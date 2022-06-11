News
The 25 Best Time Travel Movies of All Time
Movies play a prodigal part in our lives. But, apart from educating us for good and the bad, the only thing that remains constant is perception. For some, it’s just an act to let tiredness out of the hectic schedule; for some, that’s the way the world should be; it’s informative, and for some, just a way to kill time. But whatever the reason might be, the movie’s purpose is served when the viewers leave the seat with a smile on their face and thought about ‘what if’ that sets them thinking about the adverse.
Movies help us to understand the culture, history, traditions and so on. We live in a rather small world where we know only what’s shown to us. Everyone describes the world on their terms. But every individual is a story. We know very little. Movies help you to know the unknown. It surprises us, amazes us, nurtures us, and reveals to us the facts that have been discovered.
But there’s a negative side to it too. Some movies impart knowledge that could be harmful. However, the intention would be rather different from what it’s supposed to mean. Some movies have instigated fear, threat, and bad habits too. But what one should remember is that movies are for entertainment, and upbringing matters too.
Nothing can spoil you if you have control over your thoughts and actions. Time travel movies do showcase the adverse side too, but whenever history has been meddled with, its impact has been dangerous throughout. There’s nothing real about it, but just a human wish to make things better in the present. What we have is now.
After a hectic day, movies might cheer you up, not put you in a dilemma that you wake thinking that you’re still in some other world that runs according to your plan. Inventions were great and commendable, but this world would be a different place if we knew what entertainment means and what it means to live in reality.
Time travel movies urge the ‘the what if’ factor in all of us. The basic idea of such movies is to alter things in the past for a desirable present or future. But hey, I hope you know that ‘now’ is what you have and need to make the most of them. To keep the entertainment on, we have the movies to serve the purpose. So, let’s live the ‘what if’ factor too.
25. Interstellar
- Directed By: Christopher Nolan
- Written By: Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan
- Cast: Matthew Mc Conaughey as Joseph Cooper; Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand; Jessica Chastian as Murphy Cooper
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
The Earth is failing to produce fertile crops, resulting in a shortage of food and the only hope is a black hole created by the future and find a new home for the humans. The mission is to use the black hole to search for life on other planets. The first mission saved a lot of resources, but now that scientist is a farmer. He leaves his daughter with a promise to return only after discovering a substitute planet.
But the mission was to find such a planet and live there with no signs of returning… But the scientist had left behind an unsolved formula to save the world from extinction. Will his daughter be able to complete her father’s task?
24. The Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Directed By: James Cameron
- Written By: James Cameron, William Wisher
- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator; Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/ 10
- Available On: HBO Max, Netflix
Years had passed when Terminator, a machine, was sent to kill Sarah Connor and the baby within her. The baby was extraordinary as he would have resistance against machines and would be a future leader. But as of now, he was just a normal kid.
A terminator, T-1000, is sent back through time to kill Sarah and her son while he’s still young to prevent any future threats. But there’s another Terminator sent through time, who resembles T-1000. But this Terminator is sent to protect the mother and the child.
23. Back to the Future
- Directed By: Robert Zemeckis
- Written By: Robert Zemeckis
- Cast: Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly; Christopher Lloyd as Emmett Brown; Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly.
- IMDB Rating: 8.5/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
Marty McFly, a simple teenager, wishes not to turn out to be like his parents shortly. His father is a simple man who is easily bullied, and his mother is addicted to alcohol like no other. His only hope is his girlfriend, who knows about his fear of turning into a replica of his parents, regardless of his talents.
He meets his scientist friend, Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown, who reveals his time travel machine, which derives its power from plutonium that the scientist stole from Libyan terrorists. Marty dives back in time using the machine but realizes that there’s no plutonium for him to return to the present. He meets his teenage father, who is still a target of Bluff, who is his boss now but continues to bully him.
Geoge, Marty’s father, comes in front of a car, eyeing his future wife, Lorraine, mother of Marty. Marty saves his dad but ends up being wounded. He’s attended by a nurse who is no other than his mother, Lorraine. She develops a crush on Marty. Finally, he realizes that he needs to get back in time to save everything, but then only one person could help him out now.
To get back, he needs to find the young Doc and convince him that he invents the time machine in the future. But Doc refused to understand his invention. So finally, after seeing Marty engrossed in problems one after another, he realizes that only his help could save him.
22. Avengers Endgame
- Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Written By: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
- Cast: Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark; Chris Evans as Captain America; Chris Hemsworth as Thor.
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Instant Video
After the infinity war, the world is left in ruins when Thanos uses the stones to destroy the Earth, and he destroys the stones too. Thanos was already planning to wipe out half the population, and according to him, it was right. He was ruthless, and he even sacrificed his daughter to get the soul stone. Everybody lost someone close to them and that too, mysteriously. Things aren’t the way they were before, and so with absolutely no hopes of restoring their loved ones, the remaining Avengers sit back in silence.
That silence does not prolong for a long time as they soon get back to work. Well… Avengers assemble to fight back. They need to go back in time and take the risk of restoring the stones and using them against Thanos himself. Thanos does get to know about the plan in the end, but before he could snap his fingers, someone else does… But the cost of that snap could be felt throughout time. Forever. For it was a sacrifice to remember.
21. Groundhog Day
- Directed By: Harold Ramis
- Written By: Danny Rubin
- Cast: Bill Murray as Phil Connors; Andie Mc Dowell as Rita Hanson.
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Instant Video
A weather reporter is doing his duty of covering a story about weather forecasting. Since he’s already covered four stories by now, he’s on the verge of getting extremely frustrated with his work. He thinks it’s a waste of his talent to be here amongst those who refuse to understand his talent.
But he realizes that he’s covering Groundhog Day again and again. So, he spends the night there and wakes up to the same location, time and situation again. He then realizes that he’s caught here in time, and so it’s replaying again. He’s doomed for life, for he’s caught up here and will see the same things again and again, and he’s already frustrated.
We all have our own stories, including traveling back in time to change certain scenes and situations to make our present better. Practically it’s not possible because what we have is now, and that should be sufficient. But is that sufficient? No, we do hope for a handy time machine to change the course of events. We know that sometimes it’s devastating to even think of certain situations that cannot be controlled. And who doesn’t wish to control their actions, if only one could save themselves shortly by altering things in the past… it would be a boon in disguise.
The ‘what if ‘ factor is kept alive in us by just watching these movies that stop us from giving up on our visions and thoughts as we face this rather cruel world without justified thinking of what it should contain to keep us happy.
20. Arrival
- Directed By: Dennis Villeneuve
- Written By: Eric Heisserer
- Cast: Amy Adams as Louise Banks; Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/ 10
- Available On: Hulu Plus
The movie is about aliens landing on Earth in 12 different locations. A language professor, Lousie, meets the US Army at one of the locations in Montana. Her purpose is to learn the aliens’ language so that she can communicate with them to know their purpose of arrival here. But the major question is… Is the arrival a threat or a sign of friendship?
Other nations perceive this as a threat, creating an unusual race against time to initiate a war with the aliens. And this war could begin any moment.
19. Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
- Directed By: Alfonso Cuaron
- Written By: Steve Kloves
- Cast: Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter; Emma Watson as Hermione Granger; Rupert Grint as Ron Weaseley.
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
Harry has a tough time with his relatives and that’s nothing new, but this time he has used magic to inflate his uncle’s sister, who spoke ill about Harry’s parents. Of course, he’s overjoyed to know that this act of his has no consequences, and he won’t be punished too… But what’s the threat here?
Well, he learns about Voldemort and Sirius Black, a criminal who fled to fulfil Voldemort’s wish of killing Harry. He encounters Dementors on the way too. Harry had to turn the embedded hourglass once for each hour, particularly for the hour they wanted to go back to, and he would be transported to that time. Another instance of time travel in this movie could be seen when Hermione Granger uses this appropriate means to attend all those classes which she could not physically attend.
