Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: THETA, GRT and PRQ

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for June 2022.
Theta (THETA)
Theta (THETA) is a video streaming network powered by the blockchain. Users on the Theta mainnet may exchange bandwidth and processing resources with one other over a decentralized network launched in March 2019. Theta Labs and Resorts World Las Vegas have joined together to create composite NFTs that would provide customers with a luxurious experience. There will be two different releases of the composite NFTs, which are effectively NFTs inside of NFTs, and each bundle must be redeemed before November 1.
According to CMC, the Theta Network price today is $1.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $138,904,907 USD. Theta Network has been down 2.54% in the last 24 hours.
The Graph (GRT)
For networks like Ethereum and IPFS, the Graph is a querying protocol for indexing data, and it powers many applications in the DeFi and wider Web3 ecosystems. Blockchain data may be retrieved by writing GraphQL queries against open APIs called subgraphs.
According to CMC, the Graph price today is $0.139738 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $58,658,387 USD. The Graph is down 5.68% in the last 24 hours.
PARSIQ (PRQ)
According to the company, PARSIQ is a next-generation monitoring and intelligence platform that provides analytic solutions for blockchain technology across various industry sectors. This allows users to monitor network behavior in real-time, unlock new application use cases, and generate fast alerts. Multiple networks may be utilized to trigger Smart Triggers. In 2019, the PRQ token contract became live on Ethereum.
According to CMC, the PARSIQ price today is $0.126715 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,517,389 USD. PARSIQ has been up 1.42% in the last 24 hours.
Late Friday, Ethereum was once again feeling the pinch of the broader crypto market, trading below $1,800, as prices retreated for the fourth consecutive session.
In spite of these little losses, the bearish momentum has prevented ETH from breaking through the $1,800 barrier in the last seven days.
After a sluggish pace in April, inflation surged again in May, which might have a negative influence on cryptocurrency markets already suffering from the Federal Reserve’s stricter monetary policies.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD has fallen to an intraday low of $1,761, less than 24 hours after reaching a high of $1,812.90. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum has declined by more than 7 percent during the past 24 hours.
The Ethereum price has continued to tumble under the dynamic resistance of the descending trendline since last month.
The aggressive sell-off ETH/USDT pair seen during mid-May surpassed the January low of $2170.
However, in the face of a growing instability in the crypto market, the selling pressure fell, resulting in a slow yet steady decline.
Ethereum Still Managed To Pull Up 0.33%
In spite of Ethereum’s intraday low of $1,761, a review of the previous week reveals a 0.33 percent price growth.
This has allowed ETH to remain above the $1,750 level, despite attempts by the bears to lower the price.
ETH total market cap at $201 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Other cryptocurrencies also took a heavy blow, including Solana (losing 9%), Avalanche (falling 10%), and Cardano, which has retreated by more than 10% in the past 24 hours.
Since the first half of last month the price of ETH has decreased in response to the descending trendline and has reached a new low of $1718. Multiple retests of this resistance indicate its significant impact on market players.
Still Retaining Strength In Terms Of Market Cap
Ethereum remains the month’s second-largest digital asset by market capitalization. In May, ETH had a market capitalization of approximately $235 billion.
The decline in Ethereum’s market capitalization can be traced to a broader selloff of digital assets over the past few weeks.
Meanwhile, Inflation is driving households to be more prudent with their spending management, especially those with lower incomes who spend a larger portion of their budget on basics, such as food and utility bills.
Economists believe that tighter budgets could limit demand for digital assets.
APENFT and Valuart completed the first Vanity Fair NFT Cover Drops on Monday, May 23. The collection, consisting of four 1:1 edition NFTs and a 1000-mint run of the original “H.E. Justin Sun 2022” edition NFT, marks a true crossover collaboration between art, entertainment, and the crypto industry.
Four of the NFTs were auctioned on the APENFT marketplace from Monday, May 23, to Monday, May 30 at 7 p.m. GMT. Starting bid was set at 1500 TRX, roughly $120.
