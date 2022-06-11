What Happened to Married at First Sight Australia?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Married at First Sight Australia is a reality television show, adapted from the original Danish version of the show of the same name. Directed by Ryan Potter, the show first aired on 18 May 2015 on Nine Network. A total of nine seasons of the show have been released since then. The show involves a group of strangers participating in a social experiment and is paired together by some experts. This marriage is not legally binding but rather an unofficial ceremony of commitment.

The show’s ninth season may have ended but it will return for another season soon. The creators and producers are looking for contestants for Married at First Sight Season 10. It will be filmed from July to November this year. The show’s website is actively taking applications for contestants for the upcoming season.

Married at First Sight Season 9 premiered on 31 January 2022 and ended on 4 April 2022. Several couples said yes to the wedding this season. The question arises if they are together even after the end of the show.

The First Couples

In the first episode of this season, two couples said yes to the weddings. Selin and Anthony had a solid start on the day of their wedding. Sadly, they are no longer together. The couple went through a lot of misunderstandings after the wedding day. Selin took it to social media to announce the end of Selin and Anthony.

As for the other couple, Tamara and Brent, things never went well. The two started on a rough patch and did not hit it off and the experiment was a complete disaster for the two of them. There is no hope of them being together.

The Second Episode

A couple of weddings took place in the second episode too. Ella and Mitch got married in Sydney but the couple is not together anymore. They had an on-and-off relationship throughout the series. Domenica and Jack got married in Helensburgh and the couple seemed to hit off well. Unfortunately, the two of them are not seeing each other now.

Cody and Andrew’s Update

Cody and Selina, Andrew and Holly got happily married in the third episode. Andrew and Holly did get married but they never got a good start in their relationship. They had some arguments which just couldn’t be solved. With Cody and Selina, it wasn’t an instant attraction either. The two of them took their time to understand each other and by the end of the show, they looked happy. But post-show, the two of them aren’t together.

Still Together

The fifth episode saw the meeting of Jackson and Olivia. They were the most successful couple of the season and had a solid relationship. The two saw sparks as soon as they matched eyes for the first time. They are together even after the show! The couple revealed that they are in a live-in relationship now. They are the only couple from Married at First Sight Season 9 who is still together.