It was smart of her to have used this because her knowledge throughout the movie had been helpful to her and her friends. But little did he know that the past will be filled up now he would be exposed to future events to understand things better.
18. Edge of Tomorrow
- Directed By: Doug Liman
- Written By: Christopher Mc Quarrie
- Cast: Tom Cruise as Major William Cage; Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski.
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
Yet another alien race is imposing a threat to our very own universe. Well, it’s hard to understand why the Earth seems so attractive to them. Here we see that the aliens have discovered the weak points and have come to the Earth prepared so that no military or any other force could stop them.
Major William unceremoniously dropped in a suicidal act. Moments later, he’s killed, but he finds himself in a time loop – forcing him to relive the combat by fighting and dying again and again. But each time he fights back and dies, he discovers the skills and techniques required to stop the aliens.
17. About Time
- Directed By: Richard Curtis
- Written By: Richard Curtis
- Cast: Domhnall Gleeson as Tim Lake; Bill Nighy as James Lake
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Tim Lake discovers a time travelling that had been part of his family for a very long time. After a not-so-eventful new year party, his father reveals the time travel incidents that prevailed in his family. It could not change things in the past, but changes regarding his life could be made. So, he decides to get a girlfriend.
He does find his lady love, Mary, due to the time travel. But he needs to make many cunning revisits to ensure his love and the birth of his daughter. He does everything to keep his family protected. But this time travel advantage cannot keep him from facing the joys and sorrows of human life. Like everyone else, he too faces his family problems.
16. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda
- Written By: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Makoto Konno voiced by Riisa Naka; Chiaki Mamiya voiced by Takuya Ishida.
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
This movie is a Japanese animation movie. Mokoto Konno faces a hard time managing things. Well, the future is unpredictable, and like every other person, she fears it too. Although we don’t know what it holds for us, the pressure to make it happy lies within our reach.
As a student, she faces the pressure of her teachers and the time being wasted by her on her friends and still not knowing what she would like to do shortly. So naturally, she’s scared and frustrated too. But only then does she discover her superpower of leaping through time.
But as they say, every action has a consequence, and facing them is the reality. She’s unknown to them because the superpower amazes her, and she’s using it for her benefit regardless of the consequences.
15. Deadpool 2
- Directed By: David Leitch
- Written By: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Ryan Reynolds
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson; Josh Brolin as Cable
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/ 10
- Available On: Disney Plus
In this sequel we see Wade “The mercenary with a big mouth” also known as Deadpool meets with a furious teenage mutant, Russell who happens to be an orphan. The young boy is targeted by Cable a genetically modified super soldier from the future. Deadpool tries to stop Cable on his own but he gets destroyed by him. After getting humiliated, Deadpool realizes that he would be needing the help of the X-Men to stop this menace from the future. Along with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino, and other mutants he defeats Cable to protect Russell.
The first film of Deadpool made everyone believe that he is mercenary out for revenge his face. But in this sequel, we see that he is an anti-hero who would go to any extent to protect a kid. This film is hilarious and entertaining to watch. Needless to say Deadpool 2 is a must watch for a Marvel fan.
14. The Star Trek: First Contact
- Directed By: Jonathan Frakes
- Written By: Brannon Brage
- Cast: Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard; Jonathan Frakes as William T. Riker.
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Available On: Netflix
It’s the 24th century, and the USS Enterprise has been handed over the responsibility of patrolling the Roman neutral zone to avoid interference of Borg (cybernetic lifeforms). But he does interfere with a purpose to conquer all races. So, under their queen’s command, Borg heads towards the Earth with an evil plan involving time travel to change history. Captain Picard and the USS Enterprise follow Borg to battle with their seductive queen to save mankind.
13. Predestination
- Directed By: The Spierig Brothers
- Written By: The Spierig Brothers
- Cast: Ethan Hawke as Agent Doe; Sarah Snook as Jane; Noah Taylor as Mr. Robertson.
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix
In this movie, a man goes to diffuse a bomb but is intervened by the bomber itself. In this meeting, the bomb blast results in spoiling his face forever. He gets back in time to get his treatment done, but his face changes after those surgeries.
He wishes to kill the bomber on recovering, so he goes back in time and keeps his identity hidden. One day a man in the bar tells him a story about a baby left at the doorstep of an orphanage. She was extraordinary. She wished to be an astronaut, but she fell in love with a man whose identity is unknown and bore a baby, then transformed into a man. Going from Jane to John.
Will John be able to take his revenge?
12. Doctor Strange
- Directed By: Scott Derrickson
- Written By: Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo; Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/ 10
- Available On: Disney+
Dr. Stephen Strange is an exceptionally talented neurosurgeon, but with great responsibility comes great pride. Things change in his life after a car accident, which makes his magical hands lose control, and he’s unable to use his hands anymore. After All the expensive treatments went to vain, he heard about Jonathan Pangborn from his therapist. He was a man who was healed by almost the same situation in Kamar – Taj.
So, Stephen heads to Nepal to seek help. There he is taught to use his mind to heal himself. Strange soon learns the skills and spells used in mystic arts, but he then learns that even his teacher has kept a secret.
11. Army of Darkness
- Directed By: Sam Raimi
- Written By: Sam Raimi
- Cast: Bruce Campbell as Ashley J. Williams; Embeth Davidtz as Sheila.
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/ 10
- Available On: Hulu
Ash, a hardware store clerk, is accidentally transported to 1300 A. D. Here, Ash is held as a captive by Lord Arthur and soon is forced to serve him. He’s thrown into a pit, where he fights two dangerous monsters and wins the affection of Arthur. According to the learned men, Ash is the chosen one. Only he could get the Necronomicon, but he’s only interested in returning to his present time and staying home.
He knows that he needs to get the Necronomicon if he needs to go home, so he agrees to go to the unholy land. The learned men ask him to learn a few words so that he could fetch the book. But unfortunately, Ash forgets the last words and ends up resurrecting the dead. They attack Arthur and his men. Will Ash be able to go back in time, or will he be able to save Arthur?
10. STAR TREK-IV
- Directed By: Leonard Nimoy
- Written By: Steve Meerson, Peter Krikes
- Cast: William Shatner as James T. Kirk; Catherine Hicks as Dr. Gillian Taylor.
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Instant Video
The most adventurous Star Trek adventure of all time but this time with an important motive. The 23rd century and aliens are here to destroy mankind by evaporating the water bodies, disturbing the atmosphere and screwing up the balance.
To maintain stability and save mankind, Admiral Kirk and his crew dive back in time to find everything that had been destroyed on Earth so that they could save them from extinction and bring back the past to the present to save the Earth.
9. Tenet
- Directed By: Christopher Nolan
- Written By: Christopher Nolan
- Cast: John David Washington as Protagonist; Robert Pattinson as Neil.
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/ 10
- Available On: Netflix, Hulu
The plot of the film revolves around a CIA operative who’s team collected an artefact but he got captured by mercenaries and tortures him. He got recruited by a secret organisation called Tenet, tells him about “inverts” bullets that move backward through time. They trace the buyers through an arms manufacturer and the bullets were purchased by Andrei Sator, a Russian Oligarch who plans to start World War III. He must travel through time and bend the laws of nature to successfully carry out his mission.
Christopher Nolan is the director of the movie and that makes it clear about how amazing the movie would be. This movie is a masterpiece because in this movie he creates a new ground of reality and the jargons they use makes it a little difficult to understand. However, that does not stop this film from being a great watch. Nolan tends to use real props and he does not prefer CGI as a result the end result is a treat to the eyes.
