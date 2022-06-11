Finance
Use a Lawyer for Your Will and Estate Planning!
Estate planning, writing a Will, passing on property when you die – these can be a minefield of unintended consequences, especially if you don’t see a lawyer. In this article, let’s explore but a few examples of the many things that can go wrong.
One common mistake is putting property into joint names with an adult child so that it automatically passes to the child when you die and “saves” you attorney fees. This idea has many pitfalls. If the child dies before you, you’re back to square one. Perhaps not a problem if you have time to fix that, but what if you’re in an accident together and you never get a chance to change things? Or what if you just never get around to it? Now your heirs will have to probate your assets, which will cost them far more than it would have cost for you to see an estate planning attorney.
Creditors are also a consideration. Did you know that your child’s creditors could use your property to collect on the child’s debts? If your child is on title, the child is an owner. Creditors can lien real estate for collection of a judgment. They can garnish bank accounts. When that happens, it’s up to you to try to undo it. Proving something is really all yours, recovering funds, releasing a frozen bank account, or removing a lien can be very difficult and does not always work. It usually requires help from a lawyer – costing more than you would have spent on an estate planning attorney.
Another popular idea is to leave everything to one adult child because that child “knows what you want to do with it” and will divvy things up when you pass on. This can take many forms, including joint title, naming just the one child in a self-made Will, or simply telling that child what you want without discussing it with anyone else or taking any formal steps. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty! For one thing, as with the prior example, the child could die before you or at the same time as you. You’re also putting your child in a difficult position if there is any dissension at all between your children. You may not think that your little darlings would behave that way, but money and grief do strange things to people – tempers flare, siblings don’t get along, and sometimes the child who was supposed to divide the property decides to keep everything instead. Stories of feuding among children abound, ultimately costing expensive legal fees and leaving behind broken relationships. Even if you’re certain this won’t happen to you (famous last words), consider the other extreme: Will your child feel so guilt-ridden or self-effacing that your child gives everything to the siblings and keeps nothing?
Writing your own Will or Trust can also spell trouble. If you fail to follow required formalities, the document will be invalid. If there is anything ambiguous in what you wrote, a court will decide what you meant. That is expensive and like rolling a dice. If you think it’s easy to be clear, think again. Take the case of the man whose Will directed that his daughter receive a large monetary gift if she survived him by 30 days, and that his second wife receive everything else. Daughter died on day 28. Who gets her share? The Will said wife gets everything “else.” The Will did not say what to do if daughter did not survive. Does the second wife get it or does it go to the man’s children from his prior marriage? Where do you think those children think it should go? A court will probably have to get involved and this is going to cost a whole lot more than having a lawyer write the Will!
You shouldn’t try to be your own lawyer any more than you would try to be your own dentist or surgeon. As the saying goes, “You get what you pay for.” If you think do-it-yourself estate planning software is the answer, you should read the evaluation conducted by Consumer Reports.
Things to Consider When Purchasing Lighting
It can be difficult to know what type of lighting you need for your home especially if you are purchasing lighting for the first time. As a person who has recently gained knowledge and experience in lighting I’ve written the following article to help inform you of the different things to consider when purchasing light online or on the high street.
Where do you need the lighting for? Dependent on where you would like your lighting for will depend and what style you’d like. If you are looking to purchase lighting for the bedroom you may like lighting which is soft and tranquil. If you’re purchasing lighting for the utility or kitchen you may want something quite bright so that you can see everything you’re doing. If you’re looking for lighting for your living room you may light wall fitted lights to generate a family and warmth feeling to the room. Lighting can make a big difference in a room and can kill it or make it very quickly.
I would recommend once you’re looked into what you need from a light to consider your budget. It helped to have a budget as you can make sure you don’t spend too much money. Don’t forget to ask about offers, deals or free delivery. You may be able to save money in one area so you can free up money to purchase better lighting.
Don’t forget to have the style of the room in mind. There is nothing worse than an object whether it’s lighting, furniture or cushions being bought without thought and standing out like a saw thumb because it doesn’t go. I would recommend purchasing modern lighting if you have a modern furnished room and a more traditional option if your room is traditional.
Don’t forget that if you purchase with voucher codes you can save money!
