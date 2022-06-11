News
Twins, Gary Sanchez settle on $9 million for 2022
The Twins on Thursday settled their arbitration case with Gary Sanchez, agreeing to pay the catcher $9 million this season, according to major league sources.
The salary is the midpoint between the Twins’ offer of $8.5 million and Sanchez’s request of $9.5 million. Sanchez, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent in November.
Acquired along with Gio Urshela in the trade that sent Josh Donaldson. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the New York Yankees on March 13, Sanchez is hitting .218 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 45 games for the Twins, who start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Target Field.
The case brings the Twins’ total payroll for 2022 to $138 million.
Nabi Kibunguchy is developing right before Minnesota United’s eyes
Nabi Kibunguchy continues to be an intriguing prospect for Minnesota United, and with the advent of the Loons’ developmental second team this season, the club’s leadership has gotten a closer look at what the 2021 draft pick might be able to provide in MLS play.
After MNUFC picked the University of California, Davis defender with the 18th overall pick two years ago, the 6-foot-3 Californian didn’t play at all for the Loons in 2021. He was loaned out to his hometown Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship, where he played more than 1,100 minutes in 16 games.
“I was so blessed to play there,” Kibunguchy said last week of his stint with Republic. “Not many people can say they played for their hometown team, especially your first year as a pro. … A great opportunity for me to play in front of friends and family last year and just be in an environment that I’m used to.”
Kibunguchy, however, wants to challenge for a spot in MLS. He has played nine games for MNUFC2, the upstart team in the MLS NEXT Pro league this season, and played in all three of the Loons’ games in the U.S. Open Cup. He played the full 90 minutes in cup games against Forward Madison and Union Omaha.
Kibunguchy will be a candidate to play for the Loons in an international friendly against SC Paderborn 07 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field. One factor if Kibunguchy does not play against Paderborn is he started and finished MNUFC2’s 2-1 loss at San Jose on Wednesday.
The National Sports Center in Blaine is home to both MNUFC and MNUFC2, so Kibunguchy and others on the fringes of the MLS roster can practice with the first team and play games with the reserve side. When Kibunguchy plays home games for MNUFC2, the coaching staff of the MLS side are often watching in the stadium.
The level of play in the USL Championship is higher than MLS NEXT Pro, but Kibunguchy is able to expand his experience in training with the Loons’ trifecta of experienced center backs in Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy and Brent Kallman.
“I asked them about the position in general, what they see in the game,” Kibunguchy said. “Just ask them the little things of what I could do better sort of thing, and they gave me great feedback in terms of communication and just setting the line.”
Loons manager Adrian Heath has been intrigued by what Kibunguchy might be able to provide at right fullback, making a lofty comparison to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who most recently has played at Manchester United.
For MNUFC2, Kibunguchy has played right back, center back and central midfield, and has scored two goals. But center back, a spot he has played his whole life, is his preferred spot.
“I’m more comfortable there,” he said. “I can see the whole game. … I know when to go, when to step and just communicate the line.”
If Kibunguchy, 24, is able to progress to the MLS level, he would be an in-house replacement for Boxall, Dibassy and Kallman. Those three mainstays are each north of 30 years old.
Two other Loons draft picks have been playing for MNUFC2:
Justin McMaster, who was taken 17th in 2021, is recovering from a shoulder injury. Before the setback in early May, the 22-year-old attacker had a then-team-high four goals in six games.
Tani Oluwaseyi, who was picked 17th in 2022, has played in four games. The 22-year-old attacker was working his way back from a kneecap injury sustained last season at St. John’s and has been absent for an undisclosed reason in recent games.
SLUMP BUSTER?
Heath said the Paderborn friendly is a good opportunity for players such as Luis Amarilla and Adrien Hunou to break out of dry spells in front of goal.
“Can they start getting some confidence back in themselves and in their own game?” Heath asked in a team-conducted interview Tuesday. “For a lot of different reasons, and for a lot of different players, I think this week is important.”
Since mid-March, Amarilla has not scored in 435 MLS minutes and 111 minutes in two U.S. Open Cup matches. Hunou hasn’t scored in all 118 MLS minutes played this season, but he has two goals in 241 minutes across three cup games.
BRIEFLY
MNUFC2 (5-3-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak end Wednesday. Earthquakes II scored on a penalty kick in the 40th minute and Minnesota’s Jason Ramos was sent off with a red card in the 69th, but the Loons’ Diogo Pacheco scored the equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time. San Jose scored a minute later for the win. …SC Paderborn finished seventh in 2. Bundisliga, German’s second division, last season. … MLS said Wednesday local indie rocker Miloe will open for Khalid at the All-Star Concert at The Commons in Minneapolis on Aug. 8; this is part of the build up to the MLS All-Star Game in St. Paul on Aug. 10. Miloe is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and graduated from Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis.
