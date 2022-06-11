News
‘Trust your gut, you don’t cover your butt’: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends his controversial decision
One of Tony La Russa’s managerial philosophies is “trust your gut, you don’t cover your butt.”
“If you make moves to cover your butt, and they usually don’t work, and you get fired, you’ll never know if you’re good enough,” the Chicago White Sox manager said before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Those were lessons passed along to him from player/manager/executive Paul Richards. And it’s advice La Russa offers young managers.
“If you make the decision and it doesn’t work, somebody is going to say it’s a bad decision,” La Russa said. “Don’t worry about covering your butt. Don’t worry about it. Because you can’t. It actually frees you to do what you think is right.”
A key decision during Thursday’s 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers became a topic of national debate. A day later, La Russa said he was “even more surprised” by the conversations.
The Sox trailed 7-5 in the sixth when Freddie Freeman to took second base on Bennett Sousa’s wild pitch. The ball made the count 1-2 as the left-hander Sousa faced right-handed-hitting Trea Turner.
La Russa elected to intentionally walk Turner, bringing up the left-handed-hitting Max Muncy. He hit a three-run homer to left.
“Since then, somebody sent me some stats about what Turner hits with 1-2 counts,” La Russa said Friday. “He’s like the third- or fourth-best hitter in baseball over the past three years (fourth with a .265 average since 2021, according to MLB Network). I mean, we all know that. And Muncy’s a very tough hitter, but you know, he didn’t have it so far in the first half (slashing .150/.327/.263 in 41 games entering Thursday). He’s not having that type of year. If you pitch to himー and I know the answerー pitch to him and Turner hits a homer, is anyone going to say to me, ‘Face Muncy?’ And the answer was yes.
“I just chock that one up to, that’s taking the outcome too far. Because the reasoning was, there’s no way. I didn’t even hesitate. Saw the ball was going back (to Sousa after the wild pitch), ‘Hey, four (calling for the intentional walk).’ And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I don’t think so on that one.”
La Russa said the call had more to do with Turner, who entered Thursday slashing .303/.357/.482 in 56 games.
“(Sousa has) been good against left-handed hitters,” La Russa said. “He’s been good against right-handed hitters. But mostly, it’s Turner. Turner is a tough hitter with no strikes, one strike, two strikes, he shorts up and he’s got all kinds of ways to put the ball in play and hurt you. It’s mostly about Turner. Now, if it had been a right-handed pitcher, yeah, I probably would have tried to make a pitch.”
La Russa said there is a process to slowing the game down from the dugout.
“If you play the ‘what if’ game, it’s amazing how much you can slow the game of baseball down,” he said. “You can really, you have two, three, four minutes because you are ‘if this, if that, if this, if that.’ Nothing usually happens so fast that you haven’t. You can win 10-0 or lose 10-0 and be worn out at the end of the day because you’ve been ‘what-iffing.’ It really slows the game down.
“Muncy hadn’t been doing anything. He already had a big hit against (starter Dylan) Cease (with a two-run double in the fifth) so he’s feeling better. I’m always fascinated, and that’s part of the reason I’m still here. I really embrace the excitement of making those decisions. If it don’t go right, I have enough scabs. I can take it.”
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Memphis’ Lester Quinones
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Lester Quinones (Memphis)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 10 points (44.9% from the field — 53.8% on 2s, 39% on 3s), 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 5
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Quinones, a former 4-star prospect and IMG Academy alum, shined during his first season with the Tigers under Memphis coach and former Magic star Penny Hardaway. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists his freshman season en route to being named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team. Quinones has been a full-time starter in each of his three seasons at Memphis.
Scouting report: High-level shooter, especially from beyond the arc. Made 39.4% of his 3s (99 of 251) during his sophomore and junior seasons. His range extends a couple of feet beyond the 3-point line. Quick release on his shot. Can attack a close out well and score from the mid-range, too. Decent pull-up jumper from inside the arc, but wasn’t used much as a shot creator. Mostly catch and shoot. Good rebounder for his position. Decent defender, but needs to work on his quickness. Didn’t increase his production in his three seasons in college.
