News
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne (6.1-ton) anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.
As Russia also sought to consolidate it’s hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, U.S. Defense Secretary said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all.”
“It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors,” Austin said during a visit to Asia. “And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
___
GOVERNOR: FLAMETHROWERS USED IN LUHANSK
A Ukrainian governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province, southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, Serhii Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, alleged the overnight attacks in Vrubivka caused widespread damage to civilian facilities and an unknown number of victims.
“At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system – many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday. The accuracy of his claim could not be immediately verified.
Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of Luhansk province remaining under Ukrainian control. Haidai said the Russians destroyed railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory.
The Ukrainian army said Saturday that Russian forces also were to launch an offensive on the Donetsk province city of Sloviansk. Donetsk and Luhansk together make up the Donbas,
Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both provinces since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still in Ukrainian hands.
___
ZELENSKYY SEEKS MORE EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
During a visit to Kyiv by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for a new round of “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.
Zelenskyy called for the new sanctions to target more Russian officials, including judges, and to hamper the activities of all Russian banks, including gas giant Gazprom’s bank, as well as all Russian companies helping Moscow “in any way.”
He spoke during a brief press appearance with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the heavily guarded presidential office compound in Ukraine’s capital. Von der Leyen was on her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor.
The pair discussed Ukraine’s aspirations for EU membership. Zelenskyy, speaking through a translator, said Ukraine “will do everything” to integrate with the bloc.
“Russia wants to divide Europe, wants to weaken Europe,” he said.
Von der Leyen said the EU’s executive arm was “working day and night” on an assessment of Ukraine’s eligibility as an EU candidate. The goal is to have the review ready to share with the bloc’s 27 existing members by the end of next week.
Zelenskyy and some EU supporters want Ukraine admitted to the EU quickly. Von der Leyen described the membership process as “a merit-based path” and appealed for Ukraine to strengthen its rule of law, fight corruption and modernize its institutions.
She praised Ukraine’s “strength and resilience” in the face of Russia’s “horrible and atrocious” invasion and said the EU would assist with the country’s reconstruction.
___
RUSSIA SETS UP COMPANY TO SELL UKRAINE’S GRAIN
Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region have set up a company to buy up local grain and resell it on Moscow’s behalf, a local representative told the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of stealing Ukraine’s grain and causing a global food crisis that could cause millions of deaths from hunger.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian provisional administration, said the new state-owned grain company has taken control of several facilities.
He said “the grain will be Russian” and “we don’t care who the buyer will be.”
It was not clear if the farmers whose grain was being sold by Russia were getting paid. Balitsky said his administration would not forcibly appropriate grain or pressure producers to sell it.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office accused Russia’s military of shelling and burning grain fields ahead of the harvest. Andriy Yermak alleged Moscow is “trying to repeat” a Soviet-era famine which claimed the lives of over 3 million Ukrainians in 1932-33.
“Our soldiers are putting out the fires, but (Russia’s) ‘food terrorism’ must be stopped,” Yermak wrote Saturday on Telegram.
The accuracy of his and Balitsky’s claims could not be independently verified.
___
RUSSIAN PASSPORTS FOR UKRAINE RESIDENTS
Russian forces occupying parts of southern Ukraine began handing out Russian passports to local residents Saturday.
In the Kherson region, 23 residents accepted Russian passports, including the new Moscow-installed governor, Russian state news agency its Moscow-installed governor, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
“For me, this is a truly historic moment. I have always thought that we are one country and one people,” the news agency quoted the governor, Volodymyr Saldo, as saying.
Russian forces also started awarding passports in the occupied city of Melitopol, according to Russian state news agency TASS agency. A Telegram post by TASS cited a Russian-installed local official as the original source of the information.
It did not specify how many residents had requested or received Russian citizenship.
Melitopol is located outside of the Donbas in the region of Zaporizhzhia, which is still held partly by Ukraine.
___
DEATH TOLL AMONG CHILDREN
Nearly 800 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.
According to a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at least 287 children died as a result of military activity, while at least 492 more have been injured. The statement stressed the figures were not final and said they were based on investigations by juvenile prosecutors.
The office said children in Ukraine’s Donetsk province suffered the most, with 217 reported killed or injured, compared with 132 and 116, respectively, in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Is FLDS Still Active?