8. Somewhere in Time
- Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc
- Written By: Richard Matheson
- Cast: Christopher Reeve as Richard Collier; Jane Seymour as Elise McKenna; Christopher Plummer as William Fawett Robinson.
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
Richard Collier, a theatre student, meets an old lady while celebrating the debut of his new play. She slips in a pocket watch in his hand and urges him to return to her. Strangely she passed away that same night.
Years later, the successful man, Richard, goes to the Grand Hotel to take a break from work. He then discovers some pictures in the hall of a beautiful actress, Elise. To his surprise, she’s the same woman who gave him the pocket watch. On further research, he finds a time travel book in possession of Elise, written by Richard’s old professor. He wants to take a risk and travel back in time to test his luck over this lady. Richard travels back in time to meet her.
He realizes that he was in love with her… but will this time travel help him unite with his love? Because she did urge him to come back to her… But in which way… How could he hold her back forever? But isn’t it lucky to have seen your love as they age away? And getting the moment to live your love in the past. The movie does set the viewers to believe that little is enough… Richard’s meeting with his lady love was the only thing he asked for. But love is surprisingly addictive… You can’t stop when you’ve had the hold of it. Though his only wish was to meet her, he ended up wishing for her to stay.
7. Time Traveler’s Wife
- Directed By: Robert Schwentke
- Written By: Bruce Joel Rubin
- Cast: Rachel Mc Adams as Clare Abshire; Eric Bana as Henry De Tamble; Arliss Howard as Richard De Tamble
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/ 10
- Available On: Netflix, can rented on Amazon Instant Video
Henry DeTamble engages in a car accident and loses his mother, but to his surprise, he’s alive, and that too he’s travelling back in time by two weeks. Henry is rendered help by his future self, who has also traveled back in time.
It’s a state of utter chaos for him, but he tries to understand. Then, finally, he meets Clare(his would-be wife) in a library. He does not know her well, nor does he know about those places, but Clare knows them all, and she assures him that even he does. But it’s hard for him to believe. He has traveled back and forth in time so much that it’s confusing for him now. But he has not seen her before, but she remembers that Henry had promised to meet her as a child when they grow up, and now he’s keeping his promise.
Henry suffers from a rare genetic disorder that makes him time travel. He gets married to Clare, but his problems multiply as he finds it difficult to remain in one time and place. Because of his constant time travelling, he’s exposed to the future, and knowledge of the future is dangerous. What if you knew there is trouble, but you cannot rule it out because you were just called to view it and not solve it.
Problems faced by families tend to break the person emotionally. Because you cannot escape from the situation, neither can you alter it. Henry faces the same dilemma, and he wants to save, but how? He has seen others go through it. But pain is felt only when the pinch is real.
6. Passengers
- Directed By: Morten Tyldum
- Written By: Jon Spaiths
- Cast: Chris Pratt as Jim Preston; Jennifer Lawrence as Aurora Lane; Michael Sheen as Arthur.
- IMDB Rating: 7.0/ 10
- Available On: Hulu, Disney+
Dr. Claire, a therapist, is living a simple life ignoring all the risks, but his mentor wishes to pull her out of her comfort zone. So, he sends her on a mission to treat five extremely lucky passengers who survived a horrific plane crash. Unable to communicate well after the trauma, the passengers are sent to Dr. Claire. Amongst them, Eric, one of the passengers, is very secretive.
Soon the passengers go missing one by one. And according to Claire, only Eric knew the unknown and had the answers to the questions that didn’t belong here at this time.
5. The Lake House
- Directed By: Alejandro Agresti
- Written By: David Auburn
- Cast: Keanu Reeves as Alex Wyler; Sandra Bullock as Dr. Kate Forster; Christopher Plummer as Simon Wyler.
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
Sandra Bullock lives in a house situated near a lake. Before leaving the house, she leaves a note in the mailbox for the next tenant. The next tenant does receive the note and replies to it. But nobody lived in that house before him. So, he writes back to know about the mystery. Soon the mystery turns into this undefined romance. From two different time zones. But the movie does let the viewers think for a while about what it would be like for our better halves to know the things that have happened before or are going to happen.
It’s hard to know who came to live in that house first. Whether it was Sandra or the tenant, both of them are perplexed as well… Because according to the tenant… Nobody lived here before him, but Sandra finds it hard to believe because if she didn’t live here in the first place, how could she leave behind the note for him?
But Sandra denies the fact because she did live there. Soon they start talking through those replies. Sandra believes that it’s 2006, but according to him, it’s 2004. So, both of them are in two different timelines… Will they be able to discover the mystery and save their love?
4. The House At The End of Time
- Directed By: Alejandro Hidalgo
- Written By: Alejandro Hidalgo
- Cast: Ruddy Rodriguez as Dulce; Gonzalo Cubero as Juan Jose.
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Instant Video
The House At The End of Time is originally a Venezuelan film titled “La Casa Del Fin Del Los Tiempos” which was released back in 2017. The plot of the film is set back in 1981, where Dulce lived in an old house with her sons Leopoldo and Rodrigo, and with her spouse, Juan Jose. One day, there was a supernatural phenomena where her family was attacked and Dulce’s husband died from stabbing, Dulce was knocked out, and upon coming back to her senses she finds Leopoldo, her son disappearing into thin air after pulled through the doorway.
Upon Investigation it was found that the Dulce’s fingerprints were on the weapon and she was sent away to jail. After she returns from serving her period she goes back to her house and one fine day she finds herself 30 years in the past, moments before Rodrigo’s death.
This film is one of the best time travel movies that will keep its audience on the edge of their seats, that makes it a perfect thriller movie. Moreover, in time travel movies the screenplay and direction is extremely important and this movie does so amazingly.
3. The Tomorrow War
- Directed By: Chris Mc Kay
- Written By: Zach Dean
- Cast: Chris Pratt as James Daniel; J. K. Simmons as James Daniel Forester Sr.
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/ 10
- Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Another amazing time travel movie, the plot of the movie is set in the present time where a group of time travellers travel back to the Earth to warn its population about a war that is to be fought in the future against deadly alien creatures and they are on the brink of defeat. They want to give this message so that the future of humankind would be changed.
This is an interesting film that beautifully displays action, emotions, and thrill. The film also displays a lot of family values which is absent in many movies. Chris Pratt has done an amazing acting in the film which makes it more fun to watch.
2. Tomorrowland: A World Beyond
- Directed By: Brad Bird
- Written By: Damon Lindelof
- Cast: George Clooney as Frank Walker; Hugh Laurie as David Nix.
- IMDB Rating: 6.4/ 10
- Available On: Hulu, Disney Plus
The film revolves around Casey Newton, who happens to possess a lapel pin that would transport her to the magical world of Tomorrowland, a city that is set in the future and it is filled with huge robots and skyscrapers. She seeks help from Frank Walker, a scientist and he has had visited this mysterious city, he made a startling discovery about the future. The two acquaintances travel around the mysterious city to uncover the dark secrets of the land.
Tomorrowland is a fantastic movie and the amount of thought and imagination used to create this movie is ridiculous. The film carries a beautiful message to its viewers, that is forward thinking can change our future for good. The characters of this movie were great, and the scenery displayed in this movie is stunning, the movie would remind you of your childhood and you would find yourself returning to this movie after intervals of time.
1. The Time Machine
- Directed By: Simon Wells
- Written By: John Logan
- Cast: Guy Pearce as Dr. Alexander Hartdegen; Samantha Mumba as Mara.
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/ 10
- Available On: Netflix
A young physics professor decides to build a time machine after the murder of his fiance to go back in time and save her life. He finds himself in 2037, where he acknowledges that technology has advanced rather very strangely and the moon has been destroyed due to colonization.
He accidentally goes ahead in time to find the Earth in a state of utter disgust. But he makes up his mind to use his time machine to restore the world in shape.