The Future Scope of a Python Developer
The Future Scope of a Python Developer:The world is getting digitized. Data is king! With the ongoing digital transformation, we will slowly move towards an era of exabytes of data, and then to an era of zettabytes and yottabytes, and so on. The future is all about automating processes and utilizing the heaps of data to make intelligent decisions. This puts to the forefront technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine and deep learning, Internet of Things (IoT), etc.
As these technologies lay the foundation for the future, programming languages associated with these emerging technologies are already gaining popularity. Therefore, this makes the position of languages such as R and Python, among others extremely powerful. With this blogpost, we will discuss the future scope of Python as a programming language and a career option for developer.
So, what is the future scope for Python developers? The answer is simple – promising!
Future Technologies are banking on Python:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) overarching technologies like machine learning, deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing (NLP) along with Big Data heavily bank on Python.
Released in 1989, Python is an object-oriented programming language (groups data and code into objects capable of modifying each other), which allows easy execution of tasks, enhanced stability and code readability. The programming language is easy to use, requires writing less codes and is therefore less time-consuming. Unlike earlier, the Anaconda platform has spruced up the speed. Another reason is its compatibility with Hadoop, themost popular open source Big Data platform. Read more on this here and some mistakes that Python developers must avoid while using it for Big Data here (link the previous blogpost).
In fact, Python is slowly yet steadily becoming the most preferred language for the field of Data Science. According to the interactive list of top programming languages by IEEE Spectrum, Python sits on the top of the table. It enjoys the top spot followed by C, Java and C++. A HackerRank survey sings to a similar tune. It reveals how Python is preferred by developers across all ages, citing the Love-Hate index. The report further adds, “Python is also the most popular language that developers want to learn overall, and a significant share already knows it.”
Python community can easily rely on the frameworks and libraries created especially for Artificial Intelligence and handling Big Data abilities.
Let’s take a look at the vast frameworks and libraries available for Python:
Python enthusiasts are continuously adding new libraries and frameworks. As aforesaid, some of these are especially handy at emerging technologies. For instance, in the field of Artificial Intelligence, PyML, PyBrain, scikit-learn, MIPy, etc. are readily available for machine learning; SimpleAI for General AI; neurolab, PyAnn, etc. for neural networks and Quepy for natural language and text processing. Similarly, for Big Data, toolkits and libraries such as NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-Learn, Bokeh are readily available.
Leading companies are already using Python programming language:
Going by the report from Cleveroad, some of the world-class companies are using Python either as a core language or in combination with other languages. We’ve mentioned some of these below:
Instagram:
This popular image sharing site has implemented Python 3 along with the popular Python framework Django, citing reasons like friendly relationship that the language shares with engineers and the speed of development, among others.
Spotify:
Reportedly, 80 percent of Spotify’s back-end services are based on Python, and the remaining on Java and C/C++. It deploys the Python language for back-end services as well as data analysis.
Amazon:
Amazon is believed to be among the companies using the Python programming language. It uses Python machine learning engine to analyzing consumer habits and making accurate product recommendations.
Disney:
The renowned Disney company uses Python along with other technologies such as Hadoop and Apache.
YouTube:
Google’s popular video service, YouTube, makes it to the list of companies using Python in combination with Apache Spark for its real-time analytics.
Facebook:
The world’s largest social network, Facebook, also uses Python as the core language for back-end applications with image processing.
The list also includes Quora, Reddit, NASA, Nokia, among other renowned companies. The adoption of the programming language is a testament to its ease of use and efficiency. This also widens the scope of the demand for Python developers in the future.
Python Success Stories:
Here’s a list of Python’s success stories in various domains from administration and Web 2.0 to embedded systems and scalability:
1)Honeywell Avoids Documentation Costs with Python and other Open Standards
2)Gusto! Chooses Python for Travel Social Network Transition
3)D-Link Australia Uses Python to Control Firmware Updates
4)Python Enterprise-Wide at the University of St Andrews in Scotland
5)At Philips, The Semiconductor Line in Fishkill Runs on Python
6)ForecastWatch.com Uses Python To Help Meteorologists
7)Verity Ultraseek: Building Successful Enterprise Solutions with Python
8)ERP5: Mission-critical ERP/CRM with Python and Zope
9)Industrial Light & Magic Runs on Python
10)Wordstream Uses Python as Their Platform of Choice
The job scenario for Python programming and its developers:
By learning Python, you could take one of these profiles namely, Python Developer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, Software Developer, DevOps Engineer and Data Scientist.
