Supply Chain, A New Concept in India – A Success Story of the India Supply Chain Council
The Concept of Supply Chain in India is a new concept if not unofficially at least officially. India Supply Chain Council has been a pioneer in this here in India in popularizing the concept in India. The organization in its two years of existence has been very successful in its endeavor. What is supply chain all about and why is it so important in today’s global business activities. Supply Chain refers to the distribution channel of a product, from its sourcing, to its delivery to the end consumer (also known as the value chain). The supply chain is typically comprised of multiple companies who are increasingly coordinating activities via an extranet.
According to Wikipedia the channelization of supply chain is done through supply chain management. The Wikipedia defines “Supply chain management (SCM) is the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the operations of the Supply chain with the purpose to satisfy customer requirements as efficiently as possible. Supply chain management spans all movement and storage of raw material , work-in-process inventory, and finished goods from point-of-origin to point-of-consumption.”
The term supply chain management was first coined by consultant Keith Oliver, of strategy consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton in 1982. The Booz Allen Hamilton puts forward , “Supply Chain Management encompasses the planning and management of all activities involved in sourcing, procurement, conversion, and logistics management activities. Importantly, it also includes coordination and collaboration with channel partners, which can be suppliers, intermediaries, third-party service providers, and customers. In essence, Supply Chain Management integrates supply and demand management within and across companies”
In the Indian case supply chain as a concept has become popular due to the hard work of a single network the India Supply Chain Council which today is the only official organization to popularize it within the different business houses in India as well as within the different machineries of the Indian government . This organization in India is actually a part of a much larger entity named the Global Supply Chain Council and its sister outfit in China is the China Supply Chain Council.
The mother entity and the Chinese company was founded by Max Henry a graduate from the France ISG Business School and is the Executive Director of the China Supply Chain Council. The China Supply Chain Council has emerged over the last couple of years as one of the largest Supply Chain Entity in China with operations in Tokyo, Singapore,Hongkong,Taipei, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai.
The Indian Operation of the India Supply Chain Council is headed by Abhijit Shivekar who is also its director. Shivekar holds a Masters Degree in Graphic Arts and Communications from EFPG,INPG ,France .He also holds a Masters Degree in Marketing and International Management Grenoble,France. With wide range and many years of experience from Man Roland , Augsburg ,Germany and DHJ Selestat , France Shivekar Started the India Supply Chain Council single handedly with support and help from its sister concern in China. Today due to him the India Supply Chain Council is emerging as a brand name in India with wide ranging recognisation from different business and Media houses in India and abroad . The Council has also been registered as a official body here in India .
The Popularity of Supply Chain in general and India Supply Chain Council in particular can be gauged from the fact that google, yahoo ,MSN and others takes most of its informations about supply chain in India from this organization and the website of this organization has the highest number of visitors in Google and yahoo almost daily.
In its first ever India Supply Chain Summit here in India recently on the 1st of March 2007 at the Oberoi in New Delhi organized by the India Supply Chain Council which was a grand success was attended by at least 32 top level national and international business houses with CEO’s ,Directors, Presidents ,Vice Presidents, Heads etc attending it with presentations and deliberations about the different aspects of Supply Chain and Logistics in India, Its achievements and its problem areas. Some of the top level companies which were represented in this conference were Goodyear,Wipro, Redprairie Asia Pacific, Caterpillar Logistics and so on. Also represented in this Summit was media houses like the Pioneer , CNN-IBN 7 and so on.
This summit taking place just a day after the presentation of the Union Budget assumes all the more significance as the Finance Minister of India has announced series of measures in his annual budget for pegging up the industrial growth rate further. He has announced incentives like 5 years tax holidays for hoteling and tourism sectors , more incentives for banking and financial institutions and so on. With a small beginning towards the concept of Supply Chain in India a new beginning has been made and this might lead to huge steps in future. With already a successful organization like the India Supply Chain Council well established in India now its seem the future of Supply Chain and Supply Chain Management India has a rosy days ahead and its seems the boom time of supply chain in India has already started.
Dr Suvrokamal Dutta
( The writer is a renowned Foreign Affairs and Economic Expert )
Email: [email protected]
Long Term Care Planning Can Be Simple
Many health trends and fads have come and gone and only a few handfuls remain after being proven true and effective. Though these regimens have been globally accepted and agreed upon, one thing’s for sure, no amount of health cheats can prevent nature and the effects of aging but that does not mean you stop there and give up trying to better your life. Try looking into long-term care planning.
Long term care (LTC) and long term care insurance (LTCI) has been around a few number of years and millions of Americans have experienced the joys of the benefits given by it. It’s a little interesting that despite the millions that have been service by LTCI, there are still thousands and thousands of Americans who are completely oblivious about it. It’s either they haven’t encountered it or avoid it.
