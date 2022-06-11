Finance
The Cost of Flood Insurance VS The Cost of Being Uninsured
When considering the cost of flood insurance, first and foremost, you need to weigh its potential cost versus the potential cost of being uninsured. The discrepancy would be astronomical. Most American’s could not afford to rebuild their lives out of their own pockets if their home was destroyed by a flood. That is the purpose of flood insurance; to defer the cost of picking up the pieces after a devastating flood.
The cost of insurance varies from area to area. If you live in an area with a low risk for flooding, your insurance rates are going to be much lower than if you live in a high risk area plagued by hurricanes or flash flooding. According to many surveys, as of 2009, the cost of insurance premiums vary from less than $350 annually to upwards of $3000, depending on the predetermined flood risk in your area. While this cost may seem prohibitive to some, you need to take into consideration that you couldn’t possibly rebuild a destroyed home for anywhere near even the highest end of the flood insurance spectrum.
Keep in mind insurance rates are determined by your home or businesses’ risk of flooding. If you want the lowest rates possible, you should attempt to purchase your insurance through a National Flood Insurance Program approved agent. The NFIP was created to ensure that all homeowners would have the opportunity to purchase insurance at a reasonable price. The rates are actually determined and regulated by the federal government, so you should be quoted the same price by any agent participating in the National Flood Insurance Program. Also, consider including excess insurance as the NFIP program has upper limits that are too low for full replacement coverage in many areas.
Even though flood insurance is not required for all home owners in all situations, it is an invaluable asset if the worst happens and your home is affected by a devastating flood. The federal government created the National Flood Insurance Program for this very reason, to ensure that insurance is as affordable as possible to all homeowners. Do not let yourself become a statistic; protect your home and your possessions. Flood devastation is more common than you think.
Kerala Jackpot
Lottery is a form of gambling. Kerala State Lottery was started in the year 1967. The initiative was taken by the then State Finance Minister Sri. P.K. Kunhu. During that period Kerala was suffering from acute unemployment. The number of unemployed youth at the beginning of the third five year plan was above 1.3 million1. The shift from agriculture to industrial and commercial activities, the craze for white collar jobs, the growth of service sector, insufficient increase in non tax revenue such as interest, dividend and profit, increased public expenditure etc. were the factors that led the finance minister to think of a supplementary source of income for the state.
Thus lottery was introduced mainly for reducing unemployment and to a certain extent for supporting the state revenue. Lotteries were conducted by private agencies at that time. Later private lotteries were banned. Today, only the state government conducts lottery. Rules and regulations for conducting lotteries have been framed and lotteries have become a common affair now. At present it gives employment to more than 3 lakh people and contributes, more than Rs. 10 crores a year to the state government by way of profit. Income tax deducted from the prize amount also comes to crores of rupees. Above all, large amount is lying with the state government as undistributed prize.
Started as a monthly programme Kerala State lottery is currently having on an average 5 draws a week. The first prize distributed in a draw has increased from Rs. 50000 to Rs. 1 crore and even more. Total sale of tickets has also increased from Rs.75 lakhs to Rs.125 crores a year. Thus it is felt that the lotteries play a significant role in the life of Kerala people.
But research scholars, academicians and policy makers have not attempted much on the subject. This research gap motivated the scholar to choose this topic. Research problem can be rigorously identified and conceptualised only after a detailed literature review.
A survey among 300 samples were made from the different regions – southern central and northern. The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur were selected at random for the purpose and 100 samples from each district were selected and studied to analyze the motives behind buying tickets and the extent of faith the public has in the Kerala State Lottery. A survey among 90 respondents was made from winners of large prize amounts to analyze the pattern of utilization of prize money.
A survey among 150 samples was also made from the sellers of tickets to analyze the income earned by them from this activity. The sample sizes were kept low because of the difficulties in getting the relevant group. The Director of Kerala State Lotteries, a few district lottery officers, a few very large and very small sellers of tickets, the President of Kerala Lottery Agents Association (KLAA) etc. were also contacted and interviewed for their opinions and attitudes about the Kerala State Lottery. Collected data were analysed using appropriate and relevant techniques.
