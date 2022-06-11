News
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s new war crime: Starving world’s poor by blocking Ukraine’s grain exports
You may think you’ve seen every horror in Russia’s kit of war crimes against Ukraine (short of weapons of mass destruction).
You haven’t.
Moscow is blockading (or destroying) Ukraine’s port cities on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and preventing them from exporting grain. This has created a global food crisis.
With a level of cynicism that makes Machiavelli look angelic, Vladimir Putin is trying to turn a made-in-Moscow food disaster into a weapon. He is blackmailing the West to drop sanctions — or concede Russian domination over all Ukrainian ports, including Odesa — in return for Russia’s ending its blockade.
Neither NATO members, nor the United Nations, should permit Putin to profit from starving the world’s poor who depend on Ukrainian grain exports. The White House needs to focus on how to break Putin’s blockade — now.
On Monday, at a U.N. Security Council meeting, the European Council’s president Charles Michel blamed Russia for using the blockade as “a stealth missile against developing countries.” This week, Russian missiles deliberately destroyed Ukraine’s second-biggest grain storage facility in the city of Mykolaiv, while Russian bombs and mines are preventing farmers from planting and harvesting.
“This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions,” Michel said. The fallout affects both Africa and the Middle East, which are heavily dependent on Ukrainian wheat. Efforts by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to mediate the crisis with Moscow have gone nowhere.
It is not possible for Ukraine to export its grain by rail or road; trains and trucks can carry only a small percentage of what the bulk ships can transport.
“Russia is solely responsible for this looming food crisis,” Michel said. When Moscow’s U.N. ambassador walked out of the Security Council meeting, Michel tweeted: “Maybe it’s easier not to listen to the truth, dear Ambassador (Vasily) Nebenzia.”
So what is Putin’s game in trying to starve much of the world?
For starters, Putin is trying to put the blame for the food crisis on Ukraine and on Western sanctions. Nonsense.
The Kremlin is also using the blockade to try to blackmail the West into accepting its control over Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
Russia has already captured two Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov — Mariupol, which it razed to the ground, and Berdyansk. The Kremlin’s key strategic goal now — so far unsuccessful — is to seize Ukraine’s largest port, Odesa, on the Black Sea.
Playing savior (from the crisis he created), Putin has proposed that Ukraine hand over its grain to the Russians, who will export it from occupied Mariupol. (Russian forces have already stolen 500,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat from territories they occupy and shipped it out of Russian-controlled Crimea.)
Obviously, it is a nonstarter to reward the thief for marketing stolen goods.
Putin has made an even more outrageous proposal. If Ukraine demines its coast — removing a key defense of its shoreline — the Russian naval forces will permit grain exports to leave Odesa.
In other words, Putin says the world should recognize Russian control of the Black Sea, which grossly violates international law and threatens the economic survival of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said Ukraine would only demine its coast (after Russia removes its own mines) if Kyiv were given security guarantees “from someone powerful” that would escort incoming and outgoing merchant vessels to protect them from Russian attack. That powerful country would also need to guarantee that Russian warships would not make use of the demined channel to attack Odesa once commercial ships left.
And — this is very important — the U.S. and European allies would have to finally deliver the anti-ship missiles that Odesa needs to hold off any Russian attack.
What country is in position right now to provide such naval escorts? Only Turkey.
A member of NATO, Turkey has reasonably good ties with both Russia and Ukraine. It also has a long Black Sea coast and international legal control over who can enter the Black Sea in wartime (via the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits).
Will Turkey take on the huge role of shipping escort and security guarantor for Odesa, with or without other NATO members? Will Russia try to block, or misuse, Turkish intervention?
Time is of the essence. “July is a red line in the south of the Odesa region,” I was told by phone by Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian parliament member from Odesa. “The harvest starts in July, and by the end of the month, there will be a big problem for grain storage. The farmers have grain but they can’t sell it.” Left unstored, grain will rot.
Putin must not be allowed to succeed in his latest war crime. The time to break the Russian blockade of grain shipments from Odesa is now.
Class 4A softball: Forest Lake finally gets its state championship to wrap up season of redemption
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — What started as a joke turned into legitimate motivation leading to a long-awaited championship season in Forest Lake.
The phrase “Take what’s ours” wasn’t a serious one at first, junior catcher Bethany Weiss said. But it eventually took on a life of its own. The Forest Lake softball team reached the Class 4A state title game last season, where it fell to Rosemount.
“We worked very hard last year to make it to the state championship, and obviously we lost,” Rangers sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong said. “So this year we’re like, ‘We need to take what’s ours. We deserve a state championship. We worked hard.’ ”
And, on Friday, the Rangers got what they indeed deserved, downing previously unbeaten Brainerd 6-0 to win the Class 4A state crown.
This week marked Forest Lake’s 17th trip to state since 1991. And now, finally the Rangers are champions. For that, Forest Lake coach Sean Hall was thrilled for the community, and more specifically his assistant coaches, a few of whom have poured decades into the program.
That work has paid off.
“It feels surreal,” Weiss said. “We have an amazing team, and we’re like sisters. It was bound to happen.”
It wasn’t inevitable, though. These titles never come easy. Forest Lake had to play three tightly contested state tournament games this week at Caswell Park. Friday’s 6-0 championship game wasn’t nearly as lopsided as the score suggests.
The game was tied 0-0 through four innings. Finally, in the fifth, the Rangers broke through in a big way.
Bailey Thomas walked to lead off the inning. Bunting wizard Aliyah Neeser sacrificed her over. Then Amber Dunaski came through with one of her three hits on the day to punch in the go-ahead run. It was a senior coming through in a massive way when needed most.