You must have heard this acronym if you have watched Keep Sweet Pray and Obey. If not and if you are thinking of watching the docu-series then it is better to know what FLDS really is and whether it exists or not to get a real understanding of the series.
There are a lot of opinions and reactions that have come across after the release of the series and many are wondering whether FLDS exists or not. So we are here to give you all the nitty-gritty details about it in this article and answer, is FLDS still active?
What Is FLDS?
Before knowing about its existence, let me give you a brief introduction to this. FLDS stands for Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is a denomination of the Mormon Church. It was formed when some members were against polygamy practices and formed LDS and those who continued to practice formed the FLDS.
This sect practices polygamy. Warren Jeffs took over this sect. He became the ultimate prophet of this sect. Women were subjected to forced marriage and pregnancy and if they refused to accept then they had to face the repercussions. Warren Jeffs himself had 78 wives and 24 of them were underage. The women who did not agree to the rules and regulations were left without money and were asked to leave leaving them without support.
Is It Still Active?
The FLDS still exists to live in Arizona and Utah Border according to the docu-series which is a testimony by the women of that sect who had to go through the sect’s rules and laws and abuse. People believe that Warren Jeffs is still running the FLDS from prison even after being sentenced to life for his deeds. The ex-members of the sect say that they have been estranged from the relatives who still exist to be part of the sect and they don’t even talk to the ones who have left.
Keep Sweet Pray and Obey
To see what the sect is all about and how the women were treated you really need to watch the limited series on Netflix by Rachel Dretzin. The series is based on an episodic documentary that reveals the truth behind FLDS from the ex-members. The series was released on 8th June 2022. It has caused a lot of stir all over social media. The netizens have been left traumatized after watching the series. It shows the harrowing truth and narration and the investigation that led to the arrest of Jeffs and his sentence.
Episodes
It consists of 4 episodes majorly of 45-55 minutes. The director even plans to make a sequel to the series. It will show the life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As mentioned earlier, and based on Netflix’s description, it is a limited series. So, watch it before you regret missing it.
To know the in-depth reality one must watch this series. It will leave you traumatized as the ones who suffered. A necessity actually, to know the truth of the sect. It will leave you with questions, sadness and angst at the same.
The post Is FLDS Still Active? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins should meet on how to produce like Jazz Chisholm
Jazz Chisholm led off Friday’s game in Houston with a home run. He bunted on the first pitch Thursday and stole second. The Miami Marlins’ rising star has four home runs and nine runs-batted-in entering Saturday since a loud team meeting Tuesday that reportedly centered around him.
If the point of that meeting was to get Chisholm out of a slump, mission accomplished.
If it was reign in Chisholm’s personality as some reports have it, well, the Marlins’ official Twitter account switched on Friday night to a picture of Chisholm sticking out his tongue. How’s that for an answer on who won out?
Baseball needs more Chisholms. The Marlins sure do. He’s the best player in their lineup, a dynamic talent capable of igniting an offense and a reason to watch through a so-far humdrum season.
There he was after his first of two home runs Friday night, running around the bases with dramatic hand motions, flexing a bicep and offering his signature Eurostep just before stepping on home plate.
Big deal.
Seriously, it was a big deal to baseball traditionalists. “Mercy,” respected baseball writer Jose de Jesus Ortiz tweeted. “Even by the ‘Let the kids play’ standards his antics during his home run trot were something.”
He’s something different. That’s for sure. It’s not for everyone to run the bases like that, just as the monotone, act-like-you’ve-been-here trot doesn’t have to be for everyone, either. A little spark is good for baseball’s soul.
Chisholm, as a kid in the Bahamas, watched Ken Griffey Jr. swing. Griffey had a poetic arc of a swing. He also wore his hat backwards in practices as a kid in a manner that baseball traditionalists like manager Buck Showalter ranted against. It sounds get-off-my-lawn funny today.
Now it’s Chisholm’s turn in the sun. This isn’t all about personality. His work habits reportedly are an issue. It happens. At the end of spring training, long before he called the team meeting Tuesday to let players air grievances, manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm’s work habits were, “a little all over the map. Like a young player, he’s up and he’s down. I want him more consistent in his routines, consistent in his preparation. We just want to see growth.”
That’s part of many players’ journey. But as for Chisholm’s growth? He either leads the Marlins or was tied for the lead in runs, home runs, stolen bases, triples, runs-batted in, on-base-plus slugging percentage.
