News
State boys tennis: Edina’s Matthew Fullerton outlasts Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn for Class 2A singles title
Any plans Edina junior Matthew Fullerton had for Friday night changed about mid-afternoon.
That was when Fullerton, the No. 2 seed, outlasted top-seeded Collin Beduhn of Wayzata in a nearly four hour tennis match to capture the Class 2A boys individual state championship at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
“I’ll probably go to sleep right when I get home,” Fullerton said.
The match could not have been much closer, with Fullerton winning 7-6, 6-7, 7-6. The action at the other five courts that began at the same time was long over by the time Fullerton won the final tie-breaker, 7-3.
It culminated three days of tennis that included semifinal matches earlier Friday morning.
“I’m just relieved that it’s finally over,” Fullerton said. “This tournament has been so long.”
Beduhn reached the championship match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Harding’s Ashton Adesoro. Fullerton beat Eagan’s Allen Gong 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals. Gong defeated Adesoro for third place.
Orono’s Matias Maule and Sam Skanse won the 2A doubles title.
Edina coach Gary Aasen praised the mental toughness Fullerton showed in pushing through the physical strain of the day — and the entire tournament.
“He stayed on task,” Aasen said, “from the first point to the last point. I know where he is physically. I can’t even guess how many hours of tennis he has played in the last three days.
“Maybe 20. First there was the team aspect. Then I’d bet his first-round match was three hours. However he made it through physically, I’m amazed.”
Asked if it was the toughest match he has ever had, Fullerton said, “Definitely. If you just look at the score line it speaks for itself.”
Beduhn, also a junior, looked as though he might make quick work of Fullerton when he relied on a booming serve to go up 5-2. Once Fullerton was able to break serve, he battled his way back into the set, and won it.
“I guess just making more returns,” Fullerton said of the sudden turnaround. “He started off serving super hot, so I was just chipping returns and getting it in there as many times as possible. And then focusing on my serve, making sure he had to win on his serve.”
To Beduhn’s credit, Fullerton was up 5-4 in the third set and was serving for the match, but Beduhn was able to force the tie-breaker.
Beduhn and Fullerton are friends who regularly train together. They played earlier in the season and Beduhn came away the victor. But Aasen said it would be wrong to say that Friday’s outcome amounted to an upset.
“They are so close (in talent),” he said. “There is no loser in that match.”
Fullerton, who is committed to play tennis at Wisconsin, talked about how just making it to Friday in the state tournament is a major accomplishment. Winning it is a dream.
“I started high school tennis in seventh grade,” he said, “so this is definitely what I looked forward to as I got older. So finally completing it is really great.”
News
After fifth ‘Jeopardy!’ win, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic now eligible for the Tournament of Champions
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic wrapped his first week on “Jeopardy!” Friday with yet another blowout win of $28,000, bringing his five-day total to $133,801.
Host Mayim Bialik opened the show by telling the audience that the 32-year-old Ahasic would become a Tournament of Champions qualifier if he won the episode. And since he did, it means he could end up facing Ryan Long — who won nearly $300,000 across 16 games before Ahasic beat him Monday — during the annual tournament, which will take place in November.
Ahasic was first to buzz in as the game began, putting him in a lead his competitors — a voice/speech teacher and lawyer, both from California — were never able to beat.
His winning streak of finding Daily Doubles ended during the first round, but he did share a story about proposing to his girlfriend. Last fall, they were vacationing in France and he pondered where, exactly, he would pop the question.
“I decided why not do it everywhere? So each place we went, I found a nice spot and just kind of dropped to one knee and proposed. And I’ve added Central Park (in) New York to the list. I hope to do it here at the beach at sunset soon,” said Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service.
At the top of the second round, Ahasic claimed $7,600 to his fellow players’ $5,400 and $2,400. He found both Daily Doubles and won $3,000 on the first, correctly identifying the names of the British secret service and secret intelligence service agencies as MI5 and MI6. In a more conservative wager, he collected another $2,200 with a query about the Lakota leader Sitting Bull.