“She played the best softball that she’s played in the last two years,” Hall said. “She came up really, really clutch.”
Weiss, an all-world hitter playing through pain this week, followed that up with an RBI double on the very next pitch, and the floodgates were open. Forest Lake put up a five spot in the inning. At that point, Weiss likened the Rangers’ dugout to “a party.”
“It’s an amazing feeling, because now we know we’ve got this,” she said.
Particularly with Tong in the circle. One half of Forest Lake’s fearsome one-two pitching punch, Tong was remarkable all week in North Mankato. She tossed a five-hit shutout Friday. In 16⅓ innings this week, Tong allowed just one earned run.
“The past 10 years of my life I’ve worked so much for this,” she said, “and I know my team has worked so much for it.”
Weiss spoke of how badly the fourth-seeded Rangers (22-5) wanted this title, knowing what it felt like to be on the other end. Redemption was the name of the game this season for Forest Lake. The Rangers lost five times this spring, and went on to avenge each and every one of those, including three wins this week over teams that beat them during the regular season.
There is a reason Hall puts his team through such a rigorous schedule.
“It helps you, because you get knocked down a few times, but that makes you better,” Hall said.
Case and point: This week.
“They just kept working and we just got better and more confident as the season went on,” he said. “The girls just peaked at the right time of the season.”
Because of that, they finished on top.
“I don’t think I’ve really processed that we’ve won state yet,” Tong said. “It’s a big thing to be at state in the first place. Being on the winning end makes it 10 times better.”
Hopkins beat White Bear Lake 6-0 in the third-place game, as Signe Dohse tossed a one-hit shutout for the Royals, while also going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs.
Centennial bested East Ridge 4-2 in the consolation final, as Riley O’Connell threw six two-hit innings for the Cougars, and Alexa Just and Helene Krage each had two hits.
EPA to distribute $60M in pollution funds to Minnesota, 11 other Mississippi River states
The federal government said Friday that it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.
The money comes from the infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in November, the Environmental Protection Agency said.
Radhika Fox, EPA assistant administrator for water, made the announcement with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in Des Moines.
“The Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico watershed is an iconic ecosystem that millions of Americans depend on for drinking water, agriculture, recreation and economic development and it is essential that we reduce nutrient pollution that harms water quality,” Fox said.
Naig is the co-chairman of the 12-member Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Nutrient Task Force. It was designed to cut the amount of phosphorous and nitrogen that flows from rivers and streams into the Mississippi River and causes the Gulf’s dead zone.
In the Gulf, the nutrients feed an overgrowth of algae that eventually die and sink to the bottom, using up oxygen from the ocean floor up as they decompose.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month that the dead zone this year is expected to be about 5,364 square miles, which would be about 15% smaller than last year’s measurement.
In 2001, the task force set a long-term goal of reducing the dead zone, or hypoxic area, to 1,900 square miles, which is about 35% of its current average area.
The $60 million will be distributed over the next five years. Each of the 12 states will receive $965,000 this year and $748,000 for each of the next three years. In 2026, the fifth year, each state again will receive $965,000.
The states are Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
The money was attached to an EPA memorandum that provided guidance for how states could use the funds. It includes buying agricultural equipment such as cover crop seeders that can be shareable across thousands of acres, deploying remote-sensing tools to help identify critical sources of contaminants, implementing continuous real-time water quality monitoring and developing or revising numeric nutrient criteria and water quality standards.
Money can also be used for farmer-led education, training and demonstrations of on-farm methods to retain nutrients in the soil.
Iowa is often criticized because it has a voluntary nutrient reduction strategy that allows farmers to decide whether they want to implement measures that could reduce farm runoff of fertilizer, nitrate and other water contaminants.
Hugh Espey, the executive director of environmental group Iowa CCI, said the funding isn’t likely to make a big difference until Iowa develops policies that stop the rapid growth of livestock confinement barns that house millions of chickens and hogs.
Erik Ezukanma inks rookie deal; Dolphins have whole draft class signed
The Miami Dolphins signed rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on Friday to get the team’s entire four-member draft class under contract.
Linebacker and third-round pick Channing Tindall was signed on May 25, and on May 13, the Dolphins inked outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson, their two seventh-round picks.
Last offseason, Miami went right up against the start of training camp before signing its final drafted 2021 rookie, second-round pick Liam Eichenberg on July 27, 2021.
Fourth-round picks were the slowest to agree to rookie deals this cycle, largely because the Houston Texans gave running back Dameon Pierce, the second selection of the round, an extra $25,000 over his minimum. Agents for several of the picks that followed were asking for a similar deal.
Ezukanma was taken 18 picks later, No. 125 overall, as the Dolphins’ top Day 3 selection. It was a mild surprise given that Miami had already added multiple receivers in the offseason, including six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and free-agent slot Cedrick Wilson, and the team went without selecting an offensive lineman in the draft.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier cited the team’s best-player-available philosophy with the pick.
“We were following our board,” Grier said following the late April draft. “We don’t reach for people. We tried to move up a couple of times, but we had limited resources in terms of being able to move around.”
The Dolphins only had four picks in the 2022 draft, with the first one coming at No. 102 late in the third, in large part because of the trade for Hill that sent Miami first- and second-round picks as part of a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ezukanma, as a 6-foot-2, 206-pound wideout, presents a bigger body in the Dolphins’ receiving corps after the team traded away veteran 6-3 receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots this offseason. Hill and second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle are smaller speed threats.
Ezukanma, who has gone through rookie minicamp, organized team activities and veteran mandatory minicamp with the Dolphins, will compete in training camp among a second unit at wideout that also includes Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft. Miami also has undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders and practice squad receivers from last season in DeVonte Dedmon and Cody Core.