Fit: Quinones’ shooting ability would help a Magic team that’s finished in the league’s bottom-five in 3-point percentage the last two seasons. He isn’t projected to be drafted, but he could make sense as an option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, or a two-way deal.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Lance Lynn is in line to make his 1st start of the season Tuesday for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He’s good to go’
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is in line to make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“My understanding is he’s good to go Tuesday, and I’m excited about it,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. “We’re excited about it.”
Lynn has been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
The right-hander went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season, his first with the Sox, and placed third in Cy Young Award voting.
That roster move is likely in the coming days.
The Sox made a pair of moves before Friday’s game, optioning first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Charlotte and recalling pitcher Jimmy Lambert from the Knights.
Sheets has a .204/.268/.328 slash line with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs in 44 games.
“You can see on the field or his at-bats, he wasn’t himself and you watch the work that he’s doing and you see his frustration,” La Russa said. “He just kept pressing. He’s got all the quality you look for. He’s got the makings of a real hitter, a productive hitter.
“We just think the timing was right. We can use the extra arm and it works well for Gavin and I think he’ll get it fixed because we need that balance that he brings us.”
La Russa said Sheets will be “just tweaking what he’s doing” with Charlotte.
“He’s not far off,” La Russa said. “This is the worst place to try to — even if you’re a pitcher — working on something. Big-league pitchers, big-league hitters. No mercy.”
Lambert entered Friday 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA and seven strikeouts in three games (two starts) this season with the Sox. He was 0-3 with a 9.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in five starts with Charlotte.
News
State softball: Home run robbery gives Nicolett the Class A crown; Mankato West, Chatfield also win titles
There is no bigger moment in a state championship game than when a fly ball is creeping up on the outfield fence in extra innings.
Nicollet’s Brooklyn Bode rose to the occasion – quite literally.
Protecting a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Class A state title game Friday, Sandra Ribich launched a deep ball to center field that looked destined to be a title-winning two-run, walk-off shot for Moose Lake/Willow River.
Bode had other ideas.
“I saw the ball going, and I knew I had to catch it, otherwise we weren’t going to be playing anymore,” she said. “I didn’t have any idea where the fence was, actually. I thought I had lots of room in the field.”
Nope. She banged up against the fence, reached her arm up and pulled the ball back in for the first out of the inning. Nicollet then closed the door to win its first state title in any sport via the 3-2 victory.
Marah Hulke threw five innings of shutout, one-hit ball for Nicollet. Hulke batted in two runs, including the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Randolph topped Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian 6-3 in the Class A third-place game. Carly Kimmes and Allie Gillette each drove in a pair of runs for the Rockets, while Carter Raymond threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 11.
CLASS 3A
Breck Carlson saw the ground ball heading up the middle, and knew she had to stop it.
There was too much on the line not to. With the bases juiced and two outs in the fourth inning, Mankato West’s 2-1 lead was in serious jeopardy. A hit would’ve tied the game, and maybe given Winona the lead.
We’ll never know.
Because Carlson made a diving play to stop the ball. She looked up at second baseman Malani Schoper and didn’t think she could make the flip. So instead Carlson crawled over to tag the bag and end the inning.
“Just knew I had to do everything I could to get over there,” Carlson said. “State championship game, got to do everything we can to make the play.”
It was the play that powered the Scarlets to their 5-1 title game victory over Winona.
The win avenged Mankato West’s semifinal loss to its conference rival at last year’s state tournament.
“Obviously, we knew it was going to be us and them pretty much – ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state,” Carlson said.
And this time, it was the Scarlets who reigned supreme. Abigail Stierlen scattered seven hits in the complete-game win in the circle.
Chisago Lakes topped Simley 8-2 in the third-place game. Ashley Mandell threw a complete game, two-hitter for Chisago Lakes, striking out 16 batters. Samantha Johnson had three hits for Chisago Lakes, while Melanie Anderson drove in three runs.
St. Anthony Village beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-0 in the consolation final.
CLASS 2A
Chatfield scored three times in the first frame Friday against Proctor to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
But the Gophers logged just one hit over the final six innings.
No matter, the early run support was enough for Claire Springer, who scattered eight hits to preserve Chatfield’s 3-2 victory and the state title.
Madison Walsh threw a two-hitter for Proctor in defeat.
Maple Lake beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-0 in the third-place game.
