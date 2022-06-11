Finance
The Reality of In-House Patient Collections
When done correctly, in-house patient collections can be very effective. However, few medical centers have the staff, experience, technology, and governance needed to effectively run and manage a thorough patient pre-collect process.
As a rule, most back office medical systems and administration are focused on insurance billing and collections, which represents 75%+ of their overall revenue. This leaves little time for patient billing and collections. And, to be truly successful at in-house patient billing and collections, the same focus and attention that’s placed on the insurance side needs to be placed on the patient side.
Since this rarely happens, most in-house attempts at patient balance recovery generate mediocre results. Let’s look at the reality:
Incoming Phone Calls:
We’ve had many administrators tell us that they dread the week after statements go out because of the influx in phone calls.
As one Practice Manager recently stated, “my entire day can be eaten up in just taking the time to explain on the incoming calls what makes up the balance shown on the statement”. The average call time in answering a billing statement question is over 22 minutes.
With an average of 2,250 statements going out per month, even if only 1% of the patients called in with questions, that would eat-up an entire 8 hour day for one FTE – assuming that was ALL they were doing.
Administrators interviewed stated that they were understaffed and not able to handle all the incoming calls. On average, over 20 calls a day go straight to voicemail. When, and if they have time to return the calls, they are rarely able to reach anyone.
This is lost revenue. Patients may be calling to update insurance information, provide a secondary insurance, to get a question answered, or to make a payment on their account.
Outgoing Patient Phone Calls:
If the staff doesn’t have the time to effectively deal with incoming calls, which represents a small percentage of their patient base, how are they going to find the time to make outbound phone calls?
Staffing personnel to reach out to a large number of the patient base is extremely costly. And, getting a hold of them during regular office hours is difficult, if not impossible.
It is easy to see why most medical billing personnel are overwhelmed when it comes to reaching out to the patients during the 90-120 day pre-collect timeframe.
With so many factors to consider, and so much money left on the table, outsourcing the pre-collect process may be worth considering.
What Is The Binary Option?
What is the binary option, while they seem relatively new, they have been exchanged for well over a several years, though they were initially exchanged over the counter usually between two institutional traders, mostly protect funds and investment financial brace workstations. Retail traders had to wait until 2008 before they were provided the right to business binary dealing options and since then the popularity of this resource class has become extremely angry.
What is the binary option and how does it work? Let us look:
It can best be summarized as a business that offers only two unique results, either your business completes in the cash (winner) or out of the cash (loser). This is in marked comparison to traditional vanilla flavor options where ideas such as time corrosion (theta), motions, attack cost, a chance to expiration and the like all go into the costs.
Stocks are provided across most systems, but typically, the quantity of shares is limited. Inventories are only provided on the biggest, most fluid names for example Apple,JP Morgan, Microsoft, Google and the like. Technology shares create up the majority of stock centered binary dealing options. Forex trading (Forex) are also well showed across systems with most significant currency sets making up the large of dealing.
What is the binary option and what is the term, which is used in its dealing?
There are many terms are used for binary trade options.
Put Option – Traders of binary options purchase it at the time of their expectation of the cost of the actual resource to drive under the attack cost at plenty of duration of expiration.
Technical Analysis – This technique forecasts future motions of resource prices in regards to traditional industry data. The Technological research uses various maps that may have different graph styles like triangles, holes, double covers etc.
Primary Analysis – a primary research technique takes into account international signs (also known as macroeconomic factors) like lack of employment, GDP, interest levels etc. It also investigates aspects that are specific for the particular company like management, actual value and others.
Out-of-the-Money means that the investor has not handled to estimate properly the activity of the resource cost and the business is failed.
At-the-Money is used in the unusual occasions when the resource cost at expiration is similar to the initial cost.
Index – this is a profile of shares that signify an industry or a part of an industry. Each catalog has its own computation technique and usually traders can study brief information of all trade-able indices in the Asset Index presented on the website of every agent.
Buy Me Out – a unique binary dealing options dealing feature that allows you to close the position before expiration time. It is used to reduce failures in cases when the industry is not positive.
How to Find an Affordable Siding Contractor in Jacksonville
Sidings protect the structure from direct exposure to outside elements, weather, prevent heat loss and to be able to achieve a unified and visually appealing facade. The materials that sidings are made of are usually wood or products that imitates the look of wood, especially the ones used in residential homes.
Ideal Siding Contractor Options Available for Your Budget
When you finally decide to replace your old sidings or if you are in need of siding installation for your new home or property, it is essential to find a reliable siding contractor in Jacksonville. However, finding the right contractor can be difficult. Here is a checklist that will help you narrow your search and help you pick the best contractor for your needs and budget.
Proof of Insurance
Similar to working with building contractors and roofing contractors, it is important to always ask whether the contractor you are working with has the insurances necessary to help them shoulder any untoward event or issues that they may face while serving clients.
An ideal siding specialist should have liability insurance, workers camp insurance and property damage insurance. This will help them cover expenses incase of accidents their workers may experience while at work, damages to property and other issues that may require the siding contractor to pay for damages or liabilities related to the siding job installation or replacement.
Proof of Licencing
Every state requires siding companies to comply with several regulations before they can qualify to be licensed contractors. The types of licences differ, depending on the state. Regardless of what these licenses are, they are still required and somehow give guarantees to clients that they are indeed working with the right and reliable people.
Licencing also proves that you are working with a competent siding contractor in Jacksonville. They have passed examinations and complied with requirements that make them able to accommodate specific types of projects. Never work with a contractor with no proof of legitimacy to offer.