Going by Indeed.com, as of June 2018, the average salary a Python Developer is $114,391 per year in the United States.
In India, the demand for Python developers is gradually seen a rise. The PayScale data points out the median salary for Python developers as per job and also city-wise.
Python Median Salary by Jobs (Source: Payscale)
Software Engineer – Rs 543,463
Data Scientist – Rs 802,840
Senior Software Engineer – Rs 939,617
Python Median Salary by City (Source: Payscale)
Bangalore, Karnataka – Rs 892,106
Pune, Maharashtra – Rs 639,249
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh – Rs 728,545
As aforementioned, several factors including but not limited to ease of use for emerging technologies, vast network of libraries and growing demand by world-class companies, Python is not just the most preferred language but also means a big demand for Python developers.
Whether you’re a student or professional, it is now easy to learn Python programming course as per your convenience and through certified industry experts. LearnTek offers a series of certifications for students and experienced professional, whether it’s a step-by-step guide or an advanced course.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – Book Review – The New ABCs of Selling – A Is for Attunement
On December 31, 2012, Daniel H. Pink released his new book, “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.” Pink’s new message declares that regardless of our career, today, we’re all in sales. Traditional selling involves convincing customers and prospects to make a purchase. “Non-sales selling” is Pink’s term for convincing, persuading, and influencing others to give up something they’ve got in exchange for what we’ve got. The concept applies to everybody, as parents cajole children, lawyers sell juries on a verdict and teachers sell students on the value of paying attention in class, to name a few. To succeed in both traditional selling and non-sales selling requires a new mindset based on the revised ABCs of selling. Previously, the ABCs meant, “always be closing.” Now the ABCs embody attunement, buoyancy, and clarity. The following article highlights attunement.
Attunement.
Attunement is the ability to bring one’s actions and outlook into harmony with other people and with the context you’re in. Research shows attunement is based on three principles:
- Increase your power by reducing it. Researchers conclude that power leads individuals to anchor too heavily on their vantage point and perspective-taking. The ability to move people now depends on power’s inverse-understanding another person’s perspective, getting inside his head and seeing the world through his eyes. Those with lower status are keener perspective-takers. Moving others doesn’t mean becoming a pushover or embracing total selflessness. Attunement’s success is also based on two more principles.
- Use your head as much as your heart. Social scientists often view perspective-taking and empathy as fraternal twins-closely related, but not identical. Perspective-taking is mostly cognitive (thinking) and empathy is an emotional (feeling) response. Researchers conclude that perspective-taking trumps empathy. Traditional sales and non-selling sales often involve what look like competing imperatives-cooperation vs. competition, group gain vs. individual advantage. Pushing too hard is counterproductive, yet feeling too deeply can cause you to submerge your own interests. This second principle helps us recognize that individuals don’t exist as atomistic units, disconnected from groups, situations, and contexts.
- Mimic Strategically. “Human beings are natural mimickers,” Pink says. Scientists view mimicry as a deeply human, natural act that serves as social glue and a sign of trust. “Strategic mimicry” is rooted in our brains as unconscious awareness of whether we are in synch with other people. A way to confirm synchronicity is to match behavioral patterns. “Synching our mannerisms and vocal patterns to someone else so that we both understand and can be understood is fundamental to attunement,” Pink says. Touching complements mimicry, but touching and mimicry itself requires deftness to be successful.
Reduce your power (which requires humility); hone your emotional intelligence (not being consumed by your emotional connection vs. perspective-taking), and mimic strategically (the ability to chameleon) to master attunement. Ambiverts. Pink concludes his attunement discussion by dispelling the belief that extraverts make better salespeople than introverts. “There’s almost no evidence that it’s actually true,” Pink says. Ambiverts are neither overly extraverted nor wildly introverted. Introverts are geared to inspect and extraverts are geared to respond. Any selling, whether traditional sales or non-sales selling requires a balance between the two. Ambiverts can find that balance and are the best movers because they’re the most skilled attuners. Luckily, most of us are ambiverts and in some sense, we’re born to sell. Once you’ve mastered attunement, buoyancy, and clarity, which show you how to be, you need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve complement your actions. On New Year’s Day, Daniel Pink hosted an exclusive, hour-long webinar for first responders to “To Sell Is Human.” He endorsed “I Done This”-an email-based productivity log sent to you chronicling your daily productivity, great for individuals or teams.