All The Upcoming DC Movies & Animated Movies 2022
Comic book fans worldwide want their favorite comic book storylines to inspire the superhero movies genre. This genre has gained so much momentum over the past few years that it is challenging to keep up with the number of movies in the post-production phase. Since there is a never-ending list of upcoming superhero movies, we wanted to bring a more company-specific list of upcoming DC movies.
Through the release of the original Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan changed the concept of superhero movies forever. Ever since fans have wanted more of these movies, this resulted in Warner Bros launching the DCEU with the release of Man of Steel, followed by Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.
After a series of mixed responses from these movies, DC Films and Warner Bros have come together with a list of DC movies that are currently in the works. Below you will find a long list of official upcoming DC movies, but not all of these movies might be released. But one thing is for sure DC and Warner Bros have plans to dig the DC library deeper in the years to come.
13. Black Adam Movie
- Release Date: October 21, 2022
- Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
- Writer: Adam Sztykiel
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo
The movie plan was first confirmed when Warner Bros. signed Dwayne Johnson to star in the movie as Shazam villain Black Adam. The initial plan was for Johnson to appear in the Shazam movie, but in 2017 Johnson announced that the creators had chosen to come up with two separate movies.
Johnson will now show up as the main lead in and as a Black Adam movie after the success of Shazam. The film will feature an introduction to the Justice Society of America. In addition, we’ll get to see Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. Apart from that, Dr. Fate, Hawkman, and Cyclone will also appear in the movie.
Filming was supposed to commence in July 2020 with Oscar-nominated Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher working as the DP, but now everything appears hazy due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
12. Shazam! Fury of The Gods
- Release Date: December 21, 2022
- Director: David F. Sandberg
- Writer: Henry Gayden
- Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, and Faithe Herman
Looking up at the box office success of Shazam!, New Line Cinema once again hired Shazam! Screenwriter Henry Gayden to pen the screenplay for the second movie in April 2019.
Along with Gayden, David F. Sandberg as the director and Peter Safran as the producer will return. Sandberg announced at DC FanDome that the name of the movie is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022, but then shifted further to November 4, 2022, missing the big screen release due to COVID-19.
11. The Flash
- Release Date: June 23, 2023
- Director: Andy Muschietti
- Writer: Christina Hodson, Joby Harold
- Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck
The Flash movie has been confirmed for so long now. In April 2015, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were chosen to compose a narrative treatment believing that they would direct, but the duo left before the work could’ve begun. Ezra Miller, on the other hand, stayed for the role. He was cast as The Flash for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
In October 2015, Seth Grahame-Smith was chosen to write the script and direct the movie. But Grahame-Smith was later removed from the plan in April 2016, as WB wanted to turn the movie in a distinct direction. After that, Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa was appointed as his replacement. As a result, we will get to see Kiersey Clemons starring as Iris West and Billy Crudup as Barry Allen (Flash’s father).
The film was initially supposed to start shooting in early 2017, but Famuyiwa’s departure brought new problems into WB’s plans, and the studio chose to delay things. Finally, Christina Hodson held on to the screenplay duties, and filming began and was finalized in 2020 but the COVID-19 situation delayed it.
10. Aquaman And the Lost Kingdom
- Release Date: December 16, 2022
- Director: James Wan
- Writer: Jason Momoa, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick
- Cast: Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
In December 2018, when Aquaman was released all over the globe, it shockingly graced as the highest-grossing movie of the DCEU, excelling at over $1.1 billion. After witnessing such great success, Warner Bros. began with the work for a sequel, although director James Wan alerted them that he wouldn’t start working on it until the script was decorated.
The studio has now established a 2022 premiere date to supply enough time for the movie to develop. Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the screenplay. Wan eventually signed for Aquaman 2, but no doubt, this movie falls on the top priority list for Warner Bros. due to the popularity of the first movie.
9. Untitled Superman Reboot
- Release Date: 2023
- Director: TBD
- Writer: Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Cast: TBD
Henry Cavill declared that he might do another solo Superman film. Superman is all set to make its comeback. But will Henry Cavill return in his superman uniform? It is still unknown who will play the new superman.
A Twitter post of The DC Extended Universe said that the new superman film is on the go but the involvement of Henry is still unknown.
8. Batgirl
- Release Date: 2022
- Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
- Writer: Christina Hodson
- Cast: Leslie Grace, J. K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson
Warner Bros. dragged Joss Whedon over from Marvel to write and direct a
film somewhere around 2017. Whedon had initially announced that he preferred hiring an anonymous or little-known actress for the lead role of the Batgirl. Still, his commitment to Batgirl was held up for a while when he was assigned to take over as the director of Justice League, overlooking the reshoots and post-production.
Later, at the beginning of 2018, Whedon declared he was withdrawing from the Batgirl entirely, stating that it took him over a year to apprehend that he didn’t have a story. All indications now lead to WB hiring a female filmmaker to deliver Batgirl to the big screen and secure the project. They’ve often chosen Christina Hodson (from Bumblebee) to compose the script.
7. Blackhawk
- Release Date: TBD
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Writer: Avid Koepp, Bob Powell, Will Eisner
- Cast: Not yet known
When Steven Spielberg directed Ready Player One for Warner Bros., they just couldn’t let him get away like that. So the studio somehow convinced the director to make his superhero movie debut. The movie’s plot would revolve around a team of ace pilots during World War II. With just the right script, the movie could be a blockbuster.
6. Untitled Joker and Harley Quinn Movie
- Release Date: Not known yet
- Director: John Requa and Glenn Ficarra
- Writer: Paul Dini
- Cast: Jared Leto and Margot Robbie
The criminal love story between the two craziest characters of DC, a spinoff to Suicide Squad, with Margot Robbie and Jared Leto to play their roles. The filmmakers known for movies like Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, respectively by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct, write, and produce.
The script is described as ‘Bad Santa meets This is Us’. The writers proposed the movie to Warner Bros. Now, all we have to do is sit back and wait and if the movie ever comes out, all thanks to Warner Bros.
5. Nightwing
- Release Date: TBD
- Director: Chris McKay
- Writer: Bill Dubuque
- Cast: Not known yet
Revealed in 2017, the LEGO Batman Movie director Chris May would be directing the new Nightwing movie for DC with Bill Dubuque doing the screenplay. The fans will get to see an awesome makeover of the comics’ character, who is the adult alter-ego of Robin in the comic world. There are many new possibilities for the rise of the DC Universe if it does things the right way.
Appealing to the audience is the most significant part, and we hope DC should understand that by now. Many more movies will come shortly that will be adaptations from the DC Comics, and not much is known about them. But you need not worry. Here’s a list of the upcoming DC animated movies.
4. Blue Beetle
- Release Date: August 18, 2023
- Director: Angel Manuel Soto
- Writer: Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer
- Cast: Xolo Maridueña
A Mexican adolescent discovers an alien bug that grants him superhuman abilities. Many long years following Blue Beetle was reported as it is in development, it must have been confirmed that Angel Manuel Soto of Charm City Kings will helm the film.
Jaime Reyes will make his live-action debut in the film, which would ostensibly recount his genesis story based on a narrative by Gareth Dunnet Alcocer.
Currently seeing Blue Beetle is almost ready to start shooting, a big release design is confirmed, along with a confirmed release date. According to Warner Bros & DC Films, the film has become a cinematic project.
The premiere date of Blue Beetle has already been planned for August 18, 2023. This is presently the only film set to hit theatres upon the date in 2023.
As thrilling as the confirmation of Blue Beetle’s official release, the choice to make it a theatrical-only release is significant. This could indicate that Warner Bros and DC are much more optimistic about the film’s prospects. That self-assurance could pay out handsomely at the ticket office as well. The dc universe is up for more new arrivals.