Similar to Kerala “Bodoland Lottery Result Today ” is available at http://www.bodolandlotteryresulttoday.in/
Hole 196 WPA2 Vulnerability – Who Cares?
Network World recently posted an article stating that a researcher at Air Tight Security found a vulnerability in WPA2 Enterprise encryption. They are referring to the vulnerability as hole 196 because the vulnerability was discovered on page 196 of the 802.11 IEEE standard. Keep in mind that WPA2 is regarded as the most secure Wireless encryption method available today. So this is big, big news. Right? Well, maybe not.
If you read the details of the exploit, you find out that in order for the it to work, the bad guy must be authenticated and authorized on the WPA2 network to begin with. Once authorized, the user can then use exploits to decrypt and/or inject malicious packets into other users “secure” wireless traffic. So the person must first be authenticated which means you must trust them at least a little bit. The other thing is that, WPA2 was never really meant to be the end-all, be all in encryption. People lose sight of why it’s around.
These types of wireless security exploits make for good news because they get business managers all in a panic because they don’t understand what WPA2 and all wireless encryption methods are for. Wireless encryption is implemented so the wireless connection from your end device (laptop, iPad, etc) is AS secure as a wired connection. Up until now, the wireless part of a WPA2 connection was far MORE secure. Remember, once the data is dumped off onto a wired connection, the vast majority of the time wired traffic is not encrypted at the network level unless you are tunneling it using something like IPSec or GRE. So with this new vulnerability, your internal users can possibly sniff and manipulate traffic…just like they can now on your wired connection. Is this new vulnerability a problem? Well, it’s not good, but it’s also no the end of the world like some will tell you.
This sort of thing happens often with network engineers. Often times when I sit in design meetings, the topic of end-to-end encryption comes up for an application that runs in clear-text over the network. Everyone wants crazy-complex point-to-point encryption solutions to be built for their applications at the network level. My response has always been, “If you want securely encrypted applications, why don’t you look at securing the applications? Have your applications developers ever heard of SSH or SSL?”. The point being, don’t focus on encryption methods such as WPA2 to “secure” your data. Secure the data at the application level first and then we’ll talk.
Tips on Buying Auto Car Insurance
Auto car insurance has been made mandatory by law if you want to drive on the road. You will be collecting a lot of driving tickets if you don’t have a policy in hand. There are a huge number of insurance agencies that have been established for this purpose. And due to this the competition among them has increased. Because of the increased competition each and every agency is offering additional benefits that will help you save a lot of money. Saving on auto car insurance is a very good idea, but you should make sure that you are not compromising on your life. Usually these policies include a health insurance. So if you already have one, you will not need to include a health insurance in your automobile policy. You will definitely find a good agency if you look for one.
Just because you are getting an affordable policy contracted, doesn’t mean you get lesser coverage. As mentioned before, due to the increasing competition the agency you choose will be more than happy to give you what you need. The best and the easiest way to find a good and reputable agency is to do your research online. Here you will have a plethora of options to choose from and you will have to do is figure out which one will be beneficial to you. While doing your research online you need to make sure that you go through all the policies of different companies. Then you need to take you time and contemplate which one is offering service that you are looking for. This will eliminate the process of physically going to different agencies. You also have the benefit of comparing the rates of different companies. Another best way to save money is to avoid buying what you don’t actually require.
Auto car insurance is a must have for every car owner. With a policy in hand you will be able to drive more freely and you won’t be violating any laws. In the occurrence of an accident the damages will be paid for once you claim your money. All you have to do is make timely payments of your premiums and you will be in the good books of the agency. But before you sign the fine print you should make it a point to go through all the terms and conditions of the agency. If you think that there is something missing, you can always ask the agent to draw a new policy for you.
