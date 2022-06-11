News
Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss at least 12 months after second knee injury
Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft who batted over .300 in his first taste of the major leagues this season, has been lost for the season, again, to an injury to his right knee.
“It sucks, right?” Lewis said Friday before the Twins started a three-game series against Tampa Bay.
Lewis, 23, missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a spring drill but was ready by spring training and started this season at Class AAA St. Paul. He has a partial tear in that reconstructed ligament and will miss an estimated 12 months after surgery, which has yet to be scheduled.
Lewis opted for surgery after getting a second opinion, and a second magnetic resonance imaging exam on the knee this week.
“I’m not afraid of the surgery, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s just another pause in my timeline.”
Lewis, a shortstop by trade and the presumptive heir to Carlos Correa, was playing in center field when he was injured making a catch at the wall in the third inning of a 7-3 victory over Kansas City on May 29 at Target Field. He said he mistimed his jump, leaping about 5 feet in front of the wall, and felt the knee buckle when he made contact.
Lewis stayed in the field for the rest of the inning but didn’t return. The initial diagnosis was a bone bruise and what Lewis called “thinning” of the ligament. Given the option to rehab the injury and perhaps play with a brace, Lewis instead sought a second opinion and opted for surgery.
“It didn’t make sense for me to play on a bum knee,” he said. “That would make more sense at the end of my career, but I’m at the beginning.”
In his first stint in the majors May 8-17, Lewis hit .308 with two home runs — including a grand slam — and five runs batted in while filling in for Correa. When Correa returned from a hand injury, the Twins sent Lewis back to St. Paul and had him start playing left field, center field and third base so he could help the major league team.
But in his first game back with the Twins, and first anywhere but shortstop in the majors, he was hurt while making a highlight catch.
Asked if he had any regrets about playing in the outfield, something he has done during his minor career, Lewis said no. Shortstop is his favorite position and, he thinks, his future, “But I play baseball.”
This will be the third season that Lewis will miss the majority of. He missed last season with the first knee injury, and was limited to practicing with the Twins taxi squad in 2020 after Major League Baseball canceled the minor league season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have new goals to be set,” he said. “I was in the middle of doing that, but this is just a pause.”
It remains unclear where Lewis will do the majority of his rehab; the Twins prefer players to work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla., where there are always coaches and trainers. Until he’s ready for rehab, Lewis said, he will remain with the major league club.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Michigan State’s Gabe Brown
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Gabe Brown (Michigan State)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 215 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 7 feet
2021-22 averages: 11.6 points (42.8% from the field — 49% on 2s, 38.2% on 3s), 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 25
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Brown, a former 4-star in the 2018 recruiting class out of Belleville High School in Michigan, spent four seasons with the Spartans. Last year was his first as a full-time starter. Brown averaged career highs in multiple categories, including minutes, points, rebounds, assists and steals (0.7). He’s expected to be taken in the second round or go undrafted.
Scouting report: Versatile, left-handed wing who has the potential to fit the “3-and-D” mold. Reliable spot-up threat from outside the arc, knocking down 37.9% (154 of 406) of his 3-point attempts in college. Made 89.6% of his free throws on low volume. He’ll need to improve on pull-ups and attacking closeouts to be a more multi-dimensional offensive threat. Doesn’t protect to be a self creator offensively. Athletic and fast, especially on fastbreaks. Should be effective in transition. Good lateral quickness when guarding one-on-one and active in the passing lanes. Times his help rotations well as an off-ball defender.
Fit: Brown would be the kind of player every team looks for if he maximizes his skillset on both ends of the floor. It isn’t clear if he’ll project to be elite at a certain skill and as an older prospect, his perceived ceiling may not be much higher, which would make it difficult for the Magic to take him in the top-35. He could make sense for the organization’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic, or a two-way deal.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
St. Paul Pioneer Press publishes legal notices for city of St. Paul
For the first time in recent memory, the St. Paul Legal Ledger will no longer run legal notices for the city of St. Paul.
Instead, that honor — and those ad rates — will fall to the daily St. Paul Pioneer Press, which has been publishing under various titles since 1849.
The Pioneer Press was the only newspaper to submit a competitive bid when the city recently advertised its public notice contract.
As a result, weekly city council agendas, new city ordinances, certain council resolutions and department public hearing notices now run in the Pioneer Press, in print and online, at least twice a week. The contract began in early June.
“If the goal is transparency I think the Pioneer Press is more widely read than the Legal Ledger, and when possible we want to do our business in St. Paul,” said St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen on Friday.
St. Paul City Clerk Shari Moore said she could not remember a time when the Legal Ledger did not carry the city’s legal notices, and her history in the clerk’s office dates back to at least 1998. It was unclear why the Legal Ledger — a legal newspaper published twice weekly by BridgeTower Media network of Greensboro, N.C., — did not submit a bid. A call to their offices was not returned Friday afternoon.
Council members last year questioned whether printing legal notices was necessary at all.
“We had talked about the cost of the contract, and the requirements,” Brendmoen said. “Is (printed notice) actually a requirement now that we publish it on the Internet every week? Under state statute, it is. Then the question became when’s the last time we put it out for competitive bid? It turns out it was on a fairly regular basis. … But they didn’t throw their hat in the ring this time.”
The St. Paul Legal Ledger remans the official public notice newspaper for Ramsey County government. A sister publication, Finance and Commerce, remains the official public notice paper for Hennepin County.
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt after he berates jurist
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe.
The ruling against the office led by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who briefly worked for Trump, came after Gableman berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. Gableman had not wanted to testify, but Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered him to appear.
Remington did not immediately announce a penalty in court on Friday, saying he would provide that in a written decision.
Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from Trump to investigate the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far.
Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm. Only a couple of dozen people out of nearly 3.3 million voters have been charged with fraud, numbers on par with past elections.
Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism and Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.
American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, filed three open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the Wisconsin Assembly. The group has won a series of victories before Remington and another Dane County judge after Gableman and Vos failed to produce the requested records in a timely manner.
Gableman has argued that his staff member, Zakory Niemierowicz, was the legal custodian responsible for responding to American Oversight’s requests. Gableman’s attorneys had argued that because of that, Gableman’s testimony was not needed.
That prompted Remington on Wednesday to caution Niemierowicz that he may want to hire his own attorney if Gableman’s plan was to blame him for failing to comply with court orders.
An attorney for Gableman’s office tried to delay Friday’s hearing but Gableman was forced to take the stand. Gableman refused to answer questions from the attorney representing American Oversight and testily said Remington had “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate and is acting as an advocate.”
Remington admonished Gableman and said he shouldn’t have to instruct the former state Supreme Court justice “on the behavior I expect of you as a witness on this stand.” Gableman then demanded a personal attorney and said he wouldn’t answer further questions.
“I’m not going to be railroaded,” he said.
Gableman has publicly released, and provided to American Oversight, hundreds of pages of documents related to the investigation. His attorneys have insisted that everything requested has been provided. Gableman has also said that he is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.”
That is contrary to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council that found deleting such records, even by a state contractor such as Gableman, violates Wisconsin law. Gableman’s attorney, James Bopp, has argued in court filings that the record retention law does not pertain to contractors.
Remington in April, and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn in May, both ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American’s Oversight’s requests.
