The Advantages of Trading Currency

Isn’t real estate supposedly one of the best categories of investment classes in the world? People always need a place to live right? Then why does it seem almost impossible to invest in real estate in California, which is known next to New York and Florida, as one of the top places in the world to invest in real estate, unless you have a few million dollars? It is because they are densely populated and in the case of Los Angeles have already risen dramatically not only in the last six years by 40% but have quadrupled, 400%, over the last 30 years. (S&P Index LA) Those are great returns for an asset that is considered to be safe and moderately growing. So what should a person do nowadays if they live and grew up in Los Angeles, and want to invest in real estate but don’t have a million dollars to invest? The solution is simple, invest out of state!

A lot of people think it is hard to invest in a state such as Texas. You have to manage the property, collect rent, and make the right investment decisions for the long term in a state that at this point in time you are only somewhat familiar with, right? Well allow me to explain to you why it is great for someone to think otherwise, and how a great agent can acquire property for you in another state in a deal which the tenants, the ones using the property space, are managing the property for you and even paying your property taxes! Not only that, but these are institutional companies who guarantee you the money you are promised for periods of up to 10-15+ years, per contract. This is only the beginning of me explaining how investing outside of your comfort zone with the proper advice can benefit you and your family.

How about the safety of these investments? I don’t want to lose my hard earned dollars. Neither do you. So why would you invest in anything outside of the Los Angeles, or the California region? A region that has proven itself for decades and showing promising signs of growth in certain areas. These are definitely valid points in the eyes of an avid investor, but maybe it’s time to reconsider. I already mentioned that property prices in Los Angeles are expensive, that being one of the main reasons to invest elsewhere.

Haven’t you noticed a lot of people who have been living in California are moving to the surrounding states where it is a lot cheaper to live and in places where new and old business industries are beginning to thrive? I personally know a few people who have moved away. Texas alone has added over 5 million people to its population in the last thirteen years according to Texas Department of State Health Services, and it is still growing. With that in mind, doesn’t it seem like a great deal to acquire a commercial property in a state where you can buy commercial real estate for around $150,000-$300,000 down? You couldn’t dream of that in Los Angeles unless you wanted to buy an old run down building.

Are you starting to understand how easy it can be to invest outside of your state, and why it is more lucrative? If you do, that’s great, if not here is another way to understand it in a situational scenario with numerical figures.

My friend Jack has $500,000 right now that he wants to invest.

This is what would happen if Jack invested in a Los Angeles Commercial Property from 2015-2020.

Let us say Jack doesn’t take out a Loan and buys a Fee Simple Commercial Estate.

$500,000 x 4% Interest Yearly = $20,000 Income / Year (Before Taxes) x 5 years = $100,000

Over this period of time the value of the property goes to $600,000 by 2020, and Jack sells his property to Jenner. That makes for a profit of $200,000 before Capital Gains, and Income Taxes.

Now, let us say Jack went outside his comfort zone and decided to get a property in Texas.

$500,000 x 8% = 40,000 Income / Year (Before Taxes) x 5 Years = $200,000

Over this period of time the value of the property goes up to $750,000 and Jack now shows Jenner how much easier it was to invest out of state because of the structure of this deal. He told Jenner that since Starbucks was managing his property and paying him on time without question every month, this made it much easier for him as an investment. Now, Jenner wants to buy this investment off Jack, because he sees the benefit and Starbucks wants to sign again for an additional 10 years with a rent increase!

Jack just made another $250,000, on the increase of the value of the property.

In total, Jack has now accumulated $450,000 before taxes over the last 5 years investing in Texas. Get it?! Do you understand the benefits and the financial rewards? Not to say you cannot have these structured deals in Los Angeles, but remember they offer half as much interest in a market that has already gone up 40% in the last six years.

Jack has made $450,000 investing in Texas vs. $200,000 investing in California with the same amount of money. That’s an extra 125% increase in profit, which will make you an even astonishingly larger amount of money on your next big investment!