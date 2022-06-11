Finance
The Future Scope of a Python Developer
The Future Scope of a Python Developer:The world is getting digitized. Data is king! With the ongoing digital transformation, we will slowly move towards an era of exabytes of data, and then to an era of zettabytes and yottabytes, and so on. The future is all about automating processes and utilizing the heaps of data to make intelligent decisions. This puts to the forefront technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine and deep learning, Internet of Things (IoT), etc.
As these technologies lay the foundation for the future, programming languages associated with these emerging technologies are already gaining popularity. Therefore, this makes the position of languages such as R and Python, among others extremely powerful. With this blogpost, we will discuss the future scope of Python as a programming language and a career option for developer.
So, what is the future scope for Python developers? The answer is simple – promising!
Future Technologies are banking on Python:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) overarching technologies like machine learning, deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing (NLP) along with Big Data heavily bank on Python.
Released in 1989, Python is an object-oriented programming language (groups data and code into objects capable of modifying each other), which allows easy execution of tasks, enhanced stability and code readability. The programming language is easy to use, requires writing less codes and is therefore less time-consuming. Unlike earlier, the Anaconda platform has spruced up the speed. Another reason is its compatibility with Hadoop, themost popular open source Big Data platform. Read more on this here and some mistakes that Python developers must avoid while using it for Big Data here (link the previous blogpost).
In fact, Python is slowly yet steadily becoming the most preferred language for the field of Data Science. According to the interactive list of top programming languages by IEEE Spectrum, Python sits on the top of the table. It enjoys the top spot followed by C, Java and C++. A HackerRank survey sings to a similar tune. It reveals how Python is preferred by developers across all ages, citing the Love-Hate index. The report further adds, “Python is also the most popular language that developers want to learn overall, and a significant share already knows it.”
Python community can easily rely on the frameworks and libraries created especially for Artificial Intelligence and handling Big Data abilities.
Let’s take a look at the vast frameworks and libraries available for Python:
Python enthusiasts are continuously adding new libraries and frameworks. As aforesaid, some of these are especially handy at emerging technologies. For instance, in the field of Artificial Intelligence, PyML, PyBrain, scikit-learn, MIPy, etc. are readily available for machine learning; SimpleAI for General AI; neurolab, PyAnn, etc. for neural networks and Quepy for natural language and text processing. Similarly, for Big Data, toolkits and libraries such as NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-Learn, Bokeh are readily available.
Leading companies are already using Python programming language:
Going by the report from Cleveroad, some of the world-class companies are using Python either as a core language or in combination with other languages. We’ve mentioned some of these below:
Instagram:
This popular image sharing site has implemented Python 3 along with the popular Python framework Django, citing reasons like friendly relationship that the language shares with engineers and the speed of development, among others.
Spotify:
Reportedly, 80 percent of Spotify’s back-end services are based on Python, and the remaining on Java and C/C++. It deploys the Python language for back-end services as well as data analysis.
Amazon:
Amazon is believed to be among the companies using the Python programming language. It uses Python machine learning engine to analyzing consumer habits and making accurate product recommendations.
Disney:
The renowned Disney company uses Python along with other technologies such as Hadoop and Apache.
YouTube:
Google’s popular video service, YouTube, makes it to the list of companies using Python in combination with Apache Spark for its real-time analytics.
Facebook:
The world’s largest social network, Facebook, also uses Python as the core language for back-end applications with image processing.
The list also includes Quora, Reddit, NASA, Nokia, among other renowned companies. The adoption of the programming language is a testament to its ease of use and efficiency. This also widens the scope of the demand for Python developers in the future.
Python Success Stories:
Here’s a list of Python’s success stories in various domains from administration and Web 2.0 to embedded systems and scalability:
1)Honeywell Avoids Documentation Costs with Python and other Open Standards
2)Gusto! Chooses Python for Travel Social Network Transition
3)D-Link Australia Uses Python to Control Firmware Updates
4)Python Enterprise-Wide at the University of St Andrews in Scotland
5)At Philips, The Semiconductor Line in Fishkill Runs on Python
6)ForecastWatch.com Uses Python To Help Meteorologists
7)Verity Ultraseek: Building Successful Enterprise Solutions with Python
8)ERP5: Mission-critical ERP/CRM with Python and Zope
9)Industrial Light & Magic Runs on Python
10)Wordstream Uses Python as Their Platform of Choice
The job scenario for Python programming and its developers:
By learning Python, you could take one of these profiles namely, Python Developer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Software Developer, DevOps Engineer and Data Scientist.
Going by Indeed.com, as of June 2018, the average salary a Python Developer is $114,391 per year in the United States.
In India, the demand for Python developers is gradually seen a rise. The PayScale data points out the median salary for Python developers as per job and also city-wise.
