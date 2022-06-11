News
Twins chase another ace in 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay
The Twins were scuffling a little headed into Friday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, losers of six of their past nine games. But their lineup had been tough on some very good pitchers, and that continued in a 9-4 victory over the Rays in front of 23,761 at Target Field.
Byron Buxton homered twice for the second consecutive night, and Devin Smeltzer threw his third quality start in his past four games – three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts in six innings.
The Twins chased Tampa Bay’s ace, Drew Rasmussen, after just 4⅓ innings, tagging him for seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and a pair of walks.
It was the Twins’ fourth successful attack on a top-line pitcher in as many nights, although only the second win. While the Twins lost 2 of 3 to the New York Yankees, none of their top-shelf starters — Jameson Tallion, Nestor Cortez and Gerrit Cole — lasted more than 4⅓ innings and all gave up four earned runs.
Adding Rasmussen, 5-2 with a 3.04 earned-run average when the game started, the Twins have scored 22 runs , 19 earned, in 15 innings against pitchers that were a combined 21-5 with a 2.37 ERA before they faced the Twins this week. That’s an 11.40 ERA in four combined starts.
Smeltzer (2-0) had faced just two batters over the minimum until the first three Rays reached base in the seventh on home runs by Randy Arzarema — an inside-the-parker off the wall in right-center — and Vidal Brujan, and a walk to Isaac Paredes.
Right-hander Griffin Jax relieved and struck out Francisco Mejia, Taylor Walls and Brett Phillips to protect a 7-3 lead.
The Twins broke open a 1-1 game with a six-run fifth inning. Buxton started the barrage with a one-out solo home run, his second of the night. Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez added RBI doubles, and Nick Gordon — the Twins’ 11th batter of the inning — drove in the last run with a single for a 7-1 lead.
Carlos Correa added a two-run home run off reliever Calvin Faucher in the eighth inning.
Buxton appears to have busted out from a long slump. In his past three games, he is 6 for 13 (.462) at the plate with five home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and one strikeout. Before that, he had been hitting .157 (13 for 83) with six RBIs, 9 walks and 23 strikeouts in 22 games since May 7.
On Friday, he became just the fourth Twin in the team’s history to hit multiple home runs in consecutive games, joining Jose Rosario, Kirby Puckett and Don Mincher. Buxton homered in consecutive at-bats in Thursday’s 10-7 loss to the Yankees.
Duluth woman, left paralyzed by driver inhaling dust remover, settles lawsuit against 3M
DULUTH, Minn. — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M.
Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to “huffing” the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
Diehl’s lawsuit, once dismissed before being revived by an appeals court, was finally set to go before a Duluth jury this week in St. Louis County District Court. But the settlement was reached Monday night, the eve of a scheduled three-week trial.
Terms of the settlement were confidential and attorneys said they were unable to discuss the case.
Diehl, then 33, suffered a shattered vertebra, collapsed lung, broken ribs and bruises all over her body when she was struck by the car operated by Robert Nicholas Buehlman.
A woman who was riding with Buehlman at the time of the incident testified that she saw him put an aerosol can to his mouth and push the spray button. Buehlman then blacked out and drove onto the sidewalk, according to court documents.
Buehlman, then 29, of Bayfield, Wis., pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and four other crimes. He was sentenced to an above-guideline term of 10 years of supervised probation, including a year in jail, but a subsequent violation sent him to prison for nearly four years.
Diehl’s lawsuit alleged that 3M had reason to know people were using its products while operating vehicles and failed to take adequate steps to prevent it.
Dust removal products manufactured by 3M and other companies are advertised for use on electronics, automobiles and a variety of household items. But they contain a pressurized gas called difluoroethane, or DFE, that, when inhaled, can cause almost immediate impairment, including unconsciousness. The same chemical is found in a variety of products, including cleaning agents, deodorants, hairsprays and air fresheners.
“The list of innocent people who have been harmed by individuals inhaling and becoming immediately impaired is frightening and staggering,” Phil Sieff, an attorney for Diehl, told the Forum News Service in 2020.
Maplewood-based 3M, which has since discontinued the dust remover product, maintained throughout litigation that it had no “duty of care” to Diehl and that it was Buehlman’s conduct that caused her injuries. Judge Eric Hylden agreed, tossing the lawsuit in 2019.
But the case was reinstated by a split decision of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which noted a manufacturer must take steps to protect against “unintended yet reasonably foreseeable use” of a product it puts on the market.
“This is the classic reasonable-person question,” David Schultz, of the University of Minnesota Law School, previously told the Forum News Service. “Would a reasonable person say this was foreseeable?”
After an extensive discovery process, both sides had more recently asked Hylden to grant summary judgment — a measure that, when no facts are in dispute, allows the court to forgo a trial and simply rule in either side’s favor as a matter of law.
But Hylden ruled in March that the case should be heard by a jury, as there remained a “genuine dispute of material fact” that could allow a panel “to find either that (the collision) was, or was not, foreseeable to 3M.”