Not having encountered somebody who doesn’t know something as popular as sliced bread can definitely be surprising but they do exist. However, encountering someone who doesn’t want to know anything about it and has been consciously avoiding it probably has either a reasonable excuse or refuses to admit that they can’t afford it, or in most cases, can’t afford to live on if they had it.
Long term care planning has been notoriously known as another luxury created solely for the rich and those with high paying jobs. Though this notion constantly floats around, there are thousands of average Americans with average or minimum income who have LTCI. Now that’s a surprise. These people have worked hard their entire life and figured that if they do nothing about their future, their future will be nothing.
Having a fit and healthy body is outstanding but no matter the amounts of effort applied on keeping the body in top shape; natural aging and degeneration can still get the best of anybody. Getting old is one thing, but getting old with a disease is a whole new level of perspective. People sometimes forget that LTCI is not just for old people but even for young people who may have a terminal condition.
Hereditary diseases are included in the types of conditions that LTCI has been seen and proven invaluable. Many have benefited from its high quality treatments and some have seen promising and amazing recoveries and regardless of the recovery, these individuals continue to receive treatment as a form of maintenance to avoid from having to get ill again. LTCI is very flexible and adaptable to anyone.
Planning about the future is the same as thinking of becoming a doctor or an engineer as a child but it this case, it is more about self security and rediscovering being independent. Rediscovering independence is an idea about not having to depend on family, or people you may live with such as friends, in order for you to continue living but instead, you have LTCI to assist you in life.
Nobody loses when you do planning for long term care so stop by your local LTCI vendor today.
Seven Steps To Financial Prosperity
Financial prosperity is a state of financial abundance. It is one of the most desired attributes worldwide. As the world continues to groan in anguish due to the global financial crisis, it is expedient for individual to crave for financial prosperity. It must however be stated categorically, that financial prosperity does not come suddenly, neither is it acquired by any formula. It is a careful step-by-step process, which must be patiently implemented by any individual desirous of financial success. These secrets have always been there for ages.
What are these steps?
•Become an Investor
Only those who invest become financially prosperous. To acquire great wealth, you must be ready to take on great financial problems. Most people are financially stagnant, because they avoid financial problems. There are different categories of investors: There are those who seek problems. Some seek answers, while the third categories are those who know nothing. To become financially prosperous, begin to acquire the skills needed by business owners and investors, and seek to solve bigger problems… because inside every big problem lies huge financial opportunities.
As the global economic crisis is raging, and the U.S stock continues to fall dangerously, Warren Buffet, the Billionaire Investor, did something incredible. He started buying U.S stock, saying, “They are good investment” He equally advised other investors to buy U.S stocks. His formula for investment was: when stocks are falling, and people are selling their stock due to panic in the stock market, go ahead and buy. Warren Buffet went ahead to predict that these same U.S stocks that people are avoiding like plagues would rise again in the next seven to ten years.
•Mind your own business
The bedrock to financial prosperity is the ability of the individual to set a long-term financial goal or a smaller, short-term financial goal. Build upon the smaller financial goal, and use it as a stepping-stone on your way to your long-term financial goal.
•Seek mentors
A mentor is an experienced person who advises and helps somebody with less experience over a period of time. One of the benefits of having a mentor by your side is that the probability of you failing is greatly reduced. Your journey toward your set goals and objectives is greatly quickened with the aid of a good mentor.
•Turn every disappointment to strength
Be prepared for disappointment on your journey towards financial prosperity. If you are prepared for disappointment, you have a chance of turning every disappointment into an asset. Thomas Edison, the great inventor, was a man who had a first hand knowledge of what it means to face disappointment. Never allow disappointment hinder you from seeing the boundless opportunities around you. A great motivational speaker once said and I quote: “the size of your success is measured by the strength of your dream, and how you handle disappointment along the way.
•Control your spending habit
The solution to financial problem is the ability to manage in a most efficient, efficient, effective and productive manner; not in earning more. It requires a lot financial discipline to attain financial prosperity. Some individuals lack financial discipline. They buy everything that attracts their fancy, whether they need it or not. To attain financial prosperity, you must control your spending habit. Some individuals spend above their income, and even pile up debt awaiting their income. The end result is that their expenditure becomes higher than their monthly income. Live within your means and never spend beyond your monthly income. Put aside a specific percentage from your monthly income, and deposit that money into an investment scheme.
Never go back to draw out from that money, until you ready to invest it.
•Acquire Financial Intelligence
Some individuals have leaky pockets. Money never stays within their pockets.As soon as money comes in, it goes out as fast as it came in. This is not a sign of financial intelligence. What is financial intelligence? It is the ability to focus on acquiring assets, not working harder. It is the ability to convert cash into assets. When an individual is financially intelligent, his income will always be higher than his expenses.
•Innovation of strategic Method
This is the introduction of fresh and brilliant ideas. To increase your chances of attaining financial prosperity, you must be able to implement different strategy to get different result.
