Tips On Availing Car Insurance In Texas
Texas has its own car insurance laws just like other states in America. In Texas, it is illegal to drive a car without carrying adequate car insurance coverage. Before you go and get a driving license, it is necessary that you understand the laws of Texas car insurance. You are required to carry your insurance proof no matter where you go.
Obtaining car insurance
You can obtain the car insurance proof from an auto insurance agent or insurance company. The SR-22 form must be filled in and submitted in the event that you decide to switch to another auto insurance company. You need to fill in the SR-22 form so that the Texas Department of Public Safety can be informed about the termination of the car insurance policy.If you want to drive someone else’s car, you still need to carry liability insurance. For people who do not own cars, they should fill in the non owner SR-22 form. You can obtain the non owner SR-22 from the insurance company.
Minimum requirements
You need to carry at least the minimum requirement of auto insurance as determined by the Texas DMV department. You must carry at least $25,000 worth of property damage insurance. You also need to carry at $25,000 worth of bodily injury liability insurance for accident that involves one victim. For accident that involves multiple victims, you need to carry an insurance coverage of $50,000. It is recommended that you exceed the minimum requirement of the DMV department. Carrying more auto insurance coverage enables you to be protected from possible financial damage.
Penalties for damage
From time to time, the law enforcement officer will stop your vehicle and demand for the auto insurance policy. If you get caught without insurance coverage, you will get a fine. The fine for first time offender is about $175 – $350. If this is not the first time you commit the offense, you will get fined for an amount in between $350 – $1000. Your driving license will be suspended. Besides, your vehicle will also be impounded.
About TexasSure
The law enforcement officer in Texas is able to check whether your vehicle is insured by using the TexasSure database. They can find out whether the vehicle is insured by checking the license plate. The law enforcement officers can have access to the TexasSure database when inside the patrol car. With TexasSure, the law enforcement officer can check whether you have car insurance coverage within a few minutes.
Google Ranking Factors Overview
Google ranking algorithm
This is a short overview of the number of factors Google takes into consideration in their ranking algorithm. So, this is what actually is in this ranking algorithm.
Domain level link features aka “Domain authority” is the first ranking factor. You can think of the domain authority as all the links from other websites pointing to all pages of your website. As well as appreciating the content on your website (keywords) Google also cares about the relationships of other website with you site through linking to your pages. There are a lot of features in the Google algorithm on domain authority e.g. number of links, quality of the websites linking to your site, etc.
The second factor is page level link feature or “Page authority”. As opposed to domain authority which look at all links to all pages of your website, page level authority index is only looking at the page level.
Next on the list is page level keyword and content features aka “Keyword targeting”. This is all about your focus keywords. If your keyword is “mobile phone repair” you would probably make sure your website has the exact keyword phase you’re targeting. Because of Google topic modeling algorithm it is advised to also include topical variations of your chosen keyword. Topical variations are the connected or related keywords, in our case with the mobile phone repair these can be “screen”, “battery” or phone models or manufacturer names.
Page level, keyword agnostic features are another ranking factors. These include page loading speed, mobile friendliness, content uniqueness, size/length etc. If many people search for a specific keyword on mobile and you want to be found on search results you have to make sure your webpage is mobile friendly. Likewise if people are searching for an in-depth topic and looking for a latest specific study on the web and you want your website to feature in the search results your website needs to have a very specific page with a unique and relevant content.
Engagement, data query and traffic. This factor have been making a breakthrough, several years ago no one even considered it as one of the ranking factors. When I talk about engagement, traffic and data I mean things like pogo-sticking and query success.
Pogo-sticking is best described using an example. Let’s say you search a keyword on Google. After submitting your query Google displays a list of results. You then click on the first result in this list and go to the webpage but then immediately come back to the search list and click on the second result. What it indicated to Google is that the first result is not the best one because you did not spend time exploring it but instead came back and selected a different one. You need to make sure this does not happen with your website because this is a metric of a successful query or good experience which Google is paying close attention to.
Domain level, brand features. Another factor that Google likes to see. This includes direct visits, branded search, brand affinity. What is means is that Google looks at your domain and says “Okay, this domain is really connected to a particular topic… let’s rank them higher to this topic queries”. For instance, you might have seen many hotel reviews from TripAdvisor. So if you search for a holiday or hotel review you will often stumble upon and result from TripAdvisor. And after interacting with the TripAdvisor webpages, you add their brand name to your next hotel review search query. And what it tell Google is “maybe when people are performing the search without the brand attached we should be ranking this brand higher in our results”.
Similarity to the domain level, brand features, domain level, topic and keyword associations is a connection of your domain name with a specific topic or keyword. For example moz.com, an online marketing and SEO software provider, has a positive association with the keyword “SEO”. If you add to your queries this keyword moz.com webpages are most likely to be in the search results. This is because Google has a topic association with moz.com.