Python Median Salary by Jobs (Source: Payscale)
Software Engineer – Rs 543,463
Data Scientist – Rs 802,840
Senior Software Engineer – Rs 939,617
Python Median Salary by City (Source: Payscale)
Bangalore, Karnataka – Rs 892,106
Pune, Maharashtra – Rs 639,249
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh – Rs 728,545
As aforementioned, several factors including but not limited to ease of use for emerging technologies, vast network of libraries and growing demand by world-class companies, Python is not just the most preferred language but also means a big demand for Python developers.
Whether you’re a student or professional, it is now easy to learn Python programming course as per your convenience and through certified industry experts. LearnTek offers a series of certifications for students and experienced professional, whether it’s a step-by-step guide or an advanced course.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – Book Review – The New ABCs of Selling – A Is for Attunement
On December 31, 2012, Daniel H. Pink released his new book, “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.” Pink’s new message declares that regardless of our career, today, we’re all in sales. Traditional selling involves convincing customers and prospects to make a purchase. “Non-sales selling” is Pink’s term for convincing, persuading, and influencing others to give up something they’ve got in exchange for what we’ve got. The concept applies to everybody, as parents cajole children, lawyers sell juries on a verdict and teachers sell students on the value of paying attention in class, to name a few. To succeed in both traditional selling and non-sales selling requires a new mindset based on the revised ABCs of selling. Previously, the ABCs meant, “always be closing.” Now the ABCs embody attunement, buoyancy, and clarity. The following article highlights attunement.
Attunement.
Attunement is the ability to bring one’s actions and outlook into harmony with other people and with the context you’re in. Research shows attunement is based on three principles:
- Increase your power by reducing it. Researchers conclude that power leads individuals to anchor too heavily on their vantage point and perspective-taking. The ability to move people now depends on power’s inverse-understanding another person’s perspective, getting inside his head and seeing the world through his eyes. Those with lower status are keener perspective-takers. Moving others doesn’t mean becoming a pushover or embracing total selflessness. Attunement’s success is also based on two more principles.
- Use your head as much as your heart. Social scientists often view perspective-taking and empathy as fraternal twins-closely related, but not identical. Perspective-taking is mostly cognitive (thinking) and empathy is an emotional (feeling) response. Researchers conclude that perspective-taking trumps empathy. Traditional sales and non-selling sales often involve what look like competing imperatives-cooperation vs. competition, group gain vs. individual advantage. Pushing too hard is counterproductive, yet feeling too deeply can cause you to submerge your own interests. This second principle helps us recognize that individuals don’t exist as atomistic units, disconnected from groups, situations, and contexts.
- Mimic Strategically. “Human beings are natural mimickers,” Pink says. Scientists view mimicry as a deeply human, natural act that serves as social glue and a sign of trust. “Strategic mimicry” is rooted in our brains as unconscious awareness of whether we are in synch with other people. A way to confirm synchronicity is to match behavioral patterns. “Synching our mannerisms and vocal patterns to someone else so that we both understand and can be understood is fundamental to attunement,” Pink says. Touching complements mimicry, but touching and mimicry itself requires deftness to be successful.
Reduce your power (which requires humility); hone your emotional intelligence (not being consumed by your emotional connection vs. perspective-taking), and mimic strategically (the ability to chameleon) to master attunement. Ambiverts. Pink concludes his attunement discussion by dispelling the belief that extraverts make better salespeople than introverts. “There’s almost no evidence that it’s actually true,” Pink says. Ambiverts are neither overly extraverted nor wildly introverted. Introverts are geared to inspect and extraverts are geared to respond. Any selling, whether traditional sales or non-sales selling requires a balance between the two. Ambiverts can find that balance and are the best movers because they’re the most skilled attuners. Luckily, most of us are ambiverts and in some sense, we’re born to sell. Once you’ve mastered attunement, buoyancy, and clarity, which show you how to be, you need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve complement your actions. On New Year’s Day, Daniel Pink hosted an exclusive, hour-long webinar for first responders to “To Sell Is Human.” He endorsed “I Done This”-an email-based productivity log sent to you chronicling your daily productivity, great for individuals or teams.
Tips On Availing Car Insurance In Texas
Texas has its own car insurance laws just like other states in America. In Texas, it is illegal to drive a car without carrying adequate car insurance coverage. Before you go and get a driving license, it is necessary that you understand the laws of Texas car insurance. You are required to carry your insurance proof no matter where you go.
Obtaining car insurance
You can obtain the car insurance proof from an auto insurance agent or insurance company. The SR-22 form must be filled in and submitted in the event that you decide to switch to another auto insurance company. You need to fill in the SR-22 form so that the Texas Department of Public Safety can be informed about the termination of the car insurance policy.If you want to drive someone else’s car, you still need to carry liability insurance. For people who do not own cars, they should fill in the non owner SR-22 form. You can obtain the non owner SR-22 from the insurance company.
