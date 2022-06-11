St. Paul poised to allow microdistilleries to open on Sundays

Ms. Marvel is one unique and Marvel Disney’s most recent show that premiered, on June 8, 2022. The show is based on characters from Marvel Comics. The show has garnered a massive viewership at its premier and seems to have positive reviews from both audience and critics alike, with 95% rotten tomatoes and 6.4 IMDb ratings. The original Marvel Disney plus show is an action-adventure, coming-of-age drama along with superhero comedy. The miniseries was created by a British-Pakistani writer and comedian, Bisha K. Ali. Almost all the cast and crew both on and off-screen are somewhat of Southeast Asian descent. It is the seventh series in phase 4 original Marvel Disney plus edition that started with Wandavision. It is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

What is Ms. Marvel on Disney plus about?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe based on Marvel Comics has millions of characters, especially remarkable people, some with powers and others without one, doing what they can to survive, live and fight for something. They sometimes fight for themselves and sometimes for something bigger than themselves and the world. Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan is one of these characters, a hero in the making. Kamala is an American-Pakistani or American-Southeast Asian person living in the states with her parents and older brother. The series is pretty on point at depicting what the life of that kid is like. She loves just about all the superheroes known, especially the Avengers. Kamala is probably the biggest fan of Carol Denver aka Captain Marvel, who she admires more than anything. She wants to be like Carol herself and has no idea about what destiny has in mind for her.

The show is a coming-of-age series that can only be somewhat seen in the MCU with The Spiderman series. But it is unique from that movie series too. The series is about friendship, family, values, dreams, and aspirations of a kid, Southeast Asian societies, and a broad theme of superhero origin.

Is Ms. Marvel Lesbian?

Is Ms. Marvel lesbian in comics? No, Kamala Khan is not gay in any major comic book series by Marvel. Is Ms. Marvel lesbian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Maybe, Although we can’t speculate for sure if Kamala is lesbian since only one episode is out as of yet, there is a high chance that Kamala could be bi.

Why are people assuming Kamala is lesbian?

When episode one premiered and people got to know Kamala and her world, we also got introduced to other people in her life other than her families, like her best friends Bruno and Nakia. Along with them, another character is introduced, Zoe Zimmer. In just one episode Zoe and Kamala have few interactions and the way Kamala responds to Zoe, the staggering of words and somewhat lingering look, her effortlessly saving Zoe from the fall when otherwise she was having issues controlling her powers, which is making people believe that Kamala is in fact, Lesbian.

Contradictions to the theory

It might seem so after just the first episode that Kamala is gay but there are other factors to count in. When you watch the trailer of Ms. Marvel, you witness a character not yet introduced, Kamran. In the trailer, it is pretty obvious that Kamala has a thing for the attractive young man and he might reciprocate those feelings. And about Zoe, Kamala could be awkward around her not because she likes her but just because Zoe is popular and out of her league even as a friend, at least that’s something Kamala might think.

And saving Zoe is something a hero would do without a second thought, and that’s what Kamala is. Also, it could be just me but Bruno also seems to be smitten by Kamala and she might also feel for him believing all the times he went out of his way to help a ‘just friend’ and that scene on top of the building at night. But sure it could be just me projecting and Bruno is just the greatest guy and the sweetest friend a person can have.