Work History
Although there are some new contractors that can give quality and affordable work without a lot of work history to boast. However, if you are on the more conservative side, you would want to work with a siding contractor in Jacksonville who has a good reputation, backed with reviews and work history that you can look into.
Always look for a siding specialist that is aligned with your needs. Review and gather information about their past projects, appraisals and most especially, the type of results that they deliver. By doing this, you can manage your expectations and how well this potential partnership may affect you in terms of time, money, and potential conflict throughout the project.
Labor and Material Warranties
Warranties should be part of your agreement with your siding contractor. This should cover workmanship as well as labor. Certain siding companies are backed with product warranties. If a certain material used for your sidings are defective or does not work properly, a warranty helps you protect your investment. Only a professional and legit siding specialist can provide installation and repair services with warranties to offer.
Contact Details
Lastly, never work with a siding contractor with vague stipulations on your project contract. Before any project is started or even before signing anything. You should always have a sit down with your contractor and discuss details of the project. Unless you have a clear understanding on what the score of the project is, materials to be used, time frames to be followed and payment terms, do not sign anything. A contract can also make it easier in the event of conflicts and other changes that may occur during the completion of the project.
To ensure a seamless and stress-free siding installation, repair or replacement for your home or properties, find a professional and reliable siding contractor, through the tips above, to fulfill all your siding needs.
Supply Chain, A New Concept in India – A Success Story of the India Supply Chain Council
The Concept of Supply Chain in India is a new concept if not unofficially at least officially. India Supply Chain Council has been a pioneer in this here in India in popularizing the concept in India. The organization in its two years of existence has been very successful in its endeavor. What is supply chain all about and why is it so important in today’s global business activities. Supply Chain refers to the distribution channel of a product, from its sourcing, to its delivery to the end consumer (also known as the value chain). The supply chain is typically comprised of multiple companies who are increasingly coordinating activities via an extranet.
According to Wikipedia the channelization of supply chain is done through supply chain management. The Wikipedia defines “Supply chain management (SCM) is the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the operations of the Supply chain with the purpose to satisfy customer requirements as efficiently as possible. Supply chain management spans all movement and storage of raw material , work-in-process inventory, and finished goods from point-of-origin to point-of-consumption.”
The term supply chain management was first coined by consultant Keith Oliver, of strategy consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton in 1982. The Booz Allen Hamilton puts forward , “Supply Chain Management encompasses the planning and management of all activities involved in sourcing, procurement, conversion, and logistics management activities. Importantly, it also includes coordination and collaboration with channel partners, which can be suppliers, intermediaries, third-party service providers, and customers. In essence, Supply Chain Management integrates supply and demand management within and across companies”
In the Indian case supply chain as a concept has become popular due to the hard work of a single network the India Supply Chain Council which today is the only official organization to popularize it within the different business houses in India as well as within the different machineries of the Indian government . This organization in India is actually a part of a much larger entity named the Global Supply Chain Council and its sister outfit in China is the China Supply Chain Council.
The mother entity and the Chinese company was founded by Max Henry a graduate from the France ISG Business School and is the Executive Director of the China Supply Chain Council. The China Supply Chain Council has emerged over the last couple of years as one of the largest Supply Chain Entity in China with operations in Tokyo, Singapore,Hongkong,Taipei, Bangkok, Beijing and Shanghai.
The Indian Operation of the India Supply Chain Council is headed by Abhijit Shivekar who is also its director. Shivekar holds a Masters Degree in Graphic Arts and Communications from EFPG,INPG ,France .He also holds a Masters Degree in Marketing and International Management Grenoble,France. With wide range and many years of experience from Man Roland , Augsburg ,Germany and DHJ Selestat , France Shivekar Started the India Supply Chain Council single handedly with support and help from its sister concern in China. Today due to him the India Supply Chain Council is emerging as a brand name in India with wide ranging recognisation from different business and Media houses in India and abroad . The Council has also been registered as a official body here in India .
The Popularity of Supply Chain in general and India Supply Chain Council in particular can be gauged from the fact that google, yahoo ,MSN and others takes most of its informations about supply chain in India from this organization and the website of this organization has the highest number of visitors in Google and yahoo almost daily.
In its first ever India Supply Chain Summit here in India recently on the 1st of March 2007 at the Oberoi in New Delhi organized by the India Supply Chain Council which was a grand success was attended by at least 32 top level national and international business houses with CEO’s ,Directors, Presidents ,Vice Presidents, Heads etc attending it with presentations and deliberations about the different aspects of Supply Chain and Logistics in India, Its achievements and its problem areas. Some of the top level companies which were represented in this conference were Goodyear,Wipro, Redprairie Asia Pacific, Caterpillar Logistics and so on. Also represented in this Summit was media houses like the Pioneer , CNN-IBN 7 and so on.
This summit taking place just a day after the presentation of the Union Budget assumes all the more significance as the Finance Minister of India has announced series of measures in his annual budget for pegging up the industrial growth rate further. He has announced incentives like 5 years tax holidays for hoteling and tourism sectors , more incentives for banking and financial institutions and so on. With a small beginning towards the concept of Supply Chain in India a new beginning has been made and this might lead to huge steps in future. With already a successful organization like the India Supply Chain Council well established in India now its seem the future of Supply Chain and Supply Chain Management India has a rosy days ahead and its seems the boom time of supply chain in India has already started.
Dr Suvrokamal Dutta
( The writer is a renowned Foreign Affairs and Economic Expert )
Email: [email protected]