Column: Tony La Russa’s intentional walk call generates disdain and makes the Chicago White Sox the talk of baseball
Former Cleveland Guardians President Gabe Paul once quipped that “a manager really gets paid for how much he suffers.”
If that’s still the case, Tony La Russa deserves a raise.
No one has suffered quite like the Chicago White Sox manager, who still was the talk of baseball Friday one day after “the walk.”
Not since Kevin Cash lifted starter Blake Snell in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series has a strategic move generated so much disdain.
By ordering left-hander Bennett Sousa to issue an intentional walk to Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Trea Turner with a 1-2 count and first base open in the sixth inning Thursday, La Russa inadvertently opened the door to a world of pain.
When Max Muncy followed with a three-run home run, the second-winningest manager in history knew the decision would be questioned. Yet La Russa maintained a postgame posture of being completely surprised by the questioning, which made the moment exponentially worse.
It was the intentional walk heard around the baseball world, in which a 77-year-old manager made an indefensible move, then got defensive trying to defend it. If this was just the usual Sox Twitter mob on his back, La Russa possibly could’ve shrugged it off as another bump in the road on his much-publicized comeback after leaving the dugout in 2011.
From the Yermín Mercedes incident last season to Thursday’s intentional walk on a 1-2 count, he has been in a few crazy episodes but survived them all. Teflon Tony was real.
But virtually no one agreed with La Russa, leaving him on an island. Even Fox News called it “perplexing” and mentioned a Sox fan yelling “He’s got two strikes, Tony!”
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén told WSCR-AM 670′s “The Mully and Haugh Show” he was “shocked” by the move. MLB Network showed that 42.8% of hitters with a 1-2 count strike out, and former major leaguer Cameron Maybin brought up La Russa’s other head-scratching decisions.
No one was under the delusion La Russa wouldn’t survive this. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is a loyal friend. Case closed. But it gave La Russa’s already sizable legion of doubters one more reason to call for a change.
The move already has zoomed to the top of the charts on the “La Russa Top 40,″ surpassing “YermínGate,” the controversy over homering on a 3-0 pitch in a rout. Tumbling down the chart was La Russa leaving in closer Liam Hendriks as a ghost runner last season, not knowing the rule, and bringing in left-hander Tanner Banks to face right-handed New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton last month.
Unless another manager calls for an intentional walk on a 1-2 pitch, La Russa will have the category to himself the rest of time. Imagine that.
One decision in one game isn’t the end of the world. The Sox went into Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers knowing starter Lance Lynn would soon return, with shortstop Tim Anderson not too far behind. And La Russa is not the first manager to make some crazy moves.
Former Cubs manager Don Zimmer, who was beloved in Chicago for ignoring conventional wisdom in the summer of 1989, said that season he never worried about fan or media backlash as long as he had a good explanation for every decision he made.
La Russa had an explanation as well: A lefty on lefty matchup — Sousa vs. Muncy — had a better chance of succeeding than Sousa facing Turner, even with two strikes. La Russa challenged an MLB.com writer, asking if he knew Turner’s and Muncy’s numbers.
As an MLB Network graphic showed, Turner had a .254 career average with a 1-2 count, and a .378 average this season, with a 31.4% strikeout rate. Muncy is hitting .146 versus left-handers this season (and was at .125 before the at-bat, one of the worst in the majors in that category). Over his career, MLB Network pointed out Muncy has a much more respectable .252 average against lefties.
One stat both MLB Network and La Russa ignored belonged to the 27-year-old Sousa. Left-handed batters are hitting .364 off Sousa, who now has an 8.20 ERA. Just because he’s left-handed doesn’t mean he has been successful against left-handed hitters.
No matter. The deed is done. Now it’s time to watch the fallout.
General manager Rick Hahn did not fire La Russa Thursday night while everyone was sleeping, in spite of the pleas by Sox fans on Twitter. Hahn, who didn’t personally choose La Russa, coincidentally discussed this week how he reacts when bad stuff happens to the Sox.
“I throw (stuff),” he said. “I’ve been walking a lot. I leave the house when I’m not with the team. Actually here (at Guaranteed Rate Field), I walk in the tunnels a lot. My wife accuses me of acting like Jerry West in ‘Winning Time,’ which I think is (expletive). I don’t act like that. I think it’s slander, apparently West and me.”
Hahn is not the first Sox GM to wander around collecting his thoughts when things go bad. When executive vice-president Ken Williams was GM in 2002, he went for a long walk around Edison Field during a 19-0 loss to the Anaheim Angels, the most lopsided defeat in team history.
At the very least, Sox GMs traditionally get their steps in during times of stress.
So what’s next for the Sox? Time to audible?
Cubs President Jed Hoyer talked about adding on last June before an 11-game losing streak led to the biggest sell-off in team history. Hahn said he doesn’t expect to be in “sell mode” at the trade deadline.
“I really don’t hope I have to sit here in six weeks and eat these words,” he said.
