, if you’re interested in learning about strategies that will help you tackle debt and maximize your savings over time — in the context of developing a comprehensive financial plan — you may want to consider working with an experienced and knowledgeable financial adviser.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Wealth Enhancement Group does not offer tax or legal advice.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