At Final Jeopardy!, Ahasic towered over the competition with $28,400 in winnings compared to $13,800 and $3,600.
The final answer, in the category the Western Hemisphere: “Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the East to Serra Do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the West.” Only the lawyer correctly guessed Peru, but he couldn’t come close to overtaking Ahasic’s $28,000 end total.
Noting that Ahasic gave 31 correct answers during the episode, Bialik said: “What a game. What a week. Can he do it again?” We’ll find out when his sixth episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Monday on KARE-TV.
News
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s new war crime: Starving world’s poor by blocking Ukraine’s grain exports
You may think you’ve seen every horror in Russia’s kit of war crimes against Ukraine (short of weapons of mass destruction).
You haven’t.
Moscow is blockading (or destroying) Ukraine’s port cities on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and preventing them from exporting grain. This has created a global food crisis.
With a level of cynicism that makes Machiavelli look angelic, Vladimir Putin is trying to turn a made-in-Moscow food disaster into a weapon. He is blackmailing the West to drop sanctions — or concede Russian domination over all Ukrainian ports, including Odesa — in return for Russia’s ending its blockade.
Neither NATO members, nor the United Nations, should permit Putin to profit from starving the world’s poor who depend on Ukrainian grain exports. The White House needs to focus on how to break Putin’s blockade — now.
On Monday, at a U.N. Security Council meeting, the European Council’s president Charles Michel blamed Russia for using the blockade as “a stealth missile against developing countries.” This week, Russian missiles deliberately destroyed Ukraine’s second-biggest grain storage facility in the city of Mykolaiv, while Russian bombs and mines are preventing farmers from planting and harvesting.
“This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions,” Michel said. The fallout affects both Africa and the Middle East, which are heavily dependent on Ukrainian wheat. Efforts by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to mediate the crisis with Moscow have gone nowhere.
It is not possible for Ukraine to export its grain by rail or road; trains and trucks can carry only a small percentage of what the bulk ships can transport.
“Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis,” Michel said. When Moscow’s U.N. ambassador walked out of the Security Council meeting, Michel tweeted: “Maybe it’s easier not to listen to the truth, dear Ambassador (Vasily) Nebenzia.”
So what is Putin’s game in trying to starve much of the world?
For starters, Putin is trying to put the blame for the food crisis on Ukraine and on Western sanctions. Nonsense.
The Kremlin is also using the blockade to try to blackmail the West into accepting its control over Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
Russia has already captured two Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov — Mariupol, which it razed to the ground, and Berdyansk. The Kremlin’s key strategic goal now — so far unsuccessful — is to seize Ukraine’s largest port, Odesa, on the Black Sea.
Playing savior (from the crisis he created), Putin has proposed that Ukraine hand over its grain to the Russians, who will export it from occupied Mariupol. (Russian forces have already stolen 500,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat from territories they occupy and shipped it out of Russian-controlled Crimea.)
Obviously, it is a nonstarter to reward the thief for marketing stolen goods.
Putin has made an even more outrageous proposal. If Ukraine demines its coast — removing a key defense of its shoreline — the Russian naval forces will permit grain exports to leave Odesa.
In other words, Putin says the world should recognize Russian control of the Black Sea, which grossly violates international law and threatens the economic survival of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said Ukraine would only demine its coast (after Russia removes its own mines) if Kyiv were given security guarantees “from someone powerful” that would escort incoming and outgoing merchant vessels to protect them from Russian attack. That powerful country would also need to guarantee that Russian warships would not make use of the demined channel to attack Odesa once commercial ships left.
And — this is very important — the U.S. and European allies would have to finally deliver the anti-ship missiles that Odesa needs to hold off any Russian attack.
What country is in position right now to provide such naval escorts? Only Turkey.
A member of NATO, Turkey has reasonably good ties with both Russia and Ukraine. It also has a long Black Sea coast and international legal control over who can enter the Black Sea in wartime (via the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits).