The Sox invented the “White Flag Trade” in 1997. Don’t expect likewise on the 25th anniversary this July.
But at the very least it should be an interesting six weeks for the Sox, and for La Russa, who seems to live by the words of Gene Mauch.
“I’m not the manager because I’m always right,” Mauch once said. “But I’m always right because I’m the manager.”
Watching the Twins’ Luis Arraez hit through the eyes of hall of famer Rod Carew
It was a Friday night in Kansas City last month and Twins infielder Luis Arraez had just gone 2 for 5 to raise his batting average to .349.
Despite yet another hitting clinic from Arraez in that game, Twins hall of famer Rod Carew remembers being slightly perturbed watching the game on television. He noticed the 25-year-old Venezuelan was trying to lift the ball to the outfield, and because of that, was coming out of his crouch a split-second too soon.
“It wasn’t him,” said Carew, a seven-time batting champion who still holds the Twins’ record with a .334 career average. “He was trying to hit the ball in the air. I had to get on him about doing that. There are no base hits in the air.”
So the 78-year-old Carew called Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer and asked him to deliver the message. The following game Arraez went 3 for 5 to raise his average to .359.
“I don’t know,” Carew said with a hearty laugh. “I guess he must have listened to what I told him.”
A few weeks later, Arraez is still a tough out for opposing teams. His average of .359 led the American League as of Friday afternoon, and after a solid series against the New York Yankees, he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
“It’s like he’s on fire all the time,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s not normal.”
There is something almost mythical about Arraez whenever he steps into the batter’s box. He shakes his head at pitches outside of the strike zone. He dances something resembling the bachata if he feels like he missed a chance to put the barrel of the bat on the ball.
“You’ve got to have some confidence up there and it’s fun to see guys show it like Luis does,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer, a three-time batting champion himself. “I really enjoy watching him approach an at-bat and execute a plan. It’s not an easy thing to do. He just makes it look like it is.”
Asked about his prowess at the plate, Arraez made it sound simple.
“I never change my approach,” he said. “I just want to hit the ball on the barrel of the bat.”
Though getting the barrel of the bat on the ball might sound like common sense, Carew noted that Arraez’s ability to stay within himself allows him to do that with consistency. He has a plan every time he steps into the batter’s box and he rarely strays from that.
It’s not a coincidence that Arraez has only struck out 16 times this season.
“I’m proud of him because some kids these days just don’t understand who they are as a hitter,” Carew said. “He does. He knows what works for him and what’s going to get him to be in the lineup every day.”
It’s fitting that Arraez has a close relationship with Carew. The Twins’ best hitter in present day learning from the best hitter in franchise history. They met at spring training in Fort Myers a couple of years ago and have remained close ever since.
“He told me the type of hitter he wanted to be, and every day he would come to me with questions like, ‘How am I doing?’ ” Carew said. “I told him I’d watch him during the games and if there was something that I saw that he was doing wrong, I would call him.”
Which explains the exchange from last month.
If anyone understands the subtle nuances that make Arraez among the best hitters in the game, it’s Carew. The things that might not compute to the average person make perfect sense to him.
There are some specific examples Carew pointed out when analyzing Arraez.
“He never rolls over on pitches on the outside corner of the plate,” Carew said. “He either takes those pitches up the middle or to the opposite field. He has an understanding of, ‘If I do this with this pitch, I’m going to be an out.’ ”
Anything else?
“He’s almost always going to keep the ball on the line or on the ground,” Carew said. “He knows if he starts swinging up trying to get that loft, his body is going to pop up, and he’s going to end up forcing himself to do things that he’s not accustomed to doing.”
While it might be true that chicks dig the long ball — shoutout to hall of fame pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine for coining the iconic phrase — Carew said the biggest reason for Arraez’s success is that he hasn’t tried to become something he’s not.
“I’m glad he’s not going with the idea that the more home runs he hits the better hitter he’s going to be,” Carew said. “Everyone is a different type of hitter. There are some guys that have the power to hit it out of the ballpark. There some guys that get on consistently by using the whole field to hit. That’s what he’s been doing.”
Truthfully, Arraez is never going to be someone who hits a lot of home runs. He’s more than content to get on base and leave the long balls to teammates Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Max Kepler, among others.
“He knows that he’s not going to hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Carew said. “He understands who he is and stays within those bounds;”
That said, Arraez proved on Thursday night at Target Field that he does have some pop.
After a pitch from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole buzzed him up high, Arraez demonstratively reset himself in the batter’s box. A few pitches later, he turned on a changeup, lifted it to the outfield and deposited the ball into the Target Field outfield seats for a leadoff home run.
Does that mean Arraez is going to suddenly start swinging for the fences? Not a chance. There’s no way Carew would let that happen.
“I always remind him to keep doing what he’s doing and he’s going to be OK,” Carew said. “If he can maintain that consistency, he’s never going to be overpowered in any situation because he really has an idea of what he wants to do with every pitch that he sees.”