3. Wonder Woman 3
- Release Date: TBD
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Writer: Patty Jenkins
- Cast: Gal Gadot
Warner Bros. recently stated also that “Wonder Woman 3” would be given its exclusive theatrical run before even being released on OTT. Jenkins has said that she opposes day-and-date broadcasts in several instances, which was a significant holding point for her.
In terms of a launch date again for the third part, 2023 appears more realistic. Jenkins planned to start before production, ahead of its December 2023 release date.
2. Untitled Man of Steel Sequel
- Release Date: TBD
- Director: Not known yet
- Writer: Not known yet
- Cast: Not known yet
While there hasn’t been any official word on a Man of Steel sequel, Henry Cavill has expressed a desire to do another solo Superman film, and fans precisely know Warner Bros. is discreetly working on one.
However, in September 2018, we knew Cavill wasn’t any longer playing Superman, as Warner Bros. mainly was focused on Supergirl and possibly reinventing the Superman franchise with a fresh cast. So, nobody knew this project might be done, but Cavill said as late as 2019 that he had not even decided to give up either.
1. Superman Reboot
- Release Date: Not known yet
- Director: Not known yet
- Writer: Not known yet
- Cast: Not known yet
Although if you are already a significant fan of western superhero culture, then the announcement that a whole Superman reboot is in the works and will feature a Black Superhero must have reached you. The news that the production has shunned Henry Cavill, whose been connected well with a role for as long as anyone remembers, must have also made it to your feed.
The unnamed Superman film, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, will have a proud Black who is representing Superman, although still not definitely like Clark Kent. The film is a reboot that aims to resurrect the Superman mythos. The film will feature a Black Superman for the very first occasion on the giant screen; while Warner Bros decides the further update, let us sit back and wait!
Upcoming Animated Movies From DC
The fans and criticizing public always point out that DC is good at making their animated movies; they also know that it’s their strength. DC Animated Universe or DCAU has always been an excellent watch for the fans. Here we list the upcoming DCAU movies shortly.
8. The Sinestro Corps War
- Release Date: Not known yet
- Director: Not known yet
- Writer: Not known yet
- Cast: Not known yet
Regarded as one of the best wars in the DC Wars, this war takes place between the Green Lantern Corps and the Sinestro Corps to see who is truly capable of ruling the world. In the war between willpower and fear, who would win? Sinestro’s team build-up has been extreme because of the new admission, such as the Anti-Monitor, Superboy-Prime, the Parallax Entity, and Cyborg Superman.
With scenes including Batman receiving a yellow ring thrown in the mix, this movie is going to spit fire once released. Which team do you think would win?
7. The Great Darkness Saga
- Release Date: Not known yet
- Director: Not known yet
- Writer: Paul Levitz
- Cast: Not known yet
The fans know that Darkseid and his minions went missing in the 1970s but made small appearances in comics like the Justice League. Written by Paul Levitz and artist Keith Giffen, “The Great Darkness Saga” had Darkseid’s reappearance in the five-part Legion of Super-Heroes. Just like the Titans, it’s time that DC brings back Darkseid on board.
6. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
- Release Date: Not known yet
- Director: TBH
- Writer: TBH
- Cast: Not known yet
The sequel to the first Justice Dark movie, Apokolips War, combines the New 52 series of films that began with Justice League: War in 2014. People are saying it’s the DC version of Avengers: Endgame.
What Thanos did to the Earth, Darkseid does too in his way, then like the remaining Avengers gathered together, the members of the Justice League, Justice League Dark, Teen Titans, and Suicide Squad join together and go back to the time of Apocalypse and destroy Darkseid’s plans to prevent the fate.
5. Crisis on Infinite Earths
- Release Date: June 18, 2022
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Writer: Geoff Johns
- Cast: Not known yet
The multiverse packed into a universe, the reality-altering crossover that reorders the comics from the foundation, Crisis on Infinite Earths is the masterpiece of DC. The makers went crazy while writing this and teamed all the worlds of heroes against Anti-Monitor, who wants to destroy reality. With sudden, shocking deaths at every corner, if this gets made into a movie, it will be DC’s magnum opus.
4. Zatanna
Source: Heroic Hollywood
- Release date: TBD
- Director: Emerald Fennell
- Writer: Emerald Fennell
- Cast: Not known yet
Like her dad Zatara, Zatanna possesses a variety of magical and supernatural forces; she embarks on a quest to find him. Zatanna is indeed a magician & among the greatest renowned wizards inside the DC world, developed by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson. she inherits the magical skills from Giovanni Zatara, an alchemist.
Zatanna Zatara is a charmer with heroic abilities who appeared in DC’s Hawkman comics in 1964. She has stunning blue eyes and tremendous magical skills. She starred in Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash from her first debut. The DC heroine has also appeared on TV in episodes of Batman.
A Zatanna film has always been in through this work for a long time, but production is finally getting underway. DC Films’ 2022-2023 slate will include Zatanna as a portion of her solo film, we knew this information in early 2021. So this is the first film in the 2023 release period. But, unfortunately, this film will make you wait longer!
Let us wait and watch what the Oscar-nominated director has in store!
3. Hourman
- Release date: TBH
- Director: TBH
- Writer: Gavin James and Neil Widener
- Cast: TBH
Hourman, often known as Hour-Man, of three fictitious superheroes films featuring in DC Comics. The first Hourman appeared in Fantasy in 1940, developed by fiction writer Ken Fitch & illustrator Bernard Baily. Rex Tyler, a scientist, creates a novel synthesis called “Miraclo,” which offers him fantastic strength and stamina in one hour.
Inside the Arrowverse multiverse, the same hero’s distinct incarnations, yet each played a significant role. Warner Bros is committed to bringing Hourman to the big screen but the superhero is responsible for adding to the DCEU. The name itself suggests his superpower Hour-man, power for an hour!
2. Static Shock
- Release date: 2022
- Director: Not known yet
- Writer: Dwayne McDuffie, Andy McKinnon
- Cast: TBH
Inside the city of Dakota, Virgil Hawkins, a young lad with generating electricity powers, solves crimes as a vigilante with the assistance of some of his imaginative friends. Michel B Jordon might be The executive producer!
Static was first introduced to fans as a character established by DC Comics. An animated series was released In 2000 with an electrifying superhero and a rising star among dc comics enthusiasts. However, static Shock didn’t formally join with the regular DC superheroes line before 2008, and the character is ready to reclaim his place in the spotlight.
1. DC League of Super-Pets
- Release date: July 29, 2022
- Director: Jared Stern, Sam Levine
- Writer: Jared Stern, John Whittington
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Vanessa Bayer are the voice artists.
The dc movie league of super pets is about Superman and Krypto the Super-Dog are great everlasting buddies who share the same capabilities and battle crime in Metropolis.
Krypto has to learn his unique abilities to save Superman. You might be questioning the cuteness, which is an addition to Dc league as an animated movie!
What Next?
DC heroes and heroines are ready with a list to entertain you with the upcoming DC movies; Warner bros are sure about its release dates and, unfortunately, the canceled movies like the Trench and New gods.
Will there be another justice league movie? How many justice league movies are there? When is the next superman movie coming out? What comes after the justice league? How soon will there be another black adam on the dc movies list?
You might be having a lot of questions in your head! First, we will update a lot more on DC Universe. Also, the upcoming dc extended universe or other DC entertainment movies will be on track; come back to know more!
We know the Batman’s release date, you can watch it on HBO max, and there are rumors that batgirl will also follow it! But will it be an HBO max exclusive film? We are not sure about the third film that will join the line, and we will know the streaming platforms as time close to the release date; you are all caught up with the upcoming dc movies!