To become financially prosperous, you have to do things extra ordinarily and apply unique strategies.
Insurance Appraisal Clause – Resolving an Impasse in Your Claim
What if, after all you’ve done, you and your adjuster/insurance company are at an impasse on the value of your property? It’s now time to invoke the Appraisal Clause in your insurance policy. The Appraisal Clause is found in all insurance policies, and was designed to establish a procedure to allow disputed amounts to be resolved by disinterested parties. The appraisal clause can be found in every homeowners policy, in every policy covering commercial buildings, in all business policies, as well as in every renters policy…even automobile policies.
The Appraisal Clause is usually found in the policy under the Heading “Conditions” and/or “What to do after a loss.”
Don’t confuse the Appraisal process with Arbitration. The Appraisal Clause does not bind either party to its findings. In arbitration, the findings of the arbitrator are usually binding on both parties.
The Appraisal Clause is meant to be the method for determining disputed values. Appraisal cannot be used to determine what is covered. That is for a court of law to decide. If you have dispute with the company on whether or not something is covered, then you must file a lawsuit against your insurer to get that determination.
HERE’S A REALLY IMPORTANT TIP!!! You don’t have to wait until you’re hopelessly deadlocked with the adjuster or insurance company to invoke the Appraisal Clause. The Appraisal procedure has been invoked more often by insurers, who have greater understanding of the terms and conditions of their policies. But you, the insured or policyholder, can do it any time.
I’m not suggesting that you become uncooperative. But occasionally, I talk to people who are having real difficulties with their adjuster or insurance company. Taking the claim to Appraisal sometimes stops all the drama.
In my experience as both an appraiser and an umpire, I’ve found that disputes can be resolved more quickly by appraisal than the resolution you might get with litigation. The cost of the appraisal process is also significantly lower that the cost of litigation.
Here’s what the Appraisal Clause reads in my Homeowner Insurance policy:
“If you and we fail to agree on the amount of loss, either may
demand an appraisal of the loss. In this event, each party will choose
a competent appraiser within 20 days after receiving a written request
from the other. The two appraisers will choose an umpire. If they
cannot agree upon an umpire within 15 days, you or we may request
that the choice be made by a judge of a court of record in the state
where the “residence premises” is located. The appraisers will
separately set the amount of loss. If the appraisers submit an
agreement to us, the amount agreed upon will be the amount of loss.
If they fail to agree, they will submit their differences to the umpire.
A decision agreed to by any two will set the amount of loss.
Each party will:
a. pay its own appraiser, and
b. Bear the other expenses of the appraisal and umpire equally.”
Each party appoints an independent, disinterested appraiser. In past experience, I’ve seen the insured or policyholder try to appoint the Public Adjuster who is handling his claim as the appraiser. This should never be done, as that PA is not a disinterested party.
The appraisers evaluate the loss independently. The appraisers can still negotiate and reach an agreed amount of the damages. But, if they cannot agree, they work together to choose a mutually acceptable umpire. If the two appraisers cannot agree on the selection of an umpire, either side may appeal to the local court for the appointment of someone to serve in that capacity.
An umpire must also be a disinterested party, and must be impartial, of good moral character and possessing a good reputation. He also must be willing to listen. No umpire should be chosen that has any financial interest in the outcome of the appraisal. Any other consideration other than the hourly rate of compensation for the umpire is not acceptable.
Once the umpire has been chosen, the appraisers each present their loss assessment. Often, this involves informal testimony from the parties involved in the claim. To help the umpire gain a more complete understanding of the details of the loss, the appraisers and the umpire sometimes meet at the loss location and review the loss details. The umpire will subsequently provide a written decision to both parties. If any two parties agree to the amount of the loss, that amount becomes the claim amount. However, if one of the parties does not agree, then the case can still be turned over to legal counsel for litigation.
Question: May the insured or insurer reject the other parties’ choice of appraiser?
Answer: In 2005, the New York Department of Insurance issued a ruling on this question as follows:
“Whether an appraiser appointed by either of the parties is competent and disinterested (or “independent”) is a question of fact for a jury and is outside the determination of this Department.”
ANOTHER TIP!! Notice that there are very specific time limits in the Clause. You MAKE SURE that you choose your appraiser and notify the adjuster within the time limit in your policy. The time limit for both appraisers to choose an umpire begins on the day that both sides choose their appraiser.
Watch very carefully to see if the insurance company and/or adjuster chooses their appraiser within that time limit. If they do not, they have violated the terms and conditions of their policy. You can file a complaint with your state’s Department of Insurance for Unfair Claims Practice violations.
My recommendation, in the event of an appraisal, is to call a Claims Consultant. You might also consider contacting a public adjusting company in your area. The Claims Consultant or PA know insurance policies, know the Appraisal Clause, and know property values. The Claims Consultant or PA are the perfect choices for helping you prove the values of the property of your claim.
