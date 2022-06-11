Share Pin 0 Shares

The Future Scope of a Python Developer:The world is getting digitized. Data is king! With the ongoing digital transformation, we will slowly move towards an era of exabytes of data, and then to an era of zettabytes and yottabytes, and so on. The future is all about automating processes and utilizing the heaps of data to make intelligent decisions. This puts to the forefront technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine and deep learning, Internet of Things (IoT), etc.

As these technologies lay the foundation for the future, programming languages associated with these emerging technologies are already gaining popularity. Therefore, this makes the position of languages such as R and Python, among others extremely powerful. With this blogpost, we will discuss the future scope of Python as a programming language and a career option for developer.

So, what is the future scope for Python developers? The answer is simple – promising!

Future Technologies are banking on Python:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) overarching technologies like machine learning, deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing (NLP) along with Big Data heavily bank on Python.

Released in 1989, Python is an object-oriented programming language (groups data and code into objects capable of modifying each other), which allows easy execution of tasks, enhanced stability and code readability. The programming language is easy to use, requires writing less codes and is therefore less time-consuming. Unlike earlier, the Anaconda platform has spruced up the speed. Another reason is its compatibility with Hadoop, themost popular open source Big Data platform. Read more on this here and some mistakes that Python developers must avoid while using it for Big Data here (link the previous blogpost).

In fact, Python is slowly yet steadily becoming the most preferred language for the field of Data Science. According to the interactive list of top programming languages by IEEE Spectrum, Python sits on the top of the table. It enjoys the top spot followed by C, Java and C++. A HackerRank survey sings to a similar tune. It reveals how Python is preferred by developers across all ages, citing the Love-Hate index. The report further adds, “Python is also the most popular language that developers want to learn overall, and a significant share already knows it.”

Python community can easily rely on the frameworks and libraries created especially for Artificial Intelligence and handling Big Data abilities.

Let’s take a look at the vast frameworks and libraries available for Python:

Python enthusiasts are continuously adding new libraries and frameworks. As aforesaid, some of these are especially handy at emerging technologies. For instance, in the field of Artificial Intelligence, PyML, PyBrain, scikit-learn, MIPy, etc. are readily available for machine learning; SimpleAI for General AI; neurolab, PyAnn, etc. for neural networks and Quepy for natural language and text processing. Similarly, for Big Data, toolkits and libraries such as NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-Learn, Bokeh are readily available.

Leading companies are already using Python programming language:

Going by the report from Cleveroad, some of the world-class companies are using Python either as a core language or in combination with other languages. We’ve mentioned some of these below:

Instagram:

This popular image sharing site has implemented Python 3 along with the popular Python framework Django, citing reasons like friendly relationship that the language shares with engineers and the speed of development, among others.

Spotify:

Reportedly, 80 percent of Spotify’s back-end services are based on Python, and the remaining on Java and C/C++. It deploys the Python language for back-end services as well as data analysis.

Amazon:

Amazon is believed to be among the companies using the Python programming language. It uses Python machine learning engine to analyzing consumer habits and making accurate product recommendations.

Disney:

The renowned Disney company uses Python along with other technologies such as Hadoop and Apache.

YouTube:

Google’s popular video service, YouTube, makes it to the list of companies using Python in combination with Apache Spark for its real-time analytics.

Facebook:

The world’s largest social network, Facebook, also uses Python as the core language for back-end applications with image processing.

The list also includes Quora, Reddit, NASA, Nokia, among other renowned companies. The adoption of the programming language is a testament to its ease of use and efficiency. This also widens the scope of the demand for Python developers in the future.

Python Success Stories:

Here’s a list of Python’s success stories in various domains from administration and Web 2.0 to embedded systems and scalability:

1)Honeywell Avoids Documentation Costs with Python and other Open Standards

2)Gusto! Chooses Python for Travel Social Network Transition

3)D-Link Australia Uses Python to Control Firmware Updates

4)Python Enterprise-Wide at the University of St Andrews in Scotland

5)At Philips, The Semiconductor Line in Fishkill Runs on Python

6)ForecastWatch.com Uses Python To Help Meteorologists

7)Verity Ultraseek: Building Successful Enterprise Solutions with Python

8)ERP5: Mission-critical ERP/CRM with Python and Zope

9)Industrial Light & Magic Runs on Python

10)Wordstream Uses Python as Their Platform of Choice

The job scenario for Python programming and its developers:

By learning Python, you could take one of these profiles namely, Python Developer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Software Developer, DevOps Engineer and Data Scientist.

Going by Indeed.com, as of June 2018, the average salary a Python Developer is $114,391 per year in the United States.

In India, the demand for Python developers is gradually seen a rise. The PayScale data points out the median salary for Python developers as per job and also city-wise.

Python Median Salary by Jobs (Source: Payscale)

Software Engineer – Rs 543,463

Data Scientist – Rs 802,840

Senior Software Engineer – Rs 939,617

Python Median Salary by City (Source: Payscale)

Bangalore, Karnataka – Rs 892,106

Pune, Maharashtra – Rs 639,249

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh – Rs 728,545

As aforementioned, several factors including but not limited to ease of use for emerging technologies, vast network of libraries and growing demand by world-class companies, Python is not just the most preferred language but also means a big demand for Python developers.

Whether you're a student or professional, it is now easy to learn Python programming course as per your convenience and through certified industry experts.