Minimum requirements
You need to carry at least the minimum requirement of auto insurance as determined by the Texas DMV department. You must carry at least $25,000 worth of property damage insurance. You also need to carry at $25,000 worth of bodily injury liability insurance for accident that involves one victim. For accident that involves multiple victims, you need to carry an insurance coverage of $50,000. It is recommended that you exceed the minimum requirement of the DMV department. Carrying more auto insurance coverage enables you to be protected from possible financial damage.
Penalties for damage
From time to time, the law enforcement officer will stop your vehicle and demand for the auto insurance policy. If you get caught without insurance coverage, you will get a fine. The fine for first time offender is about $175 – $350. If this is not the first time you commit the offense, you will get fined for an amount in between $350 – $1000. Your driving license will be suspended. Besides, your vehicle will also be impounded.
About TexasSure
The law enforcement officer in Texas is able to check whether your vehicle is insured by using the TexasSure database. They can find out whether the vehicle is insured by checking the license plate. The law enforcement officers can have access to the TexasSure database when inside the patrol car. With TexasSure, the law enforcement officer can check whether you have car insurance coverage within a few minutes.
Google Ranking Factors Overview
Google ranking algorithm
This is a short overview of the number of factors Google takes into consideration in their ranking algorithm. So, this is what actually is in this ranking algorithm.
Domain level link features aka “Domain authority” is the first ranking factor. You can think of the domain authority as all the links from other websites pointing to all pages of your website. As well as appreciating the content on your website (keywords) Google also cares about the relationships of other website with you site through linking to your pages. There are a lot of features in the Google algorithm on domain authority e.g. number of links, quality of the websites linking to your site, etc.
The second factor is page level link feature or “Page authority”. As opposed to domain authority which look at all links to all pages of your website, page level authority index is only looking at the page level.
Next on the list is page level keyword and content features aka “Keyword targeting”. This is all about your focus keywords. If your keyword is “mobile phone repair” you would probably make sure your website has the exact keyword phase you’re targeting. Because of Google topic modeling algorithm it is advised to also include topical variations of your chosen keyword. Topical variations are the connected or related keywords, in our case with the mobile phone repair these can be “screen”, “battery” or phone models or manufacturer names.
Page level, keyword agnostic features are another ranking factors. These include page loading speed, mobile friendliness, content uniqueness, size/length etc. If many people search for a specific keyword on mobile and you want to be found on search results you have to make sure your webpage is mobile friendly. Likewise if people are searching for an in-depth topic and looking for a latest specific study on the web and you want your website to feature in the search results your website needs to have a very specific page with a unique and relevant content.
Engagement, data query and traffic. This factor have been making a breakthrough, several years ago no one even considered it as one of the ranking factors. When I talk about engagement, traffic and data I mean things like pogo-sticking and query success.
Pogo-sticking is best described using an example. Let’s say you search a keyword on Google. After submitting your query Google displays a list of results. You then click on the first result in this list and go to the webpage but then immediately come back to the search list and click on the second result. What it indicated to Google is that the first result is not the best one because you did not spend time exploring it but instead came back and selected a different one. You need to make sure this does not happen with your website because this is a metric of a successful query or good experience which Google is paying close attention to.
Domain level, brand features. Another factor that Google likes to see. This includes direct visits, branded search, brand affinity. What is means is that Google looks at your domain and says “Okay, this domain is really connected to a particular topic… let’s rank them higher to this topic queries”. For instance, you might have seen many hotel reviews from TripAdvisor. So if you search for a holiday or hotel review you will often stumble upon and result from TripAdvisor. And after interacting with the TripAdvisor webpages, you add their brand name to your next hotel review search query. And what it tell Google is “maybe when people are performing the search without the brand attached we should be ranking this brand higher in our results”.
Similarity to the domain level, brand features, domain level, topic and keyword associations is a connection of your domain name with a specific topic or keyword. For example moz.com, an online marketing and SEO software provider, has a positive association with the keyword “SEO”. If you add to your queries this keyword moz.com webpages are most likely to be in the search results. This is because Google has a topic association with moz.com.
Moving on to the next factor, which is domain level, keyword agnostic features. Like the page level agnostic feature this factor is focusing on the domain level. Things like TLD extension, spam level, trust signals, traffic data are all elements of the domain agnostic features. TLD is top level domain, mywebsite.com, website.org and so on. Google would check things like is this domain flagged up a spam, is it registered in a way other trusted domains are, does it have contact information, etc.
Social engagement feature. This is the last but not the least important ranking factor. It is argued that this factor is not very important, though more and more recommendations from leading SEO analytics providers highlight its indirect role in the ranking algorithm. This factor includes tweets, Facebook, Google+ likes and shares.