Will Turkey take on the huge role of shipping escort and security guarantor for Odesa, with or without other NATO members? Will Russia try to block, or misuse, Turkish intervention?
Time is of the essence. “July is a red line in the south of the Odesa region,” I was told by phone by Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian parliament member from Odesa. “The harvest starts in July, and by the end of the month, there will be a big problem for grain storage. The farmers have grain but they can’t sell it.” Left unstored, grain will rot.
Putin must not be allowed to succeed in his latest war crime. The time to break the Russian blockade of grain shipments from Odesa is now.
News
Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — What started as a joke turned into legitimate motivation leading to a long-awaited championship season in Forest Lake.
The phrase “Take what’s ours” wasn’t a serious one at first, junior catcher Bethany Weiss said. But it eventually took on a life of its own. The Forest Lake softball team reached the Class 4A state title game last season, where it fell to Rosemount.
“We worked very hard last year to make it to the state championship, and obviously we lost,” Rangers sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong said. “So this year we’re like, ‘We need to take what’s ours. We deserve a state championship. We worked hard.’ ”
And, on Friday, the Rangers got what they indeed deserved, downing previously unbeaten Brainerd 6-0 to win the Class 4A state crown.
This week marked Forest Lake’s 17th trip to state since 1991. And now, finally the Rangers are champions. For that, Forest Lake coach Sean Hall was thrilled for the community, and more specifically his assistant coaches, a few of whom have poured decades into the program.
That work has paid off.
“It feels surreal,” Weiss said. “We have an amazing team, and we’re like sisters. It was bound to happen.”
It wasn’t inevitable, though. These titles never come easy. Forest Lake had to play three tightly contested state tournament games this week at Caswell Park. Friday’s 6-0 championship game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the score suggests.
The game was tied 0-0 through four innings. Finally, in the fifth, the Rangers broke through in a big way.
Bailey Thomas walked to lead off the inning. Bunting wizard Aliyah Neeser sacrificed her over. Then Amber Dunaski came through with one of her three hits on the day to punch in the go-ahead run. It was a senior coming through in a massive way when needed most.
“She played the best softball that she’s played in the last two years,” Hall said. “She came up really, really clutch.”
Weiss, an all-world hitter playing through pain this week, followed that up with an RBI double on the very next pitch, and the floodgates were open. Forest Lake put up a five spot in the inning. At that point, Weiss likened the Rangers’ dugout to “a party.”
“It’s an amazing feeling, because now we know we’ve got this,” she said.
Particularly with Tong in the circle. One half of Forest Lake’s fearsome one-two pitching punch, Tong was remarkable all week in North Mankato. She tossed a five-hit shutout Friday. In 16⅓ innings this week, Tong allowed just one earned run.
“The past 10 years of my life I’ve worked so much for this,” she said, “and I know my team has worked so much for it.”
Weiss spoke of how badly the fourth-seeded Rangers (22-5) wanted this title, knowing what it felt like to be on the other end. Redemption was the name of the game this season for Forest Lake. The Rangers lost five times this spring, and went on to avenge each and every one of those, including three wins this week over teams that beat them during the regular season.
There is a reason Hall puts his team through such a rigorous schedule.
“It helps you, because you get knocked down a few times, but that makes you better,” Hall said.
Case and point: This week.
“They just kept working and we just got better and more confident as the season went on,” he said. “The girls just peaked at the right time of the season.”
Because of that, they finished on top.
“I don’t think I’ve really processed that we’ve won state yet,” Tong said. “It’s a big thing to be at state in the first place. Being on the winning end makes it 10 times better.”
Hopkins beat White Bear Lake 6-0 in the third-place game, as Signe Dohse tossed a one-hit shutout for the Royals, while also going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs.
Centennial bested East Ridge 4-2 in the consolation final, as Riley O’Connell threw six two-hit innings for the Cougars, and Alexa Just and Helene Krage each had two hits.