Moving on to the next factor, which is domain level, keyword agnostic features. Like the page level agnostic feature this factor is focusing on the domain level. Things like TLD extension, spam level, trust signals, traffic data are all elements of the domain agnostic features. TLD is top level domain, mywebsite.com, website.org and so on. Google would check things like is this domain flagged up a spam, is it registered in a way other trusted domains are, does it have contact information, etc.
Social engagement feature. This is the last but not the least important ranking factor. It is argued that this factor is not very important, though more and more recommendations from leading SEO analytics providers highlight its indirect role in the ranking algorithm. This factor includes tweets, Facebook, Google+ likes and shares.
How Small Business and Professionals Can Skyrocket Their Sales With Retargeting
Did you ever leave a website and then find advertisements for that website following you around the Internet?
That’s called “retargeting.” Retargeting is a way for businesses to advertise to you after you visit their website or open their email.
Google and Facebook are big players in this arena, as well as a variety of other major ad networks spanning the world’s most popular websites.
Why do businesses retarget?
Simple: retargeting is cheap and effective.
One of the keys to marketing online is advertising to the audience most likely to be interested in your product.
The job of a good internet marketer is to spend the necessary time and or money to advertise in the most efficient and effective way possible to his target audience.
And if you are marketing effectively, then it’s hard to think of a better audience than those people who have already visited your site! Hopefully, those people came to your website because your marketing or publicity was of interest to them. They are people interested in your business. Whom could it be better to market to?
Whether you are paying for advertising space, or encouraging ‘organic’ traffic with blog posts, social media, videos and so forth, you are making an investment to get people to your website.
Retargeting drastically increases the return on that investment, bringing back people who already left your site.
The more expensive your means of traffic acquisition is, the more valuable retargeting is likely to be.
To take an extreme example, Google suggests a bid of $108.30 per click for the search “California Mesothelioma Lawyer.” That’s for one click! The lawyers paying for those clicks consider them so valuable that they will invest probably 1000s of dollars to find each and every client.
Let’s say that 5% of people who visit your website after searching for Mesothelioma Lawyer become your client- that would mean you’re paying about $2,160 per client on Google AdWords.
But what if you add retargeting to the mix, and now 10% of people who visit your website become your client? You save $1080 per client, minus your retargeting cost.
How much does retargeting cost? Often not more than $0.40-1.00 for 1,000 clicks! It’s very cheap.
Now, most businesses do not pay so much for their clicks. The suggested bid for “Los Angeles Electrician” is $29.60 per click- still vastly more expensive than retargeting.
Let’s pick something cheaper: Google suggests $9.16 for “Orthodontist in Los Angeles.” Again, retargeting is cheaper.
Why is retargeting so cheap relative to advertising for these search terms? The less targeted traffic is, the less expensive it is likely to be. Why? Because the less targeted the traffic is, the less likely your ad is to be clicked. You might pay $1 for 10,000 banner ads on a news site and get just a single click. And that would be a successful campaign!
When you target people searching for ” California Mesothelioma Lawyer,” you’re competing with your fellow lawyers for somebody actively looking for your service.
When you retarget, you are paying a premium over un-targeted traffic. But you are not paying even close to what you would pay to directly compete with other businesses for a person looking for your service.
Why? Because a web-surfer can create dozens of opportunities to display retargeting ads to them in a single day. And your direct competitors aren’t competing for them. There is a lot of supply, and not as much competition, so you pay less!
Admittedly, there are hurdles for small businesses to jump if they want to work with larger retargeting firms. For example, one of the larger providers requires that you track 1,000 visitors before displaying a single ad. If you are mesothelioma lawyer in California, you might not have that many people to track.
A further hurdle for small businesses is that they might not have an in-house marketer to design and test different ads. Finally, the coding involved can be quite intimidated to the uninitiated.
One option for small businesses in this position is to contact my firm, Reputation Elevation. Reputation Elevation takes care of all the hard work involved in retargeting at a great price. So if you want more sales or clients, contact Reputation Elevation.
Electrician Shopping – 6 Steps to Choosing the Right Electrician
When you’re looking for an electrician, look for someone with whom you can form a long-term relationship. It’s going to save you a lot of time and money if you can find someone whom you trust to get the job right the first time and give you the right price.
Step 1) Find Recommended Companies
You can get recommendations for electricians from friends and neighbors. You can also search on-line for electrician Los Angeles or electrician Burbank, and so on. If you add the word reviews to your search, you can look through company reviews.
Another approach is to search websites that feature reviews. Reviews appear on many websites including Google Places, Yelp.com, AngiesList.com, and CitySearch.com. AngiesList.com is an excellent source of recommendations for contractors but requires a small annual membership fee. On AngiesList, you can see how customers rated their contractors, including electricians, and details of how their jobs went.