30 Best Greek Mythology Movies & Where To Stream (2022)
It is quite difficult to take chronicles of Best Greek mythology Movies and put them to life on the big screen. Hollywood has had the option to exemplify these old stories and play them out on the big screen for quite a long time. Hollywood precisely typifies the narratives of these divine beings, goddesses, and legends while adorning their rawness on the big screen and bringing Greek mythology into being.
Greek mythology has been referred to in motion pictures for quite a long time. Greek mythology motion pictures can uncover their plot in the film’s title in conspicuous or hidden features. In contrast, other film titles might be named after Greek mythology yet have nothing to do with depicting those accounts.
To know about Greek mythology, we are giving you a list of the 30 Best Greek Mythology Movies, which are quite informative and entertaining and comprise well-known movies to cult classics.
30. Minotaur (2006)
- Director: Jonathan English
- Writers: Stephen McDool, Nick Green.
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Rutger Hauer, Tony Todd, Ingrid Pitt.
- IMDb Rating: 3.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Tubi TV, The Roku Channel, Vudu, Redbox.
The story is set in the Iron Age when a strange shadow dooms a small village. For many generations, the youth of the villages were being abducted and sacrificed to the Minotaur, a mythical beast that lives below the great palace. Thus, an unexpected truth comes to light.
Theo, deeply affected by the loss of his loved one that was sacrificed earlier, gets convinced that the beast’s presence is just a myth and his girl is still alive but is instead enslaved in the palace. Greek Mythology has drastically impacted Western civilization’s way of life, arts, and writing. It also stays a part of western culture and communication.
Since old occasions, poets, artists, scholars, and movie producers have inspired Greek Mythology. They have discovered contemporary hugeness and importance in the subjects. Thus, these best Greek mythology movies should definitely be on your watch list.
29. Hercules (1983)
- Director: Luigi Cozzi
- Writers: Luigi Cozzi
- Cast: Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning.
- IMDb Rating: 4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 25%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.
This film left a major blemish at the forefront of my thoughts as a little youngster. At the point when I watched it again as numerous grown-up years after the fact, I was wonderfully shocked at how great it stood the trial of time.
This film was path comparatively radical. It offers an exceptionally interesting sci-fi point to the Hercules fantasy. The film even has a continuation named The Undertakings of Hercules 2 (1985). It’s an incredible film.
28. Hercules Unchained (1958)
- Director: Pietro Francisci
- Writers: Ennio De Concini, Pietro Francisci.
- Cast: Steve Reeves, Sylvia Lopez.
- IMDb Rating: 4.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Also known as La Regina di Lidia, we believe this film to be the best of the more established Hercules motion pictures. Preferably, everyone should watch Hercules (1957) first, as Hercules Unchained is its spin-off, yet it doesn’t generally make a difference since Hercules Unchained is an independent film at any rate.
To discover how the Hercules fantasy can be freely deciphered, watch The Legend of Hercules (2014) for a more current interpretation of this fantasy. You can likewise watch the energized Hercules (1997) Disney film, which is agreeable for at any rate one review.
27. Mr. Atlas (1997)
- Director: Karen Lee Arbeeny
- Writers: Charles B. Griffith
- Cast: Danny Nielsen, Teddie Nielsen.
- IMDb Rating: 5.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This well-disposed family movie will most likely make somebody younger than 12 or much more established shed a tear. Truly, I wager you somebody in the family will get mournful eyes in one pitiful scene. This movie is an incredible prologue to Greek mythology for little youngsters, and it’s likewise pleasant enough for grown-ups to look to.
Mr. Atlas was made in Utah, which should be an exceptionally strict city. I guess a couple of them needed the world to realize that they had a favorable opinion of the Greek Divine beings.
26. Alexander the Great (2004)
- Director: Oliver Stone
- Writers: Oliver Stone, Christopher Kyle, Laeta Kalogridis.
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Jessie Kamm.
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 16%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Alexander the Great in the entirety of his magnificence! Even though Alexander is a genuine individual and the fights during the movie truly occurred, numerous accounts in the movie depend on legends rather than realities.
With 150+ million dollars as a financial plan, Oliver Stone set out to decipher the endeavors of the amazing Greek general in an alternate manner. With a rather Freudian methodology, the chief covered the primary pieces of the life of an antiquated Greek officer now and again great and on occasion riotous.
25. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)
- Director: Jan de Bont
- Writers: Dean Georgaris
- Cast: Angelina Jolie, Chris Barrie, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Noah Taylor.
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 24%
- Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Paramount+Amazon Channel, Popcornflix.
The premise focuses on the archaeologist Lara Croft who, on the volcanic island of Santorini, makes a shocking discovery of a golden orb that enables the holder to lead to Pandora’s box that is known to contain enormous power and ancient mysteries.
Thus, Lara makes sure that the hidden treasure doesn’t fall into the hands of the wrong person, especially Jonathan Reissthe, a former Nobel Prize winner who now deals in bio-weapons. With the help of former agent Terry Sheridan, Lara goes around the world to locate the precious artifact on time before it lands in the wrong hands.
24. Wrath of the Titans (2012)
- Director: Jonathan Liebesman
- Writers: Dan Mazeau, David Leslie Johnson.
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Rosamund Pike, Bill Nighy.
- IMDb Rating: 5.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 26%
- Streaming Platform: Max Go
The story follows the son of Greek god Zeus named Perseus living a low-key life in a village as a fisherman with his son named Helius after he defeated the monster Kraken. The fight for power between the Gods and Titans occurs.
But weakened by the lower devotions of humans towards them, gods begin to lose control of the imprisoned Titans and their leader Kronos, who happens to be the father of Zeus and his brother Hades and Poseidon. But unable to ignore his duty when Hades shakes hands with Ares, the godly son of Zeus, and both strike a deal with Kronos to get Zeus.
The power of the Titans increases as the only powers of Zeus begins to siphon, making hell unleashed on earth. But to save Zeus and humanity, Perseus, along with fallen god Hephaestus, warrior Queen Andromeda and Argenor, the demigod son of Poseidon, embarks on the journey to the underworld and overthrow the Titans.
23. Clash of the Titans (2010)
- Director: Louis Leterrier
- Writers: Travis Beacham, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi.
- Cast: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson.
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 27%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, MX Player, and Amazon Prime Video.
Based on the famous Greek myth, Clash of the Titans is a chivalrous dream experience. It is a retelling of the Greek legendary story of Perseus, where Perseus should fight both Medusa and the Kraken to save Princess Andromeda.
The film hasn’t matured well, considering the scorching prevalence of the new age CGI. Notwithstanding, with sound content by Beverley Cross and strong exhibitions by the cast, Clash of the Titans is an engaging watch.
22. Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief (2010)
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Writers: Craig Titley
- Cast: Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson.
- IMDb Rating: 5.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 49%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ensure you read the Percy Jackson book, too, ideally before viewing the movie. These novels of the same name inspired the Percy Jackson movies. The book has a great deal more to bring to the table on top of this charming film. My #1 scene in the movie is ‘The Poker Face’ tune. I’ve seen it ordinarily.
21. Immortals (2011)
- Director: Tarsem Singh
- Writers: Vlas Parlapanides, Charley Parlapanides.
- Cast: Henry Cavill, Robert Naylor.
- IMDb Rating: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%
- Streaming Platform: MX Player
Immortals’ is an epic dream film starring Henry Cavill as Theseus, a mortal man who is chosen by Zeus, tried by Mickey Rourke, who is on a vicious frenzy across Greece to obtain a weapon that can destroy humanity.
While the movie is certainly not a marvelous directorial demonstration, ‘Immortals’ is initiated by the performances of the lead cast. With commendable production esteem and amazing visuals, the film proceeded to be a basic and commercial achievement.
20. Hercules (2014)
- Director: Brett Ratner
- Writers: Ryan J. Condal, Evan Spiliotopoulos.
