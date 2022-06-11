Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: THETA, GRT and PRQ

The Graph is down 5.68% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for June 2022.

Theta (THETA)

Theta (THETA) is a video streaming network powered by the blockchain. Users on the Theta mainnet may exchange bandwidth and processing resources with one other over a decentralized network launched in March 2019. Theta Labs and Resorts World Las Vegas have joined together to create composite NFTs that would provide customers with a luxurious experience. There will be two different releases of the composite NFTs, which are effectively NFTs inside of NFTs, and each bundle must be redeemed before November 1.

According to CMC, the Theta Network price today is $1.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $138,904,907 USD. Theta Network has been down 2.54% in the last 24 hours.

The Graph (GRT)

For networks like Ethereum and IPFS, the Graph is a querying protocol for indexing data, and it powers many applications in the DeFi and wider Web3 ecosystems. Blockchain data may be retrieved by writing GraphQL queries against open APIs called subgraphs.

According to CMC, the Graph price today is $0.139738 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $58,658,387 USD. The Graph is down 5.68% in the last 24 hours.

PARSIQ (PRQ)

According to the company, PARSIQ is a next-generation monitoring and intelligence platform that provides analytic solutions for blockchain technology across various industry sectors. This allows users to monitor network behavior in real-time, unlock new application use cases, and generate fast alerts. Multiple networks may be utilized to trigger Smart Triggers. In 2019, the PRQ token contract became live on Ethereum.

According to CMC, the PARSIQ price today is $0.126715 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,517,389 USD. PARSIQ has been up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.