When looking at customer reviews, take a look at the big picture. Is there one bad review among the many good ones? Is it just a grumpy customer? Is there a company reply that clears things up or says that it has corrected its employee?
Once you have three or so recommended electricians, take a look at their websites.
Step 2) Check the Electrical Company Website
· Is it presentable and well-maintained?
· Easy to find what you’re looking for?
· Friendly, helpful, and not cluttered with hard-sell advertising?
· How many good testimonials?
If the website checks out, it’s time to interview the electrician.
Step 3) Interview
When you talk with the electrician, pay attention to how comfortable you are, including your trust level. I’ve listed questions that you can ask. If you’ve already gotten glowing recommendations or it’s a small repair job like fixing a broken light switch, you probably wouldn’t want to ask them all. But if you aren’t talking with a recommended electrician and you’re planning a remodel, ask away.
· Experience with your type of work
· Years in business. Most companies which have stayed in business a long time have managed to keep their customers satisfied. They’ve also gathered a lot of useful experience and competence.
· Contractor’s License Number
· Liability Insurance and Workers Comp Insurance. It’s desirable that the company carry at least $1 million in liability insurance to protect your home should their work create property damage. Workers Comp provides for medical care for the electricians should they be injured on your job. Again, this protects you from liability.
· Guarantees. Some companies offer a lifetime guarantee on their work. This wouldn’t generally include the electrical parts that they install – that’s covered by the manufacturer’s guarantee. However, the electrician should give you at least a several-year guarantee on labor. A guarantee up to the life of your home is best.
· Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. Ask for the exact company name that you should look and in which city. Sometimes, the BBB will use a slightly different name, possibly the formal legal name of the company.
· Pricing
· Website address if you don’t already have it
· Names and contact info for five clients
Take notes on all this, particularly the License Number. If you decide to go ahead, you may wish to check some of what the electrician has said. If you decide not to go ahead, no need to proceed any further with this electrician. But save the notes so that you can remind yourself later of which companies you’ve already ruled out.
Step 4) Look and Listen
While you’re gathering this information, listen to what is said but also pay attention to how the electrician acts and makes you feel. If you meet with the electrician, keep your eyes open, too.
· Do you like the electrician?
· Do you feel comfortable and not under pressure?
· Does the electrician inspire your trust?
· Do the electrician and company employees seem to know what they’re doing?
· Do they seem to operate legally and behave ethically? Are they acting the way that you would want them to act towards you?
· Do they return phone calls promptly?
· Are they timely when meeting you for appointments?
· Do they listen to your questions and concerns and answer them in a way that is forthcoming and that you can understand?
· Does the electrician dress neatly and have a vehicle and tools that look well-maintained?
Electricians who are bidding jobs are on their best behavior. If you already notice that an electrician treats you or others in ways that concern you, better to find another with whom you feel more comfortable.
Step 5) Check It Out
· If you haven’t already, check customer reviews. The first section of this article gives details.
· Enter the Contractor’s License Number into the Contractor’s License Board website for your state. See if there are any “black marks.”
· Check the company’s rating at the Better Business Bureau at http://www.bbb.org/. Ratings run from A+ to F based on customer complaints made to the Bureau. As a note, an “A” reflects the same level of customer satisfaction as an “A+.” The “A+” is earned by an “A” contractor becoming a paying member of the Better Business Bureau, which supports the Bureau in its work.
Step 6) Call References
Don’t hesitate to call references. Customers are usually happy to give a good recommendation to help a deserving electrical contractor. You can return the favor later should a homeowner call you. Ask:
· How did your job go?
· Was your job done right the first time?
· If a return visit was needed, was the electrician easy to work with and prompt?
· Was company pricing competitive?
· Was the electrician within budget and schedule?
· Would you be happy to continue to use this electrical company?
Speak with at least three references. Listen carefully for enthusiasm or lack of enthusiasm about the electrician. Clients, past or present, may not feel comfortable saying anything negative. If they express little enthusiasm or say something negative, take this into consideration when making your decision.
A Final Tip: Don’t Automatically Choose the Low Bid
A bid may be too low. How can that be? An electrician may intentionally omit items that the job requires, only to come back later saying that additional work needs to be done. On the other hand, some electricians may unintentionally bid low through inexperience. Either way, the electrician may ask for more money to finish the job or may leave you with an incomplete project.
Price is important, but judge the entire picture an electrician is showing you — character, expertise, the ease of working with him or her, and overall value. A large part of an electrician’s value is that he/she gets the job done right and safely without taking too much of your time and inconveniencing you. A very competent electrician can save you money by suggesting more efficient ways to do a job or to save on electricity. When you enjoy a good relationship with your electrician, it can save you both time and money.