At the conclusion of the auction, all four NFTs were won at incredible hammer prices:
Say The Words That I Can’t Say: 310,000 WTRX ($25,420)
The Plum Thief: 310,000 WTRX ($25,420)
Ludwig: 322,888 WTRX ($26,476)
Ratty Portrait: 299,999 WTRX ($24,599)
The fifth cover featuring Exclusive Edition H.E. Justin Sun was for sale at a fixed price of 999 TRX, roughly $80. The NFT, entitled “H.E. Justin Sun 2022,” was created by Valuart to celebrate the entrepreneur and his exceptional year. The artwork, composed of a series of stylized portraits of H.E. Justin Sun, is an ideal symbol of the crypto movement revolutionizing the art and entertainment world. The community-oriented NFT will be available in a larger collection and is bound to become a valuable collectible for the APENFT ecosystem.
As of Tuesday, May 31, the H.E. Justin Sun Exclusive NFT cover is still available for purchase. Vanity Fair NFT Cover dedicated to H.E. Justin Sun, 2021.
The four captivating covers, Say The Words That I Can’t Say, The Plum Thief, Ludwig, and Ratty Portrait, are designed by four talented artists, meticulously selected by Valuart and Vanity Fair for this pioneering initiative to Support Digital Art.
Valuart carefully curated this collection to find artists that genuinely represented the growing crypto-art movement and collaborated closely with Vanity Fair to provide the artworks a well-deserved presence on the iconic digital Cover of the Magazine.
Say The Words That I Can’t Say was created by The Isolationist and represents the value of art to express what cannot be put into words. The Plum Thief, envisioned by Coup of Grace, is a visual journey of an ordinary yet absurd scene in a coffee shop. Ludwig, an artwork by Von Doyl, is an experimentation process with 30 different deep neural networks, reimagining the famous original portrait of Beethoven, aiming to capture the essence of his music. Ratty Portrait, imagined by Matteo Ingrao, is a unique examination of reinventing the physical characteristics of the human body to achieve one’s self-acceptance.
“Valuart x Vanity Fair – You Say The Words That I Can’t Say” & “Valuart x Vanity Fair – The Plum Thief”
“Valuart x Vanity Fair – Ratty Portrait” & “Valuart x Vanity Fair – Ludwig”
APENFT offers a range of benefits to final bidders of the four 1:1 NFTs, including:
(1) Vanity Fair physical magazine and annual subscription;
(2) A regular edition of the Genesis NFT badge from APENFT;
(3) TRX token airdrops;
(4) Invitation to all APENFT’s offline VIP events and exhibitions in 2022.
About APENFT
Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.
A well-known lawyer, James Filan, tweeted about this filing on June 10.
Defendant requested that Judge Netburn investigate OIEA and FinHub’s enquiries.
Every day, new documents have been filed in the lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple, a San Francisco-based fintech company. However, the Plaintiff’s (U.S. SEC) efforts to prolong the case continue to align or follow the same pattern.
SEC’s attempt to seal its objection to the amicus request to represent 67,300 XRP holders in Patrick Doody’s expert witness challenge was rejected by Ripple and Individual Defendants Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse, according to a filing.
SEC Asked to Submit Proposed Redactions
In response to a testimony by an SEC expert witness, Patrick Doody, whose report was intended to explain why XRP holders purchased the token, this reaction emerged. In the same way, Deaton, as previously noted, aimed to represent members of the local community involved in the case.
#XRPCommunity#SECGov v. #Ripple#XRP The Court denies SEC’s Motion to Seal and Orders it to file by June 14th a redacted version of the brief and exhibits, under seal, redacting information “only to the extent necessary to safeguard information sought to be filed under seal.” pic.twitter.com/rtblZL40eH
— James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪101k+ (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) June 9, 2022
It seems, however, that even the Court has had enough at this point. The Court refused the SEC’s request to seal the document above in a June 10 filing. A well-known lawyer, James Filan, tweeted about this filing on June 10. SEC must also submit a letter by June 14 2022, outlining its proposed redactions and stating which documents are to be sealed. According to the Court, the SEC went too far to seal Ripple’s transaction data.
This might be a significant factor in the resurgence of interest in XRP. Additionally, Ripple Labs responded to the SEC’s flaws in its replies to the Ripple Defendants’ Fourth Set of RFAs, which the company submitted. Defendant requested that Judge Netburn investigate OIEA and FinHub’s enquiries concerning XRP. As a result, Plaintiff is under pressure.