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane.
- IMDb Rating: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 58%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
As we already know, the famous mythical Greek hero Hercules is one of the best-known heroes in both Greek and Roman mythology. He was the son of a mortal mother, Alcmene and the Greek God Zeus. He was one of few mortals who became one of the Greek gods.
It depends on the realistic novel ‘Hercules The Whip and Wars’. Hercules is a 2014 American action movie coordinated by Brett Ratner. This movie will undermine your assumption about these sorts of movies and presumably delight you. Notwithstanding, it might frustrate the most devoted fanatics of Greek folklore.
19. Helen of Troy (2003)
- Director: John Kent Harrison
- Writers: Homer, Ronni Kern.
- Cast: Sienna Guillory, Matthew Marsden, Rufus Sewell.
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The excellence about this movie/miniseries is that it doesn’t leave out the Greek Goddess magnificence challenge, which caused all the heart hurt. It’s incredible to see that Aphrodite, the Goddess of Adoration, is recognized as the co-creator of the shocking long-term long Trojan war in ancient Greece.
18. The First King: Birth Of An Empire (2019)
- Director: Matteo Rovere
- Writers: Filippo Gravino, Francesca Manieri, Matteo Rovere.
- Cast: Alessandro Borghi, Fabrizio Rongione, Alessio Lapice.
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Plex, Tubi TV, Vudu, Hoopla.
This Greek mythology is filled with historical drama, action, slavery, and everything! The story follows two loyal brothers named Romulus and Remus, that are shepherds. Both end up on a journey that would lead them to the path where the chosen one will end up killing the other and go ahead to create the greatest nations of the world.
17. The 300 Spartans (1962)
- Director: Rudolph Maté
- Writers: George St. George, Ugo Liberatore, Gian Paolo Callegari.
- Cast: Richard Egan, Ralph Richardson.
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
You’ll feel extremely upset for the 300 Spartans in the wake of watching this film. Your regard for the 300 Spartans will likewise rise fundamentally in the wake of watching this exemplary film. It’s very engaging. For all you perfectionists out there who think this film is identified with antiquated history rather than Greek mythology, who cares. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t 300 Spartans.
16. Ulysses (1954)
- Director: Mario Camerini
- Writers: Ivo Perilli, Franco Brusati, Irwin Shaw, Ben Hecht, Ennio de Concini, Mario Camerini
- Cast: Silvana Mangano, Kirk Douglas.
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 59%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Odysseus endeavors to re-visit his country after the finish of the Trojan war, yet he makes some intense memories doing so. This film is exceptionally magical. There have been a couple of Greek mythology films dependent on the legend of Odysseus, yet this storyline is difficult to beat. The scene with the Cyclops is a work of art.
15. Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Director: Desmond Davis
- Writers: Beverley Cross
- Cast: Harry Hamlin, Judi Bowker.
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Clash of the Titans is a 2010 Australian American activity dream movie coordinated by Louis Leterrier, featuring Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, and Ralph Fiennes. The film tells how Perseus, a child of Zeus, leaves on a risky mission to save princess Andromeda’s life. On this epic excursion, Perseus should confront incredible animals.
The film is a genuine visual joy, so on the off chance that you haven’t seen it, prepare because this film will take care of your creative mind. Clash of the Titans was fruitful, raising almost 500+ million dollars worldwide.
14. The Odyssey (1997)
- Director: Andrei Konchalovsky
- Writers: Andrei Konchalovsky, Chris Solimine.
- Cast: Armand Assante, Greta Scacchi.
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
First, attempt and read the exemplary sonnet of the “Odyssey” by Homer. The story follows the life of warrior king Odysseus as he sets to reach back his home after the Trojan war and must outdo the mythical monsters, seductive enchantresses, and powerful forces of nature with all his might.
Imagine this epic experience with your creative mind sole then should you watch this extremely innovative translation.
13. Medea (1969)
- Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Writers: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Cast: Maria Callas, Massimo Girotti.
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another one based on Greek mythology, this renowned transformation of Jason and the Argonauts legend centers around the sorceress Medea, who helped Jason in his mission and was guaranteed by him to be his better half. In the wake of getting back to his property as a saint, Jason forsakes Medea and weds a Corinthian princess rather in ancient Greece.
Angered, Medea plots retribution against Jason and his new spouse, following awful occasions. With the acclaimed soprano Maria Calls featuring, Pasolini effectively adjusts the renowned Greek disastrous play by Euripides.
12. Antigone (1961)
- Director: George Tzavellas
- Writers: George Tzavellas
- Cast: Irene Papas, Manos Katrakis, Maro Kodou.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Kanopy, Vudu
In ancient Greece, based on Greek mythology, King Oedipus murders his father and eventually marries his mother named Jocasta. They have two sons named Polyneices and Eteocles and two daughters, Ismene and Antigone. As time passes, King Oedipus dies a beggar in exile, and his sons Eteocles and Polynieces agree to take the place of late king Oedipus by ruling Thebes in alternating years.
Thus, he refuses to resign the first year and instead attacks Thebes with his army. One of the ancient Greek myths states that both die in the fight they pursue. The ruler of Thebes, Creon, then orders Elecoles to be buried in an honorable manner while leaving the body of Polyneices to be left in the battlefield to rot. But the titular character Antigone denies the orders of Creon and instead buries her brother.
When Creon comes to learn about the deeds of Antigone, he orders her to be buried alive in the tomb. But instead, Antigone hangs herself in the tomb. Haemon, who was the only surviving son of Creon and fiance of Antigone, got discouraged with the news and tried to kill his father first and later killed himself with the sword.
11. The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988)
- Director: Terry Gilliam
- Writers: Terry Gilliam, Charles McKeown.
- Cast: John Neville, Eric Idle, Sarah Polley.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play Movies, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, YouTube.
The story dictates Baron Munchausen’s journey, who and his talented henchmen set out to save a city from being under the control of the Turks. Thus it is filled with many adventures that are worth witnessing!
10. Troy (2004)
- Director: Wolfgang Petersen
- Writers: David Benioff
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom.
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Another masterpiece based on the Greek myth, Troy’ is a transformation of Homer’s great epic, which follows the attack on Troy by the assembled Greek powers and narrates the destinies of the men in question. Coordinated by Wolfgang Petersen, the film expands upon the humongous ubiquity of war legends like ‘Warrior’ (2000) and ‘The Ruler of the Rings’.
While the film’s story frequently hangs and the characters now and then appear genuinely withdrawing, ‘Troy’ is positively a visual scene. With high creation esteem and perfectly cast, ‘Troy’ ended up being an enormous film industry achievement.
9. Jason and The Argonauts (1963)
- Director: Don Chaffey
- Writers: Jan Read, Apollonius of Rhodes, Beverley Cross.
- Cast: Todd Armstrong, Nancy Kovack.
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Based on one of the oldest Greek myth, Jason and his group of shipmates go on an amazing mission to locate the golden fleece. While on the journey for the golden fleece, the heroes fight hydra, a skeleton army, and harpies.
The film is viewed as a clique that is exemplary and outstanding amongst other dream films. This untouched exemplary film should be appeared to each kid on earth, in their language.
8. Wonder Woman (2017)
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Writers: Allan Heinberg
- Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Diana is the Latin name for goddess Artemis, the Greek goddess of the wild, chase, and ripeness, and the Amazons were unbelievable strong female warriors in Greek mythology. In the 2017 film DC Funnies, we watch the start of Diana’s story, a princess of the Amazons.
The story revolves around the character of the same name from the DC comics. The film depends on William Moulton Marston’s animated form.
7. Oedipus Rex (1967)
- Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Writers: Pier Paolo Pasolini
- Cast: Franco Citti, Silvana Mangano.