That’s typically a ticket for other players to say, “I’ll have more of what he’s having.” But some veteran teammates question how Chisholm acts or — “teammates apparently aren’t always as enamored as fans who love the style and sizzle,” as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote.
There are lots of things to question about this Marlins season. Avisail Garcia being signed to a big contract by Marlins’ standards and having an anemic .566 OPS. The ability of general manager Kim Ng and owner Bruce Sherman to acquire another bat in a lineup needing one or two is another issue.
The only thing to question about Chisholm is if that team meeting broke his 1-for-35 slump. If so, it got him back on track and the Marlins back to winning. They’re 4-0 entering Saturday since that meeting and he’s a prime reason why.
In a sport of full of unwritten behavioral rules, Chisholm often writes his own. He wears Grand Theft Auto-patterned cleats. He’s part owner in a glove company that makes blueberry and strawberry gloves he wears. He dyes his hair different colors. He talks big and bold.
“Forty-forty, that’s what a breakout season is for me,” he told me this spring.
Forty home runs and 40 stolen bases for a player who had 18 and 23, respectively, as a rookie?
“If we’re talking about a breakout year, it’s not 20-20,” he says.
Thirty-thirty?
“We can talk about 30-30 as a breakout year,” he says. “But I’m sitting the bar high as high as it goes. Forty-forty.”
He has 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases about a third into the season. That means his lofty goals remain in play. You allow Chisholm to be himself if that’s where it goes. Maybe he needs a directional nudge here or there, as many players do.
But quit watching his Eurostep if it bothers you for some reason. Watch his game’s progressive step. That’s the kind of behavior you don’t question in team meetings unless it’s to ask: How do we start producing like Jazz, too?
()
News
Maid of Sker Ending Explained
The gaming world has changed drastically over time. Games have existed since the existence of humans. Games help us to relax our minds from work. But, nowadays, we just get submerged in it. We play it day and might feel like our lives depend on it.
Video games are being produced on other levels using new technology, visuals, and graphics. They feel real. You can feel that you are inside the game. Video games are the games that are most popular amongst the youth and game freaks. Horror games have changed the dynamics of all. They are loved the most by gamers.
In 2020, a one-of-a-kind horror game “Maid for Sker” was released.
The Storyline of Maid of Sker
Set in the last part of the 1800s, you have gotten a critical message from your darling Elizabeth who has mentioned you come to her family named lodging to assist her, you with finding yourself in a predicament inside the Sker Hotel home. Helping occasional updates through calls from Elizabeth and lumps of story pieces from both Phonograph messages and notes, you come to comprehend the genuine condition of the inn and what has made everyone inside it go distraught. There’s just a single way for ending the frenzy and with Elizabeth caught in the storage room, it ultimately depends on you to assemble every one of the materials, gain proficiency with reality, and shut down the bad dream.
Visuals of the Game
Graphically talking, Maid of Sker has an extraordinary stylish to it. The actual climate is fitting to an unwanted lodging while simultaneously emitting the combination of obliteration that frenzy brings. While I think the default lighting may be excessively splendid, that is customizable effectively to keep the power-up. Only quality was kept to a decent standard that functioned admirably for this game.
Sound Of the Game
With a game and story, all in light of sounds and melodies, Maid of Sker most certainly placed some concentration into this segment. From the little squeaks that an old structure would make while it is quiet to the development of foes and holding accounts to the sound nature of pre-current gear, every one of the subtleties was there to fill the air.
Ending of Maid of Sker
Maid of Sker is re-playable as it has multiple endings. This way you can go back and try out the other storylines too. There are somewhere around two endings, the awful completion takes the minimal measure of time while the great closure will take the further examination.
Ratings And Reviews
Maid of Sker has received a lot of positive reviews from the gaming world. It has a rating of 3/5 on Eurogamer, 69% on Metacritic, and 9/10 on Steam.
The post Maid of Sker Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Strategic Issues For A Successful E-Commerce
Is FLDS Still Active?
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins should meet on how to produce like Jazz Chisholm
How to Sell a Property to a Stingy Buyer
Maid of Sker Ending Explained
Introduction to Gaming Computers
Mike Lupica: Jack Del Rio just the latest problem for the NFL with the toxic Washington Commanders
Why Do You Need House Insurance?
Disability Insurance Sales Ideas – Beware of These Three Disability Insurance Sales Killers
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line