The judge also had granted a motion from the company to place the names of Buehlman and his passenger on the verdict form. While not parties to the lawsuit, had the case gone to trial jurors would have been asked to apportion fault between them and 3M.
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested by Marcus Stroman going on injured list, Kyle Hendricks banged up
The health of the Chicago Cubs rotation is quickly becoming a concern.
The Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman hasn’t felt right since returning from the COVID IL on May 19, according to manager David Ross.
“The hope right now is that we can get him back as soon as possible,” Ross said. “When you get bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100%. It affects everybody’s performance.”
It’s also unclear when right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his next start. Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said Friday, which is why the Cubs have given him extra rest. Hendricks, who threw a bullpen Friday, hasn’t started since June 1.
“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said. “If Kyle didn’t have something going on, he’d pitch.”
The Cubs were dealt another potential blow Friday night. Hours after he was activated from the IL, left-hander Wade Miley exited Friday’s start with left shoulder soreness.
Miley threw three scoreless innings against the Yankees, walking one and striking out two batters. He started warming up for the fourth inning and quickly stopped as Ross and a trainer ran out to check on him. Miley, at that point, came out. Left-hander Daniel Norris had already been warming up and was called on in relief.
The left shoulder soreness is a discouraging development for Miley after he spent 15 days on the IL with a left shoulder strain.
The Cubs have not yet announced who will start Sunday’s series final at Yankee Stadium.
“There’s no secret formula I’ve got,” Ross said. “I want those guys out there for sure.”
Class A track and field: Shaina Zinter dominates for Concordia Academy to close out high school career
Throughout her dominant high school career, the rulebook is pretty much the only thing that’s stopped Concordia Academy senior Shaina Zinter from taking home more hardware.
In accordance with the Minnesota State High School League, track and field athletes are only allowed to compete in four events.
As a result, Zinter entered the Class A state meet this week as the favorite in the long jump, the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and finally, the 200 dash. She almost certainly would’ve been the favorite in the 100 dash and the 400 if she was allowed to compete.
Who knows how may medals Zinter would have if she was able to compete in as many events as possible?
In the end, Zinter emphatically defended her state titles in the 100 hurdles (14.53) and the 300 hurdles (42.43) on Friday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School, then added another state title in the 200 dash with a personal best time of 24.98. She also took second place in the long jump (18 feet, 1/2 inch) on Thursday night.
“I knew today would be harder on my legs because of yesterday,” Zinter said. “I ice bathed so I would be a little bit more recovered. It was definitely a little challenging thinking that my legs weren’t going to be as fresh as they were yesterday. But I pulled through. I’m used to it so I knew I had it in me to run well.”
Concordia Academy earned second place in the Class A girls team standings with a grand total of 68 points. Not surprisingly, Zinter did most of the heavy lifting, amassing 46 points by herself.
“There’s definitely so much adrenaline at state,” Zinter said. “It definitely helped me power through races.”
Now that her high school career is over, Zinter will attend the University of Wisconsin this fall where she hopes to compete as a heptathlete. The events for a heptathlete include the 100 hurdles, 200 dash, 800 run, long jump, high jump, shot put and javelin.
STATE CHAMPS
Nova Classical Academy took home first place in the Class A boys team standings on Friday night, earning a total of 47 1/2 points to edge Perham.
After winning a state title in the 3200-meter run on Thursday night, senior Finn McCormick helped lead the way once again on Friday night. He took second place in the 1600, finishing the race in 4:21.13, a mere hundredth of a second behind Perham senior Jacob McCleary.
“I was sitting behind Jacob on the final lap, and we were both kind of relaxed, and my coach just said, ‘Go for it,’ ” McCormick said. “At that point I took over and really turned it on. Then the last 30 meters I saw him come up on me. I dove for it at the end and he got me by a little bit. That’s racing.”
Meanwhile, junior Henry Karelitz finished in sixth place in the 1600 on Friday night. That result came after he took second place in the 3200 on Thursday night.
Together, McCormick and Karelitz helped Nova Classical amass 36 points in the Class A boys team standings. The other points came from junior Sebastian Holland, who took fifth place in the 100 dash and fourth place in the 200, as well as senior Dhayalan Balasubramanian, who took ninth place in the 100.
MAKING A STATEMENT
After finishing right behind Cotter in the Class A preliminaries on Thursday night, Minnehaha Academy knew it had more in the tank for the Class A finals.
That proved to be the case as the foursome of freshman Imani Sullivan Glenn, junior Cadence Mitchum, freshman Liza Timm and freshman Grazina Troup won the 4×100 relay with a time of 50.07.
“It’s been really cool because some of us just met this year,” Timm said. “Now we’re state champions. It was really fun to grow together.”
As soon as Troup crossed the finish line, she shouted at the top of her lungs so everyone around could hear.
Why? Apparently someone on Cotter was talking trash on Thursday night. Minnehaha Academy let its racing do the talking on Friday night.
“We told each other, ‘We’re going to come here to win today. We’re not here to play,’ ” Troup said. “I decided to wait until after the race to talk. That was really fun.”