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This Italian film by Wharf Paolo Pasolini is a variation of the homonymous Greek misfortune, composed by Sophocles. A kid is brought into the world in a Milan town during the 1930s. His father abandons the infant in a desert and is saved by another couple.
6. The Lighthouse (2019)
- Director: Robert Eggers
- Writers: Robert Eggers, Max Eggers.
- Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy.
The story focuses on Ephraim Winslow, who gets assigned to the remote island as a lighthouse keeper and assists the elderly supervisor Thomas Wake. But as the days pass by, Winslow gets haunted by the strange visions and begins to lose their sanity.
Although you might be surprised to find Lighthouse in this list of Greek mythology movies, once you will watch it, you will find out! So definitely give this a watch as it is unlike Pattinson’s vampire drama.
5. Electra (1962)
- Director: Michael Cacoyannis
- Writers: Michael Cacoyannis
- Cast: Irene Papas, Giannis Fertis, Aleka Katselli.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video on the Roku device
On returning from the battle, King Agamemnon gets murdered by his wife Clytemnestra and her lover. The son of the king named Orestes is sent into exile while his daughter Electra is left to mourn his demise. As the years’ pass, Electra’s hatred for her mother grows stronger, and she prepares for taking revenge.
She unites with her sibling Orestes, and both of them then plan to execute their motive. But will their actual motive be fulfilled by the death of their mother?
4. 300 (2006)
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Writers: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon.
- Cast: Gerard Butler, David Wenham.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
300 is an epic American activity film of the year 2006. The plot portrays the Austere lord Linodius, played by Gerard Steward and his 300 Simple fighters. This movie is coordinated by Zack Snyder, featuring Gerard Steward and Lena Headey, propelled by The Forthright Mill operator funnies, which describes the clash of Thermopylae.
A solitary remark sums up my opinion about the film; it is an epic work of art. They battled to the passing against the Persian god, lord Xerxes the principal played by Rodrigo Santoro, and his multitude of more than 100,000 warriors. 300 turned into the second-best film of 2006, simply behind pirates of the Caribbean.
3. Iphigenia (1977)
- Director: Michael Cacoyannis
- Writers: Michael Cacoyannis
- Cast: Irene Papas, Tatiana Papamoschou, Kostas Kazakos.
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Streaming Platform: Paramount Plus, Epix, Paramount+Amazon Channel, DirecTV, Epix Roku Premium Channel.
The story follows the Greek army all ready to sail to fight the big battle, but winds do not allow them to do so. King Agamemnon, who is their leader, seeks to provide them good food and, in the process, slays the sacred animal. Thus, this act annoys the gods, and as a punishment, they order the king to sacrifice his daughter named daughter Iphigenia.
2. O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Director: Joel Coen
- Writers: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen.
- Cast: George Clooney, John Turturro.
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
O Brother, Where Art Thou? It is a comedy-wrongdoing show dependent on Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey”. It is a film dependent on mockery that incorporates numerous parts from the iconic poem.
George Clooney is playing the personality of Ulysses Everett McGill, who is attempting to conform to his labor sentence in Mississippi, and there he meets with Delmar and Pete. The trio takes a journey to locate the shrouded treasure, and in the process, they meet various characters and encounter numerous obstacles and undertakings.
1. Orpheus (1950)
Source: Sense of Cinema
- Director: Jean Cocteau
- Writers: Jean Cocteau
- Cast: Jean Marais, François Périer, María Casares.
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max, Criterion Channel
One of the best Greek mythology movies out there, the story follows a poet named Orphee who becomes greatly obsessed with the princess named Death. Both of them then fall for each other. But Eurydice, Orphee’s wife, gets murdered by the henchmen of the princess, and Orphee goes behind her to the Underworld.
Thus their life becomes entangled, and the princess sends back Orphee out of the dangerous Underworld to live the life with Eurydice.
Yasmani Grandal sparks a 5-run rally, fueling the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers
Yasmani Grandal pumped his first as he made his way to the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Moments earlier, the Chicago White Sox catcher hit a slicer to right field that landed out of Steele Walker’s reach for a two-run double.
“It’s just pretty much looking for a mistake or looking for something up, like everybody else they are looking for soft contact or something on the ground,” Grandal said of the approach against Rangers reliever John King. “He made the mistake, and I was able to capitalize on it.”
The two-out hit put the Sox ahead and fueled a five-run inning for the Sox, who beat the Rangers 8-3 in front of 24,270.
Josh Harrison had an RBI single and Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer in the decisive inning.
“I thought we took better at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Grandal said. “We got more guys on base, and that’s what you want. You want to get guys on base in order to give us opportunities to be able to come up with a big hit or Luis (Robert) stealing both bags and being able to score (in the sixth), a lot of things we can do aside from just hitting.”
Grandal had two hits and three RBIs. AJ Pollock and Jake Burger both had two hits. Pollock knock in one and Burger scored twice.
With the game tied at 3, Burger started the two-out rally in the eighth by reaching on an infield hit. Yoán Moncada followed with a single and Grandal delivered with two-run double.
“Can’t exaggerate how big it is to get them going,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Moncada (who is hitting .141) and Grandal (.175). “That’s where it starts. Have some success, and they’re pros and they’ll build on it.”
General manager Rick Hahn said he recently had conversations with Grandal about how he’s feeling.
“His was about strength, him feeling like he is as strong in his legs as he is when he’s ‘100%,’ ” Hahn said Thursday. “The communication’s been real good with our training staff. And in terms of Yaz’s personal preference, he feels the more he plays, the stronger his legs get, actually, perhaps a little counterintuitive. But he’s been doing this a long time and knows what it takes to build himself up.”
Said Grandal on Friday, “It’s been hard not being able to stick to the same routine over and over. As much as I try to do it, it’s whether I’m playing or not or catching or not, so a lot of things get mixed up in between, just timing-wise. I’m trying to work around it, but as I start playing more and more, the routine will start cleaning up a little bit. Once that happens and I stay with it, then it’s going to be a go.”
He said it traces back to offseason surgery on his right knee.
“We knew that spring training for me was going to be very important time, especially getting back on the field and getting as much catching in as I could and then all of a sudden, as soon as we ramped up, the knee started acting up, and now we had to take it slow,” Grandal said.
“Once that happened, now all of a sudden you start making little adjustments to still play and still get that playing time but not the adjustments you are trying to truly take. It’s almost a fake feel. It happened last year so I know exactly what it is, and like I said, it’s just a matter of keep on getting stronger.”
Asked if he saw Friday as a step in the right direction, Grandal said “Not really.”
“But I still have the ability to be able to do something up here, even when I’m not fully there,” he said. “I know when the situation comes that I like having two-out, late-in-the-game situations. I think I’ve proven that in the past few years.”
Grandal was impressed with pitcher Davis Martin, who allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings in his third major-league appearance.
Martin followed Reynaldo López, who allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as the opener.
“It was fun,” Martin said. “I felt like a high-leverage reliever. What López did in the first two innings, all right, got to match it. I think it’s a testament to Lópey setting the tone for the staff those first two innings.”
Both runs Martin allowed were solo homers. Nathaniel Lowe homered off the right-field foul pole in the fifth to tie the game at 1. Adolis García’s two-out homer in the sixth gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
Robert used his legs to help the Sox tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Robert reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by Rangers catcher Sam Huff.
The Sox went ahead when Pollock drove in Harrison with a two-out double in the seventh. The Rangers tied the game in the eighth on a Corey Seager solo homer.
The Sox responded with the five-run rally in the bottom of the inning and bounced back after Thursday’s tough 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Two outs and nobody on, that’s an amazing rally,” La Russa said of the eighth. “That’s the difference between this and pro football. Don’t have to wait a week to get rid of that one last night.”
